UK urged to bring home family stranded with COVID-19 in Syrian camp

UK urged to bring home family stranded with COVID-19 in Syrian camp
Refugees in al-Hol camp, Syria, 13 March, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UK urged to bring home family stranded with COVID-19 in Syrian camp

UK urged to bring home family stranded with COVID-19 in Syrian camp
  • Family, including toddler, face ‘real risk of life-threatening illness and possibly death’
  • They are among dozens stranded in former Daesh territory
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government is being asked to repatriate a family stuck in a detention camp on the Syria-Iraq border who have contracted COVID-19.

UK charity Reprieve said the family, including a toddler with breathing difficulties and another member with asthma, were experiencing serious symptoms and had no access to proper healthcare in the camp.

The family, who the charity says were trafficked into territory formerly held by Daesh, faces a “real risk of life-threatening illness, and possibly death.”

Maya Foa, executive director of Reprieve, told The Guardian: “This is a family which is very likely to include victims of trafficking and they have been in this camp for a few years now. They all have roots in the UK. They are British and I have spent time with them in the camp.”

She added: “As well as the imperative to bring them back to receive treatment, surely the British government should also now be looking to investigate trafficking, and they would be happy to speak to the authorities.”

The plea comes as a group of UK politicians try to pressure the government to help British citizens return home from the region.

Around 800 have traveled to Daesh territory since the group emerged. Reprieve says 25 adults, mainly women, and 35 children are still there.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, a Conservative peer, said: “I would absolutely make the case on compassionate grounds for why British nationals should not be left in the middle of a pandemic stateless in the middle of a desert.”

She added: “We cannot hold ourselves up as a bastion for our policy against trafficking, modern-day slavery and sexual violence in conflict … and then simply close our eyes when it comes to our own citizens being subjected to the very actions that we are campaigning against.”

Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell said: “There is a danger that if these people are left stranded in an ungoverned space, they could be prey to terrorists and weaponized against us, which is why it’s so important to agree with the arguments which the Americans have made about bringing them back to their country of origin.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK. Those who remain in Syria include dangerous individuals who chose to stay to fight or otherwise support a group that committed atrocious crimes including butchering and beheading innocent civilians.

“Where we become aware of British unaccompanied or orphaned children, or if British children are able to seek consular assistance, we will work to facilitate their return, subject to national security concerns.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) refugees Syria-Iraq border Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Muslims in Italy celebrate second Eid Al-Fitr amid pandemic

Muslims wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus attend prayers for Eid Al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast which marks the end of Ramadan in Rome's Piazza Vittorio Square in 2020. (AP/File Photo)
Muslims wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus attend prayers for Eid Al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast which marks the end of Ramadan in Rome's Piazza Vittorio Square in 2020. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Muslims in Italy celebrate second Eid Al-Fitr amid pandemic

Muslims wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus attend prayers for Eid Al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast which marks the end of Ramadan in Rome's Piazza Vittorio Square in 2020. (AP/File Photo)
  • Smaller gatherings, strict measures planned to combat spread of COVID-19
  • ‘It’s still better than last year. This year at least we’re able to meet in groups and pray,’ imam tells Arab News
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Muslims in Italy will celebrate their second Eid Al-Fitr amid the coronavirus pandemic with smaller-than-usual gatherings nationwide.

Muslim community leaders in the country have called for strict adherence to measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Like last year, the traditional gathering in Parco Dora park in Turin will not take place. Instead, nine meeting points for prayer have been designated throughout the city.

Double shifts for prayer have been set in order to avoid there being too many people at the same time.

The Taiba and Rayan mosques are restricting capacity, and all worshippers are required to bring their own carpet and wear masks. Omar Mosque has asked the faithful to gather in Valentino Park.

Squares and outdoor sports centers and soccer fields will also be used for the prayer that marks the end of Ramadan.

The Great Mosque of Rome has quite a large outdoor space, so prayers will be held there. Outdoor ceremonies will be organized in several squares in Italy’s capital.

The Islamic Center of Via Monzani in Marghera, Venice, will not hold the traditional venue in San Giuliano Park, where thousands used to gather every year. Instead, small gatherings will be organized in some squares.

