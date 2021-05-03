What We Are Reading Today: Crying in H Mart

Author: Michelle Zauner
While Michelle Zauner may be best known by her musical project, Japanese Breakfast, she writes with an equivalent passion.
Crying in H Mart revolves around Zauner’s mother, Chongmi, and her deterioration and death from cancer.
The memoir goes on to depict Zauner’s fraught relationship with her mother, especially when it comes to appearance and disposition.
In this exquisite story of family, food, grief, and endurance, Zauner proves herself far more than a dazzling singer, songwriter, and guitarist.
With humor and heart, she tells of growing up the only Asian American child at her school in Eugene, Oregon; of struggling with her mother’s particular, high expectations of her; of a painful adolescence; of treasured months spent in her grandmother’s tiny apartment in Seoul, where she and her mother would bond, late at night, over heaping plates of food.
Crying in H Mart “is the quiet, haunting, beautiful story of what and who we take for granted, and the little moments we never appreciate until they’re gone,” a critic commented on goodreads.com.