You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi’s call for the World Cup to be played every two years will split opinions among fans and authorities

Saudi’s call for the World Cup to be played every two years will split opinions among fans and authorities

Saudi’s call for the World Cup to be played every two years will split opinions among fans and authorities
The four-year build up to these trophies being lifted could be halved - but will their significance suffer? (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jmdtm

Updated 14 sec ago
John Duerden

Saudi’s call for the World Cup to be played every two years will split opinions among fans and authorities

Saudi’s call for the World Cup to be played every two years will split opinions among fans and authorities
  • While the Women’s World Cup might benefit hugely, the idea will face resistance from Europe’s established football nations
Updated 14 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: The proposal was always going to be met with equal embrace and resistance.

Saudi Arabia’s request that “a feasibility study to be carried out on the impact” of hosting the men’s and women’s World Cup every two years instead of four be put to FIFA’s annual meeting of all its 211 members on Friday has already been automatically dismissed in some parts of the world but the idea is worthy of debate.

The idea will no doubt be welcomed by nations that rarely, if ever, qualify to the World Cup.

Alongside the expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams from 2026, increasing the frequency of FIFA’s showpiece events will multiply the chances of smaller football nation to take join the party.

Many purists, however, will not see it that way.

Already some see that having more teams will dilute the quality of football on offer.

Playing the competition every two years instead of four will be seen as further stripping of the tournament’s exclusivity, not to mention that it will be interfering with other global events such as the Euros, Copa America, Africa Cup of Nations, AFC Asian Cup and the Olympics.

That is before we get into the logistics of fitting in more qualifying campaigns.

More resistance will surely come for European nations and some of their most powerful clubs who stand to gain little from more football for their already over-utilized, often exhausted, footballers.

But when it comes to the women’s game, the arguments against a biennial tournament are much weaker than those made on behalf of men.

For a start, compared to the men, there are fewer existing demands on the top women players.

The English Premier League has 38 games compared to the Women’s Super League’s 22.

The female final played on May 16 was the ninth in the Champions League for Barcelona and Chelsea.

Chelsea’s men have also reached the same stage and their game against Manchester City on May 29 will be game number 13.

There is more room in the calendar at the top of the European game and more still when you move down the levels around the world. 

And the popularity of the women’s game is growing at rapid rate.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup in France was watched by a record-breaking 1.2 billion people.

The average live match audience more than doubled in comparison to the 2015 tournament that was held in Canada.

Much progress has been made then but there is still a long way to go. Doing it all more often would increase the audience and improve the profile of the players and teams tremendously.

Meeting every two years instead of every four would pump more money into the female game; more sponsorship, more broadcasting and more ticketing revenue.

It means more possibilities for federations around the world and especially those that do not yet invest much in the female side.

The more money there is in the women’s game the more motivation there is for federations to develop, the more coaches there are, the more facilities are built and the more attractive and realistic a professional career seems to youngsters. 

Also, qualification to the Women’s World Cup is quicker and more convenient than for the men’s.

In Asia for example, while the men play 22 games over almost three years on the road to their World Cups, the female participants had no qualifiers at all for the 2019 World Cup with places in France dependent on performances at the AFC Asian Cup.

It would not be a major issue to insert another tournament into the four-year cycle.

For Europe’s women, there are more demands on qualification for World Cups and European Championships but it could be that merging the two qualifying campaigns (as the men do in Asia) would simplify things.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is known to be a supporter of halving the time between women’s World Cups and surely few could argue that - regardless of whether it actually happens or not - there should at least be a debate.

When it comes to the men however, the situation is very different and there is a deep-seated belief that there is nothing to discuss.

Arsene Wenger found that when he called for it back in March.

"If you look at the teams in the World Cups, usually the average age is 27 or 28,” said the former Arsenal coach who is now the Chief of Global Football development at FIFA.

“Because the World Cup is every four years there are very few chances to win it again because when they go back to the next World Cup they are 32 or 33. That's why maybe we should organize the World Cup every two years."

Players may not appreciate that so much if they are injured or exhausted. To appear in every English Premier League game and go far in the UEFA Champions League means 50 games.

Add domestic cups and international commitments and it is a heavy schedule and while there is rotation, the demands on the players would be serious.   

The top clubs would be dead against it and what of the confederations?

Europe and South America are concerned about what it would mean for their continental competitions that are held every four years.

If football moves in a four-year cycle, then if two of those are filled with World Cups then it doesn’t leave much time for anything else.

At the very least, qualifying for global and continental tournaments would have to change which is something that Wenger suggested.

If Saudi Arabia is serious then conversations should start in Asia where there are federations interested in the possibilities that open up if the World Cup doubles in frequency.

It will be an uphill battle convincing the football family about the men but the audience when it comes to the women's game should be more receptive.

