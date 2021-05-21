You are here

'Wrong place, wrong time' for Lebanese teen killed in UK drive-by shooting

'Wrong place, wrong time' for Lebanese teen killed in UK drive-by shooting
Mourners carry the casket of Aya Hachem, a 19-year-old law student who was killed in a shooting in the UK town of Blackburn on May 17. (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP)
‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for Lebanese teen killed in UK drive-by shooting

‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for Lebanese teen killed in UK drive-by shooting
  • Aya Hachem killed amid feud between local businesses
  • Prosecutors: Aspiring lawyer was ‘simply unlucky’
LONDON: Lebanese-born law student Aya Hachem, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Britain last year, was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” when she was shot dead amid a feud between local businesses, a court has heard.

Hachem, 19, was gunned down outside a supermarket in a drive-by shooting in the town of Blackburn in May last year. She died in hospital.

The shooting was the culmination of a long-running and steadily escalating dispute between the owners of two local tyre firms, Quickshine Tyres and RI Tyres, a jury has heard.

Eight people are currently on trial over Hachem’s killing, which prosecutors allege was the result of a plot to kill the owner of Quickshine Tyres. The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks.

Hachem “was simply unlucky,” prosecutors told the court. “She was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

India’s financial hub gears up for a third COVID-19 wave

India’s financial hub gears up for a third COVID-19 wave
India’s financial hub gears up for a third COVID-19 wave

India’s financial hub gears up for a third COVID-19 wave
  • Mumbai is building four mammoth centers across the city with units for children infected with COVID-19
  • India has the world’s second-largest caseload after the United States
MUMBAI: India’s crowded financial hub Mumbai won plaudits this year for tackling the second wave of the pandemic better than any other metropolis in the country — and it is gearing up to get ahead of a potential third wave that experts fear could affect children.
Mumbai is building four mammoth centers across the city with units for children infected with COVID-19 and it is working closely with a special task force that includes some of India’s top pediatricians, the city’s civic chief said.
“If a 2-year-old child becomes highly symptomatic, how can you deposit the child in hospital without the mother?” Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told Reuters. “We have already started preparing for that. ... One should be faster than the virus.”
With more than 25 million infections, India has the world’s second-largest caseload after the United States and many of its states have been grappling with a lack of hospital beds and inadequate oxygen and medical supplies.
Mumbai, in India’s richest state, Maharashtra, struggled initially with one of the highest caseloads in the country but reined in the virus with strict lockdowns, widespread testing and a decentralized COVID management system.
Chahal, widely credited for successfully managing the surge there, said the four COVID care centers with pediatric units, as good as hospitals, will be able to house more than a thousand children along with a parent.
The facilities, which will also have intensive-care units (ICUs), will be ready by next month, well before experts predict the third wave will hit, said Chahal, adding that there is ample funding from the state, companies and even Bollywood celebrities.
The city is spending tens of millions of dollars to build the pediatric units and is already procuring ventilators, monitors and other medical equipment, Chahal said.
Apart from these units, the government is also in talks with hospitals to increase the number of pediatric beds and ICUs.
The pediatric task force, led by Dr. Suhas Prabhu, plans to train about 660 pediatricians on how to handle children affected by COVID-19, and then broaden the training to more staff.
The third wave might not end up affecting children greatly, but cities like Mumbai cannot afford to be caught off guard, Prabhu said.
Chahal was handpicked by Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray in May last year to lead the city’s response when the virus hit.
Chahal, the son of an army officer, set up local COVID “war rooms” in 24 zones in the city to decentralize the pressure and hasten the response.
Even as other cities in Maharashtra continue to report high numbers, Mumbai’s cases have plunged, says Prince Surana, a doctor who runs three hospitals in the city.
But Chahal says Mumbai is not out of the woods.
The city, like the rest of India, is still grappling with an acute shortage of vaccines.
The city has floated a global tender to acquire 10 million doses from private companies, Chahal said.
“If we get the vaccines, in 60 days we can fully vaccinate Mumbai and negate the threat of a third wave,” he said. “That’s my biggest challenge and we are on it now.”

EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’

EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’
EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’

EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’
  • EU vowed to increase efforts for a long-term “political solution” to resolve the crisis
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Friday welcomed a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, and vowed to increase efforts for a long-term “political solution” to resolve the crisis.
“The European Union welcomes the announced cease-fire bringing to an end the violence in and around Gaza. We commend Egypt, Qatar, United Nations, United States and others who have played a facilitating role in this,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
“We are appalled and regret the loss of life over these past 11 days. As the EU has consistently reiterated, the situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable.”
The statement insisted that “only a political solution will bring sustainable peace and end once for all the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”
“Restoring a political horizon toward a two-state solution now remains of utmost importance. The EU is ready to fully support Israeli and Palestinian authorities in these efforts,” it said.
“The EU is renewing its engagement with key international partners, including the United States, and other partners in the region, as well as with the revitalized Middle East Quartet, to this end.”
A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, appeared to be holding Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

Gaza’s fragile healthcare system buckling under the strain of war

Myanmar junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s party

Myanmar junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s party
Myanmar junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s party

Myanmar junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s party
  • Decision was made during a meeting with political parties that was boycotted by many parties
  • Aung Suu Kyi has been held in detention and faces numerous charges filed in two courts
Myanmar’s junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party (NLD) because of what it said was fraud in a November election, news outlet Myanmar Now said on Friday, citing a commissioner.
Myanmar Now said the decision was made during a meeting with political parties that was boycotted by many parties including the NLD.
The election fraud conducted by the NLD was illegal “so we will have to dissolve the party’s registration,” the chairman of the junta-backed Union Election Commission (UEC), Thein Soe, was cited in the report as saying.
“Those who did that will be considered as traitors and we will take action,” said Thein Soe.
A spokesman for the junta and for a pro-democracy national unity government, which includes ousted members of the NLD, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A spokesman for the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party said it had representatives at the meeting, which was still going on, and he was not aware of the outcome.
Myanmar’s army took power alleging fraud in a November election that was swept by the party of Suu Kyi, who fought for democracy for decades before tentative reforms began a decade ago. The electoral commission at the time had rejected the army’s complaints.
The security forces have killed more than 800 people since a wave of protests broke out after coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group says.
Fighting has also flared between the security forces and ethnic minority guerrilla groups.
The turmoil has alarmed Myanmar’s neighbors and the broader international community, but the generals have shown no sign of any intention of seeking a compromise with the pro-democracy movement.
Since her arrest hours before a Feb. 1 coup, Suu Kyi has been held in detention and faces numerous charges filed in two courts, the most serious under a colonial-era official secrets act, punishable by 14 years in prison.
Suu Kyi, 75, has been permitted to speak with lawyers only via a video link in the presence of security personnel. Her co-defendant is Win Myint, the ousted president.
Opponents of the military have formed a National Unity Government, which operates under cover or through members based abroad. It has announced it is setting up of a People’s Defense Force to challenge the junta.
Japan, a major donor to Myanmar, will have to rethink its aid provision to Myanmar if the situation in the Southeast Asian nation does not improve, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in Tokyo.

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi hit with new criminal charge
Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta

Japan approves 2 new coronavirus vaccines ahead of emergency expansion

Japan approves 2 new coronavirus vaccines ahead of emergency expansion
Japan approves 2 new coronavirus vaccines ahead of emergency expansion

Japan approves 2 new coronavirus vaccines ahead of emergency expansion
  • Japan has administered one or more vaccine doses to roughly 5 million people
TOKYO: Japan on Friday approved the use of two new vaccines – Moderna and AstraZeneca – hours ahead of an expansion of a state of coronavirus emergency that will cover roughly 40 percent of the population. It’s the latest effort to contain a worrying surge in infections nine weeks ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.
Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said the two new vaccines will help speed up inoculations. Japan has administered one or more vaccine doses to roughly 5 million people, or just 4 percent of the population, using the Pfizer shots that were approved in February.
A quicker vaccine rollout is seen as key to Japan’s ability to contain a worsening spread of the coronavirus. More than half of Japan’s roughly 12,000 COVID-19 deaths have happened since February. The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition hit a record high this week.
Although there’s no forced lockdown, the state of emergency allows cities to demand shops and public establishments to close or shorten hours. It has expanded from the hotspots of Osaka and Tokyo in late April to other regions earlier this month.
On Friday, the government is set to add Okinawa prefecture, a southern archipelago that hosts most of the US military forces stationed in Japan. More than 40 percent of Japan’s population will be under the state of emergency starting this weekend.
As the government pushes to host the Olympics in about two months, virus containment is essential to warding off mounting public worry about the safety of the event. Recent polls have found that more than 80 percent of Japanese oppose hosting the Summer Games.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to finish vaccinating the country’s roughly 36 million elderly population by the end of July, when the Games are to be held. However, a government survey of 1,741 municipalities released last week found around 15 percent will not be able to meet the deadline.
Following local vaccine rollouts at cities and towns across the country, the government on Monday will open mass-vaccination sites in two of the country’s biggest metropolitan areas, Tokyo and Osaka, with the goal of administering the shots to up to 15,000 elderly people a day. The sites will use the Moderna shots.
Japan has secured around 364 million vaccine doses, including 50 million of the Moderna vaccine through a contract with Tokyo-based Takeda Pharmaceutical, 120 million from AstraZeneca, and 194 million from Pfizer. All three vaccines require two doses.

