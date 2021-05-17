Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC said to be in early talks with investors ahead of drilling unit IPO

Dubai allows full hotel capacity and concerts, sports events

DUBAI: Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Monday has updated precautionary measures for events and activities.

The revised protocols allow entertainment facilities and venues to have an increased capacity of 70 percent, while hotels can raise their occupancy ceiling to 100 percent.

The emirate will also allow live entertainment and activities in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month.

It noted that the latest precautionary measures must be observed, and performers and entertainers should be vaccinated against COVID-19. These updates are effective immediately.

The committee stressed that it remains mandatory for people attending events and activities to put on their face masks and apply physical distancing of two meters.

Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces updated precautionary measures for events and activities. pic.twitter.com/XcUu0OpJbT — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 17, 2021

Dubai has pushed to keep its economy, which relies on international trade and business, open through the pandemic after an initial lockdown.

The emirate is due to host the Expo 2020 world fair from October, hoping to attract millions of overseas visitors.

The UAE has in recent weeks banned entry from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka to guard against the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant.

– with Reuters