Registration opens for Riyadh Techstars Accelerator program

Registration opens for Riyadh Techstars Accelerator program
It will invest in the initial stages of projects and adopt 10 startups. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Registration opens for Riyadh Techstars Accelerator program

Registration opens for Riyadh Techstars Accelerator program
  • Companies involved in the program will also be able to receive funding of SR450,000, in partnership with the RVIF
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Registration has opened for a new support program for technology startups in the Kingdom.

The Riyadh Techstars Accelerator, a partnership between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Raed Ventures Investment Fund (RVIF), will run in the Saudi capital for four months. 

It will invest in the initial stages of projects and adopt 10 startups, allowing them to expand their business and partnerships, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Companies involved in the program will also be able to receive funding of SR450,000 ($120,000), in partnership with the RVIF.

It was revealed in a global study this month that Saudi entrepreneurs are among the most optimistic in the world, with the majority believing the Kingdom offered good opportunities to start a business, despite the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2020/2021 report, which surveyed adults aged between 18 and 64, found that 90.5 percent of those polled in Saudi Arabia believed there were good opportunities to start a business in their area, ranking it first among the 43 countries surveyed.

At the same time, 91.5 percent of respondents said it was easy to start a business, again ranking the Kingdom first in the world in this aspect, while 86.4 percent said they believed they possessed the skills and knowledge to launch a business, second only behind Togo. A positive factor for Saudi entrepreneurs was the Kingdom’s performance on access to funding.

Saudi Arabia saw a surge in financing awarded to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2020 by the Kingdom’s banks and financial companies.

Topics: TECHSTARS Riyadh Riyadh Techstars Accelerator

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
Updated 21 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
  • China on Wednesday said cryptocurrencies would not be allowed in transactions
  • The virtual currency fell to almost $30,000 before climbing back over $39,500
Updated 21 min 7 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Bitcoin’s value plunged on Wednesday after China signaled a new crackdown on the cryptocurrency, but its losses were cushioned after Tesla head Elon Musk spoke up on Twitter.
The virtual currency fell to almost $30,000 — less than half the record value it reached last month — before climbing back over $39,500 around 2000 GMT. It was still above its level at the start of the year.
Bitcoin recovered somewhat following tweets from Musk that featured a diamond and hands emoji, taken as a signal the company had not sold off its huge bitcoin holdings as the CEO appeared to suggest recently.
At its daily low on Wednesday, the unit lost nearly a third of its value compared to the start of the week and more than half compared to its record, reached just a month ago, on April 14, at $64,869.78.
Making matters worse, Chinese authorities on Wednesday said cryptocurrencies would not be allowed in transactions and warned investors against speculative trading in them, despite the country powering most of the world’s mining.
Trading in cryptocurrencies has been banned in China since 2019 to prevent money laundering, as leaders try to stop people from shifting cash overseas. The country had been home to around 90 percent of the global trade in the sector.
In a statement, three state-backed industry associations said “cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed and plummeted, and cryptocurrency trading speculation activities have rebounded.”
The price fluctuations “seriously violate people’s asset safety and disrupt normal economic and financial order,” said the statement posted to social media by the People’s Bank of China.
The notice warned consumers against wild speculation, adding that the “losses caused by investment transactions are borne by the consumers themselves,” since Chinese law offers no protection to them.
It reiterated that providing cryptocurrency services to customers and crypto-based financial products was illegal for Chinese financial institutions and payment providers.
“This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of London-based crypto lender Nexo.
Linghao Bao, analyst at Trivium China, said that despite the ban, Chinese investors could still find ways to buy cryptocurrencies through illegal vendors.
“There will always be a way to circumvent regulations,” he said. “The point of this order is to tell financial institutions to up their game to detect these crypto-related transactions.”
Bitcoin had a roller-coaster day on Wednesday, falling from $45,600 to under $40,000, then climbing back before dropping to $30,017 and up again.
“This looks like your typical flash crash, but there seems to be some hesitancy in getting back in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Adam Reynolds, of Saxo Markets, added that avoiding use of cryptocurrency, which can be transferred out of the country, is “essential to maintaining capital controls” in China.
Bitcoin has had a torrid few days, in good part because of Musk and Tesla.
Last week Tesla hit the brakes on letting people pay for its electric cars with bitcoin, citing concerns about the harmful effects that mining cryptocurrencies has on the environment.
Then Musk appeared to suggest Tesla was planning to sell its huge holdings of the unit, before clarifying that the company had not sold any bitcoin.
“Elon Musk started the ball rolling,” Germany-based crypto analyst Timo Emden told AFP. “It will take some time for them to recover from this shock.”
Mining cryptocurrency is a hugely energy-intensive process requiring large amounts of electricity in giant data centers.
China, which powers nearly 80 percent of the global cryptocurrency trade, relies on a particularly polluting type of coal, lignite, to power some of its mining.
“If bitcoin was a country, it would use around the same amount of electricity a year to mine as Switzerland does in total,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
Some Chinese enthusiasts, however, remained unfazed.
“This has happened before and it happens every year...,” said trader and ex-tech industry worker Zeng Jiajun. “Crypto is here to stay.”
China is in the midst of a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown on its fintech sector. Its biggest players — including Alibaba and Tencent — have been hit with big fines after being found guilty of monopolistic practices.

