You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April

Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April

Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April
Saudi Mawani handled 2.5 million containers during the first quarter of 2021. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g8b9n

Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April

Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April
  • Global trade has started to recover as consumer spending rebounds, a year after the pandemic
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports handled more than 609,000 containers during April, up more than 8.25 percent from a year earlier.
Ports overseen by the General Authority for Ports (Mawani) also handled more than 450,000 heads of live cattle, up by almost 89 percent over the same period, SPA reported.

Saudi Mawani handled 2.5 million containers during the first quarter of 2021, a 16 percent increase from a year earlier.

This represented the highest rate of container handling during a period of three months in the history of the Kingdom’s sea ports.

Global trade has started to recover as consumer spending rebounds, a year after the pandemic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cargo

Related

Emirates converts 16 passenger planes to carry cargo
Business & Economy
Emirates converts 16 passenger planes to carry cargo
Virtual summit to explore GCC-UK trade opportunities
Corporate News
Virtual summit to explore GCC-UK trade opportunities

Lebanon must fix debts, end prosecutor action or face power cut, says Turkish firm

Lebanon must fix debts, end prosecutor action or face power cut, says Turkish firm
Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon must fix debts, end prosecutor action or face power cut, says Turkish firm

Lebanon must fix debts, end prosecutor action or face power cut, says Turkish firm
  • Turkey’s Karadeniz supplies electricity to Lebanon from power barges
Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Karadeniz, which supplies electricity to Lebanon from power barges, told Beirut to halt action by the Lebanese prosecutor to seize its vessels and said it must draw up a plan to settle arrears to avoid a cut in supplies, a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson for Karpowership, a unit of Karadeniz that operates floating power plants, was speaking on Tuesday after Lebanon’s Finance Ministry cited a lawmaker saying the country had been threatened with a cut to its supplies.
A Lebanese prosecutor issued a decision last week to seize the barges and fine the firm after TV channel Al-Jadeed reported corruption allegations tied to the power contract. The firm denies the charges and says it has not been paid for 18 months.

Related

Lebanon’s central bank governor faces new corruption allegations in France
World
Lebanon’s central bank governor faces new corruption allegations in France

Suez Canal boss reveals expansion plans as revenues jump on trade rebound

Suez Canal boss reveals expansion plans as revenues jump on trade rebound
Updated 30 min 33 sec ago

Suez Canal boss reveals expansion plans as revenues jump on trade rebound

Suez Canal boss reveals expansion plans as revenues jump on trade rebound
  • Revenues rose almost 16 percent in April to $551million
Updated 30 min 33 sec ago

RIYADH: Suez Canal revenues rose almost 16 percent in April to $551 million compared to a year earlier, Asharq Business reported, citing Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie.
Rabie also discussed plans to expand and deepen the southern sector of the canal in which the container ship Ever Given was stuck in March, creating chaos across the global supply chain.
That incident which brought a large proportion of seaborne trade to a near halt for a week, highlighted the need to ensure the  smooth operation of the key trade artery.
Rabie also revealed plans for dredging works for the maintenance of the navigational channel of the canal.
A plan is being implemented to restructure the authority’s companies, he said.
This year witnessed a slight increase in the number of ships passing through the waterway to 1,840 in April 2021 from 1,731 in April 2020, Al Arabiya reported.

Topics: shipping trade Egypt suez canal

Related

Special Appeal against detention of ship in Suez Canal rejected
Middle-East
Appeal against detention of ship in Suez Canal rejected

Egypt jobless rate rises amid pandemic second wave

Egypt jobless rate rises amid pandemic second wave
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt jobless rate rises amid pandemic second wave

Egypt jobless rate rises amid pandemic second wave
  • The size of the workforce was estimated at 29,284 million, compared to 29,965 million during the previous quarter
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s unemployment rate reached 7.4 percent of the total labor force in the first quarter of 2021 — up from 7.2 percent in the previous quarter.
The new data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), reflects the impact of the second wave of the pandemic.
The size of the workforce was estimated at 29,284 million, compared to 29,965 million during the previous quarter, representing a decrease of 2.3 percent, Al Arabiya reported.
The labor force in urban areas reached 13,034 million, with 16,250 million living in rural areas.
Gehan Saleh, economic affairs adviser to Egypt’s prime minister said in April that the second stage of the country’s economic reform program would be launched soon.
She said the plan aims to improve the quality of life of citizens and tackle unemployment through job-creating investments.

