Israel to send COVID-19 emergency aid to India

JERUSALEM: Israel will begin sending emergency medical aid, including badly needed oxygen equipment, to India on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said, to help fight the world’s biggest COVID-19 surge.
In a statement on Monday, the ministry said a series of flights throughout the week would carry aid that included thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, as well as respirators, medications and other medical equipment.
“The extension of emergency assistance is an expression of the deep friendship between our countries in India’s time of need,” the statement quoted Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as saying.
International aid has poured into India in response to the crisis as the country’s health system struggles to cope under the weight of new COVID-19 cases, with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen.
New permit system to give Makkah hotels new lifeline during Ramadan
Apps to help ensure health protocols are followed
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has given the go ahead for hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque in Makkah to issue permits to guests.
The measure will be implemented by the ministry in collaboration with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence through the “Eatmarna” and “Tawakkalna” apps, with in being required to strictly meet regulatory requirements and health protocols.
The procedures will play a role in activating the investment process of the hotel sector, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdelfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The hotels sector in the holy city has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in strict precautionary measures being implemented by authorities to safeguard the health of the public.
Rayan bin Osama Filali, chairman of the Hotel Committee, an affiliate of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said 1800 hotels and more than 250000 housing units are being prepared in Makkah to receive Umrah performers.
Gulf concerns are ‘understandable and legitimate,’ Biden envoy says
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The US has launched a diplomatic drive to persuade skeptical allies in the Gulf of the benefits of a revived nuclear deal with Iran.
Top envoys and senators close to President Joe Biden are shuttling between Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Jordan, as talks continue in Vienna to breathe new life into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The 2015 agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions collapsed in 2018 when Donald Trump withdrew from it and began reimposing sanctions, and Iran retaliated by increasing enrichment of fissile uranium beyond the purity permitted by the JCPOA.
Biden has said he will lift sanctions if Iran returns to compliance with the agreement. Iran says the US must act first. Talks to resolve the stalemate began in the Austrian capital three weeks ago, and diplomats expect a new draft agreement by the end of May.
However, US allies in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, say that, like the original JCPOA, a new agreement will not address Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional meddling through proxy militias in Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.
Those concerns are “understandable and legitimate,” Chris Coons, a US senator from Delaware and a Biden confidant, said in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Coons said he was in the UAE to create “broader engagement” with Gulf partners.
The senator said “close consultation” with the UAE about the talks in Vienna was “important, expected and happening,” and he hoped the UAE “may not just be notified, but actually help.”
Meanwhile, several senior Biden administration officials, including Brett McGurk from the National Security Council and Derek Chollet from the State Department, have visited Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Cairo in a tour intended to boost “long-standing political, economic, cultural, and security ties.”
Senator Chris Murphy, another Biden ally, joined the diplomatic activity with visits to Oman, Qatar and Jordan for talks on a political solution to the war in Yemen, which he linked to the nuclear deal.
“So long as we’re still sanctioning the Iranian economy ... it’s going to be hard to push the Houthis to a ceasefire,” he said. The nuclear deal “is very important, perhaps critical to peace in Yemen,” and without it, “the Iranians are going to see Yemen as an opportunity to make mischief against the US and our allies.”
Israel chief auditor announces probe in deadly stampede
Officials had authorized 10,000 pilgrims to attend this year, but several Israeli media outlets reported that 100,000 people showed up at Mount Meron. AFP could not confirm that figure
Updated 04 May 2021
AP
JERUSALEM: Israel’s state comptroller has announced the launch of an investigation into a stampede that killed 45 pilgrims at a religious festival, saying the crush “could have been prevented.”
At least 16 children and teens were among those crushed to death in the early hours of Friday morning, a tragedy described as Israel’s worst peacetime disaster.
Tens of thousands had packed a site at Mount Meron in northern Israel for the annual pilgrimage to the tomb of reputed second century Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, coinciding with the Lag BaOmer holiday. The tragedy “could have been prevented, and we must now determine how,” Matanyahu Englman told journalists as he announced a “special audit” into the stampede.
Englman’s office, a key government watchdog, had issued reports in 2008 and 2011 warning against the dangers to pilgrims at the Mount Meron site.
“The tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai is not prepared properly to take in tens and hundreds of thousands of people who arrive for mass events,” the 2008 report had said. The later document said maintenance at the site was limited and numerous, illegally-built additions “were likely to endanger” people inside.
