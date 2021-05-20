You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge

Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge

Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge
Riyadh-headquartered SRMG, the publisher of Arab News, reported an increase in first quarter earnings. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ysbbv

Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge

Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge
  • Aales gained by more than a fifth to SR596.8 million
  • Media sector rapidly expanding in Kingdom
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), the publisher of Arab News, reported a 41.4 percent increase in first quarter net profit.
The company generated SR91.5 million ($21.4 million) in profit for the first quarter as sales gained by more than a fifth to SR596.8 million, the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
Costs also rose compared to a year earlier "mainly due to operating costs of certain projects," the Riyadh-headquartered company said.
Earlier this week SRMG said it had rebranded to become the Saudi Research and Media Group. It was previously known as The Saudi Research and Marketing Group.
The group owns several companies in publishing and media, including Saudi Research and Publishing Company and Asharq News Services.
The rollout of Saudi Vision 2030 reforms, a booming entertainment sector and the opening of the Kingdom to foreign tourists are all contributing to the rapidly expanding Saudi media landscape.

Topics: media PUBLISHING Saudi Arabia

Related

Bloomberg, SRMG unveil branding for Arabic news service
Media
Bloomberg, SRMG unveil branding for Arabic news service

Diriyah Gate project targets returning Saudi expatriates, new immigrants

Diriyah Gate project targets returning Saudi expatriates, new immigrants
Updated 55 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Diriyah Gate project targets returning Saudi expatriates, new immigrants

Diriyah Gate project targets returning Saudi expatriates, new immigrants
  • Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo gave details of the $20 billion project
  • The first assets will be open in Q1 2022, he said
Updated 55 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate project in Saudi Arabia is targeting returning Saudi expatriates and new families looking for jobs in the Kingdom, according to its CEO.

Diriyah Gate is being built primarily for Saudis who got their education abroad and are returning to the Kingdom, mostly settling in the capital, including professionals, Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) CEO Jerry Inzerillo told Asharq Bloomberg.

The project is being built on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to expand from its current population of 5 million to between 15 and 20 million by 2030 and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world.

The first phase of the project is estimated at $20 billion, the DGDA CEO said.

“At the end of this year and the first quarter of 2022, we will complete the construction of some assets in Diriyah,” Inzerillo said. “We will open the new Al-Bujairi District and 19 restaurants in addition to new hotels and gardens. We have also planted 22,000 trees.”

“We invested $1 billion in the infrastructure of these projects,” he said. “We also launched the Wadi Safar development project, where the first hotel and museum will soon open. We will show ready assets in the first quarter of 2022.”

Construction began on Diriyah Gate in in July 2020. The Saudi government want to create a global lifestyle destination for culture and heritage, hospitality, retail and education.

Located 15 minutes’ drive northwest of Riyadh, it will feature a Formula-E racetrack and a 15,000-seat arena.

Topics: #saudi #tourism #diriyah

Related

Historic font brought back to life for Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate project
Saudi Arabia
Historic font brought back to life for Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate project
Diriyah Gate Development Authority starts work on major heritage project
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Gate Development Authority starts work on major heritage project

EFG Hermes shares climb after it acquires Arab Investment Bank majority stake

EFG Hermes shares climb after it acquires Arab Investment Bank majority stake
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

EFG Hermes shares climb after it acquires Arab Investment Bank majority stake

EFG Hermes shares climb after it acquires Arab Investment Bank majority stake
  • Under the transaction, new shares were issued to raise AIB’s capital to 5 billion Egyptian pounds
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Shares in Egypt’s largest investment bank EFG Hermes rose 2.6 percent on the Egypt Exchange on Thursday after it acquired 51 percent of state-owned Arab Investment Bank (AIB), in the country’s first bank privatization in more than a decade.
The Sovereign Fund of Egypt also acquired a 25 percent stake, while the current owner, state-owned National Investment Bank (NIB), retained 24 percent, the fund and EFG Hermes said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Under the transaction, new shares were issued to raise AIB’s capital to 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($319.9 million). EFG Hermes subscribed to new shares worth 2.55 billion pounds and the sovereign fund to shares worth 1.25 billion pounds, the statement said. The deal was announced late on Wednesday.
“AIB’s strategy will focus on serving small and medium enterprises as a driver for inclusion,” the sovereign fund’s CEO Ayman Soliman said in the joint statement.
“By upgrading its technological infrastructure, the bank will be better able to serve more customers, especially after the capital increase to meet the new banking law requirements.”
The AIB transaction is the first of many to come in the near future under a cooperation protocol that the fund signed with NIB, Soliman added.
James Swanston, an analyst with Capital Economics, said the acquision was positive sign in the privatization drive that is part of the government’s wider reform plans.
“This should help to improve the local business environment and make it more attractive for foreign investors/companies to invest into Egypt’s economy, but there are many more issues that need to be tackled to unlock faster productivity growth,” he said.
NIB was established in 1980 to finance government projects. Egypt last year told the International Monetary Fund it would restructure NIB’s balance sheet through sales and swaps of assets, land or shares in public companies to settle overdue debts.

Topics: Egypt banking M&A privatization

Related

EFG Hermes advising on $500m M&A deal in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
EFG Hermes advising on $500m M&A deal in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
EFG-Hermes fund targets Saudi Shariah-compliant shares

Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan

Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan

Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan
  • Saudi Arabia hopes to get debt with the countries reduced to zero
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to work with Sudan to renegotiate the African nation’s debts with China, Kuwait, the UAE and Japan, Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.

