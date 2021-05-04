You are here

Mourinho looks for redemption at Roma after Tottenham failure

Mourinho looks for redemption at Roma after Tottenham failure
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho in a Premier League encounter with Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, January 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP




  • The outspoken 58-year-old returns to Italy, where he left as a hero back in 2010 after leading Inter Milan to the treble — Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia
  • Mourinho will replace fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca who leaves the capital side at the end of the current campaign with the team seventh in Serie A with four games to play

AFP

MILAN: Jose Mourinho took just two weeks to bounce back after his sacking from Tottenham Hotspur with a surprise appointment on Tuesday as Roma coach on a three-year deal from next season.
His departure from Spurs marked the first time since the early years of his managerial career in Portugal that the self-declared ‘Special One’ left a club without winning any silverware.
The outspoken 58-year-old returns to Italy, where he left as a hero back in 2010 after leading Inter Milan to the treble — Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia.
Mourinho will replace fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca who leaves the capital side at the end of the current campaign with the team seventh in Serie A with four games to play.
“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season,” Mourinho said in a statement.
“It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.
“After meetings with the ownership I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma.
“It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.”
Mourinho will lock horns again with great rival Antonio Conte, who at the weekend ended Juventus’ nine-year reign as Italian champions by winning Inter’s first Serie A title since Mourinho’s time in Milan.
“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family,” the club’s American owner Dan Friedkin said.
“A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.
“The appointment of Jose is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club.”
Mourinho has claimed 25 major trophies in his career to date and joins a club that hasn’t won Serie A since 2001.
As well as his triumphs with Inter he won the Champions League with Porto in 2004, three Premier League titles with Chelsea and La Liga with Real Madrid in 2012.
He also led Manchester United to the Europa League in 2017.
Mourinho is one of only three managers to have won the Champions League with two different clubs, a feat he has also repeated in the Europa League.
“When Jose became available, we immediately jumped at the chance to speak with one of the greatest managers of all time,” said Roma general manager Tiago Pinto.
“We were blown away by Jose’s desire to win and his passion for the game: no matter how many trophies he has won, his primary focus is always on the next one. He possesses the knowledge, experience and leadership to compete at all levels.”
Mourinho arrived at Spurs 17 months ago with a point to prove after his reputation was tarnished during a two-year spell in charge of Manchester United.
While he claimed three trophies at Old Trafford, including the 2017 Europa League, the end came with a dismal run of results and high-profile disagreements with players.
Much the same dynamic had played out in previous spells at Chelsea and Real Madrid, marked also by running feuds with opposition managers and the press, and a surly unwillingness to admit any shortcomings.
Despite periods of optimism this season at Tottenham, including beating United 6-1 at Old Trafford and briefly topping the Premier League table, a barren 2021 has seen the team repeatedly squander winning positions.
Earlier Roma confirmed that Fonseca would leave after two years with the three-time Italian champions who are trophyless since 2008.
Fonseca, 48, joined the club in 2019 with the option for a third year if the club reached the Champions League next season.
The club finished fifth in Serie A last campaign and are currently seventh, nine points behind city rivals Lazio who sit sixth and have a game in hand.
Roma trail Mourinho’s former club Manchester United 6-2 going into Thursday’s second leg of their Europa League semifinal in the Italian capital.
Fonseca replaced Claudio Ranieri, who had a brief spell as coach after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked in January 2019.
Di Francesco had guided the club to the Champions League semifinals in 2018.

Topics: Jose Mourinho AS Roma Tottenham Hotspur

Saudi Professional League aligns women's football with AFC criteria

New regulations are set to raise the standard fo Saudi women's football at all levels. (Supplied/SPL)

Updated 04 May 2021
SALEH FAREED




  • New AFC Women’s Club Licensing regulations are a necessary step toward AFC Women’s Champions League, set to launch in 2023

SALEH FAREED

RIYADH: Women’s football in Kingdom took another major step forward when the licensing committee of the Saudi Professional League clarified the requirements that clubs need to meet in order to participate in the Women’s Football League, according to a report in Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah.

In line with Asian Football Federation (AFC) standards, the committee announced that entry into women’s competition must satisfy Grade C, which is a best practice recommendation level that can be upgraded at a later date to a higher, mandatory standard that involves certification.

