Al-Nassr face Al-Sadd in AFC Champions League decider

Al-Nassr face Al-Sadd in AFC Champions League decider
Al-Nassr will take on Al-Sadd in their final 2021 AFC Champions League Group D fixture. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Al-Nassr face Al-Sadd in AFC Champions League decider

Al-Nassr face Al-Sadd in AFC Champions League decider
  Only a win in the final Group D fixture will guarantee the Riyadh club progress to the knockout stages
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Sadd in their final 2021 AFC Champions League Group D fixture knowing only a win tonight at the King Saud University Stadium will guarantee progress to the knockout stages.

Anything else means an anxious wait to see if the Riyadh club is one of the three best second-placed teams.

Al-Sadd of Qatar had moved into top spot with 10 points, two ahead of Al-Nassr, after beating Foolad Khouzestan on Matchday Five when the Saudi club went down to a shock a 2-1 defeat against Al-Wehdat.

“This is the final match and it will be difficult for us, like the previous match against Al-Sadd, and the importance is more because it is decisive in determining who will qualify,” the AFC official website quoted Al-Nassr coach Mano Menezes as saying.

“Our performances in the last five matches were affected by several factors, as we played against teams with different styles, and we were also affected by the fitness demands,” he said.

The former coach of the Brazil national team took over at Al-Nassr earlier this month, tasked with steering the club through its latest continental campaign.

“I took the mission of leading the team for only four matches, and still don’t have enough idea about the team, he said. “We made things harder for ourselves after we lost the last match, but we still have a chance in tomorrow’s match.

“We will miss some more players in this match, but we have good cards to replace them, and we will enter the match with high confidence, and we promise our fans to fight and do our best until the last minute,” added Menezes.

Al-Sadd have won all of their last three matches to top the group. Head coach Xavi Hernández is hoping for a repeat of the team’s 1-0 win over Foolad on Matchday Five, which the Spanish World Cup winner described as their best display yet.

A draw may be enough, but Xavi will be taking no chances and will send his Al-Sadd out to wrap up the group with a win.

“Like all the other matches, we have another final, we need to get the three points in the final match to stay first in the tournament,” he said. “We are leading the group, but we can’t relax, as we are going to play against a strong team who reached the semi-finals last year. But we are ready for the match.

“All the players are ready to play, as there are no injuries or suspensions in the squad. We showed our real performance in the last match, and we want to repeat that against Al-Nassr.”

Olympic Virtual Series is a dream come true for gamers as IOC embraces esports

Olympic Virtual Series is a dream come true for gamers as IOC embraces esports
Updated 29 April 2021
STEFAN POPOVIC

Olympic Virtual Series is a dream come true for gamers as IOC embraces esports

Olympic Virtual Series is a dream come true for gamers as IOC embraces esports
  The mass-participation online series will run from May 13 to June 23, as precursor to Tokyo Games
Updated 29 April 2021
STEFAN POPOVIC

When Mosaad Al-Dossary, Saudi flag draped around his shoulders, celebrated winning the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 in London, it marked the pinnacle of a gaming journey he had set out on by playing FIFA 08 with members of his family 10 years earlier.

Now, millions of young gamers in the Middle East and around the world can dream just as big following a landmark announcement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take its first steps into the world of esports with the launch of the Olympic Virtual Series.

In the inaugural competition players will compete across five sports – baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and motorsport – and will, the IOC said, “mobilize virtual sport, esports and gaming enthusiasts all around the world.”

Each sport will be played out on partner platforms that include the virtual cycling program Zwift, eBaseball Powerful Pro 2020 by Konami and the institutional racing game Gran Turismo, which first launched in 1997.

The mass-participation series, which will run from May 13 to June 23, will allow participants around the world to compete from home or their dedicated training facilities in what is being regarded as a precursor for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games set to take place this summer.

