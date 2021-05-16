Who’s Who: Dr. Mosaab Aljuaid, assistant secretary-general at Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants

Dr. Mosaab Aljuaid has been assistant secretary-general for membership and professional development at the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants (SOCPA) since 2020.

Aljuaid, an assistant professor of accounting and governance at Umm Al-Qura University (UQU) since 2018, is the founder of Jadwa, an expertise house for financial consulting. He has acted as general manager for the firm since 2019. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UQU in 2008. Three years later, he was granted a master’s degree in accounting and finance from Bangor University in the UK.

In 2017, he obtained a Ph.D. in accounting and finance with a focus on corporate governance from Durham University in the UK. In early 2021, he also received another bachelor’s degree in law.

For almost three months beginning in January 2012, Aljuaid served as an audit associate at Ernst & Young. He then joined UQU, where he worked as a lecturer until 2017. In June 2018, he was promoted to professor. For nine months beginning in March 2019, he headed the university’s accounting department. During that period of time, he also served as vice dean at the deanship of library affairs.

The certified public accountant and SOCPA-certified VAT specialist has several accomplishments on the professional level, including a study he presented in 2018 on the phenomena of offshoring and secondment in auditing firms.

The study was assigned and funded by the SOCPA to assess the problems of offshoring and secondment in Saudi auditing firms, and to provide solutions to reduce negative consequences in the auditing market.

In 2019, Aljuaid, a certified strategic manager, also prepared a financial five-year plan for the Institute of Consulting Research and Studies at UQU. The same year, he also submitted a long-term financial proposal for Meat Star Company, as a requirement for financial reorganization under bankruptcy law.