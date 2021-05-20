Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit

Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years

JEDDAH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the presidential palace in Athens on Wednesday.

Prince Badr is on a two-day official visit to Greece that will include meetings with Greek officials to look into cultural cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece.

During the meeting, Prince Badr conveyed greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sakellaropoulou and highlighted the historical ties between the two countries that go back to 1926.

He said that the Ministry of Culture is keen to cooperate with its Greek counterpart and work on a joint cultural program in the next two years. The meeting was attended by Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar, the Saudi ambassador to Greece, and General Supervisor of Cultural Affairs and International Relations Rakan Al-Touq. The culture minister’s official visit aims to establish the framework for a new era of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The visit will include meetings with Greek officials, along with several introduction meetings, and visits to cultural and heritage monuments such as the Acropolis Museum and the National Gallery.