The committee, however, stipulated that increasing the age groups from three to four teams, as well as protecting and caring for youth members, required a mandatory standard Grade B.

The latest AFC Women’s Club Licensing criteria are part of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations (Edition 2021), which were ratified by the confederation’s executive committee in January and are expected to create a similar game-changing impact as witnessed in the men’s game, with focus on sporting, infrastructure, personnel, administrative, legal and financial requirements.

With the impending launch of the AFC Women’s Champions League in 2023, meeting the new standards will be crucial for clubs with the ambition of qualifying to what will become Asia’s premier women’s club tournament.

In a statement issued on April 15, the AFC had reinforced its commitment to strengthen and accelerate the development of the professional landscape in women’s club football with the implementation of the new AFC Women’s Club Licensing.

“The AFC is focused on its commitment to develop women’s football at the national and club level,” AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John said. “The AFC Women’s Club Licensing will instill professionalism, similar to men’s club football, which is essential for clubs who want to compete in the AFC Women’s Champions League.

“Women’s football in Asia has enjoyed rapid growth in recent years, and our national teams are among the best in the world,” he added. “The AFC, as part of our vision and mission, aspires to raise the standards of women’s football by creating world-class club competitions, which in turn will inspire more member associations to professionalize their domestic leagues.”  

The new amendments announced by the Saudi Professional League also included raising the rank of positions such as legal officer, technical adviser, goalkeeping coach, and first-team fitness coach from a Grade C criteria to a mandatory Grade B, starting from next season.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Women's Football Female empowerment Saudi women empowerment AFC

Abu Dhabi hoping to welcome more live audiences after successful hosting of major sporting events

Salem AlSulaimani says previous successes could see more UAE live audiences welcomed back at major sporting events. (Supplied/Flash Entertainment)

Updated 04 May 2021
Ali Khaled




  • Salem Al-Sulaimani, operations director of Flash Entertainment, praised the work of all stakeholders after return of fans to UFC’s Fight Island

Ali Khaled

DUBAI: It was the fight event everybody wanted to be at.

In the famous Octagon, UFC 257 reached its dramatic conclusion with American underdog Dustin Poirier stunning crowd-favorite Conor McGregor with a second round TKO.

Yes, there was a crowd, a lucky 2000 after Abu Dhabi’s newly opened Etihad Arena had welcomed back live audiences for the third edition of UFC Fight Island.

For Salem Al-Sulaimani, operations director of Flash Entertainment, the presence of fight fans back on Yas Island’s in January, after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, was a credit to all those involved in the event’s organization.

“Bringing the public to the arena was result of a great collaboration between Flash Entertainment, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and all the government stakeholders in Abu Dhabi,” he said. “It was about making sure health and safety were a priority, making sure to implement very strict safety measures to allow the fighters, the teams and the public to feel safe in one place.”

The first Fight Island, which kicked off with UFC 251 on July 11, 2020, set the bar high. It was the first post-coronavirus international sporting event to attract athletes from around the world. Fight Island 2 followed in late September and October with UFC 253 and UFC 254, at which Khabib Nurmagomedov memorably called time on a peerless career after defeating Justin Gaethje. 

“Over the past seven months we have successfully hosted three UFC events in a row, which shows the success of the collaboration with all the government entities that put together a role-model Fight Island,” said Al-Sulaimani. “It showed how they managed to put on the safest place possible in hosting these kinds of international events.”

“Abu Dhabi became the first city outside Las Vegas to hold two consecutive UFC numbered events.”

UFC President Dana White, the fighters and their teams all expressed a willingness to return each time.

“The main difference wasn’t just repeating the events after each other,” said Al-Sulaimani. “In each one, we wanted to make it bigger, we wanted to make it better. Ultimately we wanted to bring the public to the events, to bring it live, while also maintaining high standards of health and safety.”

Now the hope is that more fans will slowly return to major sporting events in the UAE’s capital. Creating a consistently safe zone, or the “bubble model,” has played a major part in making that possible, as has the launch of the spectacular 20,000-capacity venue on the Yas Bay Waterfront.

