Dubai issues new LPG trading rules

DUBAI: New rules covering the transportation and storage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been introduced by Dubai.
The new directive published on Saturday prohibits the distribution of LPG cylinders in Dubai unless they are filled in approved factories in the emirate.
Checks will also be made to ensure workers in the sector comply with safety regulations.
“Through this directive, we outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for LPG trading in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this area," said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
The new rules also stipulate that the issue or renewal of licenses to distribute LPG and its derivatives in Dubai require written approval from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).
- Cylinders must be filled in approved factories under directive
