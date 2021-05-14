Saudi Grintafy football scout platform helps clubs to discover the next Messi

RIYADH: A Saudi startup aims to help the world’s biggest football clubs make talent scouting more efficient.
The history of football is full of tales of chance sightings by a scout that has led to many a glittering career in the game.
At the same time, across amateur and weekend leagues the world over, there are many talented footballers who are never seen by a scout and never have a professional career.
Saudi startup Grintafy aims to help make that process more efficient by helping footballers build their profile in the game through the ratings of fellow players which can in turn be showcased to potential scouts and clubs.
It is one of several new Saudi technology startups that has started to make international waves as the sector attracts a wave of venture capital.
West Ham United last week become an official club partner for the fledgling platform which will see Grintafy have a presence across the club’s growing global digital channels as well as becoming the presenting partner of all academy match highlights.
The agreement allows coaching and technical staff at West Ham full access to view Grintafy user profiles and stats.
Selected players will then be chosen and invited to an official tryout in England.
The relationship will also see West Ham United Academy coaches deliver coaching programs in the Middle East.
“At West Ham United, we pride ourselves on our ability and capacity to nurture talent. We are excited to work in partnership with Grintafy to create experiences for aspiring players,” said Nathan Thompson, commercial director at West Ham United.
Grintafy will also be holding regular regional and national open tryouts to find the best of the best. Players chosen will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to travel to England and train like a West Ham academy player.
“Grintafy was started so that every young footballer has an opportunity to make their dream come true, regardless of their economic status or access to resources,” said Grintafy CEO Majdi Al-Lulu. “This partnership ensures that we are bringing international opportunities to the Kingdom and keeping our focus on the 2030 vision. West Ham has a rich history and pedigree for developing talent and giving youth a platform to shine. This perfectly aligns with our key values.”
