Who’s Who: Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Meghames, secretary-general of the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants

Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Meghames has been secretary-general of the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants (SOCPA) since 2006.
SOCPA, an organization that promotes the accounting and auditing profession in Saudi Arabia, recently signed a cooperative agreement with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. The deal also provided for Saudi applicants to the fellowship of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants to take exams for the program in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Meghames received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University (KSU) in 1986. Some three years later, he obtained a master’s degree in business administration with accounting as a major at the University of Bridgeport in the US.
In 1997, he received a doctorate in the same field of study from Mississippi State University, where he won the Beta Gamma Sigma Award for the university’s top business students. In 1999, he became a fellow of SOCPA.
Al-Meghames possesses more than two decades of experience in accounting-related administrative roles. He gained most of this experience through teaching accounting at KSU’s accounting department and heading SOCPA for nearly 16 years.
From 1997 to 2001, he served as an assistant professor at the accounting department of KSU. He then became the deputy secretary-general of SOCPA for approximately five years before being appointed as the organization’s secretary-general.
As a deputy, he participated in developing training packages for SOCPA training courses. He also took part in implementing the professional performance-monitoring project for accountants.
