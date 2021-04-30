You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 11 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new infections

A worshipper covered by his prayer carpet and wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus has his temperature measured as he enters Al- Jaffali mosque, Jeddah. (AP)
A worshipper covered by his prayer carpet and wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus has his temperature measured as he enters Al- Jaffali mosque, Jeddah. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 11 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new infections

A worshipper covered by his prayer carpet and wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus has his temperature measured as he enters Al- Jaffali mosque, Jeddah. (AP)
  • A total of 6,957 people have now succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 11 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,056 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 446 were recorded in Riyadh, 253 in Makkah, 136 in the the Eastern Province, 52 in Asir, 33 in Madinah, 28 in Jazan, 20 in Hail, 15 in Tabuk, 14 in the Northern Borders region, 15 in Najran, and six in Al-Jouf.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 400,580 after 1,071 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 6,957 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19

Updated 30 April 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Hajj Ministry: Our solutions are smart and aim to enrich pilgrims' experience

Saudi Hajj Ministry: Our solutions are smart and aim to enrich pilgrims’ experience
  • Official: smart applications launched by the ministry contributed directly to the success of the exceptional Hajj last year
Updated 30 April 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed that it has all the technical capabilities necessary to achieve a safe Umrah season.
“The ministry is applying a strategy based on technology. It has provided several easier and more flexible technical applications to be used by pilgrims during the Hajj and Umrah journeys, with the purpose of developing, optimizing and enriching pilgrims’ experience,” Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services, told Arab News. 
He pointed out that the smart applications launched by the ministry contributed directly to the success of the exceptional Hajj seasons of 2020 and 2021, where one of the most important pillars of a secure pilgrimage was the use of modern technologies.
According to the minister, the use of technology in operating models provides the necessary flexibility to making changes in business models and taking corrective actions in a timely and easy manner.
“The Saudi leadership offers pilgrims, worshippers and visitors of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque the highest level of care and attention,” noted Al-Maddah, adding that the ministry is continuously seeking to improve the experience for pilgrims through the use of technology.
The Kingdom is a leading model in crowd management, and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has gained experience over the past years, both in the field and through smart applications such as the Eatmarna app, which enabled the ministry to develop and review current and future plans.
“The goal of the secure Umrah model is to maintain the safety of the pilgrims and abide by health protocols and precautionary requirements, as well as ensure the health status of Umrah applicants — whether they have received two doses of the vaccine, whether 14 days have passed since their first dose, or whether they have fully recovered,” Al-Maddah said.
He concluded by emphasizing that Saudi Arabia is implementing the highest precautionary measures during the pilgrimage seasons and is keen on ensuring that visitors are able to perform their rituals comfortably and in accordance with the health procedures in place.

Saudi health expert: Having COVID-19 vaccine jabs our only way back to normal lives

Saudi health expert: Having COVID-19 vaccine jabs our only way back to normal lives
Updated 30 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi health expert: Having COVID-19 vaccine jabs our only way back to normal lives

Saudi health expert: Having COVID-19 vaccine jabs our only way back to normal lives
  • ‘This is a humanitarian cause, for yourself, for the people and for the love of the country’
Updated 30 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine rollout has inoculated more than 25 percent of the population.
Over the past year, the Kingdom has promoted strict protocols to curb the virus until the national vaccine campaign started. Every new vaccine administered is another step to normalcy. Saudi health experts have said that in a bid to return to normal life in the fight against COVID-19, vaccines are a necessity, not a luxury.
“The government placed the safety of their people first and the nation lived through an unsettling new normal. Many have come to realize that life is somewhat back to normal with prayers resumed at mosques and people returning to coffee shops. Many have felt the sense of urgency and rushed to take the vaccine. We can’t afford another hit,” infectious disease consultant Dr. Nezar Bahabri told Arab News.
He added: “The vaccines are the only way to return back to our normal lives. This is a humanitarian cause, for yourself, for the people and for the love of the country.”
After the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020, Saudi Arabia protected its health system and prevented the spread of the virus by imposing flight bans, lockdowns, curfews and making social distancing and the wearing of masks mandatory. The daily case count never made it past 5,000 cases per day, thanks to government efforts supported by the public’s adherence. 
The numbers declined, restrictions were loosened and people began to get a grasp of their new reality, gradually and carefully. 
But to return to the old normal, COVID-19 vaccines were critical. 
By ramping up vaccinations, suffering communities could rebuild foundations for a prosperous and lasting recovery. 
Saudi Arabia supported the global vaccine development and pledged $500 million on vaccine campaigns. The Kingdom gave $150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation and $200 million to regional and global programs. 
Through careful planning and accurate timing, the first batch of Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Kingdom in early December, shortly followed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The national vaccine rollout was already in full swing after both vaccines were cleared for public use by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and news of two more jabs pending approval built on hope for a swift recovery.
According to the Saudi Health Council, 5,000 Saudi residents received their first doses on Dec. 18, 2020. By March 3, 1 million people had been inoculated. 