Al-Jadaan said he hopes to be able to completely exempt the debt rather than reduce it and will work with Kristalina Georgieva, president of the International Monetary Fund in helping Sudan.

The Saudi pledge came during a meeting between the Al-Jadaan and Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at his residence in the French capital, Paris.

The meeting followed a two-day meeting of the so-called Paris Club of major lenders of which China, Kuwait, the UAE and Japan are not a part.

International Monetary Fund figures show that Saudi Arabia is the third largest creditor to Sudan, with about $4.6 billion outstanding.

The Kingdom announced during the Paris Conference on Monday a $20 million grant to cover part of Sudan’s financing gap with the IMF, Al Arabiya reported.

Sudan is eligible for debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative.

Al-Jadaan also mentioned his discussions with the Saudi central bank, regarding the possibility of opening branches of Saudi banks in Sudan to facilitate the movement of capital between the two countries, in addition to facilitating the remittances of Sudanese expatriates.

Topics: #sudan #saudi #imf #debtrelief

Related

Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut IMF debt
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut IMF debt
France to cancel $5 billion Sudan debt: Macron
Middle-East
France to cancel $5 billion Sudan debt: Macron

Robot builders to plug construction skills shortage for ABB

Robot builders to plug construction skills shortage for ABB
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

Robot builders to plug construction skills shortage for ABB

Robot builders to plug construction skills shortage for ABB
  • ABB is working on projects including using robots to install elevators for Switzerland’s Schindler
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

ZURICH: ABB is looking to tap into a skilled labor shortage in the fast-growing construction sector to help drive the post-pandemic recovery of its robotics business and diversification from the automotive industry, the head of the division said.
The Swiss engineering group’s robotics business has been hit by the downturn in recent years in the auto sector, traditionally its biggest customer, as carmakers suffered falling sales and it quit low-margin businesses.
Construction offers new opportunities, especially with massive infrastructure programs planned to revive the global economy after the coronavirus pandemic.
“The construction industry is facing the perfect storm,” said Sami Atiya, president of Robotics & Discrete Automation at ABB. “There is huge demand for affordable housing and more sustainable solutions, and a shortage of skilled labor.
“We have seen over the last 18 months a huge interest in automation from the construction industry.”
Some 81 percent of companies have said they will start using or increase their use of construction robots in the next 10 years, according to an ABB survey of 1,900 construction firms in Europe, China and the United States.
ABB is working on projects including using robots to install elevators for Switzerland’s Schindler and automating the production of components for prefabricated modular homes.
Its robots are also used at building sites to weld together steel reinforcement baskets to strengthen buildings. ABB competes with Japan’s FANUC and Germany’s Kuka in the global industrial robots market estimated to be worth $45 billion per year.
While ABB Robotics sales in the automotive market are estimated to grow by 3 percent to 5 percent in the coming years, Atiya said he expected them to grow by 20 percent-30 percent per year in the construction industry.
“Construction is where automotive was about 50 years ago in terms of the density of robots and automation,” he said. “It’s coming from a lower base, but it is going to grow much faster.”
Systems — which include robots, peripherals and software — can cost from $100,000 to $1 million. Selling these to construction customers can lead to higher profits for ABB Robotics, Atiya said.
He declined to give a figure for profitability in construction robots, but said margins were “well within” his division’s target range for operational EBITA of 15 percent, up from 11.9 percent in 2019.
“I am absolutely confident that we will perform better than the market. Double-digit sales growth over the next three years is what we are aiming for, and we have had a very good start in 2021.”
He expected a recovery in the Americas and Europe, after orders fell in the first quarter, and the “fantastic growth” in China to continue.

Topics: robots ABB construction

Related

Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report
Business & Economy
Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report

Dubai tourism rebound driven by French, Egyptian visitors

Dubai tourism rebound driven by French, Egyptian visitors
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai tourism rebound driven by French, Egyptian visitors

Dubai tourism rebound driven by French, Egyptian visitors
  • Dubai has been targeting new markets such as Ukraine, Kazakhstan
  • Tourist numbers slumped 67 percent in 2020
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai received 450,000 tourists in March 2021, up from 40,000 in the depths of the pandemic in June of last year, said the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Issam Kazim.

The rebound was led by visitors from Egypt and France, and from newer markets, such as Ukraine and Kazakhstan, Asharq reported.

The numbers are still about one third of Dubai’s average monthly visitors in 2019 when a record 16.73 million people came to the emirate, according to official data. Tourist numbers slumped 67 percent 5.5 million in 2020 as Dubai entered lockdown at the beginning of April to contain the spread of the virus.

Dubai is targeting new markets to attract tourists, Kazim said. “We are conducting promotional campaigns with the markets opening and we are ready to cover over 50 markets, as we used to in 2019,” he said.

Topics: #dubai #tourism

Related

Saudi commodities and Dubai tourism among pandemic recovery plays: Tellimer
Business & Economy
Saudi commodities and Dubai tourism among pandemic recovery plays: Tellimer

Latest updates

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians
UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians
India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients
India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients
Mobs attack Syrians heading for presidential vote in Lebanon
Mobs attack Syrians heading for presidential vote in Lebanon
Diriyah Gate project targets returning Saudi expatriates, new immigrants
Diriyah Gate project targets returning Saudi expatriates, new immigrants
Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources
Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.