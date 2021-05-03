You are here

Tokyo Games need 500 nurses; nurses say needs are elsewhere

Tokyo Games need 500 nurses; nurses say needs are elsewhere
In this March 25, 2021 photo, a "No Olympics" banner is placed by protesters in Tokyo during a demonstration against the going ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. (AP file)
Updated 03 May 2021
AP

Tokyo Games need 500 nurses; nurses say needs are elsewhere

Tokyo Games need 500 nurses; nurses say needs are elsewhere
  • Nurses say they are already near the breaking point dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 10,000 in Japan
  • Set to open in just under three months, the Olympics expect 15,000  athletes and thousands of others to enter Japan
Updated 03 May 2021
AP

TOKYO: Some nurses in Japan are incensed at a request from Tokyo Olympic organizers to have 500 of them dispatched to help out with the games. They say they’re already near the breaking point dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Olympic officials have said they will need 10,000 medical workers to staff the games, and the request for more nurses comes amid a new spike in the virus with Tokyo and Osaka under a state of emergency.
“Beyond feeling anger, I was stunned at the insensitivity,” Mikito Ikeda, a nurse in Nagoya in central Japan, told the Associated Press. “It shows how human life is being taken lightly.”
The appeal for more nurses is typical of the impromptu changes coming almost daily as organizers and the International Olympic Committee try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic.
The Olympics are set to open in just under three months, entailing the entry into Japan — where international borders have been virtually sealed for a year — of 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and thousands of other officials, judges, sponsors, media and broadcasters.
In a statement from the Japan Federation of Medical Workers’ Unions, secretary general Susumu Morita said the focus should be on the pandemic, not the Olympics.
“We must definitely stop the proposal to send as Olympic volunteers those nurses, tasked with protecting the fight against the serious coronavirus pandemic,” Morita said.
“I am extremely infuriated by the insistence of pursuing the Olympics despite the risk to patients’ and nurses’ health and lives.”
A protest message saying that nurses were opposed to holding the Olympics went viral on Japanese Twitter recently, being retweeted hundreds of thousands of times.
Even before the pandemic, Japanese nurses were overworked and poorly paid compared with their counterparts in the United States or Britain.
Nursing is not only physically taxing but also emotionally draining, said Ikeda, who has been a nurse for 10 years. He said many nurses worry about getting infected themselves, with vaccination rates in Japan reported at only 1-2%.
“It’s hard for any hospital to go without even one nurse, and they want 500,” Ikeda said. “Why do they think that’s even possible?”
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Japan have just passed 10,000.
The British Medical Journal last month said that Japan should “reconsider” holding the Olympics, arguing that “international mass gathering events ... are still neither safe nor secure.”
Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, has said it will be “extremely difficult” to hold the Olympics because of the new variants that are spreading.
He also explained that Japan’s medical community has been stretched while treating coronavirus patients and also doing the vaccine rollout.
“We have heard enough of the spiritual argument about wanting the games,” he said. “It is extremely difficult to hold the games without increasing infections, both within and outside Japan.”
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga suggested that nurses who have quit their jobs could help with the Olympics, although some resignations are tied to the stressful work dealing with coronavirus patients.
“I hear many are taking time off, and so it should be possible,” Suga said last week, in a widely criticized remark.
Athletes will operate in a “bubble” at the Olympics, housed in the Athletes’ Village on Tokyo Bay and moved around in designated buses to venues and training areas. Hundreds of rooms are also reportedly being set up outside the village to take in those who fall ill.
Organizers will require daily testing for athletes and other participants, a momentous task for medical staff. It also contrasts with how little testing is being done for the Japanese public.
Public opinion surveys show up to 80% of the Japanese want the Olympics canceled or postponed again. Much of the bill for holding the Olympics, estimated officially at $15.4 billion, falls on Japanese taxpayers.
“The situation is extremely serious,” opposition lawmaker Tomoko Tamura said recently. “Nurses don’t know how they can possibly take care of this situation. It is physically impossible.”

