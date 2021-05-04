You are here

US calls for ‘immediate withdrawal’ of foreign forces from Libya at G-7 meeting

Foreign minsters of the UK, US, Canada, Japan, Italy, Germany, France and the EU high representative for foreign affairs attend G7 foreign ministers meeting in London on May 4, 2021. (AFP)
Foreign minsters of the UK, US, Canada, Japan, Italy, Germany, France and the EU high representative for foreign affairs attend G7 foreign ministers meeting in London on May 4, 2021. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) sits with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, at the start of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London Tuesday May 4, 2021. (AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) sits with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, at the start of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London Tuesday May 4, 2021. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) sits with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, at the start of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London Tuesday May 4, 2021. (AP)
  • G-7 foreign ministers also held a separate session on the war and humanitarian crisis in Syria
  • Blinken said some progress made in Iran nuclear deal talks in Vienna
LONDON: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for the “immediate withdrawal of foreign forces” from Libya during a meeting of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday.
G-7 foreign ministers met in London for their first face-to-face talks in more than two years, with calls for urgent action to tackle the most pressing global issues.
Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed intervention ended Muammar Qaddafi’s four-decade rule in 2011 and has been split since 2014 between warring administrations in the west and east.
During the meeting, Blinken renewed Washington’s support for the Libyan government to hold elections in December and said the US “stands with the Libyan people to find a UN-facilitated political solution to the conflict.”
UN sponsored talks produced a new interim government for Libya in early February aimed at resolving a decade of chaos by holding national elections later this year.

The latest UN process also involved a cease-fire, but not all terms of the truce have been met.
G-7 foreign ministers from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US also held a separate session on the war and humanitarian crisis in Syria.
“My G-7 counterparts and I reaffirmed our commitment to a political resolution for ending the conflict in Syria and support to the reauthorization of the UN cross-border aid mechanism,” Blinken said in a tweet following the meeting.
He said they would continue working to advance all aspects of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for a cease-fire and political settlement, and “end the suffering of Syrians.”

On Iran, Blinken said they have had serious discussions in Vienna over the past few weeks and that some progress has been made, “at least in demonstrating the seriousness with which the United States takes the effort to return to mutual compliance” with the Iranian nuclear deal.
“We still have a long way to go if we are going to get anywhere, and we still have to see whether Iran is willing and able to make the necessary decisions on its part for returning to compliance,” Blinken told the Financial Times.
Britain currently holds the rotating G-7 presidency and is set to host a leaders summit in Cornwall next month.
(With AP and Reuters)

French minister: Muslims are the main victims of radical Islam

  • ‘We need to prevent young people from enrolling into radical groups via social media,’ Marlene Schiappa says
  • Marlene Schiappa: ‘We must fight racism and prejudices, conveyed in particular by the extreme right movement in France’
PARIS: The first victims of radical Islam around the world are Muslims and this radical movement is an insult to French citizens of Muslim faith who observe their religion peacefully, according to Marlene Schiappa, French minister delegate in charge of citizenship.

Speaking to Arab News, she said: “Our objective will be to fight radical Islam by providing the locally elected with concrete tools to better control foreign funding and grants to associations, and thus counter hotbeds of separatism . . . we also need to prevent young people from enrolling into radical groups via social media, and falling prey to the Daesh propaganda.”

On April 11, the walls of the Avicenna Islamic Cultural Center in Rennes were covered with offensive tags against Muslims. Asked for her reaction to such Islamophobic acts committed in France, she said: “As the interior minister said, this is an insult to the country. In France, in 2021, we cannot condone the act of offending millions of innocent citizens who have no problems with the country as such. This is not my vision of France. I strongly condemn these acts, and I was very shocked by these outrageous tags.”

Talking about her visit to the Grand Mosque in Paris on April 12, she said: “I went to the mosque to meet the rector, Mr. Shems-Eddine Hafiz, on the eve of Ramadan. It was important for me to send a message of peace and solidarity to the French Muslim population, especially after the vile anti-Muslim tags that were inscribed on the site of a cultural center in Rennes.”

