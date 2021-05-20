KSrelief chief meets Azerbaijan envoy in Riyadh

RIYADH: The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met the Azerbaijan envoy to Saudi Arabia, Shahin Abdullayev, in Riyadh on Thursday.
During the meeting, the two men discussed issues of common interest related to the humanitarian and relief fields. The ambassador praised KSrelief’s efforts in supporting affected countries and people around the world.
KSrelief has implemented 1,556 projects worth more than $5 billion in 59 countries. The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015.
According to a recent KSrelief report, countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($3.53 billion), Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($203 million).