A move into esports has long been discussed by the IOC, and in February it released its 2020+5 agenda, outlining recommendations on how the organization should evolve in an increasingly digital global culture. Virtual sports was a primary focus, and with good reason.

Esports and gaming represents the fastest growing global entertainment industry in the world – with an audience of over three billion – and according to Newzoo’s 2021 Global Esports and Live Streaming Market Report, audience figures increased by 8.7 percent from the previous year.

It came as no surprise that the IOC announced its first move into the virtual sports world ahead of an Olympic Games taking place in the biggest esports and gaming market of all, Asia. The Far East has been the center of esports and gaming for over a decade, before spreading across the US, Europe and the Middle East.

With diminished viewing figures at the 2016 Rio Olympics and pressure building to attract a younger audience, the decision to host a virtual series seems a logical one.

“The Olympic Virtual Series is a new, unique Olympic digital experience that aims to grow direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports,” IOC President Thomas Bach said. “Its conception is in line with Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and the IOC’s Digital Strategy. It encourages sports participation and promotes the Olympic values, with a special focus on youth.”

The announcement will give fresh impetus to youngsters across the Middle East looking to explore competitive gaming. Each event will aim to maximize online mass participation and priorities inclusivity, although there is some skepticism on how effective it will be in encouraging participation, given most of the sports selected are not considered part of the competitive gaming or esports landscape.

While the Olympic Virtual Series is undoubtedly a step forward for the IOC, and will open what were previously closed doors to audiences, partners and sponsors, we may have to wait another four years before some of the more established gaming titles are welcomed into the fold.

There is hope that in future we could see football and the FIFA franchise added to the competition. If so, the Arab world would not be short of competing talent. Players from across Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar have all excelled on the global stage in recent years, culminating in Al-Dossary’s 2018 success.

The idea of a Middle Eastern team taking home football gold might not be as crazy as it sounds after all.

Oils, innovation and faster cars: How Petronas fuels Mercedes’s relentless pursuit of Formula 1 excellence

Oils, innovation and faster cars: How Petronas fuels Mercedes’s relentless pursuit of Formula 1 excellence
Updated 29 April 2021
Ali Khaled

Oils, innovation and faster cars: How Petronas fuels Mercedes’s relentless pursuit of Formula 1 excellence

Oils, innovation and faster cars: How Petronas fuels Mercedes’s relentless pursuit of Formula 1 excellence
  Andrea Dolfi, head of R&D fluid technology solutions at the oil and gas firm, tells Arab News how his work impacts performance and race results
Updated 29 April 2021
Ali Khaled

Speak to Andrea Dolfi for a few minutes, and chances are you’ll never watch another Formula 1 race in the same way again.

For a start, you’ll know just what the Petronas part in reigning constructors world champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team really stands for.

Dolfi is the head of R&D fluid technology solutions for motorsports at Malaysian oil and gas firm Petronas Lubricants International. Every time Lewis Hamilton crosses the finish line first, chances are Dolfi and his team have played an important part in the victory.

The 2021 is already promising to be one of the most exciting in recent years, and Mercedes-AMG Petronas team principal, Toto Wolff, said before the recent Italian Grand Prix that Red Bull’s car arguably has the edge over his own team’s.

Dolfi shrugs off the suggestion.

“I’m not that convinced that we have such a huge gap to be closed,” he said. “I’ve seen this kind of statement from Toto many times in the past, and he does it to keep the team motivated. Overall, this is an opportunity for us to do even better, to be even more motivated.”

In fact, he welcomes the competition.

“It’s good for the sport to be honest with you, that somebody is behind our back,” Dolfi said. “I find it a very healthy situation to be in. It’s very good, we have a good season ahead.”

In the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton held off the relentless pursuit of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to win his record-extending 96th F1 race. In Imola, the seven-time champion somehow recovered to finish second after his race looked to be over when he spun into the gravel and hit the barrier. That he leads the drivers’ standing in a supposedly lesser car is, according to Dolfi, testament to his genius.

