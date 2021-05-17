You are here

Iraqis find escape, success on a virtual battleground

Iraqis find escape, success on a virtual battleground
President of the Iraqi eSports Federation Hayder Jaafar plays on a mobile device during an interview in the capital Baghdad. (AFP)
AFP

  • Iraqis spend hours every day on the game’s virtual battleground
  • Some Iraqi parents have criticized the game as time-sucking
BAGHDAD: Bashar Abo Khalil’s PUBG character dashes around a wall in a pink dress and samurai helmet, thwacking an enemy with a frying pan — standard fare in the mobile game that is a mega-sensation in Iraq.
The online star, known as G2G, is one of many Iraqis hooked on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — a battle royale first-person shooter game that’s reminiscent of the book and film series “The Hunger Games.”
The mobile version of the game has become so popular in Iraq, where 60 percent of the 40-million-strong population is under 25, that the country’s youth have been dubbed the “PUBG generation.”
Iraqis across the country are spending hours every day on the game’s virtual battleground, socialising via its live chat, playing competitively or even falling in love.
Abo Khalil, 31, said he used to play for hours to “stop thinking about problems.”
“When you’re playing the game you can become closed off to the rest of the world. It can be like a drug,” he added.
Now based in Turkey, he earns a living streaming games and making videos.
Fan Dalya Waheed said she plays PUBG for an hour or two a day with friends she met on the game, and has even set up a gaming hub at the electronics reseller where she works.
“It’s really easy to meet people on PUBG,” said the woman in her thirties, who lives in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region.
Some Iraqi parents have criticized the game as time-sucking or have expressed worry about the violence it portrays, with guns-a-plenty and explosives sending up blood spatter.
But Reshar Ibrahim, who plays PUBG Mobile competitively, said the game would never be as bad as what many Iraqis had experienced in real life over the decades of conflicts that have devastated the country.
“It’s just a game,” said the 19-year-old Iraqi Kurd, who has lived in Sweden for the past three years.
In 2019, the country’s parliament banned PUBG amid local reports it was leading to bankruptcy, suicide and divorce.
The move, which was easily circumvented, was criticized as being out of touch with the real challenges facing Iraqis.
Nearly 40 percent of Iraqi youth are unemployed, according to the World Bank, and the country’s poverty rate has doubled to 40 percent during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Later that year, thousands of young Iraqis — some dressed in PUBG outfits — filled the streets to protest endemic corruption and unemployment. Over the months that followed, some 600 demonstrators were killed in protest-related violence.
Abo Khalil and Ibrahim are just two of many successful Iraqi gamers outside the country, away from the additional challenges of poor Internet and unreliable electricity that players back home face.
Ibrahim, aka Freak, recently won Most Valuable Player in the PUBG Mobile Star Arabia Challenge, which doled out $100,000 in total prize money.
His team, GunZ Esports, won the competition despite one player in Iraq losing power mid-game and another having to travel from southern Najaf to the northern Kurdistan region — where Internet connectivity “is slightly better,” Ibrahim said.
Helmat Shiar, 23, who competed in the tournament with the Iraqi iKurd E-Sports team, said it wasn’t just that Iraqis “play against teams abroad who have much stronger Internet.”
There was also “no support” from private or governmental sponsors, he lamented.
Elsewhere in the Arab world, governments and major sponsors are pouring money into eSports.
In the Gulf, the gaming market is expected to reach $821 million this year, according to consulting firm Strategy&.
Hayder Jaafar said he had struggled for 10 years to register his non-governmental Iraqi Electronic Sports Federation as a full member of the international gaming body before succeeding in 2020.
“The youth ministry structure for eSports was last modified in 2009, and a lot has changed in eSports since then,” the 38-year-old told AFP.
Iraq suffers from war-ravaged infrastructure and poor electricity — most households only have a few hours of state-provided electricity per day.
But there are 40 million mobile phone connections in the country and 30 million Internet users, according to a 2021 DataReportal study.
Last year, PUBG was the 11th-most-searched term in Iraq on Google, and variations on the game’s name took several top spots on YouTube searches as well.
PUBG’s widespread popularity is in part due to the launch of a free-to-play mobile version by Chinese tech giant Tencent, which said in March that over one billion people had downloaded the app since 2018.
iKurd player Jiner Hekmat, 18, said he was hooked on the mobile version but wasn’t banking all his hopes on being a competitive player, saying he wanted to focus on his studies.
But, he added, “I’m also going to do everything I can to keep my level in PUBG, and keep playing as long as the game exists.”

