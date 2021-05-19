You are here

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed
Travellers exit the terminal at Porto Airport on 1st day British tourists and most EU countries are allowed to enter Portugal without quarantine, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions continue to ease. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed
  The bloc agreed to ease COVID-19 rules on non-EU visitors in a move that could open the door to Britons
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will work with the EU on reopening travel but a cautious approach is needed, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.
The bloc agreed to ease COVID-19 rules on non-EU visitors in a move that could open the door to Britons.
“We will work with them,” Hancock said at a news conference.
“We are, I think, wise to take a cautious approach to international travel.”

Topics: Portugal British tourists UK #covid-19

Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland

Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland
Updated 39 min 29 sec ago
AP

Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland

Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland
  Blinken said his meeting with Lavrov would be an important opportunity to test the proposition that the US and Russia can work collaboratively on certain issues, like climate change, the Mideast and Iran
Updated 39 min 29 sec ago
AP

REYKJAVIK, Iceland: Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland on Wednesday in their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke frankly but calmly of their differences as they held talks on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a city with deep history in US-Russian relations.
“We seek a predictable, stable relationship with Russia,” Blinken told Lavrov, echoing comments made by President Joe Biden, who has proposed a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin next month. “We think that’s good for our people, good for Russian people and indeed good for the world.”
“It’s also no secret that we have our differences and when it comes to those differences, as President Biden has also shared with President Putin, if Russia acts aggressively against us, our partners, and our allies, we’ll respond — and President Biden has demonstrated that in both word and deed, not for purposes of escalation, not to seek out conflict, but to defend our interests,” Blinken said.
The meeting took place just as the Biden administration notified Congress of new sanctions on Russia over a controversial European pipeline. The administration hit eight Russian companies and vessels with penalties for their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while sparing two German entities from similar penalties.
“We have serious differences in the assessment of the international situation, we have serious differences in the approaches to the tasks which have to be solved for its normalization,” Lavrov said. “Our position is very simple: We are ready to discuss all the issues without exception, but under perception that the discussion will be honest, with the facts on the table, and of course on the basis of mutual respect.”
Even before Wednesday’s talks the two diplomats had laid down near diametrically opposed positions for the meeting, previewing what was likely to be a difficult and contentious exchange over myriad issues including Ukraine, the Arctic, Russia’s treatment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and accusations of cyber malfeasance, including claims that Russia-based hackers were responsible for a ransomware attack on a key US pipeline.
The meeting also followed a spate of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions as US-Russian relations threaten a return to Cold War lows.
Perhaps anticipating Blinken’s position and the expected sanctions announcement, Lavrov had offered a prebuttal at a news conference Monday in Moscow.
“Apparently, a (US) decision was made to promote stable, predictable relations with Russia,” he said. “However, if this includes constant and predictable sanctions, that’s not what we need.”
Blinken said his meeting with Lavrov would be an important opportunity to test the proposition that the US and Russia can work collaboratively on certain issues, like climate change, the Mideast, Iran and North Korea, despite bitter disagreements on others. The meeting comes as much of the world is focused on the Israel-Palestinian war.
Blinken noted that despite the vitriol, the US and Russia had agreed early in the Biden administration to a five-year extension of a key arms control pact that President Donald Trump had declined to renew before he left office. Trump left a decidedly mixed legacy on Russia that included a friendly personal relationship with Putin, while his administration still imposed sanctions and other punitive measures.
Another, more immediate area of disagreement in Reykjavik, the site of the famous 1986 summit between President Ronald Reagan and Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev, is the Arctic, where Russia has been expanding its military presence and pursuing policies to expand its influence, to the alarm of the Americans.
Blinken noted that the US and Russia have cooperated in the past on Arctic issues, although he glossed over deep American opposition to Russia’s increased military activity in the area and its proposal to renew a long-suspended military dialogue within the eight-nation Arctic Council.
Blinken rejected Russian calls to resume a military component of the Arctic Council and expressed concerns about Russia’s increasing military activity in the region known as the “high North.” On Wednesday, in successive meetings with foreign ministers from other Nordic Council members, Blinken repeatedly referred to the importance of “continuing to maintain this region as one of peaceful cooperation.”
“We have concerns about some of the recent military activities in the Arctic,” he said. “That Increases the dangers of accidents and miscalculations and undermines the shared goal of a peaceful and sustainable future for the region.”
Blinken also took Russia to task for proposing new navigational regulations for the region and decried Lavrov for comments in which he dismissed such criticism because the Arctic “is our territory, our land.”
“We have to proceed all of us, including Russia, based on the rules, based on norms, based on the commitments that we’ve each made and also avoid statements that undercut those,” Blinken said.
In his comments Monday, Lavrov noted the grievances about Russia’s military activities in the Arctic. “It has long been common knowledge that this is our territory, our land. We are in charge of keeping the Arctic coast safe. Everything Russia is doing there is absolutely legal,” he said.
Moscow and Washington are also embroiled in a bitter dispute over the status of their respective embassies and consulates after the diplomatic expulsions. Russia has given the US until Aug. 1 to get rid of all non-American staff at its diplomatic missions, something the US says will make it nearly impossible for its facilities to function.

