UAE foreign minister discusses Palestine, Israel with US Secretary of State Blinken

LONDON: The UAE foreign minister and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday discussed global efforts to stop the violence in Palestine and Israel.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Blinken spoke about ways to reduce tensions as Israeli continued a bombing campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 200 Palestinians. Rockets fired by the enclave’s rulers Hamas have killed 10 people in Israel.
The UAE’s state news agency WAM reported that Binken And Sheikh Abdullah also discussed comprehensive and sustainable solutions to the conflict.
The Emirati minister said his country supports US efforts led by Washington’s Middle East envoy Hadi Amr “to calm the situation, reduce tensions and stop violence in Israel and Palestine.”
“The people of the region aspire to a future full of hope, stability, development and prosperity,” he said.
He added that the Abraham Accords carry hope for the region to live in peace and stability.
The UAE, along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, signed the US-brokered accords with Israel last year, establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.
Blinken highlighted the importance of the UAE’s contributions toward promoting a more peaceful Middle East, the State Department said.
Blinken also spoke with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi to follow up on recently-held talks in Washington over the dangerous conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories.
“Safadi and Blinken reviewed the targeted moves and efforts to stop the escalation,” Petra news agency reported, adding that Safadi stressed the need to stop the aggression on Gaza and all illegal and provocative Israeli practices in the West Bank and in the Al-Aqsa mosque.
Safadi also praised the importance of the US role and the positions expressed by the Biden administration regarding the need to respect the historical situation in Jerusalem and its sanctities, to stop settlement and deportation, adhering to the two-state solution, and affirming the Palestinians’ right to live with the same degree of security and safety as the Israelis.
The two ministers agreed on the need to halt the escalation and achieve sustainable calm and find a real political solution to the conflict in accordance with international law.
Safadi also spoke with UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab and both agreed on the importance of intensifying efforts to stop the escalation and create a real political horizon to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.
Safadi stressed the need for Israel to respect the rights of people living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, adding that it does not have the right to deport them under international law.
Safadi warned of the danger of Israel continuing its illegal practices and the absence of political prospects and their implications for security and stability in the region as a whole. The two ministers confirmed the continuation of coordination and consultations on the efforts aimed at ending the escalation.
In a call with his Israeli counterpart, Blinken discussed US efforts to bring an end to the violence, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children.
He also expressed deep concern at the inter-communal violence, the State Department said.
“The two discussed the path forward, and the secretary noted that the US would remain engaged with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and other regional stakeholders as part of our diplomacy to ease tensions and put an end to the hostilities,” said spokesman Ned Price.
