Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage

Billionaire Bill Gates, chairman and founder of Microsoft Corp., and his wife Melinda attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AFP file photo)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

  • Launched in 2000, the nonprofit Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ranks as the largest private philanthropic foundation in the United States and one world's biggest, with net assets of $43.3 billion at the end of in 2019
SEATTLE: Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce on Monday after 27 years of marriage, saying they had reached an agreement on how to divide their assets.
In a joint petition for dissolution of marriage filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle, the couple stated: "The marriage is irretrievably broken."
But the foundation said Bill Gates, 65, who co-founded Microsoft Corp, and Melinda Gates would continue to work together in their existing roles as co-chairs and trustees of the organization.
The divorce filing, which states that the couple have no minor children, comes after the youngest of their three children is believed to have recently turned 18. The spouses asked the court to approve their agreement on division of assets but did not disclose details.
"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the two said in a statement posted on each of their individual Twitter accounts.
"We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," they said.
Launched in 2000, the nonprofit Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ranks as the largest private philanthropic foundation in the United States and one world's biggest, with net assets of $43.3 billion at the end of in 2019, according to the latest full-year financials shown on its website.
From 1994 through 2018 Gates and his wife, who is 56, have provided gifts of more than $36 billion to the Seattle-based foundation, the website said.
Last year, investor Warren Buffett reported donating more than $2 billion of stock from his Berkshire Hathaway Inc to the Gates Foundation as part of previously announced plans to give away his entire fortune before his death.
The Gates Foundation has focused on public health, education and climate. Its initiatives include supporting development of coronavirus vaccines, diagnostic tests and medical treatments as well as support for public radio and the manufacture of solar-powered toilets.

JOINT FOUNDATION WORK TO CONTINUE
The pair "will continue to work together to shape and approve foundation strategies, advocate for the foundation’s issues and set the organization’s overall direction," the Gates Foundation said in a statement.
The split comes two years after another leading American billionaire and philanthropist, Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, said that he and his then-wife, MacKenzie, were getting divorced.
Gates dropped out of Harvard University to start Microsoft with school chum Paul Allen in 1975. Gates owned 49% of Microsoft at its initial public offering in 1986, which made him an instant multimillionaire. With Microsoft's explosive growth, he soon became one of the world's wealthiest individuals.
After an executive tenure in which he helped transform the company into one of the world's leading technology firms, Gates stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2000 to focus on philanthropy. He remained chairman until 2014 and left the company's board in March 2020.
Known in the technology industry as an acerbic and ruthless competitor, Gates drew the ire of rivals and eventually the U.S. government for Microsoft's business practices.
The software giant was convicted of antitrust violations in the late 1990s. But the verdict was overturned on appeal, and the company then settled the case out of court.
Gates' public persona softened into an avuncular elder statesman as he turned his attention to philanthropy, and he has largely steered clear of the many controversies currently roiling the technology business.
Gates' spouse, who recently began referring to herself as Melinda French Gates on most websites and social media, was raised in Dallas and studied computer science and economics at Duke University. She later joined Microsoft, where she met her future husband.
In 2015 she founded Pivotal Ventures, an investment company focused on women, and in 2019 published a book, "The Moment of Lift", centered on female empowerment.

 

Lebanon: woman and lover arrested for stashing drugs in husband’s car in bid to frame him

Lebanon: woman and lover arrested for stashing drugs in husband’s car in bid to frame him
Updated 5 min 20 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanon: woman and lover arrested for stashing drugs in husband’s car in bid to frame him

Lebanon: woman and lover arrested for stashing drugs in husband’s car in bid to frame him
  • The husband was driving his car in Tabarja, eastern Beirut, when a police team stopped him, searched his car and found 11 bags of narcotics
  • The couple admitted that they were in love and needed to get rid of the husband – so they decided to land him in trouble by stashing drugs in his car and reporting him to the police
Updated 5 min 20 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A wife and her lover have been arrested in Lebanon after stashing drugs in the car of the woman’s husband in a bid to get him arrested.

The husband was driving his car in Tabarja, eastern Beirut, when a police team stopped him, searched his car and found 11 bags of narcotics.

Police seized nine bags of hashish and two bags of salvi — a plant-based hallucinogen.

The Lebanese Internal Security Forces’ (ISF) anti-narcotics department apprehended the husband for possessing and dealing drugs and took him in for questioning.