She added: “I had the pleasure of meeting dedicated women who are working to fight domestic, gender-based and sexual violence, and are helping their fellow citizens during these challenging times. This is a tough period for everybody.”

Explaining her position on the veil, she said: “I want to mention that a lot of incorrect things are already being said: No, the veil will not be banned in public spaces. It is false to say that the government is taking such a position, which only a few senators are in favor of. I am also aware of what’s going around about this issue, especially on social media,” she said.

“I am not in favor of banning the veil in the context of school trips, since I grew up in a city where most mothers wore the veil during these outings. If we prohibit the veil, we are effectively excluding a certain number of students’ mothers who are part of this country. This is not my goal. The notion of secularism applies to the state and to public services, but not to society per se, which is why secularism is a notion of neutrality intended for public services, and is a citizen’s choice.”

Asked about her assessment regarding the fight against radical Islam in France and the areas in which the government still has to work on, Schiappa said: “We have been working on the ground for three years, thanks to the action of the Cells for the Fight against Radical Islam and Community Withdrawal (CLIR). Since 2018, we have closed 559 institutions, and more than 22,000 inspections have been carried out throughout the territories as part of the CLIR. ”

She added: “Not one euro of public money, or of the French people’s money will go to the enemies of the republic. We must equip ourselves with tools on the ground to provide assistance specifically to the locally elected.”

The “draft legislation against separatism,” it is alleged, tends to scare the Muslim population living in France. Asked what she has to say to those who have reservations about this bill, she said: “We are working on this bill with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin with the aim of ensuring peace for Muslims, for all the French population.”

Asked how she views the progress of the female cause in the Arab world, she said: “I see the progress going in the right direction, equality between men and women being a fundamental value — moreover, protected in the charter of principles of Islam in France. We must carry on.”

On the integration of French people of Arab descent into French society, she said: “It is reassuring to observe that the majority of young people feel well integrated into French society. This is what a republic should be. We must fight racism and prejudices, conveyed in particular by the extreme right movement in France, and we should always keep in mind that the republic stands for equality, freedom and fraternity for all citizens. Secularism is the freedom to choose to believe or not to believe, without having to be worried about it, and therefore it is what protects us.”

Giving her Ramadan message to French Muslims, Schiappa said: “I would like to wish them a happy Ramadan. I also would like to convey the message that we are looking after them, the same way we do with all citizens living on French soil.”

COVID-19: Next 10 days dangerous for Egypt

An Egyptian woman buys smoked herring known as "Renga", ahead of the traditional spring holiday of 'Shem al-Neseem' during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt, May 2, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • During televised statements, Abdel Fattah said that any citizen who felt shortness of breath should visit the health care centers of the ministry immediately
CAIRO: Mohamed Abdel Fattah, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Preventive Affairs, said that citizens must adhere to coronavirus precautionary measures and warned of the extra care needed during the next 10 days to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We have seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in some governorates . . . the next 10 days are the most dangerous for the spread of the virus because of the crowds due to the last 10 days of Ramadan and Eid,” he said.

During televised statements, Abdel Fattah said that any citizen who felt shortness of breath should visit the health care centers of the ministry immediately, pointing out that there were highly skilled teams in all governorates to follow up on the hospital’s preparations and to meet all needs. He said that respiratory symptoms were currently the most common in Egypt.

“Citizens must receive the vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus, and social distancing must be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 . . . Cairo, Menoufia, Aswan, Qena, Sohag and the Red Sea are the governorates with the highest number of cases,” he said.

“Coronavirus cases are up 10 percent, an increase that is not worrisome, and our hospitals are equipped to receive all coronavirus patients, and 40 percent of hospital beds are vacant,” he added.

Abdel Fattah said that the Indian variant of the virus has spread in 17 countries, including Iraq and Jordan, but it had not yet been detected in Egypt.

He said that Egypt had succeeded in managing the crisis and there were 2,200 liters of oxygen distributed to all governorates of the republic.

