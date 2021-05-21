You are here

  • Home
  • Ramadan 2021: Top 10 movers in the UAE

Ramadan 2021: Top 10 movers in the UAE

Ramadan 2021: Top 10 movers in the UAE
Short Url

https://arab.news/5crmw

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Ramadan 2021: Top 10 movers in the UAE

Ramadan 2021: Top 10 movers in the UAE
  • YouGov ranks the top 10 brands improved the most during the holy month
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The impact of the pandemic on last year’s holy month was severe. Advertising and marketing budgets were significantly reduced, with many brands slashing spending. This year, however, as the economy picked up, brands regained confidence and started investing more in their advertising efforts.

Research and analytics firm YouGov conducted a survey to discover the brands with the biggest change in advertising awareness scores year-on-year during Ramadan.

The list was compiled using the firm’s ad awareness score, which measures whether a respondent has seen any advertising for the brand in the past two weeks.

This year, Global Village in Dubai emerged as the top mover with a 14.2 score increase compared to Ramadan 2020. As outdoor spaces and event venues continue to adapt to virus safety procedures, Global Village decided to extend its open season into Ramadan. This extension, coupled with it being its 25th year, saw Global Village heavily invest in promotional activities, reaching a much wider audience.

In a strong year for e-commerce retailers, Noon.com saw the second-biggest change with an increase of 11.1 points. Capitalizing on online shopping behaviors and embracing the spirit of Ramadan, the online retailer offered daily deals and discounts of up to 75 percent on groceries and household items, even reaching households that were affected by the pandemic.

Another online retailer, food delivery platform Talabat.com, enjoyed the third-best improvement, gaining 7.9 points on last year. The brand partnered with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) to launch its “Ramadan Heroes” campaign with the aim of providing iftar meals to those in need. The virtual charity endeavor struck a chord with many, helping the brand to enhance its advertising awareness during the holy month.

Similarly, Starbucks joined the festivities by introducing seasonal Ramadan cups. The holiday cups attracted consumer attention, raising the brand’s advertising awareness by 6.7 points compared to last year.  

Half of the brands on this year’s list are destinations such as Global Village, Dubai Parks & Resorts and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, indicating that these companies have successfully reinvested in advertising activities as restrictions were lifted. 

It also points to people being more interested in spending time outside the home at family destinations after a year of multiple lockdowns.

“Leveraging BrandIndex’s daily sampling, our data show that a renewed focus on communication during the Holy Month has reaped particularly strong benefits for the top-ranked brands in the UAE,” said Scott Booth, Head of Data Products and Data Services, MENA, YouGov.
“Leisure and Entertainment brands, especially hard-hit during the pandemic period, generated remarkably strong results from their Ramadan campaigns as a strong vaccination drive by the UAE led to relaxation of restrictions in the country.”

Related

Fast food firm’s Ramadan Pizza aims to taste, do good
Media
Fast food firm’s Ramadan Pizza aims to taste, do good
Ramadan recipes: This freekeh-stuffed chicken is comfort food for the soul
Lifestyle
Ramadan recipes: This freekeh-stuffed chicken is comfort food for the soul

Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak

Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak
Updated 20 May 2021
RAY HANANIA

Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak

Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak
  • Arab News journalist Tarek Ali Ahmad tells US-based Ray Hanania Radio Show this is indicative of ‘Western bias when it comes to Saudi Arabia’
  • Subsequent investigations led to the finger of blame being pointed at the brother of the woman with whom Bezos was having an extramarital affair
Updated 20 May 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Many Western news outlets failed in their duty to correct mistaken reporting that falsely accused Saudi authorities of involvement in hacking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s phone, a media insider said on Wednesday.

After US tabloid the National Enquirer reported in 2019 that the billionaire was having an extramarital affair with former news anchor and media personality Lauren Sanchez, the Saudis were accused of stealing personal information by hacking his cell phone.

