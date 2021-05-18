DAMMAM: The King Fahd Causeway Public Authority, in cooperation with the Eastern Province municipality, launched on Tuesday an awareness campaign titled “Your health is a trust.”
The launch of the initiative coincided with the lifting of travel restrictions between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain via the causeway.
The campaign aims to increase awareness about COVID-19 precautions and promote positive behavior among travelers during the pandemic. During the four-day drive, several educational and interactive programs will be organized to educate travels on safety and preventive measures during the pandemic.
Residents shuttle between the two countries via the King Fahd Causeway, but the travel artery was closed on March 8, 2020, because of COVID-19 safety precautions. An additional 10 lanes were installed to the departure area, bringing the total to 27 lanes, in addition to 36 lanes in the arrival area.
King Fahd Causeway authority launches health drive
https://arab.news/j44vc
King Fahd Causeway authority launches health drive
- An additional 10 lanes were installed to the departure area, bringing the total to 27 lanes, in addition to 36 lanes in the arrival area
DAMMAM: The King Fahd Causeway Public Authority, in cooperation with the Eastern Province municipality, launched on Tuesday an awareness campaign titled “Your health is a trust.”