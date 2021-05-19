Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine pills into Kingdom

DUBAI: Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2.7 million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom, state news agency SPA reported.
Working with the with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Jeddah Islamic Port, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate for Narcotics Control were able to monitor and seize the drugs at Jeddah Islamic Port, Spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control Capt. Mohamed Al-Najidi said.
Al-Najidi said three people were arrested in Jeddah and Riyadh and being held in custody.
Earlier in April, Lebanon vowed to punish drug smugglers after massive quantities of narcotics were seized by Saudi Arabia and Greece.
Saudi authorities reported foiling an attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine pills stashed in a pomegranate shipment from Lebanon at Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port.
