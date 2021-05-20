Aramco unit invests in Wasabi cloud venture that takes comic viral video poke at Amazon

You are here

Wasabi's Nate and Kate star in a viral video campaign aimed at winning customers from Amazon Web Services. (Supplied)
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

  • Latest funding was led by Prosperity7 Ventures, the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures
DUBAI: A venture capital unit of Saudi Aramco has invested $25 million in Wasabi, a cloud storage company known for its comic videos poking fun at Amazon, the industry's dominant player.
Wasabi wants to win customers from the global IT giants that currently dominate the market including Amazon Web Services, by claiming it can offer storage at a fifth of the going rate.
It has spread the message through its comic viral videos that take pot shots at Amazon and feature the characters Nate and Kate.
In it Nate insists he loves Amazon because he can order "a Nicolas Cage pillow, but when it comes to data they're expensive and they're slow."

 


The latest funding was led by Prosperity7 Ventures, the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures with the investment arm of Western Digital also participating, Wasabi said in a statement on Thursday.
“Companies like Aramco are sitting on mountains of exploration and operational data. Energy, medical imaging and diagnostics, genomics, surveillance and finance are among many industries that are profiting from the use of AI," said Wasabi CEO David Friend. "The thing to remember, however, is that the value of AI is completely dependent on having a rich source of data. That’s why a company like Wasabi is a natural fit with a company like Aramco.”
The company said it reaches 23,000 customers globally and has more than 5,000 channel partners.
It said it would use its fresh capital to accelerate its roll out of data centers worldwide.

 

Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

  • Al-Sulaiti has been in the telecoms industry for 17 years
  • She was formerly CEO of Ooredoo group company Starlink
MUSCAT: Qatar’s biggest phone company Ooredoo has appointed Noor Al-Sulaiti as CEO of Ooredoo Oman, making her the first woman appointed to this position in one of the group’s main markets.

Al-Sulaiti has been in the telecoms industry for 17 years, and recently held the position of CEO of “Starlink,” one of the group companies, the company said in a filing to the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Prior to that, she was general manager at Phono and FASTtelco in Kuwait.

Ooredoo is a Qatar-based telecommunications company operating in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. It provides its services to individual and corporate clients in 10 countries.

In January of this year, state-owned Energy Development Oman appointed Haifa Al Khalifa as the first female CEO of an energy company in the sultanate. The only female leader of a public company in Oman is Rawan Al Said, CEO of Takaful Oman Insurance and chairperson for National Bank of Oman.

Ooreedoo also announced today the appointment of Bassam Yousef Al Ibrahim as CEO of Ooredoo Algeria, effective 20 May 2021.

Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

  • Court rejected Ghosn claim for €15 million of unpaid wages
  • Ghosn is wanted in Japan on financial misconduct charges but remains in Lebanon
THE HAGUE: Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn must repay nearly €5 million in wages to Nissan-Mitsubishi, a Dutch court ruled Thursday as it threw out his own claim for damages.
Ghosn was seeking €15 million ($18 million) for illegal dismissal but the court in Amsterdam said that there was no current contract between him and Nissan-Mitsubishi’s Dutch holding firm.
Ghosn is wanted by Japan on charges of financial misconduct but remains at large in Lebanon, where he fled while on bail.
“The former director of Nissan-Mitsubishi BV has to pay back almost five million euros to the company,” the Amsterdam court said in a statement.
The court said Ghosn was “not entitled to fair compensation, transitional compensation or arrears, as no employment contract has existed between him and the company.
“The necessary permission from the board was lacking.”
The court said the previous contract that began in July 2012 had expired in April 2018, and that Ghosn must now repay wages he earned between April and November 2018.
Ghosn’s own request for compensation was “inadmissible,” it added.
Ghosn was a global business superstar and head of an auto alliance joining Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors before his career came crashing to an abrupt end in November 2018, when Tokyo investigators stormed his private jet to arrest him.
The French-Lebanese-Brazilian national was eventually charged with four counts of financial misconduct over claims he hid compensation and misused Nissan funds.
Having spent months in detention, Ghosn was out on bail awaiting trial on the charges — which he denies — when he fled the country in what Japanese prosecutors termed “one of the most brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history.”