“When questioned by interrogators, the husband denied the accusations, arguing that the seized narcotics didn’t belong to him and that he has never used or promoted drugs,” a senior officer close to the investigation told Arab News. 

After checking the husband’s criminal record, according to the officer, it was discovered that he had never been apprehended or involved in a drug case.

“It was a very strange incident. Normally when a suspect is held in possession of 11 bags of drugs it means he’s a promoter,” said the officer, who confirmed that his clean record was what exposed the wife’s malice.

ISF’s intelligence and information teams conducted further investigations before revealing that the person who had tipped off the police was connected to the wife.

That was when ISF members suspected that the wife and the person who had tipped off the anti-narcotics department had framed the husband.

According to an ISF media statement, a copy of which was obtained by Arab News, police detained the 35-year-old Syrian wife, R.S., and her 37-year-old Lebanese partner, S.H., in Jounieh and Tabarja on April 22. 

When questioned by interrogators the couple admitted that they were in love and needed to get rid of the husband. So they decided to land him in trouble by stashing drugs in his car and reporting him to the police.

After searching S.H.’s car, police seized an unlicensed handgun and eight bullets. 

“The suspects were referred to the General Prosecution pending further investigations,” the statement said.

Saudi artist, Amazon launch debut Eid-themed gift card collaboration

Saudi artist, Amazon launch debut Eid-themed gift card collaboration
The collection offers Saudis the chance to send traditional ‘Eideyyahs’ (gifts of money) to loved ones digitally via Amazon.sa. Amazon is making efforts to highlight and showcase the work of local artists. (Supplied)
Updated 03 May 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi artist, Amazon launch debut Eid-themed gift card collaboration

Saudi artist, Amazon launch debut Eid-themed gift card collaboration
  • New gifting experience to help citizens reach out to loved ones amid pandemic restrictions
Updated 03 May 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: A Saudi artist has become the first person in the Kingdom to join forces with Amazon to release a series of new themed gift cards, featuring unique Saudi culture-inspired illustrations to mark the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The collection, which features designs created exclusively for Amazon by self-taught local artist Majd Shaker Jaha, offers Saudis the chance to send traditional “Eideyyahs” (gifts of money) to loved ones digitally via Amazon.sa.
Jaha, 21, told Arab News that she was honored to have been selected for the job by Amazon, and was happy that the company was making the effort to highlight work by local artists.
“Not a lot of global companies would do the same, despite the fact that there is so much talent in the region that deserves attention. So I’m grateful to Amazon for the opportunity to show that there is a lot of untapped talent in the Kingdom,” she said.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said that the company was delighted to bring customers a new Eid gifting experience, especially during the strains of the pandemic, which could prevent many Saudis from seeing their loved ones in person.
“These cards offer a modern way to share the joy of this special occasion with loved ones, while capturing the essence of cherished local traditions,” he said. “Our collaboration with Majd is the first of its kind in the Middle East and for Amazon.sa, and comes as part of our commitment to supporting the brightest homegrown talents and celebrating the region’s rich culture.”

Majd Shaker Jaha says she was honored to have been selected for the job by Amazon, and was happy that platform was making the effort to highlight and showcase the efforts of local artists.

Jaha discussed her inspiration behind the designs, saying that she tried to find a balance between the traditional aspects of Saudi culture and her own personal style.
“I take inspiration from culturally significant and recognizable designs, like the decorations of traditional Saudi cookware or fabrics such as Shalky and Sadu, and play around with those. Maybe I’ll alter the colors, but I always try to maintain the integrity of the design itself,” she said.
Jaha advised young Saudi artists to continue to pursue their dreams, adding that there are plenty of opportunities for them to display their ability and that there is more than one way to be an artist.
“I think a lot of young artists think that they have to be super-famous painters who work on huge canvases and sell them for lots of money to be able to consider themselves artists,” she said, “but I want them to remember that there are opportunities everywhere, especially in the wake of Vision 2030 and the new mentality the Kingdom has toward the art scene.”
The gift cards can be purchased on both the Amazon.sa website or the app, which customers can pre-charge with the amount of their choice in just a few seconds. Recipients will receive electronic notifications with a claim code where they can choose to either add the amount directly to their Amazon account or apply the code directly during checkout when shopping. The cards are valid for up to 10 years.