READ MORE

Experts said while a hack “likely” occurred, the investigation leaves too many “unanswered questions,” including how a hack happened or which spyware program was used, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Bezos, who bought the Washington Post in 2013, claimed that he had been targeted by powerful enemies who were unhappy with stories about them that had been published by the newspaper, including the Saudis and the Trump organization.

Officials in the Kingdom denied the accusations, but this narrative of a plot involving the Saudis and others continued to be a key part of reports published by the Post, overshadowing the original story of Bezos’s infidelity. Many other Western news outlets — including The New York Times in the US and The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph in the UK — published stories that repeated the allegations of hacks and leaks by Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE

The UK newspaper Daily Mail reported that Lauren Sanchez's ex-husband was claimed to be the source who leaked her affair with billionaire Jeff Bezos, according to court documents. Read the article here.

Yet investigations into the leaks soon began to focus on a culprit much closer to home: Laura Sanchez’s brother, Michael Sanchez. In the tell-all book “Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire,” which was published last week, author Brad Stone, a senior executive editor at Bloomberg News, offers an in-depth view of how the brother’s leaks to the National Inquirer allegedly happened.

Rather than retract and correct their mistaken reporting, as they often demand of other news sources, many of the media outlets that had published allegations of Saudi involvement quietly ignored or underplayed the ongoing revelations about the true source of the story, said Arab News journalist Tarek Ali Ahmad on Wednesday during a discussion on the US-based Ray Hanania Radio Show.

“Jeff Bezos actually blamed Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for this leak to the National Enquirer,” he said. “In a huge blog post he blamed Saudi Arabia for targeting him because of his stake in the Washington Post.”

READ MORE

Author Brad Stone, a senior executive editor at Bloomberg News, has offered an in-depth view of how Lauren Sanchez’s brother’s leaks to the National Inquirer allegedly happened. Click here to read.

The Post and other Western media suggested that the source of the hack had been an exchange of WhatsApp messages between Bezos and the crown prince that included malicious code that stole personal data. The Saudis vehemently denied any involvement in hacking or leaking information and called it “absurd,” he added.

“Even AMI (American Media, Inc.) which is the owner of the National Enquirer denied it and said there was only one source (of information) and that was Michael Sanchez … so, the Saudis had no part to play in it,” said Ali Ahmad.

While a few newspapers did report the new developments, many of the media outlets that had printed the false allegations about Saudi Arabia failed to retract or correct the claims they had made or repeated, he added.

This is indicative of “some form of Western bias when it comes to Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that the type of “bias by omission” evident in this case is common when a newspaper does not wish to admit it was wrong or correct an obviously inaccurate story it has published.

* The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington DC on WDMV AM 700 on the US Arab Radio Network, and streams live on Facebook. Archives of the show can be found at ArabNews.com/RayRadioShow.

Topics: Jeff Bezos Amazon Saudi Arabia media social media

Related

BBC under fire after inquiry finds reporter was ‘deceitful’ in securing Diana interview

BBC under fire after inquiry finds reporter was ‘deceitful’ in securing Diana interview
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

BBC under fire after inquiry finds reporter was ‘deceitful’ in securing Diana interview

BBC under fire after inquiry finds reporter was ‘deceitful’ in securing Diana interview
  • BBC set up the investigation in November from Diana's brother alleging he had been tricked into introducing her to journalist Martin Bashir
  • Broadcaster agrees to return awards won by the interview
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Reports emerged this afternoon that an official inquiry found that former BBC reporter Martin Bashir had commissioned fake bank statements and used “deceitful behaviour” in a “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines to secure his 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. 

The findings of the report indicate that Bashir lied both to the princess, and to her brother Earl Spencer, in his attempts to secure the interview. He reportedly showed Earl Spencer forged bank statements that appeared to show payments by the media to associates of the family for information. 

This, Earl Spencer says, was to gain his confidence so that he would introduce Martin Bashir to his sister, Princess Diana. 

The investigation, conducted by the former supreme court judge Lord Dyson, found that the BBC did not uphold its hallmark standards of integrity and transparency and Bashir had committed a “serious breach” of BBC guidelines. 

