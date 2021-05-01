You are here

5 talking points after final AFC Champions League group matchday as two Saudi teams qualify

5 talking points after final AFC Champions League group matchday as two Saudi teams qualify
(Twitter: @Alhilal_EN)
Updated 15 sec ago
John Duerden

5 talking points after final AFC Champions League group matchday as two Saudi teams qualify

5 talking points after final AFC Champions League group matchday as two Saudi teams qualify
  Dramatic conclusion to two weeks of action means Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr can look forward to the Round of 16 in September
Updated 15 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: So the group stage of the AFC Champions League is over and, as expected, there is plenty to talk about. Two of the Saudi teams made it through to the second round that will be held in September, one did not.

On Thursday evening in Riyadh, Al-Nassr had to defeat Al-Sadd to progress and did so, winning 2-1 to top Group D.

On Friday, it was the turn of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Al-Hilal lost 2-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli to finish second in Group A but squeezed through to the last 16 as the third best runners-up.

Al-Ahli are out after drawing 1-1 with Al-Duhail, finishing in third place in Group  C with nine points.

1. Al-Nassr give Xavi’s reputation a hit

Al-Sadd’s failure in the AFC Champions League does not mean that Xavi Hernandez will not get that Barcelona job at some point, as widely expected, but it does mean that the Spaniard's coaching reputation is not as pristine as it was. Just last month, the 2010 World Cup winner led the team to the Qatar Stars League title without losing a single game.

The team were one of the favourites for the continental title, especially with former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla and a number of Qatar national team players to call upon. Yet Al-Sadd disappointed, with Xavi struggling to get the best out of his players. In the games with Al-Nassr, Mano Menezes gave the Barca legend a bit of a lesson on how to organise a team and introduce substitutions at the right time.

2. Job done for Al-Hilal but only just

Al-Hilal only just managed to get through the group stage of the competition but the margins could not have been tighter. With the three best placed runners-up going to the knockout stages, Al-Hilal were the third team, ahead of Al-Sadd only by scoring more goals.

Losing 4-1 to Istiklol of Tajikistan could be written off as one of those things, especially given the fact that the Riyadh giants had 73 percent possession, but the final 2-0 loss against Shabab Al-Ahli was disappointing. Again, there were missed chances and a dubious refereeing decision but there was a lack of focus throughout the team against the Dubai club that was already eliminated. This will all be forgotten the further Al-Hilal progress but there can be no more slip-ups when they take on Iranian giants Esteghlal in September’s Round of 16 game.

3. Al-Ahli can be disappointed but encouraged

Coming into Asia after six straight defeats in the league, Al-Ahli fans feared the worst as the first game ended with a 5-2 loss against Esteghlal. Yet despite eventual elimination, there were no more defeats in the following five games and Al-Ahli were still alive in the tournament going into the final minutes of the final group game. Against Al-Duhail of Qatar, both teams knew that only a win would send them through and it was an entertaining clash that either could have won.

Al-Hilal will be glad that it ended 1-1 as that was the only result that sent them through. In a tough group, Al-Ahli were competitive — that would not usually have been enough but given their form beforehand, it will do for now.

4. Al-Nassr’s win came at a price

It was an impressive victory for Al-Nassr as they reached the knockout stage for the third year in a row. But three of the team’s star players picked up yellow cards that will rule them out of the second-round game against Tractor of Iran in September. Star striker Abderrazak Hamdallah scored four goals in the group stage, yet a 95th minute booking, almost the last act of the match, rules him out. Abdullah Madu and Ali Lajami will also be on the sidelines.

Otherwise, this was a fine performance from Al-Nassr. In a tough group with a new coach in Mano Menezes, it could have all gone wrong but, despite a couple of slip-ups, they came through when the pressure was on and took first place. While players may be missing next time, if they can show the same kind of spirit there is a good chance of a place in the last eight.