Mohamed Awad Taj Al-Din, adviser to the Egyptian president for health, said that the country had been preparing to face the situation if the Indian variant spread to Egypt, including stricter procedures for travel and at airports for those coming from India directly or indirectly.

“All published research indicates that the body’s natural resistance to the Indian coronavirus variant is less than the older viruses,” Taj Al-Din said, adding that Egypt was currently experiencing its third coronavirus wave. He said there has been a clear increase in the number of cases and deaths compared to the same period last year.

Beirut blast survivor dog gives birth to puppies in the rubble

In this Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, smoke rises after an explosion the day before at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)
  • During chemical cleanup at the explosion site, German firm Combi Lift discovers dogs who were in desperate need of care
  • Female dog was among several stray dogs to survive catastrophic blast on Aug. 4 that killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000
BEIRUT: While removing chemical containers at the Beirut port explosion site, German firm Combi Lift discovered a female dog who not only survived the deadly blast from last August but also gave birth to three puppies while inside an acid container.

“The puppies were found around three months ago,” said Roger Accaoui, vice president of Perpetual Animal Watch (PAW), a non-profit organization that cares for pets and finds homes for stray dogs in Lebanon.

Combi Lift and the head of its delegation, Heiko Wilderhof, contacted PAW when they found the puppies and their mom, who were in desperate need of care.

According to Accaoui, the female dog was among several stray dogs that survived and continued to live in the rubble following the catastrophic blast on Aug. 4 that killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000.  

“She gave birth to mixed-breed puppies inside an acid container and they remained in the contaminated area,” Accaoui said. “One of the puppies passed away due to the contamination. The two remaining puppies underwent medical tests and got vaccinated while their mother remained at the port.”

Accaoui said the surviving puppies were taken to a farm to receive treatment after suffering from infections.

“A family called wanting to adopt a puppy and when they found out the story of these puppies, they empathized even more and decided to adopt one,” Accaoui said.

Wilderhof was so touched by the unlikely experience that he decided to adopt the other puppy and later named it “Samir” after a friend he met in Beirut. After some time to recover, Samir left for Germany with Wilderhof’s daughter last Saturday.

Nine months have passed since the massive explosion, which also destroyed the city’s waterfront and residential neighborhoods facing the port. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years and fueled the deadly blast. Work to remove and sort through the rubble is still ongoing.

Lebanon hired Combi Lift in the wake of the explosion and the German firm said it found 58 containers at the port that posed a threat to the city. Some of the containers had been there for more than a decade.

The German firm is still waiting for a SR7.5 million ($2 million) payment before it can proceed with the operation of removing the chemical containers.

Accaoui said the port explosion site is still teeming with abandoned dogs. Many have taken shelter in the debris because the houses where they used to live were destroyed in the blast.

“These dogs go to the port specifically since it is an extension of the main cow and sheep slaughterhouse in Beirut, which provides them with food,” said Accaoui, who also announced a July start date for a trap-neuter-release campaign for stray dogs in the port area.

 

Palestinian lawyer confident of stopping Jerusalem evictions

  • Residents have until Thursday to come up with an agreement with Nahlat Shamon, a US-registered settler organization
  •  If no agreement is reached, an Israeli high court judge will decide how to determine the real owners of disputed land
AMMAN: Lawyers and activists trying to prevent the eviction of some 87 Palestinian residents from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah district of Jerusalem appeared to be upbeat this week.

Palestinian lawyer Hosni Abu Hussein told Arab News that Israeli courts have given the residents living in 12 housing units in the East Jerusalem neighborhood until Thursday to come up with an agreement with Nahlat Shamon, a US-registered settler organization. 

“We sat for hours with the judge and each of us gave suggestions to settle the case,” Hussein said.  

“Our suggestion is that we deposit the rental money for the units to a secure fund at the court until the real owner of the land — the housing units were built in the 1950s — is determined.”

 Hussein said this suggestion was made because non-payment of rent is the fastest way to evict residents, according to rental laws.

 Jordan was in control of Jerusalem when the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) built the housing units on the vacant land and started to charge Palestinians rent. Settler organizations, which also claim to be the owners of the land, are now demanding rent payment.