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Coronavirus

Japan declares virus emergency 3 months before Olympics
Sport
Japan declares virus emergency 3 months before Olympics
Tokyo Olympics must be ‘reconsidered’ due to Japan’s failure to contain pandemic — health experts
Sport
Tokyo Olympics must be ‘reconsidered’ due to Japan’s failure to contain pandemic — health experts

Man Utd’s Liverpool clash off after protesters storm Old Trafford, Arsenal cruise at Newcastle

Man Utd's Liverpool clash off after protesters storm Old Trafford, Arsenal cruise at Newcastle
Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

Man Utd’s Liverpool clash off after protesters storm Old Trafford, Arsenal cruise at Newcastle

Man Utd’s Liverpool clash off after protesters storm Old Trafford, Arsenal cruise at Newcastle
  • Furious fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners
Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United’s clash against Liverpool was postponed after furious fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners on Sunday, while Arsenal kept Newcastle waiting to confirm their Premier League safety with a 2-0 win at St. James Park.
Manchester City would have been crowned English champions for the third time in four seasons if second placed United had lost to Liverpool.
But Pep Guardiola’s side saw their hopes of a title party put on hold after ugly scenes several hours before kick-off at Old Trafford.
The Glazer family, already disliked by many United supporters, were widely criticized for their leading role in the failed breakaway European Super League.
That prompted United fans to call for a demonstration before the Liverpool game and an angry mob of 200 protesters pushed down security barriers outside Old Trafford before running onto the pitch.
Fans waved anti-Glazer banners and set off green and yellow flares — the colors of United’s Newton Heath founders.
One protester was filmed picking up a camera tripod from a pitchside media position and hurling it onto the pitch.
Others tried to get down the tunnel, while another took a corner flag and some swung from the crossbar of one of the goals.
A flare was fired toward a television commentary gantry and small sections of the turf were damaged.
There were also clashes as fans tried to break police lines outside, with officers drawing batons to keep the crowds back and bottles and other projectiles thrown.
A line of riot police, backed by horses, eventually pushed the crowds away from the stadium.
Both United and Liverpool’s players were in their team hotels when the breach occurred.
Some fans also blockaded the entrance to the Lowry Hotel where the United players and staff were staying.
The scheduled 1530 GMT kick-off was delayed while Premier League chiefs discussed the situation, with United eventually announcing the postponement at 1640 GMT.
“Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” United said in a statement.
“Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.”
Pressure is mounting on the United States-based Glazer family, who bought the club in 2005.
The angry scenes at Old Trafford came after a smaller group of United fans broke into the club’s training ground last week to protest against the Glazers.
“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest,” United’s statement added.
“However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger.”
A Premier League statement added: “We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated Covid-19 breaches.
“Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.
“We sympathize with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football.”
Arsenal won for the first time in four games in all competitions thanks to Mohamed Elneny’s first Premier League goal and a superb strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Fourth bottom Newcastle remain nine points clear of the relegation zone with four games left.
Thursday’s Europa League semifinal second leg against Villarreal has already been billed by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as the “crucial moment” in Arsenal’s season.
Arsenal will try to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit and they enjoyed the ideal preparation on Tyneside.
In the sixth minute, Hector Bellerin ran onto David Luiz’s long pass and cut his cross back to Aubameyang.
Aubameyang miscued his attempted shot but the ball ran to Egypt midfielder Elneny and he smashed a fine strike past Martin Dubravka from the edge of the area.
Aubameyang killed off Newcastle in the 66th minute with his first goal in seven games.
The Gabon forward met Gabriel Martinelli’s cross with a superb flying volley from six yards.
Newcastle had Fabian Schar sent off in the 90th minute for a late challenge on Martinelli.
Tottenham host Sheffield United in the day’s late game.

Topics: Manchester United Liverpool English Premier League (EPL)

Super League dead as Italian, Spanish clubs follow English exodus
Sport
Super League dead as Italian, Spanish clubs follow English exodus
Football 1 Super League 0: Gulf fans rejoice as shares fall video
Business & Economy
Football 1 Super League 0: Gulf fans rejoice as shares fall

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory
Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory
  • Hamilton's win extends his lead over Red Bull’s Verstappen in the Formula One drivers’ standings to eight points
Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