Topics: E-sports Iraq gaming media

Kingdom to launch 'Made in Saudi' international marketing campaign

Kingdom to launch ‘Made in Saudi’ international marketing campaign
Kingdom to launch ‘Made in Saudi’ international marketing campaign

Kingdom to launch ‘Made in Saudi’ international marketing campaign
  • The ambitious program reflects the efforts of both public and private sector agencies to transform the Kingdom into a pioneering industrial power
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to launch an international marketing campaign for the “Made in Saudi” program targeting global markets, Asharq Business reported.
The ambitious program reflects the efforts of both public and private sector agencies to transform the Kingdom into a pioneering industrial power, said the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef.
Encouraging local manufacturing has become an urgent necessity for the country in creating jobs, boosting export capacity and improving the balance of payments, he said.
Gulf governments have stepped up efforts to manufacture more goods at home in the wake of a pandemic that exposed the vulnerability of the region to global supply chain disruptions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Made in Saudi

France's EDF helping Saudi Arabia achieve renewable energy targets

France’s EDF helping Saudi Arabia achieve renewable energy targets

France’s EDF helping Saudi Arabia achieve renewable energy targets
  • Despite pandemic delays, Kingdom’s largest wind farm set to begin operations this year
DUBAI: Like many executives around the world, Bruno Bensasson hasn’t been on a plane much in the last year. However, one of the few flights he did take recently was to Riyadh to check up on the progress of two massive renewable energy projects, showing the French company’s dedication to both the Kingdom and the renewable energy sector.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030, with the remainder provided by gas. Bensasson is chairman and CEO of EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of French state-controlled power group EDF.

His flight to the Kingdom was for the unveiling of a solar power plant in Jeddah, which is being built in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar and privately owned Saudi firm Nesma Co.

The consortium was awarded the 300-megawatt utility-scale photovoltaic solar power plant by the Saudi Ministry of Energy after it submitted a bid of SR60 ($16.24) per megawatt hour. The group signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement, and the plant is expected to be operational in 2022.

“These large-scale renewable installations are perfectly in line with the EDF Group’s CAP 2030 strategy, which aims at doubling its renewable energy net capacity in operation worldwide, between 2015 and 2030, from 28 to 60 gigawatt net,” Bensasson said at the time.

As of the end of 2020, 13.7 percent of EDF’s electricity output comes from renewable energy, with 76.5 percent coming from nuclear, 9.3 percent coming from fossil fuels (excluding coal) and the remaining 0.4 percent coming from coal.

EDF Renewables’ other big project in the Kingdom is the 400-megawatt Dumat Al-Jandal utility-scale wind farm project, located 900 kilometers north of Riyadh in the Al-Jouf region. The Middle East’s largest wind farm, construction began in August 2020 and reached the halfway point in April this year.

“We are now aiming at having all the turbines in operation I would say by Autumn 2021,” Bensasson told Arab News. Similar to the solar power plant, the wind farm was built as part of a consortium consisting of EDF Renewables and Masdar.

The $500 million wind farm will feature 99 wind turbines, each with a power output of 4.2 megawatts. It is predicted that that the first turbine will start creating power in the coming weeks, and when complete, will power 70,000 Saudi households per year and save 988,000 tons of carbon dioxide, helping the Kingdom achieve its Vision 2030 and Saudi green goals. Like many projects around the world, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has slightly delayed progress on the project. “There were some difficulties for staff and construction workers to access the site last year. We perfectly understand that, so it took some months — several months — to have the possibility to access the site,” Bensasson said.

It was not only the wind farm that was impacted — coronavirus affected the entire region. The Middle East saw a 5 percent year-on-year increase in its renewable energy capacity last year, down from 13 percent growth in 2019, according to the UAE-based International Renewable Energy Agency.

However, the global agency said that despite the slower growth in 2020, Saudi Arabia’s capacity has grown significantly over the last nine years — starting at only 3 megawatts and increasing to 413 megawatts in 2020.

Bensasson has worked in the renewable energy industry for almost 20 years, but believes that only now the technology has started to become a viable reality.

He said: “It’s my day-to-day reality, it’s really a booming reality. I would say that it has really changed since 2010. To give you a figure, in 2000, 70 percent of solar was developed in Europe, especially in Germany, Italy and Spain. And you will agree that they are not the biggest or sunniest countries. And same for wind. It’s totally different. About 60 percent of the growth now is within China and India. “Many countries have opted in.

And the reason for this shift, I would say, is twofold: One is economic and the other  is ecological.” Bensasson added that another factor in the growing popularity of renewables is the cost of wind production dropping 8 percent per year, and solar by about 15 percent per annum, making them “no-brainer solutions for many countries.”

EDF has been active in the Middle East for 20 years and has offices in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain and Doha, with 199 employees.

Topics: Renewable Energy France Saudi Arabia

$18m Saudi ready meals market to grow at annual rate of 5.4%

$18m Saudi ready meals market to grow at annual rate of 5.4%
$18m Saudi ready meals market to grow at annual rate of 5.4%

$18m Saudi ready meals market to grow at annual rate of 5.4%
  • The ready meals segment consists of convenience food that requires minimum or no further preparation before consumption
RIYADH: The Saudi ready meals market was valued at $18.18 million last year and is forecast to grow at an average yearly rate of 5.43 percent over the next five years, according to a report by US-based research company Reportlinker.

