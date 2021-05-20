You are here

  • Home
  • UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians
Smoke rises during an Israeli air strike, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City, May 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/npzrm

Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians
  • The session was requested by Pakistan, which is the coordinator of the OIC, and the Palestinian authorities
  • Thursday’s announcement came as Israeli air strikes continued to hammer Gaza
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council said Thursday it would hold a special session on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, amid deadly violence between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza.
The session, planned for next Thursday, will address “the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” the council said in a statement.
The session was requested by Pakistan, which is the coordinator of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Palestinian authorities, it said.
It will be the 30th extraordinary meeting of the UN’s top rights body since its creation 15 years ago.
The United Nations did not immediately say how many of the Geneva-based council’s 47 member states had backed the call, but at least a third must come out in support for a special session request to be granted.
Thursday’s announcement came as Israeli air strikes continued to hammer Gaza on Thursday and as diplomats stepped up efforts toward a cease-fire to stem the devastating violence that erupted 10 days ago.
Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Gaza health ministry, leaving vast areas in rubble and displacing tens of thousands in the crowded territory.
Israel’s army has meanwhile said Hamas and other Islamist armed groups in Gaza have fired 4,070 rockets toward Israel, the overwhelming majority of them intercepted by its Iron Dome air defenses.
The rockets have claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child, with one Indian and two Thai nationals among those killed, the police said.
Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s ambassador in Geneva, urged member states to oppose next Thursday’s meeting.
“The convening of yet another special session by the Human Rights Council targeting Israel is testament to the clear anti-Israeli agenda of this body,” she said on Twitter.
“The sponsors of this session are only rewarding the actions of Hamas, a terrorist organization, that has indiscriminately launched over 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilians, using the people of Gaza as human shields.
“I call on all member states of the council to strongly oppose this meeting,” said Eilon Shahar.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Israel Palestinians UN Security Council (UNSC)

Related

In devastated Gaza, fear of bombs outweighs coronavirus risk
Middle-East
In devastated Gaza, fear of bombs outweighs coronavirus risk
German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire
German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire

UN chief Guterres calls Gaza ‘hell on earth’ for children

UN chief Guterres calls Gaza ‘hell on earth’ for children
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

UN chief Guterres calls Gaza ‘hell on earth’ for children

UN chief Guterres calls Gaza ‘hell on earth’ for children
  • The 193-member UN General Assembly met on Thursday to discuss the renewed violence, but no action was expected
  • “If there is a hell on earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza today,” said Guterres
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday described Gaza as “hell on earth” for children, appealing to Israel for rapid and unhindered aid access and telling the 193-member General Assembly he would launch an appeal for humanitarian funding.
Diplomatic efforts toward a cease-fire in the Gaza war gathered pace on Thursday amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory, but fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas continued.
The 193-member UN General Assembly met on Thursday to discuss the renewed violence, but no action was expected.
“If there is a hell on earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza today,” said Guterres, adding that he would launch a full humanitarian appeal for funding as soon as possible.
“The hostilities have caused serious damage to vital civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including roads and electricity lines, contributing to a humanitarian emergency. Crossings into Gaza have been closed and power shortages are affecting water supplies,” Guterres added.
Guterres called for an immediate cease-fire and urged Israel’s military to exercise maximum restraint and Hamas to stop indiscriminate rocket fire. He also called on Israel to stop demolitions and evictions in the Palestinian Territories.
“Access for humanitarian goods is paramount. Attacks by militant groups on areas surrounding crossing points are unacceptable,” Guterres said. “At the same time, Israel has a duty to allow and facilitate rapid and unhindered access for humanitarian aid ... into Gaza.”
Hundreds of buildings and homes have been destroyed or damaged, Guterres said, and airstrikes have damaged several hospitals. Some 50,000 people were seeking shelter in UN schools, mosques and other places with little access to water, food, hygiene or health services, Guterres added.
The US mission to the United Nations on Wednesday expressed opposition to a French push for a Security Council resolution on the conflict. France has circulated a draft text to council members, diplomats said. The United States has traditionally shielded its ally Israel at the United Nations.
The French draft text, seen by Reuters, demands an immediate cessation of hostilities and condemns “the indiscriminate firing of rockets against civilian areas,” without laying blame. It urges protection of civilians and revival of the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians with the aim of creating two states.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Gaza

Related

WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza
Middle-East
WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza
Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis
Media
Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis

Egyptian and Italian navies carry out training in the Mediterranean

Egyptian and Italian navies carry out training in the Mediterranean
Updated 20 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian and Italian navies carry out training in the Mediterranean

Egyptian and Italian navies carry out training in the Mediterranean
  • The Egyptian frigate Al-Galala and the Italian frigate ITS Carlo Margottini took part in the training exercises after their visit to the port of Alexandria
  • The two navies enacted scenarios that involved confronting fast-approaching booby-trapped launches and carrying out a maritime interception operation on a suspicious ship
Updated 20 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian and Italian naval forces have recently carried out transient naval training in the Mediterranean.

