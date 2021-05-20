You are here

Saudi Arabia's culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit

Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan meets with Greek FM Nikos Dendias on day two of his visit to Athens. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan meets with Greek FM Nikos Dendias on day two of his visit to Athens. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan meets with Greek FM Nikos Dendias on day two of his visit to Athens. (SPA)
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit

Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit
  Prince Badr met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s culture minister met with Greece’s foreign minister in Athens on Thursday.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan is on a two-day official visit to the country to discuss aspects of cultural cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece.
Nikos Dendias said that talks with the culture minister “focused on further strengthening Greek-Saudi cooperation, recent developments in the region,” and the foreign minister’s recent visit to Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan.
Prince Badr met with the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni on Wednesday.

Topics: Saudi Culture Ministry Greece Saudi Arabia Nikos Dendias

Saudi FM at UN: Israeli aggressions against Palestinian people dangerous violation of international law

Saudi FM at UN: Israeli aggressions against Palestinian people dangerous violation of international law
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM at UN: Israeli aggressions against Palestinian people dangerous violation of international law

Saudi FM at UN: Israeli aggressions against Palestinian people dangerous violation of international law
  Prince Faisal said OIC members reject and condemn "continued Israeli occupation of occupied Palestinian land"
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Continued Israeli aggressions against the rights of the Palestinian people are a dangerous violation of international law, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday.
Speaking at an emergency in-person meeting of the UN General Assembly, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the escalating situation between Israel and Palestine violates the “UN charter which provides for the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force and bans any threat to international peace, security and stability.”
It also undermines the chance for a two-state solution, promotes violence and extremism and torpedoes all international efforts to bring about peace and stability in the region, Prince Faisal said.
The foreign minister added that Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members reject and condemn “continued Israeli occupation of the occupied Palestinian land including East Jerusalem and the establishment of an apartheid regime through building settlements, demolishing Palestinian properties, building an expansion wall, confiscating Palestinian territories, houses and properties, evacuating and forcefully displacing Palestinians from their homes and lands.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN Palestine Israel East Jerusalem violence

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 421,726
  • A total of 7,214 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,330 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 381 were recorded in Makkah, 350 in Riyadh, 161 in the Eastern Province, 115 in Madinah, 77 in Asir, 72 in Jazan, 41 in Tabuk, 32 in Hail, 27 in Najran, 13 in Al-Baha, 13 in the Northern Borders region and seven in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 421,726 after 1,055 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,214 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 12.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Jazan in Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Jazan in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Jazan in Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Jazan in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it had intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, Al Arabiya TV reported Thursday.

The coalition, which is fighting to restore the legitimacy of the internationally recognized government in Yemen, said it will take all measures to protect civilians in accordance with international law.

This is the first cross-border attack reported by the coalition since a lull observed for the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday on May 13.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years

Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years

Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years
  Saudi culture minister in Athens on two-day official visit that includes meetings with top officials
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the presidential palace in Athens on Wednesday.

Prince Badr is on a two-day official visit to Greece that will include meetings with Greek officials to look into cultural cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece.

During the meeting, Prince Badr conveyed greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sakellaropoulou and highlighted the historical ties between the two countries that go back to 1926.

He said that the Ministry of Culture is keen to cooperate with its Greek counterpart and work on a joint cultural program in the next two years. The meeting was attended by Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar, the Saudi ambassador to Greece, and General Supervisor of Cultural Affairs and International Relations Rakan Al-Touq. The culture minister’s official visit  aims to establish the framework for a new era of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The visit will include meetings with Greek officials, along with several introduction meetings, and visits to cultural and heritage monuments such as the Acropolis Museum and the National Gallery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece Saudi Culture Ministry

Inaugural Saudi Red Sea film festival go for movie submissions

Inaugural Saudi Red Sea film festival go for movie submissions
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Inaugural Saudi Red Sea film festival go for movie submissions

Inaugural Saudi Red Sea film festival go for movie submissions
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Organizers of the delayed first edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival (RSFF) are inviting movie submissions for the event’s launch later this year.

Set to take place in Jeddah’s historic downtown Al-Balad area – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – from Nov. 11 to 20 the festival, titled “Metamorphosis,” will bring together local filmmakers, movie enthusiasts, and international industry leaders.

Entrants will be able to participate in competition, shorts competition, new Saudi/new cinema, and tajreeb categories alongside seven curated sections namely international spectacular, Arab spectacular, festival favorites, immersive future, treasures, next generation, and episodic.

The new Saudi/new cinema category will focus on new filmmakers and artists from the Kingdom releasing arthouse features, shorts, and documentaries primed for launch on the international circuit.

Tajreeb, a program for innovators, will showcase experimental films from Saudis pushing the limits with form and content, and finding new ways to tell stories.

Eleven program classes will feature contemporary international and Arab cinema, Saudi features, shorts, and experimental films, retrospectives, and future-oriented augmented reality and virtual reality experiences.

Films in the competition category will vie for the Yusr Awards, chosen by an international jury, and the Red Sea Golden Yusr award for the best movie in competition will receive $100,000.

Cash prizes will also be given for best director ($30,000), the Red Sea Silver Yusr jury prize ($20,000), the Golden Yusr for best short film ($25,000), audience award, and best Saudi flick. Other prizes will go to best screenplay, actor, actress, and cinematic contribution.
 

HIGHLIGHTS

• Cash prizes will also be given for best director ($30,000), the Red Sea Silver Yusr jury prize ($20,000), the Golden Yusr for best short film ($25,000), audience award, and best Saudi flick.

• Other prizes will go to best screenplay, actor, actress, and cinematic contribution.

• Film submissions can be made via https://redseafilmfest.com/en/film-submissions/

Earlier this year, the RSFF announced a team of Saudi and international curators, film specialists, and industry veterans for the event, including festival managing director, Shivani Pandya, and director of Arab programs and film classics, Antoine Khalife, both formerly of the Dubai International Film Festival.

Critic Kaleem Aftab has joined the RSFF as director of international programming while Jumana Zahid leads the Red Sea Lodge, the festival’s incubator for Saudi and Arab filmmakers.

The RSFF’s souk manager, Zain Zedan, will head the festival’s industry platform for distributors and sales agents, and the senior team is completed by Ibrahim Modir, who will front shared services.

The festival had originally been slated to debut on March 12 last year but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It was instead declared a “label edition” and a series of challenges, virtual workshops, and programs have taken place in the interim.

November’s inaugural event is set to provide a new platform to strengthen creative connections between Saudis and the world with a program of the best in global cinema, classic and contemporary Arab film, and professional and industry strands.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi film Red Sea Film festival

Israeli media: Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza
Israeli media: Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza
Saudi FM at UN: Israeli aggressions against Palestinian people dangerous violation of international law
Saudi FM at UN: Israeli aggressions against Palestinian people dangerous violation of international law
In most inflammatory action since Babri Masjid demolition, Indian Muslims fearful as another mosque razed
In most inflammatory action since Babri Masjid demolition, Indian Muslims fearful as another mosque razed
Gaza’s fragile healthcare system buckling under the strain of war
Gaza’s fragile healthcare system buckling under the strain of war
Egyptian banks to receive donations for Gaza
Egyptian banks to receive donations for Gaza