“With the Etihad Arena, it showed the capability of such a great venue to adapt to the current pandemic and host such an event,” Al-Sulaimani said. “The last event, Fight Island 3, created so much vibe. Not only was it the first event that saw UFC have the public back since the Covid-19 outbreak, it was also the first public-attended event in Abu Dhabi. It ticked so many boxes, and it was the perfect way of showing the world Etihad Arena.”

Al-Sulaimani believes Abu Dhabi’s travel measures and the country’s successful vaccination program has opened the genuine possibility to even more fans returning to sporting spectacles this year.

“It provides us with great hope,” he said. “The UAE’s proactive, coordinated response in tackling the global pandemic has put the country on the right track. The high rates of vaccinated citizens and residents gives a massive hope in returning to normal and having more public-attended events. Other sporting organizations are looking at the Emirates as a model for their events.”

Already, talk has turned to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December and the possibility of having fans back at Yas Marina Circuit.

“We’re observing the global situation with the Grand Prix, making sure that we watch the pandemic on the horizon, and working with federal and local authorities here in Abu Dhabi,” said Al-Sulaimani. “Looking at what fans want, we are very aware of their appetite now, and the thrill of coming back to live events.”

The 2020 edition was held successfully without an audience, but this year there is even the tantalizing possibility of post-race entertainment making a comeback.

“Interestingly, usually with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we approach artists to come and participate, but we already have had inquiries from very big artists,” he added. “So it’s them reaching out to us as opposed to us trying to chase them.”

Thanks to the success of the recent competitions in the capital, Al-Sulaimani and Flash Entertainment are looking to organize more events in Abu Dhabi and, potentially, further afield.

“In general that’s what we are always doing, that’s what we do on daily basis. As part of our growth strategy, we have ambitions to expand further into the region, and into the markets in the UAE,” he said. “We want to build on the previous work we did in Dubai, bringing in world-class entertainment. It’s a market that’s just an hour away from the capital. We have over the past few years managed to put more than 8.5 million smiles among the people, and we want to keep that going.”

And sports fans can look forward to more than just Formula 1 later this year.

“In December we will be hosting the 15th FINA World Swimming Championship at the Etihad Arena, and we also have the Mubadala Tennis Championship back this year, so there’s a lot to look forward to,” Al-Sulaimani said. “We are ready to bring all these international events to Abu Dhabi. Our goal here is to support Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030. Flash entertainment will continue providing that platform for emerging talent, and inspiring the next generations.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE Coronavirus COVID-19 UFC Mixed martial arts

Al-Ain out of running for 2022 AFC Champions League spot as AGL nears conclusion


Updated 04 May 2021
Ali Khaled




  • 2003 winners of Asia’s biggest club competition are 6th in table, cannot make top 3 with 2 matches left

Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Al-Ain’s troubled season on Monday hit a new low after a 1-1 draw with Al-Ittihad Kalba left the club sixth in the UAE’s Arabian Gulf League (AGL) and officially unable to qualify for the 2022 AFC Champions League.

The UAE side, who won Asia’s premier club competition in 2003, currently have 38 points, seven points behind Sharjah in third – the last qualifying spot – with only two matches remaining.

There was no change at the top of the AGL table with leaders Al-Jazira involved in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Ajman, while second place Baniyas played out a stalemate with Shabab Al-Ahli, who had just completed a grueling and unsuccessful AFC Champions League group stage campaign.

Sharjah beat Hatta 3-0, but only Al-Jazira on 51 points and Baniyas on 50 remain in the title race.

For Al-Ain, however, this has been a poor season.

Things had stated positively for the garden city team when Kodjo Laba scored from close range after only 18 minutes, but the lead did not last long and Al-Ittihad Kalba’s captain Bennel Malaba equalized just after the half hour from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere, Al-Nasr stayed very much in the hunt for third spot with a crucial 3-2 home win over Al-Dhafra thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Sebastian Tagliabue.

Al-Nasr had taken a 2-0 first-half lead through Toze’s double – a 31st-minute spot-kick and a shot from outside the penalty area that took a massive deflection just before the break.

Al-Dhafra responded late in the second half, first with Senegalese Makhete Diop heading past Al-Nasr goalkeeper Ahmed Champe on 74 minutes, and five minutes later through Mohamed Ismail Al-Junaibi’s equalizer, after he controlled a long pass on his chest and struck firmly into the roof of the net.

