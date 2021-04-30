JEDDAH: Authorities in Jeddah have shut down 77 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols.
Municipalities have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures designed to protect public health.
The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 4,347 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities and identified 150 violations for issues related to overcrowding and the failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
Authority urged people to report any suspected breaches of COVID-19 regulations to the 940 call-center number.
77 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches
https://arab.news/r874a
77 Jeddah outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches
- Authority urged people to report any suspected breaches of COVID-19 regulations to the 940 call-center number
JEDDAH: Authorities in Jeddah have shut down 77 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols.