Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April

RIYADH: Saudi ports handled more than 609,000 containers during April, up more than 8.25 percent from a year earlier.

Ports overseen by the General Authority for Ports (Mawani) also handled more than 450,000 heads of live cattle, up by almost 89 percent over the same period, SPA reported.

Saudi Mawani handled 2.5 million containers during the first quarter of 2021, a 16 percent increase from a year earlier.

This represented the highest rate of container handling during a period of three months in the history of the Kingdom’s sea ports.

Global trade has started to recover as consumer spending rebounds, a year after the pandemic.