5. Asia’s over for now, but the action continues

It has been a hectic two weeks in Asia but there is little time to rest, especially for Al-Hilal. Next Friday the league leaders meet second-placed Al-Shabab. The two teams are level on points with five games remaining. A win for either team is a major step towards the title. Whether the six games in 15 days will mean that Al-Hilal are exhausted or whether they will be energised by squeezing through remains to be seen.

Al-Nassr can focus on finishing as high as possible in the league — a top four finish is possible — after a disappointing campaign at home but there is more at stake for Al-Ahli. Before the Champions League, the Jeddah club had lost their last six games. That’s unacceptable for a giant of Saudi Arabian football and results in Asia should, at least, have given them back some self-belief.

Topics: football sport AFC Champions League

Japan says Olympics must not burden medical systems

Japan says Olympics must not burden medical systems
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

Japan says Olympics must not burden medical systems

Japan says Olympics must not burden medical systems
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: The Olympics must not be a burden on medical systems, Japan’s chief government spokesman said on Friday, amid worries that daily athlete testing will tax health resources already stressed in fighting a rebound of COVID-19 cases.

The Games will be held in a manner that makes everyone feel safe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters, responding to concerns raised by a nurses’ union that the world’s biggest sporting event will sap medical resources needed by the public.

Tokyo 2020 organizers this week issued the second edition of “playbooks” that lay out infection prevention standards for the Summer Games, which are due to start in less than three months after a one-year delay because of the pandemic.

The rules require daily testing of athletes and restrict their use of public transportation, complicating logistics in more remote locations.

The venue for surfing in the Tokyo Olympics refused to set up COVID-19 testing and treatment facilities for athletes, citing a lack of medical facilities, NHK reported on Friday.

The town of Ichinomiya, about 96 km (60 miles) east of Tokyo, had been asked to set up a testing facility by the Brazilian national team, NHK said.

Brazilian surfers, expected to be among the medals at the sport’s Olympic debut, had wanted to base themselves near the beach instead of the Olympic Village some two hours away, NHK said.

A representative of the town’s Olympic planning office denied the report when contacted by Reuters. Representatives for the Tokyo Olympics did not immediately respond when contacted for comment, and the Brazilian team could not immediately be reached.

Japan is struggling to tame a coronavirus resurgence and its immunisation drive, dependent so far on imports of Pfizer Inc’s vaccine, is lagging all other wealthy nations.

Health Minister Norihisa Tamura confirmed on Friday that the first doses of Moderna Inc’s vaccine, expected to be approved in May, had arrived in Japan.

Japan has inoculated only 1.8% of its population, too little to blunt a fourth wave of cases driven by more infectious strains of the virus.

Seeking to slow the spread, Tokyo and Osaka remain under a state of emergency, set to last until May 11.

“If we don’t move forward with mass vaccination, we’ll end up with an endless loop of emergency declarations forever,” Hiroshi Mikitani, the chief executive office of e-commerce company Rakuten, told TV Asahi.

Tokyo reported 1,027 new cases on Thursday, the highest since Jan. 28 during the previous emergency declaration, and 698 on Friday.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics COVID-19

English soccer’s boycott of social media gathers support from FIFA, UEFA

English soccer’s boycott of social media gathers support from FIFA, UEFA
Updated 01 May 2021
AP

English soccer’s boycott of social media gathers support from FIFA, UEFA

English soccer’s boycott of social media gathers support from FIFA, UEFA
  • Boycott highlights concerns that witter and Facebook aren’t doing enough to combat racist abuse on their platforms
  • The social media silence started on Friday afternoon and will last until late Monday evening, say organizers
Updated 01 May 2021
AP

NYON, Switzerland: English soccer’s boycott of social media is spreading after FIFA and UEFA said they will join the players, clubs and organizations in a four-day protest against online abuse.

The boycott will also be joined by English cricket and rugby clubs, and the British Lawn Tennis Association, highlighting concerns that Twitter and Facebook, which also owns Instagram, aren’t doing enough to combat racist abuse on their platforms.

