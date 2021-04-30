You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

77 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches

77 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches
77 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches. (SPA)
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

77 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches

77 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches
  Authority urged people to report any suspected breaches of COVID-19 regulations to the 940 call-center number
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Authorities in Jeddah have shut down 77 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols.
Municipalities have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures designed to protect public health.
The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 4,347 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities and identified 150 violations for issues related to overcrowding and the failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
Authority urged people to report any suspected breaches of COVID-19 regulations to the 940 call-center number. 

Fire in hospital’s intensive care kills 18 in India’s Gujarat

Fire in hospital’s intensive care kills 18 in India’s Gujarat
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat

Fire in hospital’s intensive care kills 18 in India’s Gujarat
  • The fire started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital
  • India’s health care system is struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
AHMEDABAD, India: At least 18 people, including two health care workers were killed in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, in the country's latest deadly hospital accident.
The fire started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, in Bharuch city, 115 miles (185 km) north of state's main commercial city, Ahmedabad
"Sixteen patients and two staff members have died in the fire. Twelve of them died due to fire and smoke," said R.V. Chudasama, a superintendent of police in Bharuch. "Preliminary investigation shows the fire was caused because of a short circuit," he said.
Local news channels showed footage of a hospital ward completely destroyed in the fire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was "pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch."
India's health care system is struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 211,853 people and infected more than 19 million, according to health ministry data on Saturday.
A dozen people were reported killed after a fire in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in a suburb of Mumbai on April 23. Earlier 22 patients died at a public hospital in Maharashtra where Mumbai is located when oxygen supplies ran out due to a leaking tank.

US food chain Chuck E. Cheese to expand in Saudi Arabia

US food chain Chuck E. Cheese to expand in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

US food chain Chuck E. Cheese to expand in Saudi Arabia

US food chain Chuck E. Cheese to expand in Saudi Arabia
  • The firm currently has two franchisee partners in the Kingdom, with a total of 21 outlets throughout the country
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

CEC Entertainment, the parent company of American fast-food brand Chuck E. Cheese, is planning to open 100 new outlets around the world over the coming years, with at least 25 in Saudi Arabia.

The firm currently has two franchisee partners in the Kingdom, with a total of 21 outlets throughout the country.

Brian Bell, senior director of public relations, told Arab News: "We will be opening our first store in Bahrain soon and have a pipeline of over 50 more stores across the Middle East region over the next five to seven years. Specifically, Saudi will account for 50 percent of this growth."

Unique Hospitality has been a Chuck E. Cheese franchise partner in Saudi Arabia since 2012.

In a website franchisee testimonial, Unique Hospitality's general manager for Saudi Arabia, Talal Azhari, said: "Chuck E. Cheese has been a great addition to our portfolio, and we have been very profitable with the brand.

"The corporate international franchise team is engaged and willing to adapt the brand to local market needs, which creates a truly profitable model. We are in the process of acquiring more territory for future development in other countries."

Ahead of its international expansion, CEC Entertainment recently relaunched its franchise development website. In addition to Saudi Arabia, it currently operates in many markets outside the US, including Mexico, Chile, Peru, Canada, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Panama, Colombia, Guatemala, the UAE, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Jordan, and India.

Saudi banks’ aggregate profit grows 14% in March

Saudi banks’ aggregate profit grows 14% in March
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi banks' aggregate profit grows 14% in March

Saudi banks’ aggregate profit grows 14% in March
  • The data covers 11 listed banks and some foreign banks operating in the Kingdom
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia-listed banks reported a 14 percent rise in aggregate net profit before Zakat and tax to the tune of SR 4.02 billion in March 2021 as against SR 3.53 billion a year earlier, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The data covers 11 listed banks and some foreign banks operating in the Kingdom.

Banks' aggregate assets grew by over 11 percent year on year (YoY) to SR 3.035 trillion in March, combined deposits increased by 9 percent YoY to SR 1.980 trillion in the same month, whereas loans to the private sector saw an increase of 15 percent YoY to around SR 1.871 trillion by the end of March, financial news portal Argaam reported.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, financial analyst and banking expert, told Arab News: " the obvious reason for the aggregate reported net profit by Saudi banks to show a rise of 14 percent is the positive return back of the banking sector to the normal operations after a long period of lockdown (partially and completely) of more than than 70 days, between March and May last year due to the COVID19 pandemic as part of precautionary measures taken by the Saudi government to prevent the spread of the virus."

During the lockdown Saudi banks were able to serve its clients normally, despite the fact that in certain days of the lockdown the sector was operating with only 25 percent of its branches network capacity which exceeds in total 2000 branches Kingdom-wide, he added.