In Damascus, crispy pastry sweetens frugal Ramadan

In Damascus, crispy pastry sweetens frugal Ramadan
A Syrian vendor in Damascus’ Midan neighborhood sells an array of traditional sweets, which are served in iftar during the holy month of Ramadan. (AP)
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

In Damascus, crispy pastry sweetens frugal Ramadan

In Damascus, crispy pastry sweetens frugal Ramadan
  • Naaem is prepared by dropping a thin circle of dough into hot oil until it snaps like a crisp
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

DAMASCUS: Year after year Ramadan meals become more frugal in war-torn Syria as the economy worsens, but Damascus dwellers say a traditional wafer-thin crispy pancake called “naaem” is here to stay.

During the Muslim fasting month, just before sundown, Damascus residents flock to buy the deep-fried sweet from street vendors who make them in bubbling cauldrons all over the sidewalks.
The crunchy pastry — also called “Ramadan bread” — is prepared by dropping a thin circle of dough into hot oil until it snaps like a crisp.
Fished out, the sweet-smelling pancake is then drizzled with dark brown date or grape molasses.
Government employee Abdallah, 51, said he rushes out to buy a naaem to share with his wife and two daughters at the end of every day.
“However tough the circumstances, the naaem is a tradition we can’t go without during Ramadan,” he said.
At around 2,500 Syrian pounds (less than a dollar), the crunchy dessert is still one of the few affordable ones, he said.
Other more elaborate sweets, such as sesame-covered barazeq biscuits or syrupy baklava stuffed with pistachios, have become prohibitively expensive.
Dizzying price hikes have forced many Syrian households like Abdallah’s to cut back on some food items this Ramadan.
This year, red meat, chicken broth, and pistachio-filled sweets are largely off the menu for iftar, the meal at the end of a day’s fasting.
Instead, most families opt for cheaper items to put on their dinner tables such as naaem.
“Children love it, and that’s the most important thing,” Abdallah said.

FASTFACT

In a country where the currency has lost 98 percent of its value since the start of the war in 2011 and millions struggle to put food on the table, that is money many simply do not have.

In one Damascus market, 49-year-old Abu Tareq called out to customers in a bellowing voice, standing near endless airy stacks of crispy naaem.
He said they disappear fast in the run-up to iftar.
“Sweets are an essential part of the Ramadan spread, and naaem are the cheapest and most delicious,” he said.
But the wealthy too are customers, he added, because the dessert is a traditional Ramadan sweet.
Just a stone’s throw away from Abu Tareq’s shop, the scent of more freshly baked pastries wafts out of some of the sweets shops for which Damascus is famous.
But each year, fewer and fewer people buy and take home trays of syrupy treats, baked in ghee and stuffed with nuts or tender date flesh.
A kilo of those sweets can cost up to 50,000 Syrian pounds ($17 at the black-market exchange rate).
In a country where the currency has lost 98 percent of its value since the start of the war in 2011 and millions struggle to put food on the table, that is money many simply do not have.
Instead, crispy “Ramadan bread” is still a delight they can afford.
“The naaem is within everyone’s reach,” said Abu Tareq.
“Ramadan wouldn’t taste the same without it.”

Arbab Al-Heraf Cafe turned into music academy in Jeddah

Arbab Al-Heraf Cafe turned into music academy in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia aims to produce a new generation of musicians and intellectuals through the new music institutions. (Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 01 May 2021
Huda Al-Shair

Arbab Al-Heraf Cafe turned into music academy in Jeddah

Arbab Al-Heraf Cafe turned into music academy in Jeddah
  • Through his academy and several branches scattered in the city, Al-Hudaif wants to show to the world that Saudis have immense talent in art and are open-minded individuals that welcome all different people
Updated 01 May 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Arbab Al-Heraf, or Masters of Crafts, the visionary project of Abdullah Al-Hudaif, has been transformed into an academy for music and art connoisseurs in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

Started as a small project, a café that brought artists and craftsmen together under one roof, it is now an academy offering various academic courses ranging from drawing to musical instruments and singing.

Since the establishment of the Music Commission under the Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia, this type of project has become increasingly popular, especially for music professionals.