Diriyah Gate project targets returning Saudi expatriates, new immigrants

Diriyah Gate project targets returning Saudi expatriates, new immigrants
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

  • Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo gave details of the $20 billion project
  • The first assets will be open in Q1 2022, he said
RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate project in Saudi Arabia is targeting returning Saudi expatriates and new families looking for jobs in the Kingdom, according to its CEO.

Diriyah Gate is being built primarily for Saudis who got their education abroad and are returning to the Kingdom, mostly settling in the capital, including professionals, Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) CEO Jerry Inzerillo told Asharq Bloomberg.

The project is being built on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to expand from its current population of 5 million to between 15 and 20 million by 2030 and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world.

The first phase of the project is estimated at $20 billion, the DGDA CEO said.

“At the end of this year and the first quarter of 2022, we will complete the construction of some assets in Diriyah,” Inzerillo said. “We will open the new Al-Bujairi District and 19 restaurants in addition to new hotels and gardens. We have also planted 22,000 trees.”

“We invested $1 billion in the infrastructure of these projects,” he said. “We also launched the Wadi Safar development project, where the first hotel and museum will soon open. We will show ready assets in the first quarter of 2022.”

Construction began on Diriyah Gate in in July 2020. The Saudi government want to create a global lifestyle destination for culture and heritage, hospitality, retail and education.

Located 15 minutes’ drive northwest of Riyadh, it will feature a Formula-E racetrack and a 15,000-seat arena.

EFG Hermes shares climb after it acquires Arab Investment Bank majority stake

EFG Hermes shares climb after it acquires Arab Investment Bank majority stake
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

  • Under the transaction, new shares were issued to raise AIB’s capital to 5 billion Egyptian pounds
CAIRO: Shares in Egypt’s largest investment bank EFG Hermes rose 2.6 percent on the Egypt Exchange on Thursday after it acquired 51 percent of state-owned Arab Investment Bank (AIB), in the country’s first bank privatization in more than a decade.
The Sovereign Fund of Egypt also acquired a 25 percent stake, while the current owner, state-owned National Investment Bank (NIB), retained 24 percent, the fund and EFG Hermes said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Under the transaction, new shares were issued to raise AIB’s capital to 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($319.9 million). EFG Hermes subscribed to new shares worth 2.55 billion pounds and the sovereign fund to shares worth 1.25 billion pounds, the statement said. The deal was announced late on Wednesday.
“AIB’s strategy will focus on serving small and medium enterprises as a driver for inclusion,” the sovereign fund’s CEO Ayman Soliman said in the joint statement.
“By upgrading its technological infrastructure, the bank will be better able to serve more customers, especially after the capital increase to meet the new banking law requirements.”
The AIB transaction is the first of many to come in the near future under a cooperation protocol that the fund signed with NIB, Soliman added.
James Swanston, an analyst with Capital Economics, said the acquision was positive sign in the privatization drive that is part of the government’s wider reform plans.
“This should help to improve the local business environment and make it more attractive for foreign investors/companies to invest into Egypt’s economy, but there are many more issues that need to be tackled to unlock faster productivity growth,” he said.
NIB was established in 1980 to finance government projects. Egypt last year told the International Monetary Fund it would restructure NIB’s balance sheet through sales and swaps of assets, land or shares in public companies to settle overdue debts.

Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan

Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia hopes to get debt with the countries reduced to zero
RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to work with Sudan to renegotiate the African nation’s debts with China, Kuwait, the UAE and Japan, Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.

Al-Jadaan said he hopes to be able to completely exempt the debt rather than reduce it and will work with Kristalina Georgieva, president of the International Monetary Fund in helping Sudan.

The Saudi pledge came during a meeting between the Al-Jadaan and Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at his residence in the French capital, Paris.

The meeting followed a two-day meeting of the so-called Paris Club of major lenders of which China, Kuwait, the UAE and Japan are not a part.

International Monetary Fund figures show that Saudi Arabia is the third largest creditor to Sudan, with about $4.6 billion outstanding.

The Kingdom announced during the Paris Conference on Monday a $20 million grant to cover part of Sudan’s financing gap with the IMF, Al Arabiya reported.

Sudan is eligible for debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative.

Al-Jadaan also mentioned his discussions with the Saudi central bank, regarding the possibility of opening branches of Saudi banks in Sudan to facilitate the movement of capital between the two countries, in addition to facilitating the remittances of Sudanese expatriates.

