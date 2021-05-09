Saudi authorities ramp up anti-coronavirus health tours

JEDDAH: Authorities in Jeddah have shut down 63 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Municipalities in the Kingdom have stepped up efforts to ensure compliance with coronavirus safety measures designed to protect public health.

The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 3,948 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities, and identified 87 violations for issues related to overcrowding and the failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

Tawakkalna was launched last year to help track COVID-19 infections. It has since been updated to include vaccination information and infection status reports. It also functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”

Eastern Province authorities carried out 10,062 inspection tours across malls, commercial centers and stores to monitor adherence to safety precautions.

During the tours, 80 commercial facilities were closed, while 402 violators were issued with penalties for ignoring health measures.

The municipality said it received 3,821 reports about violations and urged all commercial facilities to respect and abide by regulations, to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading.

Authorities urged community members to do their part in maintaining public health by reporting any breaches to the 940 call center number or the Balady app.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing’s instructions allow for stores at shopping centers to open for 24 hours a day in order to reduce the number of customers at peak times.