Topics: football FIFA World Cup Women's world cup sport Saudi Arabia

Related

Bayern Munich crowned world’s strongest football brand as ESL fallout damages Europe’s elite
Sport
Bayern Munich crowned world’s strongest football brand as ESL fallout damages Europe’s elite
Al-Ain out of running for 2022 AFC Champions League spot as AGL nears conclusion
Sport
Al-Ain out of running for 2022 AFC Champions League spot as AGL nears conclusion

Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims podium in first round of FIA Cross Country Rallies World Cup at Andalucia Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims podium in first round of FIA Cross Country Rallies World Cup at Andalucia Rally
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims podium in first round of FIA Cross Country Rallies World Cup at Andalucia Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims podium in first round of FIA Cross Country Rallies World Cup at Andalucia Rally
  • Saudi motorsport star was returning to racing after accident earlier this year
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi motorsport star Yazeed Al-Rajhi has made a successful return to racing with a podium finish at the Andalucia Rally after recovering from an injury suffered in a crash at the Sharqiyah Baja earlier this year.

Al-Rajhi and German co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz, who was standing in for injured regular partner Michael Orr, finished third in the opening round of the 2021 FIA Cross Country Rallies World Cup.

Driving a Toyota Hilux for Overdrive SA, the duo completed the four stages in a total time of 10 hours, 34 minutes, and 15 seconds over a distance of 426.68 kilometers.

Having just returned from injury, the Saudi driver had to adopt a somewhat more conservative style to avoid off-road mishaps, with the Spanish rally’s route distinguished by its technical and narrow trails.

Al-Rajhi said: “I’m happy that we’ve finished on the podium, third overall. It was four challenging days full of excitement, although I wasn’t pushing too hard and took a careful approach so that my neck was not affected by the bumps. It was my first participation after the accident.

“I really enjoyed this rally, and it worked like a training and qualification race for me to make a stronger comeback in the next rallies.”

Al-Rajhi also thanked his strategic partners Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for their continued support.

Zitzewitz said he had been delighted to take part in the absence of Orr, who is still recovering from the Sharqiyah Baja crash.

“I’m happy with our results and happy to see Yazeed back behind the wheel after the accident. Actually, Yazeed’s driving style was completely different from what I have experienced before with him, he was very careful.

“It was important for Yazeed to get back in shape after the accident. We did a wonderful job together, and I was impressed by the confidence he possesses,” Zitzewitz added.

Related

Extreme E leaders look back on AlUla race ahead of Ocean X Prix in Senegal
Sport
Extreme E leaders look back on AlUla race ahead of Ocean X Prix in Senegal
Extreme E partnership with TikTok draws in 18.5 million viewers for inaugural Desert E-Prix at AlUla
Sport
Extreme E partnership with TikTok draws in 18.5 million viewers for inaugural Desert E-Prix at AlUla

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour to cover fan travel costs to Champions League final

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour (L) is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions’ fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal. (AFP/File Photos)
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour (L) is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions’ fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 18 May 2021
AFP

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour to cover fan travel costs to Champions League final

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour (L) is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions’ fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal. (AFP/File Photos)
  • City have received an allocation of 6,000 tickets for the May 29 showpiece against Chelsea in Porto
  • Fans are permitted to stay in the country for just 24 hours
Updated 18 May 2021
AFP

ABU DHABI: Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions’ fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal later this month the club announced on Tuesday.

City have received an allocation of 6,000 tickets for the May 29 showpiece against Chelsea in Porto and Sheikh Mansour has said all those travelling on the official package will see their costs covered.

Fans are permitted to stay in the country for just 24 hours — subject to furnishing a negative coronavirus test — due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Thousands of City supporters will benefit from the initiative which is designed to ease the financial pressure on fans who have faced — and are still facing — challenging circumstances due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a club statement read.

“The COVID inflated costs, combined with necessary but expensive PCR testing, would have rendered the trip to the final unmanageable for many of those supporters lucky enough to qualify for a ticket.

“Due to the necessary Covid related restrictions in place, the majority of fans wishing to attend the historic first final for the Club, are required to do so within a 24 hour trip, meaning that His Highness’ initiative will fund the transport of several thousand City fans on the official travel package on the day of the final.”

Sheikh Mansour said the gesture was a reward to those fans who had stuck with the club through thick and thin.

“Pep (Guardiola the manager) and the team have had such a remarkable season and their reaching the Champions League Final after a very challenging year represents a truly historic moment for the Club,” he said in a statement.

“It is therefore incredibly important that as many fans as possible have the opportunity to attend this special game.

“Especially those who have supported Manchester City through good and bad times for so many years.”

Sheikh Mansour’s generosity will go down well with fans who were furious when the club signed up to the European Super League last month.

