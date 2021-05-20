You are here

  • Home
  • German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire

German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire

German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, right, and his German counterpart Heiko Maas attend a press conference at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wu5yv

Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire

German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

TEL AVIV: Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed his solidarity with Israel as he visited Thursday, and called for a cease-fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist group Hamas.
“I came here to express my solidarity... Israel has the right to defend itself against this massive and unacceptable attack,” he said in Tel Aviv of rockets fired by Palestinian armed groups on Israel, before Israel retaliated with air strikes.

Topics: Israel Palestine Gabi Ashkenazi Heiko Maas Germany

Related

Germany slams ‘anti-Semitic’ demos and Hamas ‘terrorist attacks’
World
Germany slams ‘anti-Semitic’ demos and Hamas ‘terrorist attacks’
In devastated Gaza, fear of bombs outweighs coronavirus risk
Middle-East
In devastated Gaza, fear of bombs outweighs coronavirus risk

Western media failed in duty to correct false claims of Saudi involvement in Bezos leak

Western media failed in duty to correct false claims of Saudi involvement in Bezos leak
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Western media failed in duty to correct false claims of Saudi involvement in Bezos leak

Western media failed in duty to correct false claims of Saudi involvement in Bezos leak
  • Arab News journalist Tarek Ali Ahmad tells US-based Ray Hanania Radio Show this is indicative of ‘Western bias when it comes to Saudi Arabia’
  • Subsequent investigations led to the finger of blame being pointed at the brother of the woman with whom Bezos was having an extramarital affair
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Many Western news outlets failed in their duty to correct mistaken reporting that falsely accused Saudi authorities of involvement in hacking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s phone, a media insider said on Wednesday.

After US tabloid the National Enquirer reported in 2019 that the billionaire was having an extramarital affair with former news anchor and media personality Lauren Sanchez, the Saudis were accused of stealing personal information by hacking his cell phone.

READ MORE

Experts said while a hack “likely” occurred, the investigation leaves too many “unanswered questions,” including how a hack happened or which spyware program was used, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Bezos, who bought the Washington Post in 2013, claimed that he had been targeted by powerful enemies who were unhappy with stories about them that had been published by the newspaper, including the Saudis and the Trump organization.

Officials in the Kingdom denied the accusations, but this narrative of a plot involving the Saudis and others continued to be a key part of reports published by the Post, overshadowing the original story of Bezos’s infidelity. Many other Western news outlets — including The New York Times in the US and The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph in the UK — published stories that repeated the allegations of hacks and leaks by Saudi Arabia.

Yet investigations into the leaks soon began to focus on a culprit much closer to home: Laura Sanchez’s brother, Michael Sanchez. In the tell-all book “Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire,” which was published last week, author Brad Stone, a senior executive editor at Bloomberg News, offers an in-depth view of how the brother’s leaks to the National Inquirer allegedly happened.

Rather than retract and correct their mistaken reporting, as they often demand of other news sources, many of the media outlets that had published allegations of Saudi involvement quietly ignored or underplayed the ongoing revelations about the true source of the story, said Arab News journalist Tarek Ali Ahmad on Wednesday during a discussion on the US-based Ray Hanania Radio Show.

“Jeff Bezos actually blamed Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for this leak to the National Enquirer,” he said. “In a huge blog post he blamed Saudi Arabia for targeting him because of his stake in the Washington Post.”

The Post and other Western media suggested that the source of the hack had been an exchange of WhatsApp messages between Bezos and the crown prince that included malicious code that stole personal data. The Saudis vehemently denied any involvement in hacking or leaking information and called it “absurd,” he added.

“Even AMI (American Media, Inc.) which is the owner of the National Enquirer denied it and said there was only one source (of information) and that was Michael Sanchez … so, the Saudis had no part to play in it,” said Ali Ahmad.

While a few newspapers did report the new developments, many of the media outlets that had printed the false allegations about Saudi Arabia failed to retract or correct the claims they had made or repeated, he added.