Topics: United States Russia

Afghan villagers pour out life's savings to build reservoirs

Afghan villagers pour out life’s savings to build reservoirs
Updated 20 May 2021

Afghan villagers pour out life’s savings to build reservoirs

Afghan villagers pour out life’s savings to build reservoirs
  Crowdfund campaign to find water solution in Jaghori, central Afghanistan
Updated 20 May 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: First, the water wells and natural springs went dry. Then, the karez and qanats (ancient underground irrigation tunnels) ran out of water, too, forcing thousands of villagers to flee Jaghori, the district worst affected by drought in parched central Afghanistan.

With the region facing one of its “worst droughts in memory,” thousands of people are walking long distances to source drinking water, in addition to dealing with a crippling food crisis and the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

They face a dilemma — pack their bags and relocate or remain and risk dying of thirst.

With a population of 560,000, Jaghori, located in the southern fringes of the Hazaristan region, is one of the main districts of the Ghazni province and comprises nine villages.

A majority of the villagers are ethnic Hazaras, working as farmers and daily laborers, who were until recently more worried about another relocation issue — leaving their homes for another region would mean having to pay rent for accommodation, besides facing an increased security risk, unlike in Jaghori, one of the safest places in war-torn Afghanistan.

But because of the threat of drought, a group of educated young villagers is now trying a solution: Building small dams and reservoirs to store rain and snow water for irrigation and drinking purposes.

In February this year, they launched a crowdfunding campaign to collect money from local villagers and Hazaras abroad, contacting them online and through social media channels using limited resources to buy internet access in the impoverished rural district.

After hearing of the campaign, one elderly local couple from the Angortoo village of Jaghori district donated nearly $4,000 — their entire life’s savings — to construct a reservoir.

They were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Wednesday, but several residents of Jaghori said they had reserved money meant for their Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

Rooshana, a 24-year-old resident of Tabqoos village, sold her wedding jewelry for the cause.

“All of the springs have dried up here. The only means for survival for many of us is a karez that is 8 km away. We store each drop of water in a bucket which takes hours,” Rooshana, a mother of a baby girl, told Arab News over the phone from Jaghori.

“My wedding jewelry is not as important as the water here. I wanted to pay my share for building one of the dams,” she added.

Rooshana is among many Afghans now contributing toward the cause, drawn by the “transparency” of the project.

“When Afghans living abroad and here saw how transparent the process of building the dams was, they began to contribute,” Taqi Poya, a coordinator for one of the dams, told Arab News.

“Initially, we used shovels and mattocks because we were cash strapped, but later we hired machinery for building the dams,” he added.

