You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,048 new infections on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/czdg2

Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 401,544
  • A total of 6,968 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,048 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 379 were recorded in Riyadh, 277 in Makkah, 141 in the the Eastern Province, 46 in Asir, 41 in Madinah, 35 in Jazan, 33 in Tabuk, 21 in Hail, 15 in Najran, 14 in the Northern Borders region and eight in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 401,544 after 964 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,968 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi health official says no curfews during Ramadan, Eid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health official says no curfews during Ramadan, Eid

Abu Dhabi crown prince receives Saudi FM

Abu Dhabi crown prince receives Saudi FM
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi crown prince receives Saudi FM

Abu Dhabi crown prince receives Saudi FM
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan reviewed bilateral relations
  • They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The crown prince of Abu Dhabi received Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister at Qasr Al-Watan on Saturday.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan reviewed bilateral relations between the countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest.
Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their wishes of further progress and prosperity for the crown prince and the Emirati people.
Sheikh Mohammed also conveyed his greetings to Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince and wished them good health. He also wished the Saudi people more progress and prosperity.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Saudi Space Commission is setting the terms of an initial agreement between the Kingdom and India on space cooperation. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, India to sign space cooperation deal
Biden to send US delegation to Saudi Arabia, UAE to discuss regional issues: Sources
Middle-East
Biden to send US delegation to Saudi Arabia, UAE to discuss regional issues: Sources

Saudi Arabia’s ancient ‘mustatils’ among earliest stone monuments built worldwide, study finds

Saudi Arabia’s ancient ‘mustatils’ among earliest stone monuments built worldwide, study finds
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s ancient ‘mustatils’ among earliest stone monuments built worldwide, study finds

Saudi Arabia’s ancient ‘mustatils’ among earliest stone monuments built worldwide, study finds
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Prehistoric rectangular stone structures discovered in northwestern Saudi Arabia, known as mustatils, are now believed to be older than previously thought – pre dating the pyramids, a new research body has found. 
 
The huge Neolithic structures are more than 7,000 years old, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said in a Twitter post. 

The archaeological discovery revealed that the mustatils were among the oldest monuments in the world. The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has given the discovery this name as it is the plural form of the Arabic term for rectangles. 

Though the existence of the mustatils has been previously known, the study indicates that more than 1,000 stone rectangular-shaped monuments  have been recorded by the team, almost double the amount previously identified. 

Each mustatil of the structures consists of two thick walled ends, connected by two or more long walls to create a series of giant rectangle courtyards, ranging in length from 20m to over 600m.  
The base of the mustatil has circular/semi-circular cells constructed outside its main entrance. 
The study revealed that around 1,000 of these mustatils cover an area of 200,000km² and appear to be very similar in their forms, suggesting they are all from the same time period.
The work on this discovery is part of the University of Western Australia’s work in AlUla and Khaybar provinces as part of archaeological program by RCU.

“We think of them as a monumental landscape,” said Melissa Kennedy, an archaeologist at the University of Western Australia in Perth and an author of the study, NBC reported her as saying. “We are talking about over 1,000 mustatils. These things are found over 200,000 square kilometers [77,000 square miles], and they’re all very similar in shape ... so perhaps it’s the same ritual belief or understanding.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia archeology mustatils

Related

An Archaïos survey team at work in the AlUla Cultural Oasis. (Supplied) video
Lifestyle
New AlUla archaeological and conservation research institute to help ‘unfold Arabia’s contribution to humanity’
‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition video
Saudi Arabia
‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition

Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah

Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah

Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah
  • No additional further information on who could have been behind the attack
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed an unspecified ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah, the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

“Saudi Defense intercepts and destroys hostile air target aimed at Jeddah,” the defense ministry said in a tweet.

 

 

The ministry did not provide additional further information nor did it say who could have been behind the attack.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen however have increasingly launched ballistic missiles and drones rigged with explosives against Saudi Arabia, targeting crucial oil infrastructure and civilian facilities.

Most of these aerial attacks have been thwarted by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, which is helping to restore the legitimacy of the internationally recognized government in Yemen.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Saudi Arabia

Related

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have launched repeated cross border attacks targeting populated cities in southern Saudi Arabia. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys several Houthi drones targeting southern Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys several Houthi drones targeting southern Saudi Arabia

Saudi health official says no curfews during Ramadan, Eid

Saudi health official says no curfews during Ramadan, Eid
Cars drive down King Fahad boulevard after the authorities eased some of the lockdown measures that had been imposed in a bid to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus, in the Saudi capital Riyadh on June 21, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi health official says no curfews during Ramadan, Eid

Saudi health official says no curfews during Ramadan, Eid
  • ‘If society abides by COVID-19 measures, we won’t need further restrictions or curfews’
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, has denied that authorities will request curfews during Ramadan or Eid.