The Egyptian frigate Al-Galala and the Italian frigate ITS Carlo Margottini took part in the training exercises after their visit to the port of Alexandria.

The training is the first of its kind to see the participation of Al-Galala. The Egyptian frigate is equipped with the latest global combat and technological systems and has recently joined the Egyptian Navy.

According to an official statement, the training included a number of different activities, such as training to confront atypical hostilities during departure from the port.

The two navies enacted scenarios that involved confronting fast-approaching booby-trapped launches and carrying out a maritime interception operation on a suspicious ship.

They also practiced various sailing formations that showed the ability of the joint marine units to carry out their tasks accurately and proficiently.

The Egyptian Armed Forces also announced the launch of the joint naval military exercise “Phoenix Express-2021” in the waters of Tunisia, in the Mediterranean.

Thirteen countries will participate in the exercise: Egypt, Tunisia, the US, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Spain, Malta, the UK, Algeria, Morocco, Libya and Mauritania.

The exercise comes as part of efforts to strengthen military relations, enhance cooperation and exchange experiences between the Egyptian Armed Forces and their counterparts from different countries.

The training involves numerous theoretical lectures, practical exercises and coordination conferences, with the aim of improving maritime security and transport and confronting challenges and hostilities in the Mediterranean theater of operations.

Topics: Italy Egypt Mediterranean joint naval exercise

Related

Egypt, Spain conduct joint naval exercise
Middle-East
Egypt, Spain conduct joint naval exercise
Special Egypt looking to strengthen military cooperation with Cyprus and Greece
Middle-East
Egypt looking to strengthen military cooperation with Cyprus and Greece

US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders

US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders

US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
  • Lenderking said all ports and airports in Yemen should be opened to ease a humanitarian crisis
  • Riyadh had in March proposed a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links to bolster efforts to end the conflict in the country
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The United States is imposing sanctions on two Houthi military officials leading the Iran-backed militia's offensive to seize Yemen's gas-rich Marib region, US Special Envoy on Yemen said on Thursday.
Tim Lenderking, who has been pushing for a ceasefire between the Houthis and the Arab coalition, also told a virtual media briefing that all ports and airports in Yemen should be opened to ease a humanitarian crisis.
Riyadh had in March proposed a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links to bolster efforts to end the conflict in the country. 
But the initiative has been stuck since the Houthis made a series of counter-proposals, including fully lifting the coalition's blockade before any truce deal.
Lenderking said the United States would on Thursday impose sanctions on the head of the general staff leading the Houthi offensive in Marib, Mohamad Abdulkarim Al-Gamali, and on a prominent leader of Houthi forces assigned to the advance on Marib, Yousuf Al-Madani.
"If there were no offensive, if there were commitment to peace, if the parties are all showing up to deal constructively with the UN envoy there would be no need for designations," he said.
The Houthi offensive in Marib was going nowhere and was only endangering more than 1 million people, he said, while stressing that all economic arteries, including ports and airports.
He said Washington wants a long-term solution that goes beyond a ceasefire, which the envoy said was the only way Yemenis would get the humanitarian relief they require. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Marib US sanctions

Related

Saudi project clears 3,154 mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 3,154 mines in Yemen
KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran in Yemen. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief aims to jumpstart Yemen fishing industry

Diplomatic push for Gaza cease-fire as Israel, Hamas continue trading heavy fire

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 20, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 20, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

Diplomatic push for Gaza cease-fire as Israel, Hamas continue trading heavy fire

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 20, 2021. (AFP)
  • The latest attacks came from warplanes and artillery stationed on Gaza’s northern and eastern borders
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

GAZA CITY: Diplomatic efforts gathered pace Thursday for a ceasefire on the 11th day of deadly violence between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza, as air strikes again hammered the enclave.

The Israeli security cabinet was set to meet at 1600 GMT to discuss a possible ceasefire with the Hamas Islamist movement ruling the besieged and crowded coastal strip, official sources told AFP.

In the southern Gaza town of Rafah, devastating Israeli air strikes turned buildings into clouds of dust and rubble, as an ambulance sped across town to help the wounded, an AFP reporter said.

Rocket fire from Gaza intensified in the afternoon, sending Israelis living on its borders running into shelters, according to Israeli army warnings.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told the UN General Assembly Thursday that "the fighting must stop immediately", calling the continued crossfire between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups "unacceptable".

“If there is a hell on earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza,” Guterres added.

 

 

The news of the Israeli security meeting came after pressure mounted to end the bloodshed, following US President Joe Biden urging a “significant de-escalation.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, set to attend the evening meeting with top security officials, earlier vowed to push on until the military campaign reaches its objective, “to restore quiet and security” for Israelis.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland was visiting Qatar for talks with Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, as part of an effort to “restore calm,” according to a diplomatic source.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “indirect talks” with Hamas were essential to advancing efforts toward an end of hostilities.

