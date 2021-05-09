You are here

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 942 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 158 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.29 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 158 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.29 million. (File/SPA)
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 942 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 13 COVID-19 deaths, 942 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 1,064 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 334
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 13 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,072.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 942 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 426,384 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 9,572 remain active and 1,336 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 334, followed by Makkah with 286, the Eastern Province with 112, Asir recorded 50 and Madinah confirmed 40 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,064 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 409,740.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs said on Sunday it has prepared 3,156 mosques and chapels in the Makkah region to hold Eid Al-Fitr prayer this year, which will be held 15 minutes after sunrise.
It also announced it has completed preparing and equipping 1,074 in Madinah and its affiliated governorates for the Eid prayer.
The Ministry of Interior said 25,672 violations were committed against precautionary coronavirus measures in the Kingdom from May 2 — 8, with the capital, Riyadh, recording the highest with 8,909 violations, followed by Makkah with 4,556, and the Eastern Province with 3,805 violations.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 158 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.29 million.

Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Jordan hold talks on issues related to border crossings

Saudi Arabia, Jordan hold talks on issues related to border crossings
  The two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation, and issues related to security and police cooperation
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Sunday held talks on ways to facilitate the passage of citizens of both countries through land and air crossings.
Jordanian Minister of Interior Mazen Al-Faraya met with the Kingdom’s ambassador to Amman Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, in the presence of the Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Al-Fayez.
Jordan on Tuesday reopened two border posts with Saudi Arabia and Syria after they were closed in August for nine months due infected coronavirus staff, 
The two sides also discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and issues related to security and police cooperation and ways to support and enhance them.
Al-Sudairi called for uniting efforts, especially in security aspects and the exchange of expertise, in order to achieve security and stability in both countries and the region.
The two sides agreed to continue coordinating and consulting, and to activate the partnerships in various fields. 

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan performs Umrah at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan performs Umrah at Grand Mosque in Makkah. (SPA)
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan performs Umrah at Grand Mosque in Makkah. (SPA)
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan performs Umrah at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan performs Umrah at Grand Mosque in Makkah. (SPA)
  • Khan also visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah
  • The premier also met with head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah on Sunday.
Upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque, Khan was received by a number of officials of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and the special force for the security of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Khan arrived in the Kingdom on Friday on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
In Makkah, Khan met with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen to discuss the Islamic world and issues on the OIC’s agenda, particularly combating Islamophobia and the situation of Muslims in non-OIC countries.
Al-Othaimeen praised Pakistan for leading OIC members’ efforts at the UN to present a draft resolution to the next session of the General Assembly concerning adopting an international day to combat Islamophobia.
During the meeting, they stressed the need to strengthen joint Islamic action, cooperation and solidarity among member states.
Al-Othaimeen praised relations between the organization and Pakistan, as well as the country and the prime minister’s contributions in developing and strengthening cooperation between member states and defending the issues of the Islamic nation in various international forums.
Earlier on Sunday, Khan left Madinah headed for Jeddah, after he visited the Prophet’s Mosque and performed prayers there.
He was seen off from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah by a number of senior, civilian and military officials.

Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under certain COVID-19 health precautions

Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under certain COVID-19 health precautions
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under certain COVID-19 health precautions

Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under certain COVID-19 health precautions
  • Kingdom will ensure the health and safety of pilgrims
  • Health authorities are continuing to assess conditions and take all measures to preserve human health
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Sunday it would announce operational plans for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage soon.
The ministry said the details would be determined by COVID-19 health controls and standards.
The Kingdom will ensure the health and safety of pilgrims and enable them to perform their rituals “easily and in a safe environment,” the ministry said.
The decision is “based on the Kingdom’s constant keenness to enable the guests and visitors of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah,” the statement said, adding “the Kingdom puts human health and safety first.”
The ministry said that Saudi health authorities are continuing to assess conditions and take all measures to ensure the preservation of human health.

Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight Eid crescent on Tuesday

Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight Eid crescent on Tuesday
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight Eid crescent on Tuesday

Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight Eid crescent on Tuesday
  Supreme Court calls on all Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Tuesday evening. 

The court said if the moon is seen with the eye on Tuesday May 11, which corresponds to Ramadan 29, 1442 H, the committee will announce the end of fasting month and the start of Eid Al Fitr.

The Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony, or report to authorities in their area.

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
  • The coalition said it is taking operational measures to deal with sources of threat to protect civilians and civilian objects
  • The coalition confirmed that the Houthis’ attempt to target civilians was a serious violation of international law
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, state news agency SPA reported.
The coalition said it is taking operational measures to deal with sources of threat to protect civilians and civilian objects.

The coalition also confirmed that the Houthis’ attempt to target civilians was a serious violation of international law.

The Iran-backed militia has been intensifying attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting key oil facilities and civilians amid international and Arab condemnation in support of the Kingdom’s security.

 

