Iran's foreign minister cancels Austrian visit over Israeli flag

Iran’s foreign minister cancels Austrian visit over Israeli flag
The Austrian Federal Chancellery raised the Israeli flag, left, as a sign of solidarity, in Vienna on May 14, 2021. (APA/AFP)
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

Iran’s foreign minister cancels Austrian visit over Israeli flag

Iran’s foreign minister cancels Austrian visit over Israeli flag
  • Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to meet Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg but had called off the trip
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

ZURICH: Iran’s foreign minister canceled a visit with his Austrian counterpart to show displeasure that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government had flown the Israeli flag in Vienna in a show of solidarity, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to meet Alexander Schallenberg but had called off the trip, a spokeswoman for Schallenberg said, confirming a report in newspaper Die Presse.
“We regret this and take note of it, but for us it is as clear as day that when Hamas fires more than 2,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel then we will not remain silent,” the spokeswoman said.
Hamas is the Islamist group that runs Gaza. Israel has pummeled Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants have launched rocket barrages at Israel in the worst escalation of violence in years.
In Tehran, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told the semi-official news agency ISNA: “Mr Zarif did not consider the trip beneficial in these circumstances, and therefore the travel arrangements were not finalized.”
The dispute comes during talks in Vienna to try to revive a 2015 accord with western powers in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions. Former US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its terms.
Kurz, who is firmly pro-Israel, had called flying the Israeli flag over the federal chancellery on Friday a mark of solidarity amid the violent clashes. But Abbas Araqchi, who heads the Iranian delegation at the Vienna talks, criticized the move.
“Vienna is the seat of (nuclear watchdog) IAEA & UN, and (Austria) so far been a great host for negotiations,” Araqchi wrote on Twitter. “Shocking & painful to see flag of the occupying regime, that brutally killed tens of innocent civilians, inc many children in just few days, over govt offices in Vienna. We stand with Palestine.”

Topics: Israel Iran

Biden speaks to Netanyahu, Abbas after Israel flattens AP news office in Gaza

Biden speaks to Netanyahu, Abbas after Israel flattens AP news office in Gaza
Updated 15 May 2021
AP

Biden speaks to Netanyahu, Abbas after Israel flattens AP news office in Gaza

Biden speaks to Netanyahu, Abbas after Israel flattens AP news office in Gaza
  • Abbas received an "important" phone call on Saturday from Biden
  • Netanyahu thanked Biden for the “unreserved support of the US for our right to defend ourselves”
Updated 15 May 2021
AP

DUBAI: President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken about the situation with Gaza.
According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli leader updated Biden on the developments and actions that Israel has taken and intends to take. It says Netanyahu also thanked Biden for the “unreserved support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves.”
It says Netanyahu emphasized in the conversation that Israel is doing everything to avoid harming the uninvolved. The statement added “the proof of this is that in the towers where there are terrorist targets attacked by the IDF, they are evacuated from the uninvolved.”
The Biden-Netanyahu call came just hours after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets.
Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received an “important” phone call on Saturday from Biden, Abbas's spokesman said, the first call between the two leaders since Biden took office in January.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence US President Joe Biden Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Morocco to send 40 tons of aid to Palestinians

Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

Morocco to send 40 tons of aid to Palestinians

Morocco to send 40 tons of aid to Palestinians
  • Morocco denounced “the violent acts perpetrated in occupied Palestinian territories”
  • The country reiterated support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

RABAT: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Friday ordered 40 tons of aid for Palestinians to be shipped to the West Bank and Gaza following recent violence.
The aid includes food, medicine and blankets and will be carried by military aircrafts, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Morocco also denounced “the violent acts perpetrated in occupied Palestinian territories,” and reiterated support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Morocco resumed ties with Israel in December as part of a deal brokered by the United States that also includes Washington’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Israel Palestinians Morocco aid

Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children

Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children
Updated 15 May 2021
AP

Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children

Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children
  • Spiraling violence has raised fears of a new Palestinian ‘intifada’
Updated 15 May 2021
AP