This is indicative of “some form of Western bias when it comes to Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that the type of “bias by omission” evident in this case is common when a newspaper does not wish to admit it was wrong or correct an obviously inaccurate story it has published.

* The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington DC on WDMV AM 700 on the US Arab Radio Network, and streams live on Facebook. Archives of the show can be found at ArabNews.com/RayRadioShow.

Topics: Jeff Bezos Amazon Saudi Arabia media social media

Related

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
Updated 23 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
  • The accused, which include Maradona's neurosurgeon, psychiatrist and psychologist face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty
  • Report concluded that footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate
Updated 23 min 18 sec ago
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Seven people under investigation over the November death of Argentine footballing legend Diego Maradona face charges of premeditated murder, AFP has learned from a judicial source.
The accused — which include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz — face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty.
The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona’s death from a heart attack last year, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said Wednesday.
That report concluded that the footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before his death, which came just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.
“After so many injustices, the case has come full circle,” the source told AFP.
The accused are prohibited from leaving the country and must appear ahead of an inquiry between May 31 and June 14.
The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona’s five daughters against Luque, who they blamed for their father’s deteriorating condition after the brain surgery.
Prosecutors believe Maradona’s death was not the result of malpractice or negligent actions of his doctors, but that they knew the former soccer star would die and did nothing to prevent it.
The prosecutors obtained a series of messages and audio that show that the medical team were aware that Maradona was using alcohol, psychiatric medication and marijuana in the last months of his life.
Among the conclusions of the report, the medical board said that “the signs of life risk” shown by the former Naples and Barcelona star were ignored, and that his care in his final weeks was “plagued by deficiencies and irregularities.”
The recriminations and accusations over Maradona’s death are taking place alongside another case, over his disputed inheritance, involving his five children, his brothers and Matias Morla, his former lawyer.
Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines after he inspired the South American country to only their second World Cup triumph in 1986.

Topics: Diego Maradona Argentina football murder

Related

‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain
Lifestyle
‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain
Maradona’s doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter
Sport
Maradona’s doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter

US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders

US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders

US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The United States is imposing sanctions on two Houthi military officials leading the Iran-aligned movement's offensive to seize Yemen's gas-rich Marib region, US Special Envoy on Yemen said on Thursday.
Tim Lenderking, who has been pushing for a ceasefire between the Houthis and the Arab coalition, also told a virtual media briefing that all ports and airports in Yemen should be opened to ease a humanitarian crisis.
Riyadh had in March proposed a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links to bolster efforts to end the conflict in the country. 
But the initiative has been stuck since the Houthis made a series of counter-proposals, including fully lifting the coalition's blockade before any truce deal.
Lenderking said the United States would on Thursday impose sanctions on the head of the general staff leading the Houthi offensive in Marib, Mohamad Abdulkarim Al-Gamali, and on a prominent leader of Houthi forces assigned to the advance on Marib, Yousuf Al-Madani.
"If there were no offensive, if there were commitment to peace, if the parties are all showing up to deal constructively with the UN envoy there would be no need for designations," he said.
The Houthi offensive in Marib was going nowhere and was only endangering more than 1 million people, he said, while stressing that all economic arteries, including ports and airports.
He said Washington wants a long-term solution that goes beyond a ceasefire, which the envoy said was the only way Yemenis would get the humanitarian relief they require. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Marib US sanctions

Related

Saudi project clears 3,154 mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 3,154 mines in Yemen
KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran in Yemen. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief aims to jumpstart Yemen fishing industry

Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman

Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman
Updated 53 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman

Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman
  • Al-Sulaiti has been in the telecoms industry for 17 years
  • She was formerly CEO of Ooredoo group company Starlink
Updated 53 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

MUSCAT: Qatar’s biggest phone company Ooredoo has appointed Noor Al-Sulaiti as CEO of Ooredoo Oman, making her the first woman appointed to this position in one of the group’s main markets.

Al-Sulaiti has been in the telecoms industry for 17 years, and recently held the position of CEO of “Starlink,” one of the group companies, the company said in a filing to the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Prior to that, she was general manager at Phono and FASTtelco in Kuwait.

