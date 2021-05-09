Worshipers perform Qiyaam prayer on 27th night of Ramadan at Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Crowds of worshippers performed the Qiyaam prayer on the 27th night of the Muslim month of Ramadan in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, amid an atmosphere of security and safety and adherence to preventive measures.
Qiyaam, meaning to stand during the night, is a voluntary prayer and is performed between the Ishaa and Fajr prayers.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque said that it provided full care and attention through preventive measures for all sites in the Prophet’s Mosque and its facilities, in coordination with relevant departments and authorities.
The presence of worshipers in the mosque’s expansions, floors, roof and courtyard was limited according to a plan based on maximum capacities and the application of precautionary measures.
The authority said that prayers inside the old part of the mosque and in the Noble Garden (Rawdah ash-Sharifah) continued to be allocated to workers at the Prophet’s Mosque and for funerals.
The presidency said that it had also intensified cleaning and disinfection work with environmentally friendly sterilizers and detergents, subject to high requirements and specifications that did not affect public health.
It has also installed screening points and thermal cameras that detect peoples’ temperatures on entry into the mosque, and these are operated remotely with great accuracy.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of Prophet’s Mosque said that it was working with joint bodies to ensure that those visiting the Prophet’s Mosque were eligible and met the necessary requirements through the Tawakkalna COVID-19 app.