“The guy’s so motivated, he’s not second to any of his much, much younger colleagues,” he told Arab News ahead of Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix. “In terms of hunger, and willingness to strive for the best, he’s really an amazing performer. He’s able to compensate the gap with his talent.”

Credit too goes to Hamilton’s team, Dolfi says, particularly to his strategist James Vowles.

“Vowles and Lewis are quite a well-established type of mini-team, they’ve known each other for a long time,” the Turin-based Italian said. “(Vowles) is bright chap, he knows his stuff. He’s shy, you don’t see much of him in the spotlight, but he’s a bright mind, strategy wise.

Dolfi has a background in chemistry and a Phd in biophysics, and his expertise goes beyond ensuring Formula 1 cars run smoothly, and very, very fast.

“Strangely enough my first career step was in a major pharmaceutical company dealing with vaccines, which are very much in fashion these days,” he said.

After working for a chemical company and living in the UK for six years, he joined Petronas in 2011. In 2018 he became head of research and development of fluid technology.

“I’ve gone through different roles but always had the responsibility of the motorsport activities as far as fluids are concerned,” Dolfi said. “We deliver five functional fluids to the Formula 1 car. The fuel, the engine lubricant, gearbox lubricant, the hydraulic lubricant which used to activate the gear shift. Last but not least is the coolant, which is a specialized coolant for batteries.”

The 2021 Formula 1 season has seen the reigning champions introduce an all-new Power Unit, the Mercedes-AMG F1 M12 E Performance; it is the work of a three-party team of engine manufacturer High Performance Powertrains (HPP), Mercedes (MGP) and Petronas.

“You have to bear in mind that the fuel is the primary source of energy. And the lubricant’s task is to deliver reliability because there is no point in running faster unless you cross the finish line,” Dolfi said. “That’s what scores the points. You have to be faster but you have to reach the end of the race and that’s what the lubricant has to deliver along with the performances.”

Most casual racing fans will be unaware of the inner workings of a Formula 1 car, and Dolfi highlights the pivotal role that oil plays in how the engine performs and what the car itself even looks like.

“It is strange, but when you think about it, how can oil impact the shape and the whole aerodynamic development of the car?” he said. “You would think those two are quite (separate), but in reality one of the key challenges for the lubricant is of course to protect the moving parts from wearing off, but it also serves as a coolant.”

Delivering a higher performance means a reduction in the surface area of the radiator; a narrower car, with less drag, leads, down the line, to more Hamilton podiums.

“So all we do is basically chase performances from our fluids without compromising reliability,” Dolfi said. “We think and rethink, Apollo 13-style, to sort out issues. It’s always going on.”

Bigger challenges lay ahead for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, and indeed Formula 1, from 2022. New regulation will require all F1 engines to be powered using E10 fuels, with the aim of reducing the CO2 footprint by 50 percent compared to 2018.

Will performance be compromised?

“I don’t think so,” Dolfi said. “Let’s put it this way, whatever you lose in terms of performance, and I’m not so sure you lose (much), you can compensate because the power unit is a very sophisticated, dynamic piece of equipment, it’s so complicated. And there’s lot that can be done to adjust.”

“The 2022 step, I don’t see any issue in terms of performance as far as we are concerned right now.”

Dolfi says that he and his team are constantly interacting with the Mercedes management team, including Wolff himself. There are monthly and quarterly meetings, and work continues throughout the winter break.

“Formula 1 is always on,” he said. “In-season, off-season, there’s no rest for us.”

And as for being dragged into the whole Formula 1 lifestyle, he is very candid, saying that race events don’t often require his presence.

“I must be honest, I don’t watch every race,” Dolfi said. “However my wife does, so I hope that counts.”

For now, the target for Dolfi and his team remains to ensure Mercedes and Hamilton retain their respective titles in 2021.

