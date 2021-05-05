You are here

More than 1.4 million liters of disinfectant used to clean Grand Mosque since start of Ramadan
The Two Holy Mosques introduced strict measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims. (SPA)
Updated 05 May 2021
Lama Alhamawi

  • There are also 200 supervisors and 4,000 hygiene workers maintaining the safety standards throughout the Grand Mosque each day
RIYADH: More than 70,000 liters of disinfectant are being used to clean the Grand Mosque in Makkah each day during Ramadan to protect against COVID-19.

The numbers show the vast cleaning operations being deployed in the Kingdom to protect worshippers against the virus.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque introduced strict measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims. They include social distancing, wearing face masks, providing guided walkways, sanitization stations, and only permitting vaccinated pilgrims to enter.

Along with the disinfectants,1,500 liters of sanitizing perfumes are released daily at the site.

Some of the other health precautions include 3,000 garbage bins distributed across the mosque and each of the squares in the Grand mosque being washed 10 times a day.

There are also 200 supervisors and 4,000 hygiene workers maintaining the safety standards throughout the Grand Mosque each day.

In the first ten days of Ramadan 1.5 million pilgrims visited the Grand Mosque and that number is expected to increase sharply in the final 10 days of the Holy Month.

 

  • Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission aims to ‘create inspiring performances with exceptional talents on every stage.’
  • Its mission is to “develop and promote the theater and performing arts sector by empowering Saudi talents to build successful careers’
RIYADH: The Theater and Performing Arts Commission has finalized its strategy for the development of the sector in Saudi Arabia, in line with the framework established by the National Strategy for Culture.

It was formulated after an in-depth analysis of the state of the theater and performing arts in the Kingdom. The commission also carried out international benchmarking comparisons and drew on a number of knowledge sources, including more than 50 documents, more than 20 interviews with stakeholders and local and international experts, and opinion polls covering various segments of Saudi society.

The studies identified the challenges facing the development of theater and the performing arts in the Kingdom, mainly relating to: limited talent-development programs; a lack of basic infrastructure; poor funding; the low-tier technologies available for use in performances; a lack of advanced governance to help achieve higher community participation; insufficient audience-engagement measurement tools; and a lack of licenses for sector-related activities and professions.

The strategy defines the scope of the sector, which takes in all forms of performing arts including theater, dance, circus shows, stand-up comedy, street performances, motion performances, and opera. It also encompasses venues, content, production, and the prevalence of the culture of performing arts in the Kingdom.

The aim of the commission’s vision is to “create inspiring performances with exceptional talents on every stage.”

Its mission is “to develop and promote the theater and performing arts sector by empowering Saudi talents to build successful careers and create inspiring content.”

The commission has set five strategic objectives: to enhance the quantity and diversity of content; increase and diversify local production; ensure access to the theater and performing arts sector; raise the level of appreciation among the public and practitioners; and generate audience demand.

To achieve these objectives, the commission has designed initiatives under several guiding principles that aim to address the main challenges, create an effective theater space for Saudi talent, ensure the transformation of the sector into a productive industry that contributes to economic growth, promote culture as a way of life, and enhance levels of professionalism and creativity.

The commission will implement 26 initiatives in stages between now and 2030 to serve and develop the sector. They fall under six guiding principles:

Talent development, which includes eight initiatives: education, training and talent-discovery; school theater; house of Ardha and house of Samri; cultural business incubator; theater academy; career development initiative; sector graduate recruitment; and sector awards.

Sector infrastructure development includes three initiatives: upgrading and activating infrastructure; national theater; and the Riyadh theater district.

The funding principle also has three initiatives: supporting local production; supporting processes of holding and hosting shows; and financing events and content.

Modern technology encompasses two initiatives: an innovation-support program; and multi-screen initiative.

The audience principle includes seven initiatives: subsidizing ticket prices; measuring audience satisfaction; developing theater criticism; raising awareness of local sector works; international awareness; stimulating community participation; launching programs for tourists; and international communication.

The governance initiatives are: activating the commission; activating civil society institutions; working with associations; and facilitating licensing procedures.”

The Theater and Performing Arts Commission will use its strategy to develop the entire performing arts sector. It aims to serve the needs of artists, investors and practitioners, especially through the provision of educational and training courses, with the target of producing about 4,500 graduate performers, about 4,200 qualified trainees, and discovering emerging talents in the field.