The stampede in the male section of the gender-divided site is believed to have started as people moved through a narrow passageway that became a deadly choke point. Some blamed police for blocking access to a ramp that could have allowed pilgrims to escape.
Officials had authorized 10,000 pilgrims to attend this year, but several Israeli media outlets reported that 100,000 people showed up at Mount Meron. AFP could not confirm that figure.
Those killed were men and boys from the country’s large ultra-Orthodox community.
The Magen David Adom rescue agency said 120 people were also injured.
FASTFACT
At least 16 children and teens were among those crushed to death in the early hours of Friday morning.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a full probe, but several people including Defense Minister Benny Gantz have demanded a state commission of inquiry, Israel’s highest level of investigation.
Police chief for northern Israel Shimon Lavi said he was prepared to accept “responsibility,” while Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a close Netanyahu ally, said he was willing to face an inquiry.
“I’m responsible, but responsibility does not mean guilt,” Ohana said.
On Monday one of the last victims, a 21-year-old Talmudic school student originally from Argentina, was laid to rest at a Jerusalem cemetery packed with hundreds of mourners, Israeli media reported.
The funerals and the identification of the dead, had started hours after the tragedy Friday but paused for the Sabbath, resuming when the Jewish day of rest ended at sundown Saturday.
‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia
So far this year at least 453 migrants have died trying to reach Europe from North Africa, the International Organization for Migration says
Updated 04 May 2021
AFP
SFAX: Aminata Traoure survived a shipwreck in which she lost her baby daughter, her sister and her niece but she is determined to embark again on the illegal crossing to Europe.
For the 28-year-old from Ivory Coast, the perilous Mediterranean crossing from the North African nation of Tunisia is her only way to build a better future.
“Leaving Tunisia could ease my pain,” said Traoure.
Her attempt ended in tragedy on March 9, when the rickety boat she had boarded capsized along with another in the Mediterranean, and she was flung into the waters with around 200 others.
Among the 39 who drowned was Sangare Fatim, her 15-month daughter.
Traoure said she would like to return home to Ivory Coast, 3,000 km southwest across the sands of Sahara, but she can’t afford it.
The price of the ticket — plus a fine for staying three years illegally in Tunisia — costs more than a crossing to Europe.
“I’ll have to try again,” she said.
The number risking the dangerous sea crossing from Tunisia is rising and for the first time the majority on the boats are not Tunisians.
During the first quarter of 2021, more than half of those arriving in Italy from Tunisia were mostly citizens from sub-Saharan African countries, according to the Tunisian rights organization FTDES.
So far this year at least 453 migrants have died trying to reach Europe from North Africa, the International Organization for Migration says.
Around 100 of those had set off from Tunisia’s port of Sfax.
“Despite the shipwrecks, despite our mourning families, we are always ready to risk our lives,” said Prista Kone, 28, also from Ivory Coast.
She attempted the crossing last year, but her boat was intercepted by Tunisian authorities.
Kone arrived in Tunisia in 2014 with a degree in business management and plans to pursue her studies.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The number risking the dangerous sea crossing from Tunisia is rising and for the first time the majority on the boats are not Tunisians. • During the first quarter of 2021, more than half of those arriving in Italy from Tunisia were mostly citizens from sub-Saharan African countries.
But without money, she found work as a housekeeper, she said.
She also discovered “the extent of racism” in Tunisia.
“My boss asked me not to touch her children because I am black!” Kone said.
“When something was missing in the house, she accused me of stealing it.”
On the streets “people called me ‘monkey’ and threw stones at me,” she added.
It is a common story among her compatriots, packed into a small room in a working-class district in Sfax.
“If these people survived a shipwreck at noon, they would be ready to participate in another crossing at 1 p.m.,” said Oumar Coulibaly, head of the association of Ivorians in Sfax.
“For them it is Europe or death!“
Coulibaly believes there are some 20,000 people from sub-Saharan nations in Tunisia, nearly two-thirds from Ivory Coast.
“They represent the hopes of their families,” Coulibaly said.
“Some came to continue their studies, to work, others were promised huge salaries, but ... they were lied to.”
Without employment permits, many work illegally and are grossly underpaid, all while facing regular abuse by police or citizens.
FTDES president Alaa Talbi said migrants who have come for work in Tunisia want to leave, because “neither the legal framework nor the cultural framework favors integration.”
Deals between Italy and Libya — another key jumping off point for Europe — have likewise “complicated departures,” with more migrants trying to leave from Tunisia, he said.
Tunisia’s economy has lurched from crisis to crisis since the country’s 2011 revolution, most recently due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures.