“FIFA supports the initiative from English football to call out discriminatory and other offensive abuse on social media,” world football’s governing body said in a statement. “This has no place in football or society more generally and we strongly condemn it.

“We believe that authorities and social media companies should take real and effective steps to put an end to these abhorrent practices because it’s getting worse all the time and something needs to be done — and done quickly — to put a stop to it.

The social media silence will start on Friday afternoon until late Monday evening.

Much of the racist abuse is sent to players from anonymous accounts. Twitter and Facebook would only provide comments from unnamed spokespeople when asked for interviews to discuss the boycott.

Broadcasters are also taking part in the boycott including Comcast-owned Sky Sports and BT Sport, which televise Premier League games in Britain and would usually show goal clips on social media.

The protest means UEFA won’t be posting about the Women’s Champions League semifinals on Sunday.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1, called on his sport to join in the boycott.

“I’m really proud to hear that there are so many organizations getting involved. I’m not sure why Formula One is not a part of that,” the British driver said.

Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix. “I do believe that social media companies need to do more. There’s algorithms, there’s things they’re able to see, they’re able to take steps to help and create more of an anti-racist society. That’s what we’ve really got to be pushing towards.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin used a speech last week to 55 member federations urging people in European soccer to make formal complaints about “unacceptable tweets or messages.”

“We’ve had enough of these cowards who hide behind their anonymity to spew out their noxious ideologies,” Ceferin said last week in Montreux, Switzerland.

UEFA has also acted in cases of online abuse when players criticized match officials. Neymar and Serge Aurier both missed Champions League games in recent seasons for offensive comments about referees on social media.

The English campaign this weekend followed British clubs Rangers, Birmingham and Swansea shutting down their social media for several days.

Former France and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry also shut down his social media accounts to protest against racism and bullying.

English soccer officials have urged the British government to enact laws making social media companies more accountable for what appears on their platforms

Topics: UEFA FIFA social media boycott Twitter Facebook online abuse racism Instagram

Inter coronation, Lille’s thorn and German Cup — what to watch in Europe

Inter coronation, Lille’s thorn and German Cup — what to watch in Europe
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

Inter coronation, Lille’s thorn and German Cup — what to watch in Europe

Inter coronation, Lille’s thorn and German Cup — what to watch in Europe
  Nerazzurri on the cusp of a 19th Scudetto, which would move them one ahead of city rivals AC Milan
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

PARIS:  Inter Milan can clinch a first Serie A crown in over a decade, Lille look to stay in control of the Ligue 1 title race and Borussia Dortmund have their sights set on the German Cup final.

Here is some of the standout action in Europe this weekend:

• Crotone vs. Inter Milan, Saturday 1600 GMT

Inter Milan could secure a first Serie A crown since Jose Mourinho led the club to the treble in 2010 if they win and Atalanta drop points at Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri are on the cusp of a 19th Scudetto, which would move them one ahead of city rivals AC Milan but still a distance behind Juventus’ record of 36.

Antonio Conte’s side have drawn two of their past three games but are unbeaten in 17 and will be expected to see off a Crotone outfit all but condemned to relegation at the foot of the table.

• Lille v Nice, Saturday 1900 GMT

Having battled back from two goals to beat Lyon, Lille will need to rewrite the recent form guide against Nice, a club the Ligue 1 leaders have beaten just once in the past 16 attempts.

Burak Yilmaz is the man of the moment for Christophe Galtier’s side, netting 12 goals in 24 games during his first season in one of Europe’s top five leagues, at the age of 35.

Lille have performed better as the hunter rather than hunted but could find themselves in second place come kick-off, if Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens earlier in the day.

• Valencia v Barcelona, Sunday 1900 GMT

Barcelona’s shock home loss to Granada means Ronald Koeman’s team no longer have their destiny in their own hands, with the top four in Spain separated by three points with five games to play.