“It’s still better than last year. This year, at least we’re able to meet in groups and pray,” Imam Sadmir Aliovski, who coordinated food aid for the unemployed and needy in Venice during Ramadan, told Arab News.

A public ceremony is scheduled in the city of Montebelluna where Muslims will meet at 7 a.m. in Caonada gym with Imam Mourchid Sallahdine.

The Islamic Cultural Center of Villorba has scheduled collective prayer at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot in front of the Palaverde indoor sports arena.

Catholic archbishops have sent wishes for Eid Al-Fitr to Muslim communities. “We hope that despite the difficulties, dialogue, encounters and mutual understanding between Christians and Muslims can find adequate momentum,” said Turin’s Archbishop Monsignor Cesare Nosiglia.

He expressed his wish that Muslim places of worship will soon be able to welcome their faithful again.

Milan’s Archbishop Mario Delpini said: “We continue to work together in building peaceful, fraternal and harmonious relationships, and in this difficult time may we all find spiritual energy to be able to embark on a new path of rebirth.”

He added: “In this exceptional time marked by the pandemic and the economic crisis, religions must help find the common good and put it into practice with work and prayer, so that we can all build a culture of peace built on patience and understanding.”

Topics: Italy Islam Muslims Ramadan Ramadan 2021 Eid Al Fitr 2021

French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight

French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight
Updated 52 min 49 sec ago
AP

French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight

French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight
  • The two companies said they would appeal the decision, which overturns a 2019 ruling
  • Air France maintains that it did not commit a criminal offense in this tragic accident
Updated 52 min 49 sec ago
AP

PARIS: A French court on Wednesday ordered Air France and plane maker Airbus to stand trial for manslaughter in the 2009 crash into the Atlantic Ocean of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris.
The crash killed all 228 people aboard.
The two companies said they would appeal the decision, which overturns a 2019 ruling. Victims’ groups in France and Brazil had pressed for a trial, maintaining the companies were at least partially responsible for the crash.
French judges in 2019 had dropped a decade-long investigation into the crash.
Air France “maintains that it did not commit a criminal offense in this tragic accident and will be appealing to the French Court of Cassation,” France’s highest court, the carrier said in a statement.
Airbus said the decision “does not reflect in any way the conclusions of the investigation that led to the dismissal of the case in favor of Airbus.”
Air France Flight 447 left Rio for Paris but crashed into the Atlantic on June 1, 2009. Later, one of history’s most ambitious and costly undersea search operations managed to find the plane’s flight recorders in the ocean’s depths.
The French accident investigation bureau found that external speed sensors had been frozen and produced irregular readings on the aircraft, which went into an aerodynamic stall. The captain also wasn’t in the cockpit, one of multiple problems identified at the time of the crash.

Topics: AIR FRANCE Airbus Brazil plane crash

UK PM urges Israel, Palestinians to ‘step back from the brink’

UK PM urges Israel, Palestinians to ‘step back from the brink’
Updated 12 May 2021
AFP

UK PM urges Israel, Palestinians to ‘step back from the brink’

UK PM urges Israel, Palestinians to ‘step back from the brink’
Updated 12 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday urged Israel and the Palestinians to “step back from the brink,” calling for both sides to “show restraint” as conflict escalated.
“The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions,” he wrote in a tweet.

 

Topics: Boris Johnson East Jerusalem violence Gaza Israel

Thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally in London

Thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally in London
Updated 12 May 2021
Arab News

Thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally in London

Thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally in London
  • Chants of ‘shame on you’ at smaller pro-Israel counter-demonstration
  • Airstrikes against Gaza have killed dozens, including children
Updated 12 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside the UK prime minister’s official residence in central London on Tuesday, demanding that Israel cease airstrikes against the Gaza Strip that have killed dozens of people, including children.

They were met by a small counter-demonstration of pro-Israel supporters. The pro-Palestinian march was attended by prominent British political figures including Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the main opposition Labour Party.

Earlier that day he tweeted: “Deliberately provocative attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque and the ongoing home invasions (in) Sheikh Jarrah have led to horrendous violence in Jerusalem. As the occupying power, the Israeli government has it in its gift to rectify the current situation and not exacerbate it.”

Videos emerged of clashes between the two opposing groups and with police after officers tried to separate them.

The pro-Palestinian crowd chanted “shame on you” at the pro-Israel counter-protest. Armed police, meanwhile, have been deployed to guard the Israeli Embassy in London.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday tweeted: “I am urging Israel and the Palestinians to step back from the brink and for both sides to show restraint. The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions.”

Topics: Gaza strip Israel Palestinians

Community groups rally in support of Palestinians outside US State Department

Community groups rally in support of Palestinians outside US State Department
Updated 12 May 2021
ALI YOUNES

Community groups rally in support of Palestinians outside US State Department

Community groups rally in support of Palestinians outside US State Department
  • Diverse coalition included Arab, African, Hispanic, Muslim, Jewish and Christian Americans
  • US aid ‘enables Israel to violate Palestinian human rights and sustain its occupation of Palestine,’ activist tells Arab News
Updated 12 May 2021
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: A coalition of US civil rights and community groups held a rally on Tuesday outside the State Department to protest Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, and to press Secretary of State Antony Blinken to pressure Tel Aviv to end its ongoing airstrikes against Gaza and its efforts to evict Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The coalition leadership delivered a petition signed online by more than 200,000 people and organizations demanding that the US government hold Israel accountable for its actions against the Palestinians in Jerusalem and Gaza.

“What we’re witnessing in Sheikh Jarrah is Israel’s attempt to erase the Palestinian presence from our native city in real time,” said Mohammed El-Kurd, whose family is among those set to be forcefully evicted in May.

“This fate of dispossession looms over much of my neighborhood. Our lives are consumed by the anxiety of living on the brink of homelessness.”

Israeli courts had ruled in favor of Jewish settlers giving four Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah until the end of May to leave their homes that they have lived in for several decades.

And in Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood, 21 families are facing home demolitions to make way for an Israeli tourist site.

Israeli airstrikes against Gaza have killed at least 30 people, including nine children, wounded scores more and destroyed several large apartment buildings, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

The US rally was organized by a broad group of organizations representing different political, religious and ethnic groups.

They included Arab-American, African-American, Hispanic, Muslim, Jewish and Christian groups.

At the rally, Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Congressman Andre Carson of Indiana spoke about the need to continue to support the Palestinians.

Tlaib spoke about her own experience as a Palestinian woman supporting the struggle of her people to achieve their freedom and statehood.

Carson urged the protesters to continue to come out in support of the Palestinians, and said it is important for people and members of Congress to show solidarity.

Jinan Shbat, national organizer for the Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), told Arab News that the rally showed how different communities in the US can come together and link the struggle of Palestinians with their own.

She said the US government’s massive financial and military aid to Israel enables it “to violate Palestinian human rights and sustain its occupation of Palestine.”

Representing ADC at the rally, Shbat spoke about the impact of such rallies and community activism in terms of forcing the US government to recognize their demands.

“As a result of pressure from communities across the US, the State Department changed its language to recognize the killing of Palestinian children by Israeli strikes, when the day before it refused to do so,” she said.

While recognizing that such change is “incremental,” Shbat urged the Arab-American community and others across the US to press their representatives in Congress to acknowledge the right of Palestinians to have their own freedom.

Dr. Osama Abuirshaid, executive director of American Muslims for Palestine (MPAC), one of the organizers of the rally, told Arab News that the goal of the protest is not just to have the US stop Israel from escalating its aggression, but also to urge Washington to take a firm policy stand against such behavior.

Abuirshaid, who spoke at the rally, said President Joe Biden’s administration has resorted to “blaming the victims, the Palestinians, while exonerating the criminals, Israel.”

He added that the Biden administration speaks about including human rights values in its foreign policy yet goes on to “equate Palestinian victims with Israeli criminals.”

Lara Kiswani, executive director of the California-based Arab Resource and Organizing Center, which participated in the rally, told Arab News: “Despite ongoing US support for apartheid Israel, we’re witnessing mass grassroots resistance — from the US and across the international community — to Israeli colonial violence in Jerusalem and Gaza today.”

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Gaza Israel