City withdrew like their five fellow Premier League clubs 48 hours later.

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Abu Dhabi champions league UEFA Champions League Champions League final UAE Porto Portugal Chelsea

Related

Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons
Sport
Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons
Man City eye Premier League title in Champions League final curtain raiser
Sport
Man City eye Premier League title in Champions League final curtain raiser

Saudi football fans set for stadium return at SPL clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli

Saudi football fans set for stadium return at SPL clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli
Updated 18 May 2021
SALEH FAREED

Saudi football fans set for stadium return at SPL clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli

Saudi football fans set for stadium return at SPL clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli
  • Supporters can attend last three rounds of the season at 40 percent capacity
Updated 18 May 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: When Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli from Jeddah meet tomorrow night at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad stadium in Riyadh in the 28th round of Saudi Professional League (SPL), it will mark the first presence of a live audience at a football stadium since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Saudi Ministry of Sports announced on March 29 that it had given the green light for the return of a limited number of fans to SPL football matches, with strict health and security measures still in place. 

The last time spectators in the Kingdom were allowed inside a football stadium was March 7, 2020, just as the COVID-19 crisis was about to disrupt almost all sporting activities and competitions across the globe.

Now, returning fans will be given 40 percent of the ground’s capacity in assigned, socially distanced seats.

According to the ministry’s decision, fans are expected to be able to attend the last three rounds of the current SPL season, with Al-Hilal leading the table by four points from Al-Shabab and the remaining relegation spots still to be decided.

The ministry specified that the protocols allowing certain categories to attend will be in accordance with the individual’s Tawakkalna application status.

Those who have received either one or two vaccine doses or who have recovered from the virus will be allowed in, while fans under the age of 18 are required to only show their “non-infected” or “non-contacted” status on the Tawakalna app.

Tickets for the last three rounds of matches will be posted on the Saudi Tickets platform, and fans will be able to get their specifically numbered ticket online. Tickets will be provided by the hosting club.

Tickets for the game between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli were reportedly sold out within minutes of going on sale.

Al-Hilal currently leads the standing in the SPL with 51 points gained from 27 games, followed by Al-Shabab with 48 points. Al-Taawoun and Al-Ittihad are fighting it out for third place with 47 points each.

Topics: football

Related

Talisca snubs Al-Hilal for Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr via social media video
Sport
Talisca snubs Al-Hilal for Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr via social media video
Special Al-Ahli’s new president promises fans a fresh start
Sport
Al-Ahli’s new president promises fans a fresh start

Extreme E leaders look back on AlUla race ahead of Ocean X Prix in Senegal

Extreme E leaders look back on AlUla race ahead of Ocean X Prix in Senegal
Updated 18 May 2021
Arab News

Extreme E leaders look back on AlUla race ahead of Ocean X Prix in Senegal

Extreme E leaders look back on AlUla race ahead of Ocean X Prix in Senegal
  • First-ever electric SUV event across Saudi Desert saw RXR lead the standings, followed by X44 and Andretti United
Updated 18 May 2021
Arab News

The very first Extreme E event in the Saudi Arabian deserts of AlUla just six weeks ago saw Rosberg X Racing (RXR) take both the race victory and the lead in the overall standings, to currently sit pretty at the top of the table on 35 points.

Although Lewis Hamilton’s X44 crossed the finish line in third, they currently occupy second in the overall table on 30 points after amassing more points in qualifying than Andretti United, who eventually finished second in the Final and are now in third place with 28 points.

With just seven points separating them, the trio of table-toppers is now in the final stages of preparations for the upcoming Ocean X Prix at Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal, from May 29-30.

“To take victory in the first-ever Extreme E event was an amazing achievement,” Molly Taylor, half of RXR’s pairing, said. “Everyone in the team had worked so hard in the build-up to the event, so for me and Johan [Kristoffersson] to repay them all with the victory felt so special. The beauty of Extreme E is the extra buzz you get from racing for purpose, too, and it’s an even better feeling when you win for purpose.”

The team has spent the last few weeks analyzing the data taken from the dunes in Saudi Arabia with a view to preparing for the second X Prix in Senegal, where RXR will attempt to make another win.

“Senegal will be a brand new challenge for everyone, but that’s one of the greatest things about Extreme E: Every event is so unique,” said Taylor’s RXR teammate, Kristoffersson. “Despite the differences, we’ll do our best to improve on our performance in AlUla and aim to be competitive once again.”

Team founder and former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg was cautious about maintaining the lead in Senegal.

“The team did an incredible job in Saudi Arabia to get the win, and we’re very proud to be the first X Prix winners in Extreme E history, but we know we need to stay focused if we are to remain at the front,” he said. “The series is already so competitive, but this team loves a challenge, and we can’t wait to go racing again in Senegal.”