Al-Hudaif aspires for his academy to be one of the accredited musical institutions in the Kingdom. They currently run their programs with Saudi music trainers and professionals, and the demand is increasing day by day, not only from music students, but also from people who yearn for a dose of culture.

Saudi Arabia aims to produce a new generation of musicians and intellectuals through the new music institutions.

HIGHLIGHT

What started as a small project, a café that brought artists and craftsmen together under one roof, it is now an academy offering various academic courses ranging from drawing to musical instruments and singing.

In addition to oriental music, new courses have been added for western musical instruments such as piano and for singing.

In Al-Hudaif’s office in Al-Zahra district, one can see his passion for art exhibited on the walls and stacked on his shelves, from artworks by Arab artists, vintage art magazines and books by world-renowned philosophers.

He told Arab News that he had 11 branches in Jeddah alone, each with a different function. “For example, we have a branch in the north of Obhur that is a museum for ancient Arabian art. There’s another branch called Bohemianhouse, a 150-year-old building for art workshops, a cafe and a studio for some of our artists.”

Another branch, called Bait Ziryab, was named after the famous musician Ziryab, from Andalusia, and is housed in a building more than 100 years old. “We’ve refurbished it, decorated it and turned it into an institute for music.”

They have trained more than 400 people in Bait Ziryab alone.

There’s also Bait Al-Hudaif, which functions as a lab for artists.

Arbab Al-Heraf runs different projects, such as the Lathrebo project, where volunteers enter ancient and abandoned houses in Madinah and turn them into art sites.

Another project launched by the academy aims to paint the walls of eight districts in Jeddah’s Old Town.

Yet another targets different segments of society, including younger audiences, with a podcast that teaches the importance of preserving the environment and recycling. “About 30 percent of our participants are made up of children, the rest is all adults.”

“We’ve had over 30,000 visitors to our different branches, and that is only the visitors. A lot of our participants have gained fame through their crafts, songs, movies or books whose inception began with us here at Arbab Al-Heraf,” he added.

Although Arbab Al-Heraf has found great success in cultivating Saudi artistic talents, it was not always an easy feat. Al-Hudaif said that Arbab’s beginnings were humble and met with many obstacles.

He said that one does not have to be a participant or a music student to visit his academy. “Art knows no culture or age or gender (barriers), it’s for everyone to be a part of.”

He said that his academy aims not only to invest in Saudi talent, but to unify people. “We all have different backgrounds and lives but under one roof we all unify for the shared passion for art, literature, music, films, etc.”

Through his academy and several branches scattered in the city, Al-Hudaif wants to show to the world that Saudis have immense talent in art and are open-minded individuals that welcome all different people.

Five charged in snatching at gunpoint of Lady Gaga’s dogs

Five charged in snatching at gunpoint of Lady Gaga’s dogs
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

Five charged in snatching at gunpoint of Lady Gaga’s dogs

Five charged in snatching at gunpoint of Lady Gaga’s dogs
  • Gaga was filming in Rome in February when her dog walker was shot and her dogs stolen
  • The dogs were returned unharmed after Gaga offered a $500,000 reward
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Five people have been charged with attempted murder, robbery and other offenses in connection with the snatching at gunpoint in February of Lady Gaga’s dogs and the shooting of their walker, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.
Police said in a separate statement that four of the five people arrested were known gang members. The fifth person, a woman, was the person who reported she had found the dogs and returned them.
The singer’s two dogs were returned two days after they were stolen in Hollywood.
The French bulldogs were snatched at night after their dog walker was shot in the chest. They were returned unharmed after Gaga offered a $500,000 reward.
Los Angeles police said on Thursday that detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner.
“However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery,” the statement said.
Gaga was filming in Rome when the theft occurred. Her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, said later that he had suffered “a very close call with death.”
Fischer was walking three of Gaga’s bulldogs in a residential area in Hollywood when a car pulled up alongside them and two men demanded he turn over the animals, police said at the time.
Fischer was shot once by the assailants, who drove off with two of the dogs. A third escaped and was later found by police.
The District Attorney’s Office said the defendants were expected to be arraigned later on Thursday.
Three individuals were charged with one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. One of the three also was charged with assault and a firearms offense. The woman who claimed to have found the dogs and a fifth defendant were charged with being accessories after the fact. The woman additionally was charged with receiving stolen property.
“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.
“We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