With seas calmer in the looming summer months, many expect more Tunisians to risk the crossing too.
According to Catholic aid agency Caritas, people smugglers are luring migrants with tales that accommodation and jobs are now easy to find in Europe, claiming the virus has decimated the population.
Sozo Ange, a 22-year-old Ivorian mother, has been in Tunisia for two years.
For her, staying means — at best — life as a cleaning lady, earning enough to share a tiny room with several others and surviving off “soup from out-of-date turkey,” she said.
“I’ll leave here with my family, it is make or break,” she said, breastfeeding her son.
Her husband, Inao Steave, 34, is employed in a bakery — where he is worked harder than his Tunisian colleagues.
“I can’t let my child grow up like this,” he said.
“We are aware of the risks, but we have no choice — we will die or live in Europe!“
Burden of Daesh stigma weighs heavily on kin of Iraq’s defeated militants
Iraqis with perceived links to Daesh face barriers to obtaining documentation or returning to their homes
Aid agencies fear children and women left stranded in camps may become a permanent underclass
Updated 04 May 2021
Meethak Al-Khatib and Robert Edwards
NINEVEH/IRBIL/BOGOTA: Since the collapse of Daesh’s so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria, many Western nations have been reluctant to allow the families of fighters to return for legal, political and security reasons. But the issue is equally complicated in the two war-weary Arab countries that the “caliphate” straddled while it lasted.
More than three years after the territorial defeat of Daesh in Iraq, more than a million Iraqis remain trapped in a precarious state of displacement. Those with perceived association with the terrorist group face added barriers to obtaining documentation or returning to their homes.
If their status is not resolved soon, aid agencies fear that those left stranded in Iraq’s sprawling camps risk forever being tarred as “Daesh families,” becoming a permanent underclass vulnerable to indoctrination and recruitment by organized crime or violent extremist groups.
“I did not agree with Daesh’s ideas. Since the beginning I used to fight with my husband, but he was brainwashed,” said Um Haidar, 42, who has spent the past four years in Al-Jeddah camp 5, a tent city of about 1,400 families in Iraq’s northwest Nineveh province.
“Before Daesh, my husband was a shepherd. When Daesh took control of our area, my husband joined them. He worked with Daesh as a river policeman.”
“My husband wanted us to leave our village. He told me he didn’t want to harm his relatives or be harmed by them. We moved to an area called Dawr Al-Masafaa. We stayed there for a year. After we moved to Mosul. Since then, we have never been back to our village.”
Because of her husband and their son’s affiliation with Daesh, the tribal leaders who control the village of Al-Awsajah barred Um Haidar, her son’s widow and their children from returning after the liberation.
“Our house was destroyed by the people of our village. It’s gone now. Nothing is left,” she said. In the absence of a government-led peace and reconciliation effort, collective punishments of this kind are commonplace.
“I want to return to my area. I want to have reconciliation with the tribes. They don’t want us back because my husband was with Daesh,” said Um Haidar. “But he did not kill anyone.”
Hayiya Mahmoud Emdid, another camp resident, tells a similar story of guilt by association. “Three of my sons joined Daesh. I don’t know how they died,” said Emdid, originally from Imam Gharbi, a village near Nineveh’s southern town of Qayyarah. “I have been told they were killed in the Old City of Mosul.”
Like Um Haidar, she too says she has tried to reason with his relatives, whipped up by Daesh’s fanaticism. “I was angry when I was told that my sons joined Daesh. But they joined to make a living for their families,” Emdid said. “I am here in the camp because of my sons — me and the wives of my sons. We tried to stop them from remaining with Daesh, but we could not.”
As a result, the village refuses to take them back. “It’s a punishment for us. We don’t know our future. Our sheikh does not want us to go back. His brothers were killed by Daesh.”
The stigma attached to these families is robbing the youngest camp residents of a normal childhood. Many are unable to renew or apply for documentation, including birth certificates required to enroll in school.
“The children here are rejected by society,” said Abdullah Hamid Salih, the mukhtar (chieftain) of Al-Jeddah camp 5, who lived under Daesh’s reign in Mosul. “When they go out of the camp, they are not accepted by society. Most of the people here can’t go back to their areas due to tribal conflicts.”
Salih, once a successful shopkeeper, has given up on returning to his former life, and instead wants the government in Baghdad to offer his wife and their five children a chance to start over somewhere entirely new.
