Saudi, Malaysian ministers discuss ties

Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz received the minister of international trade and industry of Malaysia, Mohamed Azmin Ali, in Jeddah, during Ali’s official visit to the Kingdom.
During the meeting, the two emphasized the bilateral relations between their countries and aspects of cooperation in various fields.
The meeting was attended by an adviser at the royal court, Raafat bin Abdullah Al-Sabbagh, and Malaysia’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Abd Razak Abdul Wahab.
Saudi female engineer hails peers’ role in satellite industry
Al-Tuwaim started her career in 2012 with a cooperative training program
Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
SPA
JEDDAH: Saudi female engineers have played a prominent role in the country’s “great scientific achievements” said Noura Saud Al-Tuwaim, an engineer, who leads the optics department at the National Satellite Technology Center.
“The high rate of participation of young talents in the space sector reflects the wise Saudi leadership’s interest in empowering the nation’s women,” said Al-Tuwaim, who works within the developing team of the two Saudi satellites.
“They are activating their role as partners in the development and prosperity process that the Kingdom is witnessing.”
She noted that the center aims to raise national capabilities for developing, manufacturing, testing, launching and operating satellite systems to serve the national need.
Al-Tuwaim also sent a message to aspiring Saudi women interested in a technology career.
“You are the creators of the future and are worthy of the nation’s trust,” she said. “Knowledge and working with sincerity are the best that we can offer in light of our constant endeavor to return the favor to our homeland. We have the supreme goal of advancing our society and nation.”
Al-Tuwaim started her career in 2012 with a cooperative training program, which was one of the requirements for graduation from Prince Sultan University as a trainee in the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology.
After graduating first in her class in 2013, Al-Tuwaim then completed her postgraduate studies in the US and secured her master’s degree from the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University in 2017.
While working at the National Center for Satellite Technology, Al-Tuwaim participated in the Saudi Sat 5A/5B project, one of the prominent national projects that was successfully launched into space in 2018.
Jeddah health authorities take action against healthcare workers refusing vaccine
Health Ministry reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 867 recoveries, 13 deaths
Updated 18 min 32 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi
RIYADH: The Directorate of Health Affairs in Jeddah has vowed to take action against healthcare workers who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by referring them to the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Profession Violations Committee.
According to a circular issued by the directorate’s head, the reason for the decision was poor vaccination numbers among healthcare workers across the governorate. The circular went on to state that while those with medical reasons not to take the vaccine would be exempt, the vaccine is mandatory for all other Jeddah healthcare workers.
The directorate affirmed that taking the vaccine was a civic duty, and necessary to curb the spread of the virus. It also reassured citizens that taking the vaccine is in line with all regulations.
The decision comes at a crucial time, with daily case numbers officially rising past the four-digit mark. The MoH continues to urge citizens to sign up for the vaccine, which is available both to Saudis and residents for free.
Appointments to be vaccinated can be made via the MoH’s designated app, Sehhaty, as well as appointments to be tested for the virus.
The MoH announced the diagnoses of 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 867 recoveries, and 13 deaths on Wednesday. This raises the Kingdom’s total numbers to 415,281 confirmed cases, 398,454 recoveries, and 6,935 deaths.
Of the new cases, Riyadh reported the highest number with 458, followed by the Makkah region with 231, and the Eastern Province with 136. The regions reporting the lowest number of cases were the Northern Borders with 13, Baha with nine, and Jouf with seven.
The Kingdom has also carried out a total of 16,774,888 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, 66,185 of which were performed in the last 24 hours.
The Kingdom’s current number of active cases is 9,892, with 1,928 of those in critical condition, up by 21 since yesterday. Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 95.9 percent.
In terms of vaccination, the Kingdom has delivered over 8.8 million doses so far, currently at a rate of 168,988 per day.
Meanwhile, health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the pandemic began.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into co
Dozens of female officers are currently deployed both in Makkah and Madinah, where they are providing security and managing worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
‘An honor and duty:’ Meet the female Saudi officers guarding the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah
Dressed in tan uniforms, veils and black berets, the 113 officers assist pilgrims and worshippers at the mosque
Military-trained batch, created six months ago, part of Special Security Forces’ homeland security unit
Updated 29 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
MADINAH: Few media images have captured the impressive strides Saudi Arabia has made toward the empowerment of women and gender equality since 2016 like the recent photos of a smartly uniformed female security officer guiding Umrah pilgrims in Makkah during Ramadan.
Dozens of female officers are currently deployed both in Makkah and Madinah, where they are providing security and managing worshippers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. The fact that their daily work is now considered a matter of course is a signal achievement of the Kingdom’s five-year-old Vision 2030.
The 113-strong all-female batch of military-trained officers stationed at the Prophet’s Mosque was created six months ago. It is part of the homeland security branch of Saudi Arabia’s Special Security Forces. The officers work round the clock in four teams of nearly 18 members each. Their job, according to a statement by Major-General Abdul Rahman Al-Mashhan, director of the Madinah Police, is to watch over and assist pilgrims performing Umrah.
Dressed in mocha-colored uniforms, black berets and with their faces partially veiled, the young officers oversee a section of the mosque to guide and assist female worshippers and enforce the government’s COVID-19 protocols.
They exude the confidence that comes from succeeding in a demanding career that was closed to them until recently. As part of their professional training, they learned self-defense, first aid and how to use firearms. They also had to enroll for courses in Arabic and English (to improve their communication skills), computer education and fitness.