PORTIMAO, Portugal: Lewis Hamilton delivered a flawless drive in his Mercedes to win the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday from his arch title rival Max Verstappen.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton’s 97th Grand Prix triumph extended his early season lead over Red Bull’s Verstappen in the Formula One drivers’ standings to eight points.
In third place in Portimao was pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull in fourth.
“That was such a tough race physically and mentally. I didn’t get a good start and also lost out at the restart but it was a great result in the end,” said Hamilton.
“Today wasn’t all perfect and we need to get ready now for the quick turnaround for Spain.”
At a sun-drenched Algarve International Circuit Bottas led Hamilton from the two Red Bulls into the first corner.
By the end of lap one it was the safety car which led after the two Alfa Romeos collided, with Kimi Raikkonen’s front wing littered across the straight after clipping Antonio Giovinazzi’s car.
Bottas carefully controlled the rolling restart on lap seven but in his rearview mirror he will have seen Verstappen charge past Hamilton and into second.
“That a boy” was the pleased reaction on the team radio from the Red Bull pits.
But four laps later and a mistake by the Dutchman on turn 14 let Hamilton regain second, darting past on the inside with Verstappen snapping: “I’m just a sitting duck on the straight. It’s unbelievable.”
Hamilton hit the front with a superb sweeping move past Bottas at the start of lap 20, quickly establishing daylight between the Mercedes men.
Verstappen was the first of the leading group to pit on lap 36, with Bottas next, followed by Hamilton, with Perez yet to change tires, in front.
With 13 laps left Hamilton pushed past Perez to regain control of the third leg of the record 23-race season, and from there the race was his to lose.
“I think Max made a mistake at some point and that was perfect. With Valtteri I had to make the move early on before the tires were destroyed and I just managed to get him at turn one. Right on my limit. Great race,” added Hamilton.
“We were not on top of it here but we’ll see what we can do in Barcelona,” said Verstappen, referring to next weekend’s race in Spain.
Intrigue in the closing stages surrounded the question of who would end up with a potentially crucial point for the fastest lap.
Verstappen thought he’d clinched it only for his effort to be ruled out due to track limits with Bottas eventually taking the honors.
The Red Bulls are emerging as serious challengers to Mercedes’ supremacy but the world champions have evidently worked hard to redress any imbalance in performance between the two teams.
And after three legs of the season it is Hamilton in his quest for a record eighth world crown that has won twice, adding this to his opening success in Bahrain, with Verstappen the winner in Imola.
Sitting third in the drivers’ standings is Lando Norris for resurgent McLaren after the Briton took fifth on Sunday.
He came in ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly completing the top 10.

Topics: Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix Max Verstappen

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton second
Sport
Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton second
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton leads Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. (AFP)
Sport
How the Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry (and Netflix) breathed new life into Formula 1 racing

Is Jose Morais on his way to Al-Hilal?

Is Jose Morais on his way to Al-Hilal?
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Is Jose Morais on his way to Al-Hilal?

Is Jose Morais on his way to Al-Hilal?
  • Club reported to have had talks with Jose Mourino’s former assistant
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi champions Al-Hilal have reportedly reached an agreement with the Portuguese coach Jose Morais to replace Rogerio Micale, according to the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah.

According to close sources, Morais was chosen due to his vast coaching experience in the region, having previously held roles in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hazm (2007-08) and Al-Shabab (2014-15) — where he won the 2014 Saudi Super Cup — and more recently with South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, with whom he won the K League in 2019 and 2020. His success there earned him the K League Manager of the Year award, but he was eventually dismissed from his job last December.

Morais earned acclaim as assistant to Jose Mourinho at several clubs, particularly Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Now he could be replacing the Brazilian Micale, who was given the role on an interim basis in February after the departure of Razvan Lucescu. Micale had been brought in December 2020 to coach Al-Hilal’s Under-19 squad.

Despite losing 2-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in their last Group A fixture, Al-Hilal on Friday qualified to the Round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League, despite losing 2-0 to Shabab Al-Ahly in the sixth and final round of Group A matches, taking advantage of Al-Ahly and Al-Duhail 1-1 draw.

Al Hilal now must prepare for the top of the table clash against Al-Shabab at Prince Khalid bin Sultan Stadium on Friday night, with both teams equal on 48 points with three rounds of the Saudi Professional League left.

