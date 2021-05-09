You are here

Worshipers perform Qiyaam prayer on 27th night of Ramadan at Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia

Qiyaam, meaning to stand during the night, is a voluntary prayer and is performed between the Ishaa and Fajr prayers. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
  • The presence of worshipers in the mosque was limited due to COVID-19 precautionary measures
JEDDAH: Crowds of worshippers performed the Qiyaam prayer on the 27th night of the Muslim month of Ramadan in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, amid an atmosphere of security and safety and adherence to preventive measures.
Qiyaam, meaning to stand during the night, is a voluntary prayer and is performed between the Ishaa and Fajr prayers.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque said that it provided full care and attention through preventive measures for all sites in the Prophet’s Mosque and its facilities, in coordination with relevant departments and authorities.
The presence of worshipers in the mosque’s expansions, floors, roof and courtyard was limited according to a plan based on maximum capacities and the application of precautionary measures.
The authority said that prayers inside the old part of the mosque and in the Noble Garden (Rawdah ash-Sharifah) continued to be allocated to workers at the Prophet’s Mosque and for funerals.
The presidency said that it had also intensified cleaning and disinfection work with environmentally friendly sterilizers and detergents, subject to high requirements and specifications that did not affect public health.
It has also installed screening points and thermal cameras that detect peoples’ temperatures on entry into the mosque, and these are operated remotely with great accuracy.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of Prophet’s Mosque said that it was working with joint bodies to ensure that those visiting the Prophet’s Mosque were eligible and met the necessary requirements through the Tawakkalna COVID-19 app.

Updated 16 sec ago
Updated 16 sec ago
Saudi Arabia, Jordan hold talks on issues related to border crossings

Saudi Arabia, Jordan hold talks on issues related to border crossings
Updated 23 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Jordan hold talks on issues related to border crossings

Saudi Arabia, Jordan hold talks on issues related to border crossings
  • The two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation, and issues related to security and police cooperation
Updated 23 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Sunday held talks on ways to facilitate the passage of citizens of both countries through land and air crossings.
Jordanian Minister of Interior Mazen Al-Faraya met with the Kingdom’s ambassador to Amman Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, in the presence of the Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Al-Fayez.
Jordan on Tuesday reopened two border posts with Saudi Arabia and Syria after they were closed in August for nine months due infected coronavirus staff, 
The two sides also discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and issues related to security and police cooperation and ways to support and enhance them.
Al-Sudairi called for uniting efforts, especially in security aspects and the exchange of expertise, in order to achieve security and stability in both countries and the region.
The two sides agreed to continue coordinating and consulting, and to activate the partnerships in various fields. 

Houthis defy US, UN calls for halting offensive on Marib

Houthis defy US, UN calls for halting offensive on Marib
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis defy US, UN calls for halting offensive on Marib

Houthis defy US, UN calls for halting offensive on Marib
  • Mohammed Ali Al-Houthis, the president of the militia’s supreme revolutionary committee, said on Twitter that the movement would continue reinforcing the battlefields with new fighters
  • Thousands of rebel fighters and government troops have been killed in fierce fighting since February, when the Houthis renewed a major offensive to seize control of Marib
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Iran-backed Houthis have defied US and UN calls to halt their deadly offensive on Yemen’s central city of Marib by drumming up supporters to join the battlefields.

A day after the US slammed the militia for snubbing the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths in Muscat and refusing to halt their military operations, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthis, the president of the militia’s supreme revolutionary committee, said on Twitter that the movement would continue reinforcing the battlefields with new fighters and equipment and would keep fighting until they outright defeat their opponents. 

Thousands of rebel fighters and government troops have been killed in fierce fighting since February, when the Houthis renewed a major offensive to seize control of Marib, the government’s last stronghold in the country’s north.

Local and international aid organizations and officials warned that the Houthi invasion of Marib would trigger a displacement that would fuel the humanitarian crisis, as the city hosts more than 2 million people who have already fled fighting and Houthi suppression.

Briefing the Yemeni Cabinet on the military situation during an online meeting on Saturday, Defense Minister Mohammed Al-Maqdishi said that the Houthis suffered “big” losses in fighters and equipment and the Yemeni Army and allied tribesmen took the initiative on the battlefields and foiled many “suicidal” assaults on Marib, the official news agency SABA reported.

The cabinet urged the international community to take a “firm and clear” stand against the Houthis’ repeated rejection of peace initiatives and their determination to worsen the humanitarian crisis.

“Hazy positions would push this militia and its supporters in Tehran into increasing the suffering (of Yemenis) and the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen,” the Cabinet said in a statement.

Last week, President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi dispatched Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed to Marib in a show of support to government forces. 

Saeed was ordered to increase military support to the army and tribesmen who are battling the Houthis close to the city.

At the same time, government officials and activists have launched on Sunday an online campaign in support of government troops battling the Houthis in Marib.

“We call on all Yemenis from all walks of life and political and social groups to participate in the media campaign to support the steadfastness of the heroes of the National Army and the Popular Resistance and the tribes on various fronts in Marib province,” Muammar Al-Eryani, minister of information, culture and tourism, said in a Twitter post.

