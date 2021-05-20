You are here

Lebanese graduate turns to the sea as accountancy studies fail him
Ali Sleem sits on a fishing boat in Sarafand, Lebanon May 10, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Fishing excursions sometimes curtailed for lack of fuel
  • Costs rising as Lebanese pound loses value
BEIRUT: Ali Sleem graduated in accountancy but the skills keeping him employed in Lebanon were learned before he went to study and instead come from a hobby he picked up aged seven: fishing.
With Lebanon’s economy in deep crisis and swathes of the country plunged into poverty as the currency has collapsed, the 25-year-old has turned to his family’s business, which means heading out into the Mediterranean to make a catch.
That normally means motoring to sea in his boat at 4 a.m. each day and returning around 4 p.m. to sell the fish he has hauled in. But the crisis gripping the nation often disrupts this daily routine.
“Today we are working. But tomorrow, if there is no fuel, we will not work,” he said, speaking in the small harbor in the town of Sarafand, in southern Lebanon.
“Our working costs are increasing with the economic crisis. Our equipment is (priced) in dollars,” he said, with the price of fuel and equipment climbing as the value of the Lebanese pound crashes.
Sleem tried to find work abroad — seeking employment alongside many other Lebanese expatriates who run businesses in Africa or elsewhere. But when those efforts failed, he came back to Lebanon and turned to the sea.
“My ambition is to find a job on land,” he said, hoping that one day he will put his accountancy training to good use. “But, for sure, now there is no alternative.”

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs
BERLIN: Austrian authorities said Thursday they seized weapons and ammunition in raids on radical opponents of coronavirus restrictions.
The interior ministry said that the investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group in which people discussed things such as building Molotov cocktails and bombs or buying weapons, the Austria Press Agency reported. They allegedly talked about using firebombs against police officers.
The posts talked of violence planned for a protest in Vienna on May 15, and authorities carried out searches the previous day in various part of the country. They found weapons, including two handguns, and large quantities of ammunition as well as two swords, protective vests, helmets and radio devices.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that “the paramilitary equipment is almost reminiscent of terrorist groups.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how people were involved, but Austrian media reported that there were no immediate arrests.
Austria, like many other European countries, is emerging from months of closures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Restaurants, theaters, cinemas and sports facilities reopened on Wednesday, and hotels were allowed to receive guests again. In many situations, people using facilities have to prove that they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19.

Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19

Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19
Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19

Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19
  • Ghanem was renowned throughout the Middle East as an actor, singer and entertainer
  • The 84-year-old comedian and his wife, actress Dalal Abdel Aziz , tested positive for COVID-19 in April along with daughter Donia
CAIRO: Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem has lost his battle to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and died Thursday afternoon, Egyptian media reported. 
With a career spanning decades, Ghanem was renowned throughout the Middle East as an actor, singer and entertainer.
He and his wife, actress Dalal Abdel Aziz , tested positive for COVID-19 in April along with daughter Donia Samir Ghanem.
Donia’s husband, TV presenter Ramy Radwan, who had recovered from the virus back in December, announced that his in-laws were critically ill with COVID-19 and were admitted to a Cairo hospital late last month. 
Al Arabiya broke the news on Thursday evening about Ghanem’s death from COVID-19.
No updates were available about his wife, Dalal’s medical condition.
Egypt’s Al-Ahram newspaper reported in April that Donia’s sister, Amy Samir Ghanem and her husband Hassan al-Radad had also been infected with the virus.