Hanan Al-Rashidi, 27, who has been a soldier for all of eight months, said she accepted the job because it is a form of humanitarian service. “I am full of joy. It is an honor to work at the Prophet’s Mosque and serve the guests of Allah,” she told Arab News.
Al-Rashidi expresses pride in flying the flag for Saudi Vision 2030 and regards the current era as one of female empowerment.
”I am grateful to be working in this position. Our leadership has given us so many opportunities. From driving to working in any field, women are equal to men. There is no difference,” she said.
Reem Al-Mahjoob, 27, who has been performing security duties in Madinah for the past six months, echoed Al-Rashidi’s sentiments. She pointed out that Vision 2030 has empowered Saudi women to take up jobs in such diverse fields as the military, aviation and government.
”This is the era of women,” Al-Mahjoob told Arab News. “Women are now able to join the military among many other sectors they have always wanted to enter.”
From a historical perspective, the deployment of female officers in the two holy cities is one of the many remarkable changes that Saudi Arabia has witnessed since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Vision 2030 plan in April 2016.
Empowerment of women — including their economic inclusion and workforce participation — is one of the key objectives of the Vision 2030 programs.
As part of the strategy, Saudi Arabia has not only introduced legal reforms but also funded projects and initiatives in a number of sectors — including tourism, investment and culture — that have created opportunities for women.
Along with these initiatives, government sectors have committed to guaranteeing and protecting women’s rights in the workplace. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has worked to reduce gender-based discrimination and find ways to create safe work environments that foster growth and innovation.
Women have also played their part in creating legislation and opening businesses and have taken a leading role in private-sector investment. Saudi Arabia now has its first female professional racing driver, female ambassadors, female judges, and award-winning female filmmakers.
The pace of progress towards gender equality in the defense sector has been particularly impressive. Saudi Arabia decided three years ago to allow women to join the military.
In 2020, the first military wing for women in Saudi Arabia’s armed forces was launched. In February this year, the Ministry of Defense announced that men and women in the Kingdom could apply for positions in the military through a unified admission portal.
Among the positions now open to women are lance corporal, corporal, sergeant and staff sergeant, with a long line of prospective employers, including the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Royal Saudi Air Force, Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force and Armed Forces Medical Services.
Female police officers joined the ranks of Makkah’s security force for the first time during last summer’s Hajj season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like them, the all-female contingent stationed at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah proves that anything Saudi men can do, Saudi women can do too, and that no matter how masculine a job may seem to traditionalists, it can always benefit from a woman’s touch.
The freshly minted officers in Madinah look out for hawkers and beggars while making sure that measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 are respected by visitors. Al-Hanouf Al-Gomzi, 29, who comes from a family with a defense background, said she finds her posting in the holy city hugely rewarding.
“The feeling is completely indescribable,” she told Arab News. “I’m at the Prophet’s Mosque watching over the visitors. I’m very proud of myself and my colleagues.”
As a case in point, she cited a situation that required her to be quick on her feet. “A 50-year-old woman fainted here at the mosque. I called the ambulance team right away and the woman was very well taken care of,” she recalled.
To be able to work in the military is a source of immense pride for Al-Gomzi. “I was able to join my brothers in this field. I wanted to join this sector more than any other,” she told Arab News.
Speaking about Saudi Arabia today, she said: “We now find women working in many fields. They are almost equal to men.”
KSrelief delivers COVID-19 medical aid to Cameroon
Since its founding in 2015 the center has launched more than 1,550 projects in more than 59 countries
Updated 28 April 2021
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided more than $1.7 million worth of medical aid and supplies to Cameroon to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Newly appointed Saudi ambassador to Cameroon Abdulelah bin Mohammed Al-Shuaibi presented the aid package to the country's Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, in Yaoundé.
The Minister of public health extended his gratitude to the Kingdom for their assistance in humanitarian aid and support to those in need in Cameroon.
The minister also went on to thank Saudi Arabia for their support worldwide especially during the difficult times of the global pandemic.
KSrelief assistance to Cameroon comes as a small part of the many initiatives led by the humanitarian center in limiting the spread of the virus globally.
Since its founding in 2015 the center has launched more than 1,550 projects in more than 59 countries, spending over $5 billion on global humanitarian aid.
The medical aid to countries in need comes as a direct mission of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to stand alongside countries that have been affected by global pandemic.
Who’s Who: Khaled Abdulgader Tash, assistant director general at Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation
Updated 18 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Khaled Abdulgader Tash is assistant director general for communications at the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation, the holding entity for Saudia airline, Flyadeal and several business units in the aviation industry.
Before his latest appointment, he was vice president for corporate communication, with a mission to reposition the corporation in line with Vision 2030 and the opportunities it opens for the tourism, culture, sports, entertainment and logistics sectors.
Tash served as deputy governor for the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) in 2018, where he led the launch of the Kingdom’s global investment promotion brand “Invest Saudi,” with campaigns across the world.
Following that, he was appointed deputy minister for marketing and communication at SAGIA, leading the launch of the first Ministry of Investment in the Kingdom.
Between 2016-2018, Tash served as an adviser to several public entities, including the Public Investment Fund and the Ministry of Housing, as well as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Misk Foundation.
Tash began his career in marketing with Procter & Gamble, where he was responsible for international brands such as Pampers and Pringles.
Later he became the first marketing director appointed to launch King Abdullah Economic City and the Knowledge Economic City in Madinah. Tash holds a bachelor’s degree from King Fahd University for Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. He has also attended executive programs at Harvard Business School, INSEAD and the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.