Topics: Al-Hilal Jose Morais Rogerio Micale

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face Iranian challenges in AFC Champions League Round of 16
Sport
Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face Iranian challenges in AFC Champions League Round of 16
Micale under pressure as Al-Hilal face make or break AFC Champions League challenges
Sport
Micale under pressure as Al-Hilal face make or break AFC Champions League challenges

Amr Zedan’s Medina Spirit races to Kentucky Derby triumph

Amr Zedan's Medina Spirit races to Kentucky Derby triumph
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Amr Zedan’s Medina Spirit races to Kentucky Derby triumph

Amr Zedan’s Medina Spirit races to Kentucky Derby triumph
  • The owner, who is also the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation and a board member of the Saudi Equestrian Authority, bought the horse for $35,000 last year
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Medina Spirit, owned by Amr Zedan of Saudi Arabia, won the Kentucky Derby by a half-length in front of a limited crowd on Saturday, with Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie coming in second and third respectively.

The win ensured that Bob Baffert, with seven Kentucky Derby wins, is the most successful trainer in the race’s history, while jockey John Velazquez has four Derby wins to his name.

The 46-year-old Zedan, who founded Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky five years ago, was delighted with the win.

“This is really surreal,” he said after the race. “I really just can’t believe it.”

Zedan also had special praise for Median Spirit’s legendary American trainer.

“With Bob, you’re just witnessing art in motion and I can’t thank him enough,” he added.

Zedan bought Medina Spirit for $35,000 last year, and now the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation and a board member of the Saudi Equestrian Authority has achieved a lifelong ambition in winning one of the world’s most famous races.

Speaking to Arab News in early February, Zedan was hopeful that one of his horses would challenge for the Kentucky Derby.

“My dream is to win the Derby some day, if not this year, then next year. We keep trying. That is the mission of Zedan Racing Stables,” he said.

Topics: Kentucky derby Saudi Arabia Amr Zedan

New Al-Merrikh coach Clark aims for derby and league success with Sudanese club
Sport
New Al-Merrikh coach Clark aims for derby and league success with Sudanese club
As Seba left the pitch behind his own team’s goal, making his way past the Al-Nassr bench, TV footage showed the Brazilian exchanging words with Al-Nassr official Hussein Abdulghani. (Screenshot)
Sport
Racism row overshadows Riyadh football derby 

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face Iranian challenges in AFC Champions League Round of 16

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face Iranian challenges in AFC Champions League Round of 16
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face Iranian challenges in AFC Champions League Round of 16

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face Iranian challenges in AFC Champions League Round of 16
  • The next two rounds will be played as single-leg affairs in September, including an all-UAE clash between Al-Wahda and Sharjah
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

The line-up for the Western Zone half of the 2021 AFC Champions League Round of 16 has been finalized following the conclusion of the group stages at the weekend, with two of the three Saudi teams securing qualification.

While Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr suffered some anxious moments throughout the campaign before reaching the knockout stages, Al-Ahli failed to go through despite some encouraging performances along the way.

As Groups A and C brought Matchday Six to a dramatic end on Friday, several of the continent’s biggest clubs will miss out on the Round of 16, with Qatar’s Al-Sadd SC and Al-Duhail SC joining the Jeddah club in exiting the tournament.

The competition will resume in September with Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol taking on Iran’s Persepolis; Sharjah playing Al-Wahda in an all-UAE affair; Esteghlal of Iran against 2019 champions Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia; and Al-Nassr against Iran’s Tractor.

Istiklol capped a dream debut campaign by finishing top of Group A, with Al-Hilal advancing as one of the three best runners-up from the five West groups.

Sharjah, who ended their group stage campaign with 11 points, advanced as the Group B winners with second-placed Tractor also progressing.

Esteghlal, with 11 points, were the only team from Group C to qualify to the knockout stages.

Group D was topped by 2020 AFC Champions League semi-finalists Al-Nassr, with the Riyadh team’s two wins over Al-Sadd proving decisive in knocking out the newly crowned Qatari champions.

Iran’s Persepolis, the runners-up in 2018 and 2020, comfortably won Group E with 15 points, with UAE’s Al-Wahda also advancing.

The Round of 16 and quarter-finals will be played as single leg affairs in September.

The semi-finals and final will be contested on a home and away basis, with the last four ties scheduled for October and the final in November.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr beat Al-Sadd to reach 2021 AFC Champions League knockout stages
Sport
Al-Nassr beat Al-Sadd to reach 2021 AFC Champions League knockout stages
Coach hails Al-Wehdat fighting spirit in win over Al-Nassr in Riyadh
Sport
Coach hails Al-Wehdat fighting spirit in win over Al-Nassr in Riyadh