“Rumors spread from time to time, and this is one of the circulating things nowadays, and they are not true,” he said. “The concerned and specialized committees are continuing to follow the situation closely, but no request has been sent to enforce curfews neither in Ramadan nor Eid,” he added.
Al-Aly stressed the importance of adhering to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures, saying “if society abides by these measures — wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, avoiding large gatherings and adhering to the numbers allowed, especially during Eid — we won’t need further restrictions or curfews.” He added that more than half of the critical COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were people over the age of 60, and urged the public to receive their vaccines.
So far, 9,123,778 people have been inoculated in the Kingdom.

INNUMBERS

417,363 Total cases

400,580 Recoveries

6,957 Deaths

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 11 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,957.
The MoH reported 1,056 new cases, meaning that 417,363 people have now contracted the disease. There are 9,826 active cases, with 1,335 of them in critical condition.
According to the MoH, 446 of the new cases were in Riyadh, with 253 in Makkah, 136 in the Eastern Province and 33 in Madinah.
In addition, a further 1,071 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 400,580 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 16,903,813 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 65,194 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Ramadan Ramadan 2021 Eid Al Fitr Coronavirus

Related

More than SR500 million raised through Ehsan platform
Saudi Arabia
More than SR500 million raised through Ehsan platform
Russia supports the stance of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on international relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. (SPA/Reuters/File Photos)
Saudi Arabia
Russia supports stance of Saudi crown prince, Kremlin says

More than SR500 million raised through Ehsan platform

More than SR500 million raised through Ehsan platform
Abdul Aziz Al-Hammadi, CEO of the Ehsan platform. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

More than SR500 million raised through Ehsan platform

More than SR500 million raised through Ehsan platform
  • The Ehsan platform was established by a royal decree to undertake the investment of data and artificial intelligence in cooperation with a supervisory committee that includes many Saudi ministries and the SDAIA
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: More than SR500 million ($133 million) has been donated to the National Campaign for Charitable Work through the Ehsan platform, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) announced.
“The support of the leadership, represented by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their keenness to be the initiators of donating through the platform, has set an example for the Saudi people, individuals and institutions, and the result was that today, the amount of donations through the Ehsan platform has exceeded SR500 million,” said SDAIA chief Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi.
He hailed the “unlimited support” that the Ehsan platform has received from the Saudi leadership, adding that the authority is keen to develop the nonprofit sector and expand its impact using technologies to make charity easier across the Kingdom.
Abdul Aziz Al-Hammadi, CEO of the Ehsan platform, said that the campaign has led to more than 500 opportunities so far, helping 1 million people in need.
Following the generous contributions made by the Saudi leadership, Al-Hammadi added that a number of merchants, major companies and elite Saudi figures continued to contribute to the campaign “until this large number was reached.”
He said that 99 percent of the donations are spent inside the Kingdom on charitable development projects that have a significant and sustainable impact in all of Saudi Arabia’s regions.
Al-Hammadi added that a maximum of 1 percent of the donations are sent abroad in partnership with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. The Ehsan platform supports all electronic payment methods, and donors can view important financial details.

HIGHLIGHT

Abdul Aziz Al-Hammadi, CEO of the Ehsan platform, said that 99 percent of the donations are spent inside the Kingdom on charitable development projects that have a significant and sustainable impact in all of Saudi Arabia’s regions.

Al-Hammadi said that all services and transactions on the platform are carried out according to high-level governance practices.
He added that activities are directly monitored by the Shariah Supervisory Board headed by Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Mutlaq, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars and member of the Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta.
The Ehsan platform was established by a royal decree to undertake the investment of data and artificial intelligence in cooperation with a supervisory committee that includes many Saudi ministries and the SDAIA, the Presidency of State Security, the Saudi Central Bank and the Digital Government Authority.
The SDAIA develops the platform using advanced technology and partnerships with government, private, and nonprofit sectors. The authority aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s leadership role in the sector and raise its contribution to Saudi gross domestic product.

Topics: Ehsan charity Ehsan

Related

Saudi King, Crown Prince donate $8.1 million to local charity platform Ehsan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King, Crown Prince donate $8.1 million to local charity platform Ehsan
A worshipper covered by his prayer carpet and wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus has his temperature measured as he enters Al- Jaffali mosque, Jeddah. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 11 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new infections

Latest updates

Egypt president endorses harsher punishment for female genital mutilation
Egypt president endorses harsher punishment for female genital mutilation
UAE entrepreneur Mohamed Alabbar tells Egypt’s Enigma magazine about his journey to success
UAE entrepreneur Mohamed Alabbar tells Egypt’s Enigma magazine about his journey to success
Abu Dhabi crown prince receives Saudi FM
Abu Dhabi crown prince receives Saudi FM
As they observe Ramadan, Gazans hope COVID-19 measures will end soon
As they observe Ramadan, Gazans hope COVID-19 measures will end soon
REVIEW: Heritage, power and urban sophistication — Aston Martin DBX
British car maker Aston Martin has made an SUV that will appeal to Mr. and Mrs. Bond, says Arab News reviewer Frank Kane. (Aston Martin)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.