X44 driver pairing Cristina Gutiérrez and Sébastien Loeb also had a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia, topping the qualifying standings and heading straight through to Semi-Final 1, and with a second-place finish, progressing to the Final. The team is now aiming for victory in Senegal.

“I’m looking forward to racing again in Senegal with Cristina. In the last race, obviously, there were things that didn’t go our way, but we showed that we’re a very competitive team and that we’re able to get results under pressure,” said Loeb. “The Ocean X Prix will be a totally new terrain and we have an incredible group of people working with us, so I’m excited to go to Senegal and fight again for a win.”

The team has been particularly focused on the all-important start, which proved vital for the final race position at the Desert X Prix. Senegal, however, poses a very different challenge.

“I’m really excited to get back in the car and race again in Senegal. Obviously, the final race in Saudi didn’t go exactly as planned but we got a great result overall, and it put us in a good position in the championship,” Gutiérrez said. “We learned a lot from the last race, and we’re going to take those learnings and make sure that we’re as competitive as possible.”

Meanwhile, Andretti United’s Catie Munnings proved herself to be one to watch following her epic three-wheel drive after suffering a puncture. Her strength and determination saw her bring the car home in one piece.

“Saudi Arabia certainly wasn’t plain sailing for us, especially with the puncture, but Timmy [Hansen] and I learned so much and to finish second in the final after a tricky start to the event was just awesome. Now we go into Senegal third in the standings, which is a really strong position to be in. We definitely feel well-prepared and ready to apply what we learned from Saudi at the Ocean X Prix — and hopefully score another podium!”

Ahead of Senegal, Hansen has been busy keeping physically fit through lots of running, even finishing the virtual Wings for Life Run to raise money for spinal cord research. He has completed some off-road training in the Polaris, supported Munnings in her RallyX Nordic debut in Höljes and also taken some important time off to celebrate his son Sam’s third birthday.

“I’ve had a productive few weeks, continuing with my training, fulfilling some sponsor obligations and also spending a bit of time with my family. It feels good to strike the right balance,” said Hansen. “It’s been great having Catie over in Sweden again too. We’ve done a full debrief from Saudi and know the areas where we can improve. We’re both feeling confident going into Senegal with a refreshed state of mind.”

The Ocean X Prix starts on May 29, and as the all-electric SUVs have been at sea traveling the globe on the series’ floating centerpiece, the St. Helena, teams will not be able to start preparations with the cars themselves until they touch down in Senegal.

Topics: Extreme E Motorsport sport

Related

Extreme E partnership with TikTok draws in 18.5 million viewers for inaugural Desert E-Prix at AlUla
Sport
Extreme E partnership with TikTok draws in 18.5 million viewers for inaugural Desert E-Prix at AlUla
Roseberg X Racing, Andretti United and X44 celebrate their 1-2-3 podium finish in the first ever Desert X Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)
Sport
Rosberg X Racing make history as first ever Extreme E winner after dramatic Desert X Prix in AlUla

Taif Racing Season to offer $4.87m in prize money

Taif Racing Season to offer $4.87m in prize money
Updated 18 May 2021
Arab News

Taif Racing Season to offer $4.87m in prize money

Taif Racing Season to offer $4.87m in prize money
  • Chairman of Saudi Jockey Club confirms introduction of new race categories for upcoming season
Updated 18 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia has announced that the Taif Racing Season, which runs for four months from June 4, will consist of 24 events of eight races per day taking place on Fridays and Saturdays, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

The total prize money for the season will be $4.87 million (SR18.26 million), covering the 192 scheduled races.

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club, revealed that the season will see the introduction of a number of new races.

“The Taif season will witness the two Taif Cups for foals and foals aged two years, the two cups for mares and horses of ages three years, in addition to the Okaz Cup which is open for horses aged three years and more, and the King Faisal Cup for Arabian horses with a prize of 1 million riyals,” he said.

Topics: Horse Racing sport Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

Related

Horse racing authorities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain are set for talks in the coming months about enhanced coordination for the sport in the region. (Facebook/The Saudi Cup)
Sport
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain to discuss strategy for horse racing in region
Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Saud passed away peacefully on January 12. (Juddmonte Farms)
Sport
Tributes paid as Saudi horse racing owner Prince Khalid dies aged 83

Latest updates

Saudi’s call for the World Cup to be played every two years will split opinions among fans and authorities
Saudi’s call for the World Cup to be played every two years will split opinions among fans and authorities
Dubai airport free zone cleared for crypto takeoff
Dubai airport free zone cleared for crypto takeoff
India sets global record for daily coronavirus deaths
India sets global record for daily coronavirus deaths
Saudi trades on US stock market surge in Q1
Saudi trades on US stock market surge in Q1
Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data
Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.