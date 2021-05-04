Saudi rights commission steps up efforts to fight human trafficking

RIYADH: The Human Rights Commission (HRC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aoun Organization for the Welfare of Crime Victims to enhance efforts to combat human trafficking and rehabilitate the victims.
The MoU signed at HRC’s headquarters in Riyadh on Tuesday aims to create awareness about the problem and build capacity of the national cadres to fight this crime effectively and help the victims.
Under the agreement, the areas of cooperation include sheltering, protecting and assisting victims of human trafficking following the internationally approved protocols.
The Aoun Organization will also provide psychological and social support to the victims and offer health assistance in cooperation with the relevant authorities. It will also launch initiatives to offer legal help and help the victims reintegrate in society.
The Kingdom has adopted substantive reforms in combating trafficking in persons.
These combined efforts contributed to advancing the Kingdom’s status in UN assessments and the assessments of other countries on compliance to the measures related to curb trafficking in persons.
HRC recently renewed an anti-trafficking partnership agreement with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as part of its efforts to fight this crime.
The Kingdom has also joined a number of international instruments related to combating human trafficking.