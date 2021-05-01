Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,048 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 379 were recorded in Riyadh, 277 in Makkah, 141 in the the Eastern Province, 46 in Asir, 41 in Madinah, 35 in Jazan, 33 in Tabuk, 21 in Hail, 15 in Najran, 14 in the Northern Borders region and eight in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 401,544 after 964 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,968 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