“For us it’s really a matter of pride, Dolfi said. “Petronas has been in motorsports for more than 25 years, and it is really a coronation of a journey that not so many can claim, even the established major oil and gas competitors which have been around the block for more than 100 years. Petronas is my age, from 1974. We’ve gone through a very, very good journey. We started to partner with Mercedes in 2010, moving forward from BMW who had quit Formula 1, a big renowned player. But the good thing is we are a bunch of guys who are up to the challenge.”

“It’s a good combination of motivated people, a company willing to invest, unbiased views, cross-integration and inclusiveness,” he said. “It’s a good story.”

Saudi Arabia to play Morocco as FIFA Arab Cup produces intriguing matchups

Saudi Arabia have been drawn with Morocco in Group C, and will also face another two of Jordan, South Sudan, Palestine or Comoros. (Twitter/@SaudiNT)
Saudi Arabia have been drawn with Morocco in Group C, and will also face another two of Jordan, South Sudan, Palestine or Comoros. (Twitter/@SaudiNT)
Updated 28 April 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia to play Morocco as FIFA Arab Cup produces intriguing matchups

Saudi Arabia have been drawn with Morocco in Group C, and will also face another two of Jordan, South Sudan, Palestine or Comoros. (Twitter/@SaudiNT)
  Competition will take place in Qatar during December, will act as dress rehearsal for 2022 World Cup
Updated 28 April 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: FIFA could on Tuesday barely have asked for a better draw for the 2021 Arab Cup as it produced some mouth-watering matchups.

Tasty clashes include a renewal of one of world football’s fiercest rivalries as Egypt and Algeria cross swords for the first time in more than a decade and Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard faces his old team Morocco.

The draw took place in Qatar, which will host the 16 teams in the group stages, as well as the earlier seven qualification games, in December. The final will take place on Dec. 18 and Saudi Arabia, for one, will have to go past Morocco in Group C if they are to go all the way.

Renard’s inside knowledge of his former team will help as the 52-year-old was in charge of the Atlas Lions from 2016 to 2019, a spell that included an impressive appearance at the 2018 World Cup before he arrived in Riyadh in July 2019.

“I have good memories of the period in which I coached the Moroccan national team,” the French coach said on television following the draw.

“Playing against Morocco means a lot to me, as Morocco will remain in my heart, as I spent three years there, and it was a great time with a great team, and the Moroccan (football) federation strongly supported me, but that is in the past, and now I am the coach of Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Minister of Sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Green Falcons head coach Herve Renard were in attendance at the FIFA Arab Cup draw. (Twitter/@SaudiNT)

For Renard, there is more at stake than the Arab Cup, however. The priority is ensuring that his current team returns to Qatar in 2022 alongside 31 other nations from around the world.

“We will see whether or not we will participate with a full-strength team. If so, we will then strive to reach as far as possible in the tournament, but if we take a team that includes young players, then the goal will be to give them experience.

“I look forward to the future now, where I hope to reach World Cup 2022 with the Green Falcons,” he added.

Morocco are in the same boat in hoping to use this coming competition in order to ensure qualification for a second successive World Cup. Hussein Ammouta will be in charge of the Atlas Lions this December.

The former Wydad Casablanca boss said: “Arab football has developed a lot. So, it will be an important tournament for the national team and the league players to increase their experience. We will be one of the favorites, but it will not be easy, and the players will have to be at their best.”

Completing Group C will be either Jordan or South Sudan and one of Palestine and Comoros. The winners could meet Egypt or Algeria in the quarterfinals. Sparks fly whenever these two north African rivals meet and the clash between Egypt, the team with most African championships and the current continental champions should be one to savor. The last time the two met was back in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals when Egypt ran out 4-0 winners.

Saudi Arabia comprehensively beat Palestine 5-0 in Riyadh last month to move into pole position in Group D of qualification for the 2022 World Cup. Check out five things we learned from the match.

Egypt legend Mohamed Aboutrika is excited about the Group D draw and hopes that it will be an opportunity to put behind previous ill-tempered matches between the two rivals.