Saudi banks utilised technology and electronic payments to serve customers effectively as is evident from report by SAMA, which also indicated that the rate of e-payments for the retail sector - Individual Retail Payments by the end of July 2019, amounted more than 36 percent of all payments available, exceeding the targeted percentage of the financial sector development program (FSDP), one of the key programs of Saudi Vision 2030, he underlined.

FSDP stipulates that the share of non-cash transactions should be increased by 28 percent by 2020, he added.

"This achievement is based on SAMA's strategy for payment systems and the FSDP, which aims to enhance e-payment and reduce cash handling to reach 70 percent of total payments in the Kingdom by 2030," said Hafiz.

SAMA also pointed out that the record growth rates witnessed in the e-payments through the national payment system "Mada" is a result of Mada strategic plan, he added.

Launching Mada Atheer (NFC) service has had a major impact in enhancing e-payment, especially after the introduction of mobile payment services.

"These positive indicators were the result of SAMA's efforts to support use of electronic channels in cooperation with the local banking sector with the participation of relevant private service providers, as well as the constant cooperation of SAMA with government entities to promote e-payment," he added.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, Advisor and Professor of economic law at the Institute of Public Administration, Riyadh told Arab News: "The increase in net profits of Saudi banks and foreign banks operating in the Kingdom is due in part to corporate credit growth which picked up substantially in 2021 after the Public Investment Fund (PIF) programs helped generate additional business for contractors and credit to small and medium enterprises (SME)."

He said: "Saudi banks and foreign banks operating in the Kingdom outperformed their regional counterparts. This reflects the relatively low impact of the pandemic on the performance of Saudi banks loan books and higher growth of mortgage lending."

The outlook for Saudi banks and foreign banks operating in the Kingdom is expected to remain positive, he added.

This rise in net profits is also due to lower impairments and higher fees and commissions which is indicative of the Saudi economy's resilience and recovery from the pandemic impact, he reasoned.

"Saudi banks have also benefited from an increase of their total operating income due to higher net commission income, invested related income and higher fees from banking services. Also mergers between Saudi banks such as the merger between the National Commercial Bank and Samba financial group will help increase such profits," said Al-Obaidy.

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data
  • 401,993 new infections were registered taking India’s total caseload to 19.1 million
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed.
According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.
Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of cause of death, the real numbers are much higher.
Indian authorities lowered their guard in the early part of the year after infections fell below 10,000 per day, lifting restrictions on most activity.
Mass religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims, and political rallies were allowed to continue even when cases numbers began rising sharply in late March.
In April alone, India recorded around seven million new infections. On a per-capita basis however India's caseload remains low compared to many other countries.

Japan says Olympics must not burden medical systems

Japan says Olympics must not burden medical systems
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

Japan says Olympics must not burden medical systems

Japan says Olympics must not burden medical systems
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: The Olympics must not be a burden on medical systems, Japan's chief government spokesman said on Friday, amid worries that daily athlete testing will tax health resources already stressed in fighting a rebound of COVID-19 cases.

The Games will be held in a manner that makes everyone feel safe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters, responding to concerns raised by a nurses' union that the world's biggest sporting event will sap medical resources needed by the public.

Tokyo 2020 organizers this week issued the second edition of "playbooks" that lay out infection prevention standards for the Summer Games, which are due to start in less than three months after a one-year delay because of the pandemic.

The rules require daily testing of athletes and restrict their use of public transportation, complicating logistics in more remote locations.

The venue for surfing in the Tokyo Olympics refused to set up COVID-19 testing and treatment facilities for athletes, citing a lack of medical facilities, NHK reported on Friday.

The town of Ichinomiya, about 96 km (60 miles) east of Tokyo, had been asked to set up a testing facility by the Brazilian national team, NHK said.

Brazilian surfers, expected to be among the medals at the sport's Olympic debut, had wanted to base themselves near the beach instead of the Olympic Village some two hours away, NHK said.

A representative of the town's Olympic planning office denied the report when contacted by Reuters. Representatives for the Tokyo Olympics did not immediately respond when contacted for comment, and the Brazilian team could not immediately be reached.

Japan is struggling to tame a coronavirus resurgence and its immunisation drive, dependent so far on imports of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, is lagging all other wealthy nations.

Health Minister Norihisa Tamura confirmed on Friday that the first doses of Moderna Inc's vaccine, expected to be approved in May, had arrived in Japan.

Japan has inoculated only 1.8% of its population, too little to blunt a fourth wave of cases driven by more infectious strains of the virus.

Seeking to slow the spread, Tokyo and Osaka remain under a state of emergency, set to last until May 11.

"If we don't move forward with mass vaccination, we'll end up with an endless loop of emergency declarations forever," Hiroshi Mikitani, the chief executive office of e-commerce company Rakuten, told TV Asahi.

Tokyo reported 1,027 new cases on Thursday, the highest since Jan. 28 during the previous emergency declaration, and 698 on Friday.

