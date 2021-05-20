Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman

MUSCAT: Qatar’s biggest phone company Ooredoo has appointed Noor Al-Sulaiti as CEO of Ooredoo Oman, making her the first woman appointed to this position in one of the group’s main markets.

Al-Sulaiti has been in the telecoms industry for 17 years, and recently held the position of CEO of “Starlink,” one of the group companies, the company said in a filing to the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Prior to that, she was general manager at Phono and FASTtelco in Kuwait.

Ooredoo is a Qatar-based telecommunications company operating in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. It provides its services to individual and corporate clients in 10 countries.

In January of this year, state-owned Energy Development Oman appointed Haifa Al Khalifa as the first female CEO of an energy company in the sultanate. The only female leader of a public company in Oman is Rawan Al Said, CEO of Takaful Oman Insurance and chairperson for National Bank of Oman.

Ooreedoo also announced today the appointment of Bassam Yousef Al Ibrahim as CEO of Ooredoo Algeria, effective 20 May 2021.