So far, the group has collected nearly $170,000 to construct three small reservoirs in Jaghori.

Rooshana’s husband, a daily wage laborer, who works at the “Mother Dam,” said that once ready in a couple of months, the reservoir could store up to 750,000 cubic meters of water for Tabqoos village.

“The construction of Shohada dam, in another village, is already finished. With a height of 20 meters, it has stored some rainwater this spring, and once it fills up in the coming years, it can meet the needs of 60 percent of the village,” Poya told Arab News.

Every drop counts, with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) saying that 13 million people in Afghanistan, or one-third of its 36 million population, are going without adequate food due to the ongoing drought.

“The drought and food crisis is one of the worst suffered in Afghanistan in recent decades, as 13.1 million people are grappling with food shortages according to the latest food insecurity analysis,” the IFRC said in a report released two weeks ago.

It added that this acute food security crisis “compounds social and economic hardships” already faced by millions of people in Afghanistan due to the pandemic and years of conflict.

“We are deeply concerned about worsening and severe water shortages in many areas, depleted food crops and crippled economic activity, such as decimated local markets and basic incomes,” Dr Nilab Mobarez, acting president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said in a statement.

All villagers interviewed for this story, along with Khod Dad Orfani, a lawmaker representing the Jaghori district in parliament, said that the central government in Kabul had not contributed toward the construction of the reservoirs “despite repeated pleas” by the villagers.

“People feel frustrated with the government and have no expectations from it. The government does not want the deprivations of people of central areas (Hazara populated region) to end,” Orfani told Arab News.

Rafiq Junbish, a spokesman for the Ministry of Rural Development in Kabul, told Arab News that the government had “allocated $5.4 million for various projects in Jaghori in recent years, including for the building of a dam in drought-stricken areas.”

Villagers, however, said the problem is far greater than the solutions on offer.

“People here are facing enormous challenges due to the severe water shortage, but there’s nothing much they can do. These dams will be effective in the future and will be the best answer for their needs and survival,” Nastratullah Nemati, a coordinator, told Arab News.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan villagers

Pakistan-Saudi health platform teams up with Palestinian startup

Pakistan-Saudi health platform teams up with Palestinian startup
Updated 47 min 43 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan-Saudi health platform teams up with Palestinian startup

Pakistan-Saudi health platform teams up with Palestinian startup
  Under the collaboration, Educast will offer the services of more than 100 women doctors living in North America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan to Palestinian families in need
Updated 47 min 43 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Educast, a Pakistan-Saudi virtual health platform, has joined with the Palestinian Young Explorer startup to provide medical care through e-doctors to mothers and children facing Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank, the two companies announced this week.

Young Explorer is an online platform that offers parents of special needs children consultations and access to written and video resources, while Educast, a Saudi-Pakistan technology group, is a virtual education platform that runs the eDoctor project, launched in 2019.

The program retrains hundreds of Pakistani women doctors who were unable to join the profession due to family pressure or who stopped practicing when they married or moved abroad.

After training, Educast virtually connects the doctors with women patients around the world.

Under the collaboration, Educast will offer the services of more than 100 women doctors living in North America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan to Palestinian families in need.

“We consider all children facing war and violence as children with special needs,” Ayah Dajani, Young Explorer’s founder and CEO, told Arab News from the Palestinian city of Ramallah on Monday.

“That’s why we volunteered to open our platform to families and extend free support to them and their children with the help of our team of therapists, developers and media. Educast will provide us with a big set of experienced doctors to contact the families and give them much-needed support.”

“Educast is bringing over 150 Pakistani licensed women doctors from 12 countries for teleconsulting and remote healthcare diagnostic and mental health counseling to women and children suffering Israeli attacks,” Abdullah Butt, the platform’s CEO, told Arab News.