Topics: Egypt

Related

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian government, Madbouly said that the Bechtel delegation’s visit to Egypt was part of a strategy to enhance Egyptian-American cooperation. (AFP/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Egyptian prime minister discusses industry localization with US firm Bechtel
Egypt is in talks with international companies to boost investment in data centers and information technology. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)
Business & Economy
Egypt in talks with international firms to invest in data centers, says minister

Smugglers post gold from Dubai to India hidden in Tang

Smugglers post gold from Dubai to India hidden in Tang
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

Smugglers post gold from Dubai to India hidden in Tang

Smugglers post gold from Dubai to India hidden in Tang
  • It is the latest ruse by smugglers trying to avoid hefty import duties for the precious metal by employing increasingly intriguing methods
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Indian customs have foiled an attempt to post gold from Dubai disguised in containers of the popular Tang drink.

After sieving the contents of the drink mix, Chennai customs officials discovered it had been mixed with gold granules, according to a statement from the Commissioner of Customs at Chennai International Airport.
Officials probing the racket found that the address of the receiver had been misused.
It is the latest ruse by smugglers trying to avoid hefty import duties for the precious metal by employing increasingly intriguing methods.
Earlier this year officials at Chennai airport also nabbed two men trying to smuggle gold through the airport underneath their wigs.
The hapless pair were nabbed after their unusual hairstyles caught the attention of officials.

They were found to be carrying two gold paste packets weighing almost 700 g

Topics: Dubai Gold

Related

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis graphic
Business & Economy
Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis
Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules
Business & Economy
Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules

UK-based tower operator to acquire Omantel sites in $575m deal

UK-based tower operator to acquire Omantel sites in $575m deal
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

UK-based tower operator to acquire Omantel sites in $575m deal

UK-based tower operator to acquire Omantel sites in $575m deal
  • The move signals Helios Towers’ entry to the Middle East market as a major tower infrastructure provider
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: British telecommunications company Helios Towers has signed a deal with Omantel to acquire 2,890 sites for $575 million from the sultanate’s largest mobile network operator.
The move signals Helios Towers’ entry to the Middle East market as a major tower infrastructure provider.
The deal is expected to bring in a $59 million bump in revenues in the first full year of operations.
It also involves a $35 million plan to add 300 new build-to-suit sites over the next seven years.
“We view Oman as a very attractive and supportive market for foreign investments, with strong growth and exciting future prospects,” the UK-based company’s chief Kash Pandya said in a statement.
He said the acquisition strengthens its business through “further hard-currency revenues and diversification” in what the CEO described as the fastest growing markets in the region.
“We look forward to working with Omantel and the other MNOs over the coming years to further develop next generation mobile infrastructure solutions and services in Oman,” he added.
The partnership reflects Oman’s FDI aspirations, Omantel CEO Tala Said Al-Mamari said, adding it will create jobs and opportunities in the country.
“This move also allows the monetization of our towers at attractive valuation levels, de-lever our balance sheet, and will accelerate network development in next generation advanced technologies,” he noted.
He said it would allow Omantel’s management to focus on innovation and product development while outsourcing infrastructure management to an independent firm.
The transaction will close by the end of 2021, and the long-term partnership will last for an initial period of 15 years.

Topics: Telecom Oman

Related

UAE telecom company du profits fall
Business & Economy
UAE telecom company du profits fall

Latest updates

Lebanon must fix debts, end prosecutor action or face power cut, says Turkish firm
Lebanon must fix debts, end prosecutor action or face power cut, says Turkish firm
Sweden reports 13,812 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths since Friday
Sweden reports 13,812 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths since Friday
Suez Canal boss reveals expansion plans as revenues jump on trade rebound
Suez Canal boss reveals expansion plans as revenues jump on trade rebound
Renowned US authors Tayari Jones, Brent Weeks join Abu Dhabi Book Fair lineup
US author Tayari Jones is set to take part in the event. (File/ AFP)
Egypt jobless rate rises amid pandemic second wave
Egypt jobless rate rises amid pandemic second wave

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.