Mercedes masterstroke in Spain helps Hamilton deny Verstappen

Mercedes masterstroke in Spain helps Hamilton deny Verstappen
Updated 09 May 2021
AFP

Mercedes masterstroke in Spain helps Hamilton deny Verstappen

Mercedes masterstroke in Spain helps Hamilton deny Verstappen
  • Hamilton moved on to 98 career wins after a surprise second change of tires hoodwinked Red Bull to lift him 14 points clear of Verstappen
  • Bottas took third in the second Mercedes with Leclerc’s Ferrari in fourth and Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull completing the top five
Updated 09 May 2021
AFP

BARCELONA: Lewis Hamilton claimed his fifth successive Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after a Mercedes pit-stop masterstroke.
Hamilton moved on to 98 career wins after a surprise second change of tires hoodwinked Red Bull to lift him 14 points clear of Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.
“It was a really great strategy by the team. What a day!” beamed Hamilton, who was quick to acknowledge the smattering of fans allowed in to watch, a rare occurence in the time of coronavirus.
“It is great to see. I saw a British flag out there which I haven’t seen for a long, long time. I feel great after this. I feel like I could go again.”
Hamilton had set off from pole for the 100th time but was beaten to the first corner by Verstappen, with Charles Leclerc for Ferrari dishing out the same treatment on Valtteri Bottas on turn two.
On lap eight Yuki Tsunoda’s Sunday drive in Catalonia suffered a premature end when his AlphaTauri came to a grinding halt.
“Engine stop” the Japanese rookie lamented as the safety car emerged briefly to remove the immobile obstacle.
Verstappen held off Hamilton comfortably on the restart on lap 11, with Leclerc continuing to split the two Mercedes.
With a third of the race completed the first round of pit stops began, with all eyes on which of the front two with less than a second between them would blink first.
Verstappen it was who came in on lap 25, but the pit stop was slow by a couple of seconds in another minor but potentially critical error by the Red Bull title pretenders.
The Mercedes pit wall pulled Hamilton in for a lightning stop a few laps later as they pinned their hopes on fresher medium tires making the difference toward the finish.
At the midway point Hamilton set the fastest lap to go less than two and a half seconds behind his Dutch rival. The gap was less than a second shortly after.
On lap 43 Mercedes played their ace card.
Hamilton, half a second off the lead, came into the pits for a second new set of mediums.
He reemerged with under 23sec to make up on Verstappen, who with tire wear was in danger of becoming what he would describe afterwards as “a sitting duck” for the man in pursuit of a record eighth drivers’ title.
Hamilton asked his pit wall: “How far have I got to catch up?“
“Currently 22 seconds... we’ve done it before...” came back the reply.
There was a note of desperation on Red Bull’s radio with Verstappen suggesting “I don’t know how we are going to make it to the end.”
Hamilton moved into second but there was no hint of team orders with Bottas forcing his teammate into full overtaking mode.
Ten laps to go and Hamilton had only three seconds to make up on Verstappen and on lap 60 he did it, surging past the Dutchman on turn one — Toto Wolff, his team boss, punching the air with delight as their masterstroke paid off.
Hamilton said he was in two minds as to whether to obey the order to come in.
“I was about to get a shot to get past him as I pitted. I was really conflicted — ‘do I come in or ignore the call?’.
“I did what the team asked because there is a great trust between us. Remarkable job by everyone in this team. What a day.”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner was magnanimous in defeat, saying: “In fairness, hats off to Mercedes and Lewis.”
Verstappen said: “We’re not where we want to be and we still need to push hard and catch up because at the moment we are a little bit slower. But compared to last year, it has been a jump for us.”
Bottas took third in the second Mercedes with Leclerc’s Ferrari in fourth and Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull completing the top five.
Formula One takes a breather next weekend before returning for the Monaco Grand Prix with Hamilton possibly having a tilt at his century of wins in Azerbaijan at the start of June.

Saudization of schools to create around 28,000 new jobs for locals

Saudization of schools to create around 28,000 new jobs for locals
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

Saudization of schools to create around 28,000 new jobs for locals

Saudization of schools to create around 28,000 new jobs for locals
  • Move is likely to create around 28,000 new jobs for Saudi nationals in line with the goals set out as part of Vision 2030
  • UK’s top-ranked King’s College is to open an international school in the Saudi capital this year
Updated 09 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has issued a decision to Saudize all education jobs at national and international schools over the next three years.

The move is likely to create around 28,000 new jobs for Saudi nationals, according to the Argaam financial website, in line with the goals set out as part of Vision 2030.

Earlier this month, a report by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank said the Kingdom’s education sector is undergoing rapid transformation across all levels, creating “a compelling case to invest in the education space of the Kingdom.”

Between 2015 and 2019, the number of schools in the Kingdom grew 16.5 percent to a total of 38,150. Eighty percent of these are public facilities, but in the fee-paying private sector, the number of schools over the same time period has increased by 42.1 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, also estimated that 1,500 kindergartens will be required across Saudi Arabia over the next decade alone, the report said.

The Saudi education sector is certainly attracting interest. In April, the UK’s top-ranked King’s College announced it is to open an international school in the Saudi capital this year in a deal agreed with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. It will be the first British independent school brand to open in Saudi Arabia.

British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton said the announcement reflected the strengthening of ties between Britain and Saudi Arabia in the education sector.