Topics: bitcoin Elon Musk China

Dubai real estate firm plans to accept Dogecoin as payment

Dubai real estate firm plans to accept Dogecoin as payment
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai real estate firm plans to accept Dogecoin as payment

Dubai real estate firm plans to accept Dogecoin as payment
  • Dogecoin lost 36 percent of its value on Sunday
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A Dubai developer announced on Wednesday it plans to begin accepting Dogecoin as a payment option for its latest project launch, despite recent turbulence in cryptocurrency markets.

Samana Developers made the announcement ahead of the launch this summer of its residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai, going as far as offering a 5 percent discount to investors who opt to pay using Dogecoin.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said in a press statement: “Decentralized Finance and digital payment are forms of finance and new payments systems that do not rely on middle men — conventional brokerages, exchanges or banks. This is accomplished using smart contracts for real estate buyers which are automated agreements that use online blockchain technology instead.” The surprise decision comes following a turbulent few weeks for Dogecoin and cryptocurrencies in general.

Dogecoin lost 36 percent of its value on Sunday, May 9 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk called it a “hustle” during a sketch on the US comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

In February, Musk said Tesla had bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, and would start letting its customers use the cryptocurrency to buy its electric cars.

However, late last week Musk tweeted he was reversing his stance, due to the bitcoin mining’s environmental impact, causing its price to fall.

Musk issued another tweet last Thursday, which seemed to endorse Dogecoin, helping its price to climb about 25 percent. “Working with Doge devs (developers) to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising,” he said.

James Angel, an associate professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business and a cryptocurrency specialist, told Reuters: “I think he (Musk) is having a lot of fun ... He can say anything he wants about Dogecoin or cryptos fully aware that just him saying something moves the price.

“Anyone who wants to play the Elon Musk game should be prepared to lose all their money.”

Topics: Dubai real estate Dogecoin

New York vies to turn page on pandemic

New York vies to turn page on pandemic
Updated 19 May 2021
AP

New York vies to turn page on pandemic

New York vies to turn page on pandemic
  • Starting Wednesday vaccinated New Yorkers can shed their masks
Updated 19 May 2021
AP

NEW YORK: More than a year after coronavirus shutdowns sent “the city that never sleeps” into a fitful slumber, New York could be wide awake again this summer.

Starting Wednesday, vaccinated New Yorkers can shed their masks in most situations, and restaurants, stores, gyms and many other businesses can go back to full capacity if they check vaccination cards or apps for proof that all patrons have been inoculated.

Subways resumed running round-the-clock this week. Midnight curfews for bars and restaurants will be gone by month’s end. Broadway tickets are on sale again, though the curtain won’t rise on any shows until September.