But 1 million is not enough. Late last month, a series of recommendations were put into place by several ministries — notably the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development — making it mandatory for employees of certain sensitive sectors to be inoculated or provide weekly negative PCR test results at the expense of the employer.
By March 28, 4 million residents received at least one vaccine dose. The inoculation program picked up speed soon after. Vaccines were administered at a rate of 1 million doses every 5 to 7 days.
“The vaccine is the tool that will reopen doors again. Government sectors have made it mandatory to protect the people, the consequences for those refusing to take it will bear a heavy toll.”
Bahabri said that many people refusing to take the vaccine would start a series of unfortunate events that could lead to a possible collapse in the healthcare system, something that the Kingdom has successfully prevented since the start of the pandemic. 
Vaccine hesitancy has been hardened by false claims spreading on social media. Efforts were made to prevent false rumors being shared, such as fines and imprisonment when a perpetrator was caught. 

BACKGROUND

• After the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020, Saudi Arabia protected its health system and prevented the spread of the virus by imposing flight bans, lockdowns, curfews and making social distancing and the wearing of masks mandatory. The daily case count never made it past 5,000 cases per day, thanks to government efforts supported by the public’s adherence. 

• Saudi Arabia supported the global vaccine development and pledged $500 million on vaccine campaigns. The Kingdom gave $150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation and $200 million to regional and global programs.

“It’s not so much hesitancy anymore, it’s negligence,” said Bahabri, adding: “It’s unfortunate to see this happening. It’s un-Islamic, but fortunately people are listening and heeding the call. It’s an important step, for the citizens and community alike.”
Abu-Talal A., a retired businessman in Jeddah, told Arab News that the past year was difficult with the absence of his children and grandchildren. Having lost his wife nearly five years ago, he blamed his fear of the vaccine on conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccine activists that flooded his social media feeds.
“I trust the experts, I trust the government but I do not know what to expect if I take it.”
He told Arab News that posts by skeptics claiming to have hard evidence that the pandemic is a hoax and that the inoculation would damage his genetics put him in a bubble he said was hard to get out of.
“It’s a scary time and though I resisted for long, my son eventually made the appointment for me and the decision was a fait accompli that rendered me speechless. My children are careful but they want me safe. The support, the internet and transparency in relaying information helps… This has gone long enough and we all need to live normally again,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia's Ithra hosts poetry events to revive Arabic content

Saudi Arabia's Ithra hosts poetry events to revive Arabic content
Updated 30 April 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia's Ithra hosts poetry events to revive Arabic content

Saudi Arabia's Ithra hosts poetry events to revive Arabic content
Updated 30 April 2021
SPA

DAMMAM: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is hosting a series of diverse events through the “Ithra for Arabic Poetry” program, which will continue until March 21, 2022.
The program aims to celebrate and support Arabic content, including contemporary poetry. The center hopes to revive the oral tradition of poetry nights, introduce the origins of Arabic poetry to children and strengthen the link between poetry and other art forms, such as theater and music. The program seeks to achieve a paradigm shift in cultural thinking, keeping pace with sustainable, creative developments based on human values.

109 violations of selling firewood, charcoal in Riyadh

109 violations of selling firewood, charcoal in Riyadh
Updated 30 April 2021
SPA

109 violations of selling firewood, charcoal in Riyadh

109 violations of selling firewood, charcoal in Riyadh
Updated 30 April 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has seized large quantities of local firewood and charcoal used for commercial activities in Riyadh.
The campaign targeted a number of shops, and reported 109 violations by shops using local firewood and charcoal, noting that the total quantity seized was estimated at about 112 cubic meters.
The ministry said that the campaign was part of its efforts to develop natural vegetation, fight desertification, revive biodiversity and rehabilitate degraded vegetation sites.
Violators will be penalized according to the executive regulations.

Saudi officials ramp up anti-coronavirus health tours

Saudi officials ramp up anti-coronavirus health tours
Updated 29 April 2021
SPA

Saudi officials ramp up anti-coronavirus health tours

Saudi officials ramp up anti-coronavirus health tours
Updated 29 April 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Municipalities throughout the Kingdom have stepped up efforts to ensure compliance with anti-coronavirus health measures.
Eastern Province authorities carried out 1,619 inspection tours in a single day across malls, commercial centers and stores to monitor adherence to safety precautions. During the tours, 16 commercial facilities were closed, while 81 violators were issued penalties for ignoring health measures
Since the beginning of Ramadan, the municipality of Hail has carried out 20,000 inspection tours of premises, including markets and commercial centers.

