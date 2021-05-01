Abu Dhabi crown prince receives Saudi FM

RIYADH: The crown prince of Abu Dhabi received Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister at Qasr Al-Watan on Saturday.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan reviewed bilateral relations between the countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest.
Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their wishes of further progress and prosperity for the crown prince and the Emirati people.
Sheikh Mohammed also conveyed his greetings to Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince and wished them good health. He also wished the Saudi people more progress and prosperity.