“Of course Hamas has to be included, because without Hamas there will be no cease-fire,” Merkel said, who also spoke to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Thursday, where they agreed the need “for a speedy ceasefire.”

Her foreign minister, Heiko Maas, speaking earlier near Tel Aviv, expressed Germany's “solidarity” with Israel but also called for an end to the fighting.

“Israel has the right to defend itself against this massive and unacceptable attack,” Maas said of the rockets Hamas first fired on May 10, following violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

“The number of victims is rising every day and this greatly concerns us.”

 

 

A senior Hamas official told AFP: “We expect a return to calm in the coming hours, or tomorrow (Friday), but it depends on the cessation of the aggression of the occupation forces in Gaza and Jerusalem.

“But there is nothing definitive for the moment,” added the source, indicating that Qatar, an emirate financing aid to Gaza and where Haniyeh lives, was at the heart of “intense” negotiations.

The Israeli army said Hamas and other Islamist armed groups in Gaza have fired 4,070 rockets towards Israel, with the overwhelming majority of those that were bound for populated areas intercepted by its Iron Dome air defences.

The rockets have claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child, with one Indian and two Thai nationals among those killed, the police say.

Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Gaza health ministry, leaving vast areas in rubble and displacing some 120,000 people, according to the Hamas government.

Overnight, Israel continued to pound Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire aimed at destroying Hamas tunnels and other infrastructure, the military said.

One Israeli strike on Gaza on Wednesday killed a disabled man, his pregnant wife and their three-year-old child, the enclave's health ministry said.

“What did my brother do?” the man's bereaved brother Omar Saleha, 31, told AFP. “He was just sitting in his wheelchair.”

Israel says it takes all steps to avoid civilian casualties, including by phoning residents to warn them of imminent strikes, and blames Hamas for placing weapons and military sites in densely populated areas.

The US, a key Israel ally, has repeatedly blocked adoption of a joint UN Security Council statement calling for a halt to hostilities, including one proposed by France, saying it could undermine efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

Israel's bombing campaign has left the two million people of Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade for 14 years, desperate for relief.

The International Committee of the Red Cross warned that people in both Gaza and Israel “urgently need respite from non-stop hostilities,” while the World Health Organization issued an appeal for $7 million in aid

The military conflict has sharply heightened tensions and sparked violence between Jews and Arab-Israelis, while Palestinian protesters in the West Bank and east Jerusalem have repeatedly clashed with security forces.

In the West Bank, the army has killed 25 Palestinians since the outbreak of hostilities. The worst death toll in years in the occupied Palestinian territory includes several Palestinians who the Israeli army said had attempted to ram or stab Israeli forces at checkpoints.

Topics: Israeli airstrikes Gaza Israel Palestine East Jerusalem violence

Related

Update US President Joe Biden pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to reduce tensions in the Gaza conflict. (Reuters/File Photos)
Middle-East
Biden tells Netanyahu he wants ‘de-escalation’ of Israel-Gaza fighting

WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza

WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza

WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: World Health Organization officials called on Thursday for a humanitarian pause in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza to allow access for aid as the health system in the Palestinian enclave faces critical shortages.
“The closure of entry and exit points for patients and humanitarian health teams and the severe restrictions on the entry of medical supplies is exacerbating this public health crisis,” WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said at a media briefing.
“The severity of injuries is straining an already overwhelmed health system that is facing critical shortages of essential medicines and supplies while also battling the COVID-19 pandemic.”
A United Nations convoy to bring humanitarian aid, including 10,000 Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines, into Gaza and to bring wounded people out was ready to enter as soon as it could get access, WHO head for the West Bank and Gaza Rik Peeperkorn said.
“Until there is cease-fire agreed, all parties to the conflict must agree to a humanitarian pause to ensure access into and out of Gaza,” Peeperkorn said.
Since fighting began on May 10, health officials in Gaza say 230 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, have been killed and more than 1,700 wounded in air and artillery bombardments.

Topics: WHO Palestinians Israel

Related

Coronavirus pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns
World
Coronavirus pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns
Diplomatic push for Gaza truce as Israel, Hamas trade heavy fire
Middle-East
Diplomatic push for Gaza truce as Israel, Hamas trade heavy fire

Latest updates

IGN faces staff backlash over deleted Palestinian aid post
IGN faces staff backlash over deleted Palestinian aid post
Pro-Palestine protesters occupy UK drone factory
Pro-Palestine protesters occupy UK drone factory
Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs
Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs
Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19
Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19
Protests in Denmark as Syrian refugees have asylum denied
A boy waves Danish flags as he joins fellow migrants, mainly from Syria, on Padborg station. Denmark has taken in around 32,000 Syrians since the start of their country’s conflict. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.