“Palestine’s Young Explorer organization will funnel our services through its system and redirect it to about 20,000 women using its platform who will be able to receive video-based consultation from Pakistani e-doctors,” he said.

“We will be providing our services to war-torn areas of Al-Quds, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.”

Young Explorer aims to facilitate Educast in areas where Israeli forces have destroyed basic health facilities and infrastructure.

“We are giving our platform to the telehealth campaign,” Dajani said. “All our staff will work on tech, marketing, social media, design and coordination with doctors. The service is expected to start within a week.”

She added: “In Gaza, access to health is limited due to the continuous rocket attacks. Children face intense pressure and fear. In the West Bank, there are medical centers, but we will use the power of social media and the internet to reach large numbers of people.”

Doctors who have volunteered for the service say they want to help Palestinians.

“I will be pleased to utilize my knowledge of medicine to serve Palestinian sisters and children,” Dr. Rehana Din Mohammad, a physician based in Oman, said.

“I have gained experience handling hundreds of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan,” Dr. Faizah Ayub Khan, a doctor based in the UAE, told Arab News. “Now, I am determined to provide full support to my Palestinian sisters.”

Dr. Tayeba Khan, a mental health expert based in Canada, said that women and children in Palestine were facing traumatic circumstances as a result of Israeli attacks, adding that she “could not wait” to provide assistance.

Educast has previously provided similar services in Yemen.

“After establishing three maternal child health telecenters in the war zone of Yemen, we are now launching another timely initiative in Palestine,” Butt said.

Educast and Young Explorers are both winners of the 2019 Islamic Development Bank’s Transform Fund.

The funding is part of the bank’s $500 million grant established to improve quality of life in the Muslim world through technological innovation.

Topics: Educast Palestinians PAKISTAN-SAUDI ARABIA

UK minister voices support for 'Israel's right to defend itself'

James Cleverly, speaking in the UK parliament, condemned the firing of rockets into Israel by Hamas, saying action on both sides had to be "proportionate." (Screenshot)
James Cleverly, speaking in the UK parliament, condemned the firing of rockets into Israel by Hamas, saying action on both sides had to be “proportionate.” (Screenshot)
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

UK minister voices support for ‘Israel’s right to defend itself’

James Cleverly, speaking in the UK parliament, condemned the firing of rockets into Israel by Hamas, saying action on both sides had to be “proportionate.” (Screenshot)
  • Cleverly says action on both sides had to be ‘proportionate’ and avoid civilian casualties
  • Opposition Labour MP Burgon refutes; says all UK weapons sales to Israel should be stopped
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly said Wednesday Israel had a “legitimate right to defend itself” in the British government’s most vocal support for Israeli bombardment of Gaza to date.

Cleverly, speaking in the UK parliament, condemned the firing of rockets into Israel by Hamas, saying action on both sides had to be “proportionate” and avoid civilian casualties, the Independent newspaper reported.

“The UK unequivocally condemns the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and other locations within Israel,” Cleverly said.

“We strongly condemn these acts of terrorism by Hamas and other terrorist groups who must permanently end their incitement and rocket fire against Israel. There is no justification for the targeting of civilians.

“Israel has a legitimate right for self-defense and to defend its citizens from attack. In doing so, it is vital that all actions are proportionate, in line with international humanitarian law and make every effort to avoid civilian casualties.”

At least 219 people, including 63 children, have been killed in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza by airstrikes from Israel’s military since last week, with nearly 1,500 Palestinians also wounded.

According to Israeli figures, hundreds of rockets have been fired by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which also runs Gaza’s government, that have killed 12 people in Israel, including two children.

Opposition Labour MP Richard Burgon disagreed with Cleverly’s assessment, asking: “How many Palestinian children have to be killed? How many more Palestinian homes have to be reduced to rubble? How many more Palestinian schools and hospitals have to be bombed before the British government takes the action necessary to finally force the Israeli government to stop its war on the Palestinian people?