In 1996, Tony Hall, the then-head of BBC, carried out an investigation of the interview. However, Dyson was reportedly highly critical of the probe, calling it “flawed and woefully ineffective.”

In response to the report findings, Bashir apologized and said the faking of bank statements was a “stupid thing to do” and “an action I deeply regret.” But, he added he felt it had “no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview.”

The current BBC Director General Tim Davie has made a “full and unconditional” apology after the findings in Dyson’s report were released this afternoon.

Davie said: “Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.”

The 1995 Panorama interview made Bashir a star after an audience of almost 23 million tuned in to hear Princess Diana reveal details of her life and make the famous comment that there were “three of us in this marriage,” in reference to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The BBC, which revealed that the six-month report cost around £1.4 million ($1.9 million), said it would return the many awards that Bashir’s interview won.

Topics: Princess Diana BBC Martin Bashir

Related

New statue of UK’s Princess Diana to be installed next year
Lifestyle
New statue of UK’s Princess Diana to be installed next year
BBC receives nearly 110,000 complaints about Prince Philip coverage
Media
BBC receives nearly 110,000 complaints about Prince Philip coverage

StarzPlay bolsters partnership with Ooredoo Tunisia

On-demand service StarzPlay has strengthened its existing partnership with telecoms company Ooredoo in Tunisia. (Supplied)
On-demand service StarzPlay has strengthened its existing partnership with telecoms company Ooredoo in Tunisia. (Supplied)
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

StarzPlay bolsters partnership with Ooredoo Tunisia

On-demand service StarzPlay has strengthened its existing partnership with telecoms company Ooredoo in Tunisia. (Supplied)
  • Move will offer subscribers access to premium content, add-on channels
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: On-demand service StarzPlay has strengthened its existing partnership with telecoms company Ooredoo in Tunisia to offer its customers access to the platform’s add-on channels UFC and Discovery+ in addition to the StarzPlay subscription as part of a bundle service.

Raghida Abou-Fadel, senior vice president of sales and business development at StarzPlay, said: “Our partnership with Ooredoo Tunisia underlines our commitment to provide our content for more people across the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

“Tunisia is an important market for us, and we are confident that our continued partnership will enable us to strengthen our market reach further.”

Following partnerships in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, StarzPlay is continuing its MENA expansion through the latest linkup.

Mustapha Ben Ghachem, head of value-added service and content at Ooredoo Tunisia, said: “Consumers today seek easy and convenient access to services and bundling our packages with partners having the same DNA helps us to attract new customers as well as retain the existing ones.”

Ooredoo Tunisia subscribers can access StarzPlay’s entertainment line-up for as long as their package is active.

Topics: media Ooredoo Tunisia Starzplay

Related

Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman
Business & Economy
Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman
Qatar’s Ooredoo agrees $750m sale of 4,200 towers in Indonesia
Business & Economy
Qatar’s Ooredoo agrees $750m sale of 4,200 towers in Indonesia

Israeli airstrike kills Palestinian journalist

Israeli airstrike kills Palestinian journalist
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Israeli airstrike kills Palestinian journalist

Israeli airstrike kills Palestinian journalist
  • Media watchdog issues condemnation, calls for clarity over whether home struck deliberately
  • Yousef Abu Hussein’s wife, brother injured in same attack
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Gaza-based Palestinian journalist Yousef Abu Hussein was killed on Wednesday by an Israeli airstrike on the building in which he lived. His wife and brother were injured. 

Footage by Al-Araby TV showed that the building’s two upper floors were destroyed but the rest of it did not appear to be significantly damaged. Residents did not reportedly received any prior notice of the attack.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Thursday condemned the killing of Abu Hussein and called on Israeli authorities to immediately clarify whether they deliberately struck his home.

On May 12, Israeli airstrikes also destroyed the Al-Shorouk building in Gaza, which housed a number of media outlets.