Then came the dramatic finale, with Essam Al-Adoua red-carded for handball and Tagliabue’s 96th-minute winner.

Al-Nasr now sit on 45 points in fourth place, behind Sharjah on goal difference, while Al-Dhafra stay in 11th place on 21 points.

Jose Morais joins Al-Hilal in time for crunch league clash with Al-Shabab

Jose Morais, who was number two to Mourinho at Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, has taken over the reins of Al-Hilal. (AFP/File Photo)

Updated 03 May 2021
John Duerden




  • With the new Portuguese coach confirmed, the champions go into Friday match leading the Saudi Pro League table only on goal difference from Al-Shabab

John Duerden

LONDON: Al-Hilal have announced their third coach this season with Jose Morais taking over from Rogerio Micale for the remaining five games of the 2020-21 campaign.

Jose Mourinho’s former assistant will be thrown straight into the action as the league leaders face second-placed Al-Shabab on Friday with the two teams level on 48 points. An opening game win will not only be the perfect start for the Portuguese tactician but will be a huge step towards a perfect ending for the Riyadh giants and a 17th league title.

Morais, who was number two to Mourinho at Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, may have plenty of international experience but also has something to prove, especially in Asia. While the 55-year-old’s last job was in South Korea where he won back-to-back league titles with Jeonbuk Motors, it was not quite as impressive an achievement as it looks.

Jeonbuk clinched both championships right at the death, taking advantage of Ulsan Horang’i late-season wobbles. In both years, Ulsan had been the better team ahead of Jeonbuk but fell away right at the end and the Motors were on hand to step in. This is a club that spends the most in South Korea, has the biggest wage bill and expects to win titles, as a record of six in the past seven seasons shows (the one year it didn’t happen was because the club was docked nine points as a punishment for being involved in a bribery scandal).

Still, winning any league championship is an achievement regardless of money spent and expectations. Jeonbuk showed their winning mentality to take advantage of Ulsan’s lack of the same quality even if the club lacked its usual spark going forward last season. A trophy is a trophy. In Asia however, there are more questions and, here, Jeonbuk under Morais underperformed. 

Two-time winners Jeonbuk, like Al-Hilal, is a club that sets great store by continental success and always take the AFC Champions League seriously. The club became champions of Asia before they became champions of South Korea. In 2019, Jeonbuk were eliminated at the second round stage after a penalty shootout defeat by Shanghai SIPG. While that was a disappointing exit, it was worse in 2020. Last year Jeonbuk did not make it out of the group stage and was very much third-best to Yokohama F. Marinos and, once again, Shanghai. It was Jeonbuk’s worst performance in the competition since 2012.

Such failures for Morais in riyadh are unlikely to be tolerated.

Al-Hilal, along with Pohang Steelers of South Korea, is the most successful club in Asia with three championships. The importance given to the continental competition can be seen by the departure of Micale. The Brazilian, appointed to replace Razvan Lucescu in February until the end of the season never seemed completely comfortable in the hot seat. While he had led his home country to gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, he had never worked overseas. 

League form was not bad - he took the champions from third when he arrived to first with five games remaining - but the Champions League group stage that finished last week, was a very close-run thing. Al-Hilal made it through to the second round but only as the third-best runner-up and only due to goals scored. It was the narrowest of margins. The club hierarchy felt that finishing below Istiklol of Tajikistan, a team making a first appearance in the competition, was unacceptable especially after a 4-1 loss to the Central Asians. That defeat almost sent Al-Hilal out of the competition and it sealed Micale’s fate.

Morais certainly has a lot more international experience than his predecessor. As well as his spells under Mourinho, he has had head coaching jobs in Tunisia, Ukraine, Turkey and Greece as well as England where he was in charge of Barnsley in 2018.

His travels also took in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hazm from 2007-2008 and Al-Shabab from 2014-2015 when he led the team to the Saudi Super Cup. It is a little ironic then that his first game is against his former club on Friday. If he can lead the team to victory in that table-topping clash then Al-Hilal will be close to the championship. 

