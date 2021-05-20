You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,330 new infections on Thursday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mnu7x

Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 421,726
  • A total of 7,214 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,330 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 381 were recorded in Makkah, 350 in Riyadh, 161 in the Eastern Province, 115 in Madinah, 77 in Asir, 72 in Jazan, 41 in Tabuk, 32 in Hail, 27 in Najran, 13 in Al-Baha, 13 in the Northern Borders region and seven in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 421,726 after 1,055 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,214 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 12.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit
Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan

KSrelief chief meets Azerbaijan envoy in Riyadh

KSrelief chief meets Azerbaijan envoy in Riyadh
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
SPA

KSrelief chief meets Azerbaijan envoy in Riyadh

KSrelief chief meets Azerbaijan envoy in Riyadh
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met the Azerbaijan envoy to Saudi Arabia, Shahin Abdullayev, in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two men discussed issues of common interest related to the humanitarian and relief fields. The ambassador praised KSrelief’s efforts in supporting affected countries and people around the world.

KSrelief has implemented 1,556 projects worth more than $5 billion in 59 countries. The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015.

According to a recent KSrelief report, countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($3.53 billion), Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($203 million).

 

 

Topics: Azerbaijan King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran in Yemen. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief aims to jumpstart Yemen fishing industry
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided more than $1.7 million worth of medical aid and supplies to Cameroon. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers COVID-19 medical aid to Cameroon

Who’s Who: Samer Kurdi, chairman of Sunbulah Group

Who’s Who: Samer Kurdi, chairman of Sunbulah Group
Updated 22 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Samer Kurdi, chairman of Sunbulah Group

Who’s Who: Samer Kurdi, chairman of Sunbulah Group
Updated 22 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Samer Kurdi is the board chairman of Sunbulah Group, one of largest food manufacturing companies in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

He is also the managing partner of Ika, the Kurdi family’s investment arm.

Kurdi, who gained a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the American University, Washington, DC, in 1999, aims to use his experience to help inspire young entrepreneurs and promote small businesses.

He leads and chairs a number of entrepreneur groups and organizations, including the global nonprofit Entrepreneurs’ Organization. He is also on the panel of investors in the Saudi version of the TV show “Shark Tank,” offering his financial support for creative business ideas.

He has represented the Kingdom in a number of Saudi trade delegations, including the late King Abdullah’s visit to Italy and the Vatican in 2007, and King Salman’s trip to the US in 2015.

As well as the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, Kurdi has been a member of Al-Aghar Group, the Kingdom’s leading knowledge economy think tank, and Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, both of which seek to promote the business community in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

He supports several charity and nonprofit organizations and is a board member of Dar Al-Fikr Schools, one of the leading nonprofit schools in the Kingdom.

He is a member of the economic sustainability committee of the Prince Majed Society for Community Development, one of the most prestigious charitable associations in the country, a board member of the Namaa Al-Munawara Endowment, a pioneering initiative aimed at boosting economic and social development in the Madinah region, and a board member of the National Committee for the Care of Prisoners and Their Families.

Topics: Who's Who Sunbulah Group

Related

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Khotani, MENA area vice president of Sitecore
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Khotani, MENA area vice president of Sitecore
Who’s Who: Dr. Ebtisam Mohammed Al-Mathal, secretary of the board of trustees at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Ebtisam Mohammed Al-Mathal, secretary of the board of trustees at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam

Saudi FM at UN: Israeli aggressions against Palestinian people dangerous violation of international law

Saudi FM at UN: Israeli aggressions against Palestinian people dangerous violation of international law
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi FM at UN: Israeli aggressions against Palestinian people dangerous violation of international law

Saudi FM at UN: Israeli aggressions against Palestinian people dangerous violation of international law
  • Prince Faisal said OIC members reject and condemn “continued Israeli occupation of occupied Palestinian land”
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Continued Israeli aggressions against the rights of the Palestinian people are a dangerous violation of international law, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday.
Speaking at an emergency in-person meeting of the UN General Assembly, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the escalating situation between Israel and Palestine violates the “UN charter which provides for the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force and bans any threat to international peace, security and stability.”
It also undermines the chance for a two-state solution, promotes violence and extremism and torpedoes all international efforts to bring about peace and stability in the region, Prince Faisal said.
The foreign minister added that Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members reject and condemn “continued Israeli occupation of the occupied Palestinian land including East Jerusalem and the establishment of an apartheid regime through building settlements, demolishing Palestinian properties, building an expansion wall, confiscating Palestinian territories, houses and properties, evacuating and forcefully displacing Palestinians from their homes and lands.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN Palestine Israel East Jerusalem violence

Related

Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit
Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan

Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit

Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit

Saudi Arabia’s culture minister meets Greek FM during Athens visit
  • Prince Badr met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s culture minister met with Greece’s foreign minister in Athens on Thursday.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan is on a two-day official visit to the country to discuss aspects of cultural cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece.
Nikos Dendias said that talks with the culture minister “focused on further strengthening Greek-Saudi cooperation, recent developments in the region,” and the foreign minister’s recent visit to Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan.
Prince Badr met with the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni on Wednesday.

Topics: Saudi Culture Ministry Greece Saudi Arabia Nikos Dendias

Related

Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years
Saudi Arabia
Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years
Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to help Sudan cut debts from UAE, Kuwait, China and Japan

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Jazan in Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Jazan in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Jazan in Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Jazan in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it had intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, Al Arabiya TV reported Thursday.

The coalition, which is fighting to restore the legitimacy of the internationally recognized government in Yemen, said it will take all measures to protect civilians in accordance with international law.

This is the first cross-border attack reported by the coalition since a lull observed for the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday on May 13.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi attack on market south of Hodeidah
Middle-East
Yemeni minister condemns Houthi attack on market south of Hodeidah
KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran in Yemen. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief aims to jumpstart Yemen fishing industry

Latest updates

KSrelief chief meets Azerbaijan envoy in Riyadh
KSrelief chief meets Azerbaijan envoy in Riyadh
Who’s Who: Samer Kurdi, chairman of Sunbulah Group
Who’s Who: Samer Kurdi, chairman of Sunbulah Group
A young Arab chef melds traditional Middle East food ingredients with modern techniques
A young Arab chef melds traditional Middle East food ingredients with modern techniques
Tangible change in US public opinion toward Palestinians
Tangible change in US public opinion toward Palestinians
Water shortages loom in Pakistan as temperature drops slow glacial melt 
Water shortages loom in Pakistan as temperature drops slow glacial melt 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.