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg
Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg
  • Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km long by 25 km wide
A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg currently afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday.
The newly calved berg, designated A-76 by scientists, was spotted in recent satellite images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, the space agency said in a statement posted on its website with a photo of the enormous, oblong ice sheet.
Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km (106 miles) long by 25 km (15 miles) wide.
By comparison, Spain’s popular tourist island of Majorca in the Mediterranean occupies 3,640 square km (1,405 square miles). The US state of Rhode Island is smaller still, with a land mass of just 2,678 square km (1,034 square miles).
The enormity of A-76, which broke away from Antarctica’s Ronne Ice Shelf, ranks as the largest existing iceberg on the planet, surpassing the now second-place A-23A, about 3,380 square km (1,305 square miles) in size and also floating in the Weddell Sea.
Another massive Antarctic iceberg that had threatened a penguin-populated island off the southern tip of South America has since lost much of its mass and broken into pieces, scientists said earlier this year.
A-76 was first detected by the British Antarctic Survey and confirmed by the US National Ice Center based in Maryland using imagery from Copernicus Sentinel-1, consisting of two polar-orbiting satellites.
The Ronne Ice Shelf on the flank of the Antarctic Peninsula is one of the largest of several enormous floating sheets of ice that connect to the continent’s landmass and extend out into the surrounding seas.
Periodic calving off of large chunks of those shelves is part of a natural cycle. But some ice shelves along the Antarctic Peninsula have undergone rapid disintegration in recent years, a phenomenon scientists believe may be related to climate change, according to the US National Snow & Ice Data Center.

Iranian film director murdered by family in so-called ‘honor killing’

Iranian film director murdered by family in so-called ‘honor killing’
Iranian film director murdered by family in so-called ‘honor killing’

Iranian film director murdered by family in so-called ‘honor killing’
  • Babak Khorramdin, 47, was killed over unmarried status, according to reports
  • Khorramdin’s father confesses to drugging and murdering his son as both parents have been arrested
LONDON: The remains of an Iranian film director have been found after he was allegedly murdered and dismembered by his parents.

Babak Khorramdin, who spent time working in London, was the victim of a so-called “honor killing” after an argument with his father over his unmarried status.

Mohammad Shahriari, head of the Tehran Criminal Court, said Khorramdin’s father confessed to drugging and murdering his son, before cutting up his body and leaving it in the trash.

Human remains were discovered in trash bags and a suitcase in Ekbatan, western Tehran, on Sunday, where the family lived. Iranian police said further evidence of the murder was found at the family home. Both parents have been arrested.

Khorramdin, 47, graduated from the University of Tehran in 2009 with a master’s degree in cinema and moved to London a year later.

Jason Brodsky, a Middle East analyst and editor at Iran International TV, told the Daily Mail: “I think the horrific death of Babak Khorramdin is only the latest example of a long pattern of domestic violence that we have seen in Iran.

“It follows the tragic death of Ali Fazeli Monfared, who was killed by family members after they found out he was gay. That is not to mention the case last year of Romina Ashfrafi, a 14-year-old girl who was beheaded by her father in an honor killing,” he said.

Despite a child protection law being passed in 2020 in Iran, honor killings and domestic violence continue.

“This is an area the international community needs to address with Iran,” Brodsky said.

Chinese Mars rover beams back first photos

Chinese Mars rover beams back first photos
Chinese Mars rover beams back first photos

Chinese Mars rover beams back first photos
  • China’s first probe on the Red Planet has beamed back its first “selfies” after its history-making landing last week
  • The Zhurong rover has been celebrated in China as a milestone in its ascent to space superpower status
BEIJING: Solar panels against an alien landscape, ramps and rods pointing at the Martian horizon — China’s first probe on the Red Planet has beamed back its first “selfies” after its history-making landing last week.
The Zhurong rover was carried into the Martian atmosphere in a lander on Saturday, in the first ever successful probe landing by any country on its first Mars mission.
Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese fire god, arrived a few months behind the United States’ latest probe to Mars — Perseverance — and has been celebrated in China as a milestone in its ascent to space superpower status.
The China National Space Administration on Wednesday published the images taken by cameras attached to the rover, which showed the obstacle-avoidance equipment and solar panels on the vehicle, as well as the texture of the Martian surface.
“People of the Internet, the Mars images you’ve been longing for are here,” the space agency said in a social media post containing the images.
The rover’s landing was a nail-biter for Chinese space engineers, with state media describing the process of using a parachute to slow descent and buffer legs as “the most challenging part of the mission.”
It is expected to spend around three months there taking photos and harvesting geographical data.
China has come a long way in its race to catch up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration.
It successfully launched the first module of its new space station last month with hopes of having it crewed by 2022 and eventually sending humans to the Moon.