“During COVID-19, individuals in Saudi Arabia exceeded their needs and rushed to buy and stock up on groceries as they feared food insecurity. Among Saudi consumers, stress-eating became very common due to lockdown,” the report said. The research also claimed that due to the closure of supermarkets at certain periods during the pandemic, online shopping became a necessity and this supported the surge in demand for ready meals.

“In emerging markets, like the Middle East, a relatively increasing disposable income is creating a new class, which is eager to experience new goods and services,” the report added. Despite concerns of food shortages in western countries, Ahmad BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood Holding, one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest supermarket operators, told Arab News earlier this month that this was not the case in  the Kingdom.

“The operation level that happened here, especially from the government side and us as retailers, and from the customers’ side, was amazing,” he said. “We made sure that there were enough supplies always in the market.”

Topics: Saudi ready meals market Saudi consumers

Summit seeks 'New Deal' to ease Africa's economic woes

Summit seeks ‘New Deal’ to ease Africa’s economic woes
Summit seeks ‘New Deal’ to ease Africa’s economic woes

Summit seeks ‘New Deal’ to ease Africa’s economic woes
  • African economies risk running into a ‘financial gap’ of $290 billion by 2023
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will on Tuesday host a virtual summit of European and African leaders to seek solutions to the financial crisis in Africa, where governments hope to boost development while managing massive debts.

The “summit on financing African economies,” bringing together 30 heads of state and government via videoconference, was planned last year after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) calculated that African economies risk running into a total “financial gap” of $290 billion by 2023.

Economic growth on the continent, which experienced its first recession last year, is expected to rebound to 3.4 percent this year and 4 percent in 2022.

A moratorium on debt servicing, put in place in April 2020 by the G20 and Paris Club group of creditor nations, has given Africa a bit of breathing space, suspending the repayment of €5.7 billion ($6.9 billion) by 50 countries.

The G20 also convinced China, by far the biggest bilateral lender on the continent, and private creditors to take part in future debt negotiations. But this won’t be enough.

“We are collectively in the process of abandoning Africa to solutions that date from the 1960s,” Macron said last month, calling for a bold “New Deal” for Africa.

The French leader warned of the risks of failing to act, including reduced economic opportunities, increased migration and “the expansion of terrorism.”

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has exacerbated the problems on the continent.

The African leaders called for an “immediate moratorium” on the servicing of all external debts until the end of the pandemic, and the ring-fencing of development aid.

They also urged the IMF to issue African nations special drawing rights (SDRs) convertible to global currencies like the dollar, euro or yen, to provide them with “the liquidity essential for the purchase of basic products and essential medical equipment.”

Macron has also suggested that the IMF sell gold to fund interest-free loans to African countries.

The conditions proposed by the IMF in exchange for its support are still under discussion.

On Monday, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara asked the IMF to grant African states hoping to benefit from its financing more leeway in their public deficits.

Oxfam has called on the IMF and the World Bank to end “unfair or regressive fiscal conditionalities in the context of their loans and programs.”

Topics: African economies financial crisis

EU pledges $9.7 million in fight against desert locusts in Africa

EU pledges $9.7 million in fight against desert locusts in Africa
EU pledges $9.7 million in fight against desert locusts in Africa

EU pledges $9.7 million in fight against desert locusts in Africa
  • The latest outbreak is the worst recorded locust upsurge in Ethiopia and Somalia for 25 years
DUBAI: The EU has pledged €8 million ($9.72 million) toward the fight to combat the spread of desert locusts in Africa.

The EU contribution was from its European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and was welcomed by the director general of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu.

“I want to thank the EU and all other supporters for their generous contribution and ongoing assistance in the battle to control the desert locust upsurge, enabling critical livelihood-safeguarding activities,” Dongyu said.

“National governments in collaboration with FAO and partners have achieved major progress in controlling this pest in East Africa, but operations must continue and we cannot afford to let down our guard.” The desert locust is considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world and a small swarm covering 1 sq. km. can eat the same amount of food in one day as 35,000 people.

The surge in the spread of the pest began in early 2020, but experts have warned that recent rainfall in the Horn of Africa has enabled swarms in eastern Ethiopia and northern Somalia to mature and lay eggs.

The latest outbreak is the worst recorded locust upsurge in Ethiopia and Somalia for 25 years and the worst infestation that Kenya has experienced in 70 years.

“As the region is already extremely vulnerable, given three years of drought followed by last year’s heavy rains and floods, compounded by COVID-19 and insecurity, desert locust swarms represent an additional shock that can have severe consequences for food security and livelihoods,” Keith Cressman, senior locust forecasting officer at FAO’s Desert Locust Information Service (DLIS), told Arab News in February.

Although Saudi Arabia has fought to contain desert locusts for decades, the FAO said the impending swarms pose a far greater threat to the Kingdom, Eritrea, Sudan and Yemen than those seen previously.

The Saudi government is taking precautions thanks to a well-established national program and the work of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s Locusts and Migratory Pests Control Center, based in Jeddah.

Topics: locusts European Union Africa