“I’m very happy to be drawn with Algeria, it’s an opportunity to resolve problems and improve our relationship, respect, and love for one another,” the former Al-Ahly star told beIN Sports.

“I love visiting Algeria very much, people are friendly. I hope the match will be an opportunity to decrease tensions between both nations. I hope all teams will have their top players. I know how difficult it is for players abroad to participate. In Egypt, for example, (Liverpool’s) Mohamed Salah will not be present.”

Algeria will be without their star forward Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City but worrying about who will and who will not be there is for later as there is plenty of football to be played.

Hosts Qatar are in Group A along with Iraq. Bahrain and Kuwait will fight it out for one spot, and it will be an all-Asian affair if Oman eliminates Somalia in qualification. Group B will see Tunisia, the UAE, and Syria fight it out along with one of Mauritania and Yemen.

Despite all the rivalries, Egyptian legend Wael Gomaa is just looking forward to the Arab world coming together to play football.

“Arab teams from Africa can use the tournament as a welcome opportunity to test their squads for the Africa Cup of Nations set to take place in early 2022, whereas those Asian countries which end up qualifying for the World Cup can use the tournament to prepare themselves for the big stage,” he said.

“The tournament will unite fans and teams from across the Arab region, something that no other football competition has been able to do at this scale in the recent past.”

5 things we learned after another inconsistent AFC Champions League matchday from Saudi clubs

The penultimate round of the AFC Champions League group stages is over, and it was, once again, a mixed bag for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli. (AFC/the-afc.com)
The penultimate round of the AFC Champions League group stages is over, and it was, once again, a mixed bag for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli. (AFC/the-afc.com)
Updated 28 April 2021
John Duerden

5 things we learned after another inconsistent AFC Champions League matchday from Saudi clubs

The penultimate round of the AFC Champions League group stages is over, and it was, once again, a mixed bag for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli. (AFC/the-afc.com)
  Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli require wins in Matchday 6 to guarantee progress to knockout stages
Updated 28 April 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: The penultimate round of the AFC Champions League group stages is over, and it was, once again, a mixed bag for Saudi Arabia’s three teams.

Al-Nassr had the last 16 in sight but stumbled on Monday, losing 2-1 to Al-Wehdat of Jordan to slip down into second in Group D, a point behind leaders Al-Sadd.

On Tuesday, Al-Hilal bounced back from their 4-1 loss at the hands of Istiklol to ease past Uzbekistan’s AGMK 3-0 to stay in second in Group A, level on 11 points with their recent conquerors.

Al-Ahli stayed in the hunt in Group C after a battling 0-0 draw with Esteghlal of Iran to leave three teams on eight points.

Only the group winners are guaranteed progress to the second round, where they will be joined by three of the best five runners-up in the western zone. All three Saudi sides are in with a chance but all three could still miss out.

1. Al-Ahli’s best performance to date

The game with Esteghlal may have ended 0-0 but it was still a solid performance from Al-Ahli, the best of the five they have managed so far.

It was impressive firstly because the Jeddah giants lost 5-2 to the same Iranian opposition in the opening game. That result suggested that the six-game losing streak from the domestic league was going to continue in Asia.

Under new coach Laurentiu Reghecampf, however, Al-Ahli have turned things around in impressive style and whatever happens in the final game, the team will return to domestic duties in a different frame of mind, or they should. Had Syrian striker Omar Al-Somah, who has looked dangerous all tournament, been wearing his shooting boots then Al-Ahli would have won and gone top of the group.

Regardless of what happens against Al-Duhail in the final game, Tuesday showed that Al-Ahli are heading in the right direction.

2. Al-Nassr only have themselves to blame

Fans must be tearing their hair out over Al-Nassr who did the hard work to put themselves in sight of the second round only to slip up again, losing 2-1 to Al-Wehdat.