And he will be close to getting the job on a longer-term deal which will mean that he will be in place in September when the Riyadh club takes on Tehran titans Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League Round of 16. It is the perfect opportunity for the new boss to show that he can bring success in Asia as, at the moment, the continental achievements section of his resume remains blank.

Topics: football soccer Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

How expanded format breathed new life into AFC Champions League


Updated 03 May 2021
Paul Williams




  • Fears upping teams from 32 to 40 would dilute quality proved unfounded after group stage drama

Paul Williams

RIYADH: The message on the advertising hording is clear: “Bigger Than Ever.”

And this year’s AFC Champions League is just that, the biggest tournament ever – with an extra eight teams added, taking the total competing in the group stage to 40.

This trend of expansion has been seen across various continental and global competitions over the last few years, with varying degrees of success.

The AFC Asian Cup and European Championships expanded from 16 teams to 24. The FIFA World Cup will see an increase from 32 teams to 48 for the 2026 tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico, while the FIFA Women’s World Cup will expand from 24 teams to 32 for the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand.

Then, of course, there is the expanded UEFA Champions League, announced recently to placate the wantaway so-called Dirty Dozen.

Bigger is the mantra of football executives the world over, but bigger does not always equal better.

However, on the early evidence from this year’s AFC Champions League, the AFC appear to have struck gold with their new format.

One of the common arguments against expansion of tournaments is the extra teams added will dilute the quality, bringing with it mismatched clashes and blowout score lines.

But in the revamped 2021 AFC Champions League, the addition of the extra teams has rejuvenated what was fast becoming a tired format.

All anyone within Asian football circles is talking about right now is the giant-killing Tajik champions, FC Istiklol.

As each match of the group stage went on, their performances and their achievements became more remarkable, and they have delivered new life and interest right across the continent.

This writer has a weekly spot on a national football radio show in Australia, and for the last three weeks the main topic of conversation has been Istiklol. The nine-time Tajik champions are making waves and putting the AFC Champions League front and center where it would not normally be.

Australians have a love-hate relationship with the AFC Champions League at the best of times, and similar to the UAE are sleep walking to demotion to the second-tier AFC Cup after years of poor performance by A-League clubs on the continent.

Who would have thought Istiklol, and the quality of the Dzhalilov cousins, would be such a hot topic of conversation? But here we are, and we would not be here without the expanded format.

What the expanded format has done, for the most part anyway, is make every game count. With only the group winners now guaranteed of progression to the knockout rounds, there is a premium placed on every match and every point. Indeed, on every goal too.

In previous years, when the top two would progress, the result was often known with a few games to spare which made for a rather dull conclusion to the group stage. Not anymore.

Determining who finished top came down to the final game in three of the five groups in the AFC West zone, while in the other two there was still plenty to play for as teams, especially Al-Wahda, needed wins to secure as many points as possible to go through as one of the three best second-placed teams.

What it meant was big-name casualties, and they do not come much bigger than Qatari duo Al-Sadd and Al-Duhail.

Al-Sadd, coached by former Barcelona legend Xavi, would normally have advanced comfortably with three wins and 10 points, but instead were the first big name to fall victim to the new format that demands more.

For Al-Sadd, a team with serious aspirations of winning the whole tournament and with the talent to do so, getting knocked out in the group stage is a significant blow and will surely lead to Xavi coming under pressure to keep his job having failed again in their ultimate quest to return to the summit of Asian football.

Al-Duhail, champions in Qatar seven times in the last decade, were left to rue a missed penalty from Michael Olunga – who otherwise was the standout performer of the group stage with an impressive nine goals in six games – as they could only manage a draw against Al-Ahli when a win was needed to advance.

Their failure to advance gave Al-Hilal a lifeline, with the 2019 champions scraping through by the skin of their teeth after losing their final group stage encounter with Shabab Al-Ahli, which meant they advanced ahead of Al-Sadd on the third tiebreaker – goals scored.

The fact the fate of three teams came down to the very last seconds of the final matches added an enormous amount of tension and drama when ordinarily there would have been none.

That alone is a big tick for the new format.

While we wait to see what happens when the East Zone group stage takes place in June and July, we can only hope it is as fun and drama filled as the last two weeks.

Topics: AFC Champions League sport football

