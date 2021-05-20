RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,330 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 381 were recorded in Makkah, 350 in Riyadh, 161 in the Eastern Province, 115 in Madinah, 77 in Asir, 72 in Jazan, 41 in Tabuk, 32 in Hail, 27 in Najran, 13 in Al-Baha, 13 in the Northern Borders region and seven in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 421,726 after 1,055 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,214 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 12.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/mnu7x
Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 421,726
- A total of 7,214 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,330 new infections on Thursday.