According to the rent protection law in Jerusalem, the offer by the settler organization allows for Palestinian families to stay as long as a designated member of the family is alive. Thereafter, the settler organization would take over the homes. 

Palestinian residents have rejected this offer.

“We have been fighting for years, stressing that the settler organization has no right to the land,” said Abu Hussein, a Palestinian resident. “Why would we agree to this offer now?”

 If no agreement is reached by Thursday, an Israeli high court judge will decide how to proceed in determining the real owners of the disputed land.

New evidence, which has emerged from the Ottoman records in Turkey and the Jordanian government, proves Jordan and UNRWA agreed to build housing units on the land for Palestinians, Abu Hussein said. This agreement came after the Palestinians became refugees in the city following World War II as the land actually belonged to the Hijazi Saadi family, dated 1149 Hijri (1736 AD).

 Using old Ottoman documents, Nahlat Shamon said the land belonged to an Oriental Jewish group that registered itself in 1972. 

Palestinian lawyers dispute this claim and say the documents in the Ottoman archives in Istanbul that Nahlat Shamon is referring to have no existence and are forged.

 Jawdat Manna, head of the Jerusalem campaign organizing regional and international advocacy, told Arab News that he is excited about the positive feedback the campaign has had. 

“We now have strong legal support from lawyers in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, the UK, and the US as well as strong public advocacy support on behalf of the threatened Palestinian families,” Manna said.

 Ahmad Deek, a top official at the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, told Arab News that the ministry has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court. 

“Our complaint provides a comprehensive summary of the case and a call for an investigation of the injustice that the Palestinian families are suffering from,” Deek said.

 Palestinians also complain that homes belonging to Arab families in west Jerusalem and other parts of Israel are not being allowed to return to their original documented and undisputed owners.

Aref Hammad, a spokesperson for the Sheikh Jarrah families, explained that the families are facing a lot of pressure. Israeli police were filmed on Monday violently breaking into one of the houses to arrest a Palestinian man. 

An Israel police spokesman said they arrested those who participated in a demonstration, which resulted in closed roads and the police being attacked. 

“After the demonstration was termed illegal and demonstrators were given time to disperse, the police broke up the protests using regular crowd control means,” the spokesman said. “Several suspects were arrested and are being charged with attacks on the police by throwing stones at them.”

Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal

  • Egyptian authorities impounded Ever Given, which blocked Suez Canal for a week in March, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce
  • Suez Canal Authority said the vessel won’t be allowed to leave until a compensation amount is settled on with vessel’s Japanese owner
CAIRO: An Egyptian court Tuesday rejected an appeal by the owner of a massive container ship of the court-ordered seizure of the vessel over a financial dispute.
Egyptian authorities have impounded the hulking Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce.
The Suez Canal Authority said the vessel would not be allowed to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd.
A court in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia ordered the seizure of the vessel earlier this month. The Ever Given’s owner filed an appeal on April 22 in hopes of overturning the decision.
The Economic Court of Ismailia on Tuesday upheld the seizure decision. There was no immediate comment from the vessel’s owner.
The Suez Canal Authority has demanded $916 million in compensation, according to the UK Club, an insurer of the Ever Given. That amount takes into account the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic and lost transit fees for the week the Ever Given blocked the canal.
Negotiations between the Suez Canal Authority and the ship owner were still ongoing to settle the compensation claim, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. said last week. The company said it has notified a number of the owners of the approximately 18,000 containers on the ship to assume part of the damages demand. It refused to disclose further details of the negotiations, including the amount covered by insurance and how much it is asking freight owners to share.
The Ever Given was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23 when it slammed into the bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.
A massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats helped by the tides freed the skyscraper-sized, Panama-flagged Ever Given six days later, ending the crisis, and allowing hundreds of waiting ships to pass through the canal.
The blockage of the canal forced some ships to take the long alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and other costs. Hundreds of other ships waited in place for the blockage to end.
The shutdown, which raised worries of supply shortages and rising costs for consumers, added strain on the shipping industry, already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

