Turkey tourism video pulled after public outcry

DUBAI: A Turkey tourism video provoked an angry backlash on social media for showing tourism employees wearing masks that read “Enjoy, I’m vaccinated.”
The video which was posted on Thursday evening was captioned: “Sanitized resorts and vaccinated staff! We call it: Double Safety for Tourism!”
But it was removed shortly afterwards as an angry Turkish public took to social media to vent their anger over what they saw as a depiction of Turks as subservient subjects.
“Deliver us from another conservative government that would write ‘enjoy — I’m vaccinated’ over the face of a woman to market her,” said academic Tuğçe Varol.
Battered by a weak currency and high inflation, Turkey will be heavily reliant on foreign tourists to help replenish its foreign exchange reserves.
From Monday it will remove the requirement for a negative PCR test for passengers arriving from about 15 countries.
Tourism workers have been prioritized to receive vaccinations while many other citizens have to wait to receive their shots.