“Surely now is the time for all UK weapons sales to Israel to be stopped. Surely now is the time for sanctions on the Israeli government for its repeated violations of international law. Surely now is the time — this House voted for it back in 2014 — to recognize the state of Palestine because Palestine has the right to exist,” he said.

Cleverly refuted his argument and said Burgon should “understand that Israel's actions were in response to indiscriminate rocket attacks from an internationally recognized terrorist organization.”

Hamas rocket attacks on Israel started after Muslim Palestinian worshippers were attacked at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli security forces and were also in response to Palestinian families being evicted from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was time to question “Britain's military relationship with Israel” during the session.

Topics: UK James Cleverly Israel Palestine Conservative Party British Labour Party

Black Lives Matter tweets support for Palestinians

Black Lives Matter tweets support for Palestinians
Updated 19 May 2021
ALI YOUNES

Black Lives Matter tweets support for Palestinians

Black Lives Matter tweets support for Palestinians
  • BLM says it is committed to advocating for Palestinian Liberation during the conflict with Israel
  • BLM leader draws similarities between the struggle of African Americans in the US and the struggle of Palestinians in occupied territories
Updated 19 May 2021
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: The Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization in the US said it stands with the Palestinians during their ongoing conflict with Israel.

Over the past two weeks, Israel’s military has pounded Gaza with airstrikes while the Palestinian enclave’s ruling Hamas militants have unleashed cross-border rocket attacks.

BLM tweeted its support Tuesday for the Palestinian people stating that it is committed to advocating for “Palestinian Liberation.” The BLM twitter account has more than 1 million followers.

The social media post read: “Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation.”

The tweet from the organization — accredited for mobilizing millions of African Americans and their supporters in the US to stand up against police brutality and violations of their civil rights — carries a lot of weight within the US political system and other progressive circles.

Since fighting began on May 10, Palestinian medical officials said that 223 people have been killed and more than 1,600 injured in aerial bombardments. Roads, buildings and other infrastructure in Gaza have been destroyed as the already dire humanitarian situation has been worsened in the impoverished coastal strip.

Israel has reported 12 deaths, including two children, as a result of Hamas rocket attacks.

Bruce Wilson, a leader of the BLM movement in South Carolina, told Arab News that his organization will always support the Palestinian people in their struggle to be free and to resist the Israeli occupation of their land.

Wilson, who heads the Greenville, SC chapter of BLM, drew similarities between the struggle of African Americans in the US and the Palestinians in the occupied territories.

“When I see a black man being killed by the police in America and a Palestinian being killed by Israeli bombs, I have to have empathy,” he said. “I would fight for a Palestinian child just as hard I would fight for a black man in America.”

Wilson said black people and Palestinians are waging the same struggle to be free and to achieve justice for their causes. He and other members of Greenville BLM participated with local members of the Palestinian and Arab American community in a protest against the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Chicago-based Salim Muwakkil participated in the US civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s. He told Arab News that while there are differences in the historical nuances and specifics of the circumstances between black people in the US and Palestinians in Palestine and other disputed land, ultimately they are very similar.

“A settler colonialism movement led by European Ashkenazi invaded that part of the world and displaced indigenous people,” said Muwakkil, who is an editor at In These Times Magazine and a radio talk show host.

“This is very similar to the pattern of Anglo-settler colonialism that settled the so-called new world and imported enslaved Africans and reduced them to a bottom cast.”

He said African Americans have linked the Palestinian struggle with theirs since the early days of the black liberation movement, which was propelled by the Black Panther Party and Malcolm X.

Muwakkil said there was a very strong identification and support for the struggle of the Palestinian people among the African American community even back then.

“The leaders of the struggle of the black people in America were very much attuned to and supportive of the struggle of the Palestinian people,” he said. “So I am not surprised and I understand why the BLM movement today identifies itself with the struggle of the Palestinians.”

Topics: Black Lives Matter Palestinians

