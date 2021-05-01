UAE entrepreneur Mohamed Alabbar tells Egypt’s Enigma magazine about his journey to success

DUBAI: UAE entrepreneur and businessman Mohamed Alabbar has given an exclusive interview to Egypt’s Enigma magazine in which he outlines his self-made journey to success.
In the full-ranging feature, Alabbar speaks of his humble start at the Central Bank of the UAE and a business career that led to the founding of powerhouse real estate company Emaar Properties.
“It all goes back to God’s blessings, and surrounding yourself with people who feed your mind and encourage your dreams. And you need to have the right mindset,” Alabbar told the magazine.
“So if you want to be recognized and successful, it will cost time and effort. You have to keep going all the time, and when you make mistakes, you need to keep moving forward. And in the end, God will bless you.”
He added: “The key is to never take things for granted. Don’t think that because you are doing well today, you will do well forever. Always be cautious. Be paranoid, but push hard. Grow and move fast. Nothing is guaranteed in life, but you have to stay optimistic.”
The interview, published in both English and Arabic, is the cover story of the latest edition of Enigma.
The online version also includes a behind-the-scenes of the cover shoot and a video of Alabbar’s reaction to seeing the cover for the first time.
