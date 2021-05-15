Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane

CAIRO: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday.
The SCA has said previously that it planned to extend a second canal lane that opened in 2015 by 10 km to make it 82 km long, and that it would widen and deepen a single lane stretch at the southern end of the canal.
Egypt earlier announced plans to widen and deepen the southern part of the Suez Canal.
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship, had ran aground in the single-lane stretch of the canal on March 23 before it was extracted six days later after a massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats.
The vessel is still held in the canal's Great Bitter Lake amid a financial dispute between its owners and the Suez Canal Authority.