Two defeats in four have stalled Barca’s title charge and handed back the initiative to Atletico Madrid, the visitors to Camp Nou next weekend. Real Madrid, like Barca, are two points adrift with Sevilla another point further behind.

Valencia have won just eight matches this term and are just six points clear of the relegation places but did hold Barcelona to a 2-2 draw in December.

• Borussia Dortmund vs. Holstein Kiel, Saturday 1830 GMT

The Bundesliga takes a step back as the German Cup resumes with second-tier Holstein Kiel, the conquerors of defending champions Bayern Munich, aiming to continue their surprise run against Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

While Erling Braut Haaland and Dortmund are bidding to win the cup for the fifth time, and first since 2017, promotion-chasing Kiel will be making just a second appearance in the final four.

Julian Nagelsmann begins his RB Leipzig farewell when the 2019 runners-up visit Werder Bremen in Friday’s first semi-final. The 33-year-old will leave to take over at Bayern in the summer.

Ajax vs. FC Emmen, Sunday 1230 GMT

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year denied Ajax the chance at another Eredivisie title, but the Amsterdam giants have shaken off that disappointment thanks to a top-flight run of 19 games without defeat.

Erik ten Hag’s men sit 12 points clear of PSV Eindhoven heading into the final four rounds of the campaign. Their far superior goal difference effectively guarantees they cannot be caught, but a point against Emmen will confirm them as champions.

Earlier this month Ajax hoisted the Dutch Cup for the 20th time as David Neres scored a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Vitesse Arnhem.

Saudi rower Husein Alireza completes successful training camp, sets sights on Olympic qualification

Husein Alireza launches his bid for Olympic qualification on May 5. (Saudi Rowing Federation)
Husein Alireza launches his bid for Olympic qualification on May 5. (Saudi Rowing Federation)
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi rower Husein Alireza completes successful training camp, sets sights on Olympic qualification

Husein Alireza launches his bid for Olympic qualification on May 5. (Saudi Rowing Federation)
  The rowing qualification regatta for Asian teams takes place in Tokyo on May 5-7
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Husein Alireza, one of Saudi Arabia’s top rowers, has completed an extensive training camp in the US and has now set his sights on Tokyo 2020 as he prepares for the Olympic qualifiers, which will take place in the Japanese capital from May 5-7.

“All our best wishes go to our champion, Husein Alireza, we couldn’t wish for a better representative for the national team,” said Tariq Ziad Sagga, Executive Director of the Saudi Rowing Federation. “He has had a fine career and claimed a win for the Kingdom at the (Asian) Indoor Rowing Championship, and he was a model of discipline and dedicated work during his preparation camp.”

Tariq Ziad Sagga also thanked Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, for their continued and total support for all athletes and sports across the Kingdom.

With days left before the qualification regatta takes place in Tokyo, Daniel Janes, the Director of Rowing at the Saudi Rowing Federation, revealed Alireza had taken part in a successful three-month training camp at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center near San Diego, California.

“His training included two to three sessions every day under the supervision of the British coach of the Saudi national team Bill Barry,” said Janes. “The training included water exercises and the Concept 2 rowing machine, in addition to strengthening exercises.”

Topics: rowing Saudi Arabia Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Interview: Arab-American NASCAR racer Toni Breidinger on breaking records and stereotypes

Interview: Arab-American NASCAR racer Toni Breidinger on breaking records and stereotypes
Updated 01 May 2021
RAY HANANIA

Interview: Arab-American NASCAR racer Toni Breidinger on breaking records and stereotypes

Interview: Arab-American NASCAR racer Toni Breidinger on breaking records and stereotypes
Updated 01 May 2021
RAY HANANIA

USA: Lebanese American Toni Breidinger is shattering stereotypes of Arab Americans and women, setting records as one of the winningest female race car drivers in the country and hoping to be a positive role model for the advance of the goals of young women.