Ooredoo is a Qatar-based telecommunications company operating in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. It provides its services to individual and corporate clients in 10 countries.

In January of this year, state-owned Energy Development Oman appointed Haifa Al Khalifa as the first female CEO of an energy company in the sultanate. The only female leader of a public company in Oman is Rawan Al Said, CEO of Takaful Oman Insurance and chairperson for National Bank of Oman.

Ooreedoo also announced today the appointment of Bassam Yousef Al Ibrahim as CEO of Ooredoo Algeria, effective 20 May 2021.

Topics: #oman #telecoms #femaleceo

Related

Alwaleed Philanthropies to promote female artisans
Business & Economy
Alwaleed Philanthropies to promote female artisans

Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis

Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis
Updated 53 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis

Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis
  • News sites have reported that Israeli ultranationalist social media accounts are breeding grounds for hate speech and are being used to organize anti-Arab attacks in Israel
  • A group called La Familia-Death to Arabs, was linked to La Familia, the far-right, football supporter group of the Israeli Premier League club Beitar Jerusalem
Updated 53 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Ultranationalist Israelis in recent days have created secret online groups to hide their activities and to organize and spread hate against Arab Israelis. 

News sites, including Sky News, have been monitoring the activities of Israeli ultranationalist social media accounts and have reported that the accounts are breeding grounds for hate speech and are being used to organize anti-Arab attacks in Israel. 

While some of these groups are currently under review from Facebook, the encrypted messaging app Telegram previously took down a few of the channels, including one with “war group” in its title and another called “Death to Arabs.”

Reports indicated that the attack on an Arab man who was pulled from his car by a mob of right-wing Israelis and beaten in the streets of Bat Yam last week was coordinated on Telegram.

One of the groups shut down by Telegram boasted around 6,000 members who call themselves a civilian army. After it was deactivated, its members reportedly regrouped and formed a different channel that includes more than 400 users. 

Usernames on these groups include “Death to Arabs,” “State of Israel,” and “Every Arab killed is a holiday for us.” One member carrying the username “State of Israel” shared an image of a man who had been shot in the head, captioned “Father of all Arabs.”

Another group, called La Familia-Death to Arabs, was linked to La Familia, the far-right, football supporter group of the Israeli Premier League club Beitar Jerusalem. The group was also shut down by Telegram for encouraging members to take to the streets to “bring order” and for inciting violence. 

Facebook and WhatsApp groups are also vehicles for inciting violence, with some appearing to be connected to far-right Israeli political party Otzma Yehudit, meaning “Jewish Strength.” 

A post on one of these groups reads: “In Lod there is a call for all those who carry a weapon to come asap to Lod to help save Jewish lives. Yes, it’s that bad. I emphasize: ONLY those with weapons!” The page was recently deleted by Facebook. 

Most of these groups cannot be accessed without the admin’s approval and require a comprehensive set of security questions to verify prospective users. First, they must offer a photo of themselves with proof of the date and time it was taken and a link to their personal social media.

Then, they must produce a video and a written message in Hebrew vowing support for Israel and affirming a willingness to give their life for the cause. This evidence is then sent to an admin who will invite the user to the private chat. 

A spokesperson for Facebook stated that the platform has dedicated teams, comprised of native Arabic and Hebrew speakers, that are “closely monitoring the situation on the ground” and “removing content and accounts that break our rules as quickly as possible.”

“We’re reviewing the accounts shared by Sky News and have already removed one Facebook Group for breaking our rules,” the spokesperson said. 

Topics: Ultranationalist Israelis Arab Israelis Beitar Jerusalem Lod

Related

Special Israel PM ‘driving a wedge between Arab Israelis’
Middle-East
Israel PM ‘driving a wedge between Arab Israelis’
Special Black Lives Matter tweets support for Palestinians
World
Black Lives Matter tweets support for Palestinians

Latest updates

Western media failed in duty to correct false claims of Saudi involvement in Bezos leak
Western media failed in duty to correct false claims of Saudi involvement in Bezos leak
Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman
Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman
Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis
Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.