The efforts are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans to develop the cultural sector, enhance the quality of life and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the leaders discussed bilateral relations.

Erdogan also passed on to the king his best wishes for the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday. King Salman thanked the Turkish President, and asked that the Almighty bless all Muslims on the occasion.

  • Al-Mouallimi offered condolences to Chad over death of Idriss Deby during ceremony
  • Al-Mouallimi also held a virtual meeting with his Georgian counterpart
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, on Tuesday chaired a virtual meeting of the informal working group on Myanmar.
The participants, including UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar Thomas Andrews, discussed the current situation in Myanmar and the response of the international community, and ways to find solutions to the humanitarian challenges in the country arising from the pandemic. Other topics included the latest political developments and the humanitarian situation of the Rohingya Muslim minority.
Meanwhile, during a UN General Assembly session on Monday, Al-Mouallimi offered his condolences to delegates from Chad over the death of the country’s president, Idriss Deby, who had ruled his country for more than 30 years. An important Western ally in the fight against militants in Africa, he was killed on the front line during fighting with rebels in the north of the country on April 19.
Al-Mouallimi shared with Ammo Aziza Baroud, Chad’s permanent representative to the UN, his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy. They were joined at the memorial session by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a number of ambassadors.
On Tuesday, Al-Mouallimi also held a virtual meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Kaha Imnadze. They discussed issues of common interest and emphasized the bonds of friendship between their countries.

Saudi Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution said the penalties would apply to those violating regulations whether they were infected with COVID-19. (SPA)
  • Nearly 3m visit Grand Mosque in first 20 days of Ramadan
JEDDAH: Saudis breaching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine rules have been warned they could face up to two years in prison and fines of SR200,000 ($53,330).

The clampdown by authorities came as the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the Kingdom on Tuesday passed the 7,000 mark.
The country’s Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution said the penalties would apply to those violating regulations whether they were infected with COVID-19, had come into contact with someone having the virus, or were suspected of being a carrier.
Under the move, expatriates violating the rules will be deported from the Kingdom and permanently banned from returning to the country.
Penalties will be doubled for repeat rule breakers.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 14 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the toll to 7,006. The Ministry of Health also logged 999 new cases, meaning a total of 421,300 people in the country had now contracted the virus, and of the 9,587 active cases, 1,356 patients were in critical condition.

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 999 new virus infections were recorded on Tuesday.

• The number of people who have recovered from the illness has reached 404,707.

• With 14 new fatalities, the virus-related death toll has risen to 7,006

Ministry officials said that 398 of the newly recorded cases were in the Riyadh region, 241 in the Makkah region, 111 infections were recorded in the Eastern Province, and 48 in the Madinah region.
In addition, 1,005 patients have recovered from the illness, putting the total number of recoveries at 404,707.
Meanwhile, nearly 1 million pilgrims and 2 million worshippers flocked to the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the first 20 days of Ramadan, said the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the General Administration for Crowd Control and Grouping.
Osama Al-Hujaili, the administration’s director for crowd control, said: “The finest services were provided and paths for the elderly and people with disabilities were created. We call on pilgrims to adhere to the times set by the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps, wear masks, and follow social distancing rules.”

RIYADH: Saudi ministers met on Tuesday to hear an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the public to continue adhering to the preventive measures.

The government was meeting virtually as a result of the pandemic. 

The ministers also condemned the car bomb attack in the Afghanistan province of Logar, which left 21 dead. The Kingdom said it stands with Afghanistan against all forms of terrorism, whatever its motives and justifications. 

The Cabinet authorized the commerce minister, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises to discuss a draft MoU between KSA’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises and the Small Industries Development Bank of India.

The Cabinet also licensed the National Bank of Iraq to open a branch in Saudi Arabia.

The Cabinet also authorized the interior minister to discuss a draft memorandum of understanding between the Directorate General of Border Guard at the ministry and Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport, an affiliate of the Arab League.

The General Authority of Zakat and Tax and the General Authority of Customs will be merged into a single entity named Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, it was announced during the meeting.

Other decisions taken by the Cabinet include the accession of the Kingdom to the International Coral Reef Initiative, the approval of a regulation on job-seeking subsidy and approval of a MoU signed between the food and drug authorities of the Kingdom and Indonesia.

The session was chaired by King Salman who prayed for the nation and Muslims around the world during the remaining few days of the holy month of Ramadan. 