The Riyadh club has dropped five points against the bottom team of the group and if the Yellows fail to progress, this will be the reason why. Beating Al-Sadd and Foolad is all well and good but taking just one point from the Jordanians may turn out to be a crucial failure.

It would be easy to say that Al-Nassr underestimated their unfancied opponents but in truth, they were just second best almost from start to finish.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Al-Wehdat were already out of contention but that seemed to give the team some freedom and while the victory was unexpected, it was also deserved. The men from Amman were full of running and kept their shape in contrast to the tired-looking Al-Nassr whose attacks were plodding and lacking in penetration.

Coach Mano Menezes has shown that he can conjure victories against the stronger teams in the group and that is what he needs to do in the final fixture against Al-Sadd.

3. Al-Hilal do not look like champions ... yet

After losing 4-1 to Istiklol of Tajikistan three days earlier, another defeat to Central Asian opposition was unthinkable. It never looked like happening as the Saudi champions were just too powerful for AGMK of Uzbekistan and attacked with purpose from the get-go.

The headlines will go to Bafetimbi Gomis for his perfect header that put clear daylight between the two games and Luciano Vietto for his opener and perfect assist for the third. But Abdullah Otayf was also quietly effective in midfield and used the ball with intelligence and vision.

Al-Hilal have not yet found their groove in this tournament and do not carry the air of champions but they do look like a team heading into the knockout stage and that is enough for now.

4. Teams starting to look tired

It would be strange if there was not some major fatigue in all the teams given that they have played five games in less than two weeks.

What is a little surprising is that there has not been that much rotation coming from the coaches, and wholesale changes from game to game have not materialized as much as expected.

In the last 15 to 20 minutes against Esteghlal, Al-Ahli were dead on their feet. Al-Nassr, too, could not match Al-Wehdat for energy in their defeat and the physical condition of the players is sure to have a major impact in the final 90 minutes of the group stage.

5. The situation now is clear for all

If all three Saudi teams win, all three will go through.

Al-Nassr’s task is now clear. Only victory against Al-Sadd in the final game will guarantee a place in the last 16. It is not outside the realms of possibility, after all, the Riyadh giants beat the same opposition just days ago.

Al-Sadd, however, have improved since then and are looking more like the team that went through the Qatari season unbeaten. A draw may be enough for Al-Nassr, but they will have to wait and see.

For Al-Hilal, a win against Shabab Al-Ahli will be enough whether it means they finish first or second and that is the same for Al-Ahli. If they defeat Al-Duhail of Qatar, then they will be sure to finish above either Al-Nassr or Al-Sadd as one of the best three runners-up. Saudi Arabian fans should strap themselves in.

UAE President’s Cup final between Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Nasr will see return of fans to Emirati stadium

UAE President’s Cup final between Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Nasr will see return of fans to Emirati stadium
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

UAE President’s Cup final between Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Nasr will see return of fans to Emirati stadium

UAE President’s Cup final between Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Nasr will see return of fans to Emirati stadium
  Final on May 16 to have maximum capacity of 30 percent for first time since COVID-19 outbreak
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: This year’s UAE President’s Cup final will welcome back supporters into a football stadium for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) on Tuesday announced that the May 16 final between Shabab Al-Ahli and Dubai neighbors Al-Nasr will see a maximum 30 percent capacity crowd allowed in while taking all precautionary measures into consideration.

The decision was taken after coordination with the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, and the UAEFA confirmed the game will be played at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Ain, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The match may only be attended by those having received the COVID-19 vaccine, producing a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result, and showing the status of gold star or E on the ALHOSN UAE app. The PCR test must have been carried out within 48 hours before kick-off.

The initiative will be used to test the potential return of supporters to stadiums for the next stage of the joint World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers that will be hosted by the UAE.

Shabab Al-Ahli reached the final after beating Baniyas 1-0, while Al-Nasr overcame reigning UAE league champions Sharjah 3-0 in the other semi-final.