Officials say now is New York’s moment to shake off the image of a city brought to its knees by the virus last spring — a recovery poignantly rendered on the latest cover of The New Yorker magazine. It shows a giant door part open to the city skyline, letting in a ray of light.

Is the Big Apple back to its old, brash self?

“Maybe 75 percent ... It’s definitely coming back to life,” said Mark Kumar, 24, a personal trainer.

But Ameen Deen, 63, said: “A full sense of normalcy is not going to come any time soon.”

Last spring, the biggest city in America was also the nation’s deadliest coronavirus hotspot, the site of over 21,000 deaths in just two months. Black and Hispanic patients have died at markedly higher rates than whites and Asian Americans.

Hospitals overflowed with patients and corpses. Refrigerated trailers served as temporary morgues, and tents were set up in Central Park as a COVID-19 ward.

After a year of ebbs, surges, reopenings and closings, the city hopes vaccinations are turning the tide for good. About 47 percent of residents have had at least one dose so far.

Large swaths of the country and world are also starting to get back to normal after a crisis blamed for 3.4 million deaths globally, including more than 587,000 in the US.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared it the “summer of New York City.”

There are other signs New York is regaining its bustle. Some 80,000 city employees returned to their offices at least part time this month, joining the many municipal workers whose jobs never were done remotely.

Subway and commuter rail ridership is averaging about 40 percent of normal after plunging to 10 percent last spring, when the subway system began closing for several hours overnight for the first time in its more than
115-year history.

Shakeem Brown, an artist and delivery person who works late in Manhattan, spent up to three hours a night commuting back to his Queens apartment before 24/7 service resumed Monday. Brown, 26, said it’s “refreshing” to see things opening up.

The sidewalks and skyscrapers of midtown Manhattan, for instance, are still noticeably empty. Big corporate employers largely are not looking to bring more workers back until fall, and only if they feel it is safe, said Kathryn Wylde, CEO of the Partnership for New York City, a major employers group.

“Shutting down was easy. Reopening is hard,” Wylde said after a meeting last week with a group of CEOs. “All the employers say that there still is fear and some resistance to coming back.”

Besides virus fears, companies and workers are wondering about safety, she said.

Crime in the city has become a growing source of concern, but it is a complicated picture. Murders, shootings, felony assaults and auto thefts rose in the first four months of this year compared with the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, but robberies and grand larcenies fell. So did crime in the transit system, probably because of the drop in ridership.

Topics: New York Pandemic

ECB sees risks to financial stability in Europe

ECB sees risks to financial stability in Europe
Updated 19 May 2021
AP

ECB sees risks to financial stability in Europe

ECB sees risks to financial stability in Europe
  • The eurozone economy shrank 0.6 percent in the first quarter but economists are expecting renewed growth for the rest of this year
Updated 19 May 2021
AP

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank (ECB) says risks to the stability of companies, banks and financial markets remain “elevated” due to the uneven impact of the pandemic on the economy, warning that the eventual removal of relief measures could lead to a surge in bankruptcies.

The ECB warned of “a clustering of risks in some sectors and countries,” with companies in the services sector hardest hit by the pandemic having taken on more debt, leaving them vulnerable to prolonged economic weakness.

“An increase in corporate insolvencies may impact households via employment prospects, so far prevented by policy support measures,” the central bank said in its twice-yearly financial stability review issued on Wednesday.

The central bank said government relief policies should continue to support the recovery. But bank officials urged governments to move toward more targeted relief and watch for the trouble brewing in particularly hard hit sectors. Services business — restaurants, entertainment, travel, hotels, airlines — that depend on personal contact have been among the most severely damaged during the pandemic closures.

Thus far, pandemic relief by governments in the 19 countries that use the euro has helped hold down unemployment and prevent mass layoffs. It has also helped to avert bankruptcies by otherwise viable companies, which in turn has helped the banks that loaned those companies money. Nonetheless, bank profits remain weak. 

The eurozone economy shrank 0.6 percent in the first quarter but economists are expecting renewed growth for the rest of this year as the pace of vaccinations picks up and more countries remove restrictions on face to face contact.

Topics: European Central Bank (ECB) Europe