Topics: Yousef Abu Hussein Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Gaza

Related

Israel bombs another building housing media office in Gaza
Media
Israel bombs another building housing media office in Gaza
AP releases statement after Israeli attack on building housing media offices
Media
AP releases statement after Israeli attack on building housing media offices

Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis

Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis

Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis
  • News sites have reported that Israeli ultranationalist social media accounts are breeding grounds for hate speech and are being used to organize anti-Arab attacks in Israel
  • A group called La Familia-Death to Arabs, was linked to La Familia, the far-right, football supporter group of the Israeli Premier League club Beitar Jerusalem
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Ultranationalist Israelis in recent days have created secret online groups to hide their activities and to organize and spread hate against Arab Israelis. 

News sites, including Sky News, have been monitoring the activities of Israeli ultranationalist social media accounts and have reported that the accounts are breeding grounds for hate speech and are being used to organize anti-Arab attacks in Israel. 

While some of these groups are currently under review from Facebook, the encrypted messaging app Telegram previously took down a few of the channels, including one with “war group” in its title and another called “Death to Arabs.”

Reports indicated that the attack on an Arab man who was pulled from his car by a mob of right-wing Israelis and beaten in the streets of Bat Yam last week was coordinated on Telegram.

One of the groups shut down by Telegram boasted around 6,000 members who call themselves a civilian army. After it was deactivated, its members reportedly regrouped and formed a different channel that includes more than 400 users. 

Usernames on these groups include “Death to Arabs,” “State of Israel,” and “Every Arab killed is a holiday for us.” One member carrying the username “State of Israel” shared an image of a man who had been shot in the head, captioned “Father of all Arabs.”

Another group, called La Familia-Death to Arabs, was linked to La Familia, the far-right, football supporter group of the Israeli Premier League club Beitar Jerusalem. The group was also shut down by Telegram for encouraging members to take to the streets to “bring order” and for inciting violence. 

Facebook and WhatsApp groups are also vehicles for inciting violence, with some appearing to be connected to far-right Israeli political party Otzma Yehudit, meaning “Jewish Strength.” 

A post on one of these groups reads: “In Lod there is a call for all those who carry a weapon to come asap to Lod to help save Jewish lives. Yes, it’s that bad. I emphasize: ONLY those with weapons!” The page was recently deleted by Facebook. 

Most of these groups cannot be accessed without the admin’s approval and require a comprehensive set of security questions to verify prospective users. First, they must offer a photo of themselves with proof of the date and time it was taken and a link to their personal social media.

Then, they must produce a video and a written message in Hebrew vowing support for Israel and affirming a willingness to give their life for the cause. This evidence is then sent to an admin who will invite the user to the private chat. 

A spokesperson for Facebook stated that the platform has dedicated teams, comprised of native Arabic and Hebrew speakers, that are “closely monitoring the situation on the ground” and “removing content and accounts that break our rules as quickly as possible.”

“We’re reviewing the accounts shared by Sky News and have already removed one Facebook Group for breaking our rules,” the spokesperson said. 

Topics: Ultranationalist Israelis Arab Israelis Beitar Jerusalem Lod

Related

Special Israel PM ‘driving a wedge between Arab Israelis’
Middle-East
Israel PM ‘driving a wedge between Arab Israelis’
Special Black Lives Matter tweets support for Palestinians
World
Black Lives Matter tweets support for Palestinians

Latest updates

Japan approves 2 new coronavirus vaccines ahead of emergency expansion
Japan approves 2 new coronavirus vaccines ahead of emergency expansion
Bahrain, Kuwait take Palestinian cause to the UN General Assembly, Jordan ruler seeks de-escalation in Gaza
Bahrain, Kuwait take Palestinian cause to the UN General Assembly, Jordan ruler seeks de-escalation in Gaza
Ramadan 2021: Top 10 movers in the UAE
Ramadan 2021: Top 10 movers in the UAE
UAE confirms 1,401 new COVID-19 cases amid vaccination campaign
UAE confirms 1,401 new COVID-19 cases amid vaccination campaign
China closes skyscraper as cause of shaking is investigated
China closes skyscraper as cause of shaking is investigated

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.