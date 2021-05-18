TunisAir first foreign carrier to resume flights to Libya, after 7 years hiatus

RIYADH: TunisAir has become the first foreign carrier to resume flight to Libya, after a seven-year hiatus due to the tense security situation in the neighboring country.

Two flights landed at Tripoli and Benghazi airports in Eastern Libya on Monday, according to the Central Department of Communication and Foreign Relations, Al Arabiya reported.

To date, international flights have been operated by Libyan companies to Tunis, Istanbul and Alexandria, with no permission to enter European airspace.

The Tunisian company’s last flight to Libya was in August 2014.

Starting from Monday, Tunisian Airlines secures five flights a week to Libya, at the rate of three flights to Tripoli and two to Benghazi.

The number of flights could increase in the coming months to return to its previous levels- an average of one daily trip.