As a guest on US Arab Radio Network’s  “The Ray Hanania Show” sponsored by Arab News - Breidinger chatted about her racing career in the NASCAR Cup Series (36 races over 10 months), including in the Xfinity Series, ARCA Menards West Series and recently at Talladega Superspeedway Sept. 24 where she hit a top speed of 185 miles per hour.

One of the few women and only Arab woman in racing history, the 21-year-old California native is striving to break through the male-dominated sporting industry and boasts 19 US Auto Club (USAC) wins, an all-time record for a female driver.

READ MORE: Huda Beauty sponsors NASCAR’s first female Arab driver Toni Breidinger

“There really isn’t that many women, especially. There are different series in NASCAR and as you go up to the higher series there are fewer and fewer women,” Briedinger said.

“But there is a lot of younger girls coming up through the sport which is really exciting. The next few years is going to see a lot more women which is exciting, even as non-drivers as engineers. Just in the pit area I have been seeing a lot more female faces and that is really exciting.”

Briedinger made history competing in a NASCAR regional ARCA Menards Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

Though she finished 18th out of 33 competitors, Breidinger led two other women drivers. There are 10 females but more than 150 men racing in NASCAR’s various series this year.

 

“Yes, it definitely has been challenging. For me, I don’t see myself as being any different. I always say the car or the track they both don’t see gender, your background or ethnicity. So, to me, all of us … everybody is a race car driver,” Breidinger said.

“I don’t really see myself as any different. But I do feel like it maybe it is going to be a little bit harder to gain respect and just to be taken seriously in some instances. For the most part I just see myself as a driver just like everyone else.”

One challenge, Breidinger noted, is being able to enter the competition and that requires costs.

There are some 29 races she hopes to compete in during the next year, but that competition requires sponsors. 

Her schedule lists five big upcoming races through September, but to get to NASCAR national competition, she would need more.

Last week she announced she was signing a new sponsorship with Huda Beauty, owned by US-Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan.

Her sponsors include brand sponsors Head and Shoulders, Sunny D, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, Tory Burch, Sparco, and Bell Helmets.

“Racing is an expensive sport as I am sure many people can imagine. It’s hard to get sponsorship. And I feel like some people might not take you as seriously, especially just like manufacturers,” Breidinger said. 

“Companies that have just been around for a while may not take you seriously and it is just kind of hard to gain their respect and reassure them that you can go out there and win and do your part on that. It’s definitely has been a little bit of a challenge. We’re working towards hopefully racing in a full season. Right now, we just committed to 10 races. We are working hard to get that sponsorship to race in a full season.”

Breidinger is described by the professional racing industry as “the winningest female driver in United States Auto Club (USAC) competition” and her record is impressive.

A recent NASCAR story forecast her trajectory headed towards becoming the first-ever female and Arab-American driver to compete in a NASCAR national-series event when she makes her debut in the Camping World Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports in 2021.

 

“There is definitely a risk. I have never been scared during a race. I feel you just have to keep your focus,” Briedinger conceded.

“It’s an adrenaline rush for sure. You are less than an inch off the cars around you going 180 miles per hour. You are an inch off the wall. It’s intense. Everybody is trying as hard as they can to win. It’s definitely a very intense atmosphere. But I have never been scared during a race. I am just always so focused.”

Breidinger, whose mother is Lebanese and father - German American, said her interest in racing began innocently when her father took her and her twin sister Annie to race go-carts.

“It all started in go-carts. I just went go-carting as a kid just for fun. I was nine-years-old. My dad took me and my twin sister Annie just up to the go-cart track for the weekend, just like a family activity,” Breidinger said. 

“He wasn’t trying to make anything come from it. But I just fell in love with it and so did my sister. So, we just started racing and traveling all over the country for races. Just from there climbing up the racing ladder.”

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington DC on WDMV AM 700 on the US Arab Radio Network, and is sponsored by Arab News. The show is streamed live to millions of followers at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

For more information on the radio show and the podcast visit www.ArabNews.com.

Topics: Motorsport NASCAR