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: An Israeli air raid in Gaza City killed at least 10 Palestinians, mostly children, early Saturday in the deadliest single strike since the battle with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers erupted earlier this week. Both sides pressed for an advantage as cease-fire efforts gathered strength.
The latest outburst of violence began in Jerusalem and has spread across the region, with Jewish-Arab clashes and rioting in mixed cities of Israel. There were also widespread Palestinian protests Friday in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces shot and killed 11 people.
The spiraling violence has raised fears of a new Palestinian “intifada,” or uprising at a time when there have been no peace talks in years. Palestinians were set to mark Nakba (Catastrophe) Day on Saturday, when they commemorate the estimated 700,000 people who fled or were driven from their homes in what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation. That raised the possibility of even more unrest.
US diplomat Hady Amr arrived on Friday as part of Washington’s efforts to de-escalate the conflict, and the UN Security Council was set to meet Sunday. But Israel turned down an Egyptian proposal for a one-year truce that Hamas rulers had accepted, an Egyptian official said Friday on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations.
Since Monday night, Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which has pounded the Gaza Strip with strikes. In Gaza, at least 139 people have been killed, including 39 children and 22 women; in Israel, seven people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.
Rocket fire from Gaza and Israel’s bombardment of the blockaded Palestinian territory continued into early Saturday, when an airstrike on a three-story house in a refugee camp in Gaza City killed eight children and two women from an extended family.
Mohammed Hadidi told reporters his wife and five children had gone to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday with relatives. She and three of the children, aged 6 to 14, were killed, while an 11-year-old is missing. Only his 5-month-old son Omar is known to have survived.
Children’s toys and a Monopoly board game could be seen among the rubble, as well as plates of uneaten food from the holiday gathering.
“There was no warning,” said Jamal Al-Naji, a neighbor living in the same building. “You filmed people eating and then you bombed them?” he said, addressing Israel. “Why are you confronting us? Go and confront the strong people!”
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hamas said it fired a salvo of rockets at southern Israel in response to the airstrike.
A furious Israeli barrage early Friday killed a family of six in their house and sent thousands fleeing to UN-run shelters. The military said the operation involved 160 warplanes dropping some 80 tons of explosives over the course of 40 minutes and succeeded in destroying a vast tunnel network used by Hamas.
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the military aims to minimize collateral damage in striking military targets. But measures it takes in other strikes, such as warning shots to get civilians to leave, were not “feasible this time.”
Israeli media said the military believed dozens of militants were killed inside the tunnels. The Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups have confirmed 20 deaths in their ranks, but the military said the real number is far higher.
Gaza’s infrastructure, already in widespread disrepair because of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas seized power in 2007, showed signs of breaking down further, compounding residents’ misery. The territory’s sole power plant is at risk of running out of fuel in the coming days.

Topics: Israel Palestine East Jerusalem violence

Egypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza

Egypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

Egypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza

Egypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza
  • The ambulances entered Gaza at the Rafah crossing, which is otherwise closed for five days over the Eid Al-Fitr holiday
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt sent 10 ambulances into Gaza on Saturday to pick up casualties of Israeli bombardments for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, medical and security sources said.
The ambulances entered Gaza at the Rafah crossing, which is otherwise closed for five days over the Eid Al-Fitr holiday and the weekend and is due to reopen on Monday.
A further five ambulances have been deployed to enter Gaza later and three Egyptian hospitals have been readied to provide treatment, the sources and local health officials said.

Topics: Egypt Israel Palestine East Jerusalem violence

Iran's judiciary chief declares candidacy for presidential election

Iran’s judiciary chief declares candidacy for presidential election
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

Iran’s judiciary chief declares candidacy for presidential election

Iran’s judiciary chief declares candidacy for presidential election
  • Raisi is a mid-ranking cleric in Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim establishment
  • He has yet to officially register to run in the June 18 election
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi declared his candidacy on Saturday for next month’s presidential election, which is seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country’s clerical rulers.
“I have come as an independent to the stage to make changes in the executive management of the country and to fight poverty, corruption, humiliation and discrimination,” Raisi was quoted as saying in a statement by local media.
Raisi, 60, a mid-ranking cleric in Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim establishment, has yet to officially register to run in the June 18 election.
Appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as head of the judiciary in March 2019, Raisi has emerged as one of Iran’s most powerful figures and a contender to succeed Khamenei.
He lost to Hassan Rouhani in the 2017 presidential election.
Earlier, former parliament speaker Ali Larijani registered his candidacy, hoping to secure backing from both moderates and hard-liners and bridge the gap between them.
The registration of Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was broadcast live on state television.
Saturday is the last day for candidates to sign up to run in the election.
The vote takes place amid rising popular discontent over an economy crippled by US sanctions re-imposed after Washington left a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers three years ago. This may dent the hopes of the nation’s clerical rulers for a high turnout.
After registration ends, entrants will be screened for their political and Islamic qualifications by the 12-member Guardian Council vetting body. Six of the members of the hard-line body are appointed by Khamenei.
President Rouhani cannot run again because of term limits.

Topics: Iran Ebrahim Raisi