Japan faces new coronavirus emergencies, three months before Olympics
Japan widens coronavirus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge

Canine coronavirus detected in Malaysian patients: study

Canine coronavirus detected in Malaysian patients: study
Canine coronavirus detected in Malaysian patients: study

Canine coronavirus detected in Malaysian patients: study
  • Coronaviruses were understudied for many years, as they were mainly associated with common colds
WASHINGTON: When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Professor Gregory Gray at Duke University’s Global Health Institute tasked a graduate student at his lab with developing a pan-species coronavirus test in order to help prevent the next catastrophe.

The idea was to deploy the tool, once its accuracy was validated, to look back at test samples from human patients in order to search for signs of coronaviruses that might have begun to cross over from animals.
Gray and his colleague’s findings, released Thursday in Clinical Infectious Diseases, showed a canine coronavirus was present in a group of mostly children patients admitted to hospital for pneumonia in Malaysia in 2017 and 2018.
The team suspect the dog virus caused their illness, as opposed to merely being present in the patients’ airways — but can’t conclusively prove it.
Given the genetic makeup of the virus it’s unlikely that it is currently circulating between humans.
“What we’re advocating for... is more application of pan-species diagnostics to look for five different viral families we think are the most problematic in causing epidemics in humans,” Gray told AFP.
Coronaviruses were understudied for many years, as they were mainly associated with common colds.
That changed after the SARS and MERS outbreaks of 2002 and 2012, which originated in civets and camels, respectively.
Most scientists believe the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid also has a zoonotic origin.
Gray asked Lishan Xiu, a Chinese PhD student-scholar, to make a pan-species coronavirus test, which he did by finding where the genetic sequences of the various members of this family aligned.
They used this tool on nasal swab tests taken from pneumonia patients from the hospital in Sarawak, Malaysia, and found that eight of 301 samples appeared to have a canine virus.

The finding was surprising, and to confirm it, they teamed up with leading virologist Anastasia Vlasova at Ohio State University, who was able to grow more of the virus and sequence its entire genome.
From that, they determined the virus, which they called CCoV-HuPn-2018, was mainly canine in origin but it also had feline and swine components.
It showed some mutations that were consistent with adapting to transmission among humans, but it’s not known how long this evolution might take — maybe decades, maybe never, said Gray.
All of the patients recovered from their pneumonia and were sent home.
“But getting admitted for pneumonia in general means you’re pretty sick, the clinician is worried about you,” added Gray.
The fact that the team was able to detect canine virus in humans in what was essentially a small pilot study, together with recent similar findings from other research groups, could point to a much larger problem, he emphasized.
“We are missing the boat here,” said Gray.
“If we set up surveillance of pig workers, poultry workers, cattle workers, we’re going to be amazed at what their immune systems are being challenged with.
“That doesn’t mean that they’re going to be the match that lights the next pandemic, but they would be a good resource to study.”

India sets global record for daily coronavirus deaths

‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for Lebanese teen killed in UK drive-by shooting
‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for Lebanese teen killed in UK drive-by shooting
Heads of Kingdom’s sporting federations to lead Saudi sports until 2024
Heads of Kingdom’s sporting federations to lead Saudi sports until 2024
BBC under pressure over Diana interview after princes launch scathing attack
Doing nothing 'not an option' for UK over BBC now, minister says
UK media minister says BBC governance may need further reform