“The best would be for the government to offer places for these families in another area, as the tribal issues will not be solved,” he said. “If the children stay in the camp, they will grow up hating the government, hating the region. It will be a new generation of Daesh.”
Daesh’s lightning advance across northern Iraq and Syria in the summer of 2014 left a trail of death and destruction in its wake.
Those who chose to remain under its rule, or were prevented from escaping, endured the cruelties of the group’s warped ideology, experienced hunger as shortages began to bite, and watched helplessly as their home towns became battlefields.
It is perhaps no surprise that those who fled, who lost their homes and whose loved ones succumbed to the group’s savagery are so reluctant to welcome back their erstwhile neighbors, now perceived as Daesh collaborators.
“I can’t protect these families if they come back. They can be attacked by other people in the village,” said Ramathan Abo Ahmed, mukhtar of Imam Gharbi.
“People would say they have family members who were killed by Daesh and until now they haven’t had compensation or a death certificate. People would not accept families that are linked to Daesh coming back.”
Some former residents have been accepted back into the community on a case-by-case basis, but the decision is not taken lightly.
Daesh in Iraq
* 18 - Countries in which Daesh operated before defeat.
* $1bn - Annual budget of terror group at that time.
* 30,000 - Estimated Daesh membership at the time.
“We have women whose husbands were with Daesh, but they did not support Daesh. They are living in the village,” Ahmed said. “But the ones who are still in the camps, they harmed people. These women followed their husbands when they joined Daesh.
“We thought about the children. But some of the women supported Daesh more than their men. The only way to get them back is for the tribal leaders all to agree to their return. We held a meeting with the tribal leaders and security forces of Qayyarah and the people of the area. They don’t want them back.”
This unwritten policy of guilt by association has left thousands of households in a state of limbo — unable to move forward or back.
“We are extremely concerned about the fate of families with perceived Daesh affiliation,” Belkis Wille, a senior researcher with the Conflict and Crisis division at Human Rights Watch (HRW), told Arab News.
“Not only are they generally often cut off from returning to their communities and reintegrating in their communities, but, at the official level, they’re cut off from all government services, which include welfare programming, health care, the ability to get compensation to rebuild their homes, and obviously for their children, the big concern is that their children are often cut off from education and are unable to enroll in school.
“The authorities, in some cases, have tried to engage with tribal leaders and with communities to try and convince them to allow certain families to return home, often with limited success. In other instances, the government hasn’t really tried to do that.
“If the government were to ensure that everyone in Iraq, regardless of any family affiliation to Daesh, was able to renew their documents, then these families would be able to move to new areas — areas where they are perhaps not stigmatized (so much), larger cities where they can live with more anonymity, and within those new locations they could establish a life for themselves and reintegrate into the community.”
Even if the government resolved the issue of documentation, such families would still face opposition returning to their homes because state-led reconciliation efforts have been entirely neglected.
“The government has been extremely slow in paying out compensation to people whose property was destroyed by Daesh or by fighting against Daesh,” said Wille.
“If that compensation was coming more quickly, that might help ease tensions. There are so many other transitional justice mechanisms that could be established to allow for truth-telling, for apologizing, things that have worked in many other countries, that the government has just not invested in.
“Until those exist, the government has a limited ability in pushing tribes and communities to accept these families back.”
Adnan Al-Daraji, administrator of Al-Jeddah camp 5, says the families in his care find themselves in a unique predicament that Baghdad is working hard to resolve.
“The Iraqi government wants to end the displacement in Iraq as we are not at war anymore,” Al-Daraji said. “There is support coming from the government for people to return and leave camps. But when it comes to this camp, there is more patience . . . as most of the families here are Daesh families.”
Al-Daraji knows Iraq’s displacement crisis cannot go on forever if the country is ever to stabilize and prosper. “The camp has to be closed at some point and people should return to their areas with dignity,” he told Arab News.
Um Haidar believes her husband was probably killed when the Daesh-run guesthouse in Deir ez-Zor in which he lived was destroyed in an airstrike. The couple had moved to the northeast Syrian province to escape the fighting in northwest Iraq.
“My son stayed in Mosul. He was with Daesh too. We stopped receiving news of my son when we moved to Syria,” she said.
As a lone parent, sick with hepatitis, Um Haidar was permitted to re-enter Iraq on humanitarian grounds. Here, she and her surviving children began their search for acceptance.
“If my children stay here in the camp, if they are rejected by their relatives and the people of their village, they will carry hatred,” she warned. “I can tell they feel this way.”