Saudi Arabia announces 10 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 10 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,136 new infections on Friday.
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 422,706
  • A total of 7,224 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 10 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,136 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 342 were recorded in Riyadh, 276 in Makkah, 150 in the Eastern Province, 73 in Madinah, 66 in Asir, 59 in Jazan, 36 in Tabuk, 27 in Najran, 22 in Hail, 18 in Al-Baha, 14 in the Northern Borders region and six in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 422,706 after 980 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,224 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 12.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, met on Friday Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in New York on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Nations were reviewed, in addition to discussing the latest developments in occupied Palestine, and the unremitting efforts to enhance international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Muallami.

  • Archaeological remnants are common in mountains, which formed part of trading route for camel convoys
MAKKAH: The Hisma mountains, west of Tabuk in northern Saudi Arabia, are home to Arab inscriptions carved by the Thamud and other ancient tribes dating back more than 2,600 years.
Archaeological remnants are common in the mountains, which formed part of a trading route for camel convoys and were well known among traders because of their ship-like formation.
Salma Hawsawi, a professor of ancient history at King Saud University, told Arab News that the Kingdom is rich in archaeological evidence of ancient civilizations that prospered in the varied geography and climate offered by various regions.
“Saudi Arabia includes plains that narrow and expand, mountain heights, and plateaux and deserts with oases,” she said.
The region’s geographic and climatic differences led to a diversity of civilizations, Hawsawi added.
At various times the Hisma mountains also have been known as the Hisma Sandy mountains, the Hisma plateau and the “Ship” mountains.
These mountains are about 1,000 meters above sea level, and are located east of the Hijaz range, and are bordered by Al-Sharat mountains to the north, Wadi Araba to the northwest and Harrat Al-Rahat to the south.

“The area was distinguished by features that encourage human settlement such as the abundance of water, fertile ground, favorable climate and trade routes,” Hawsawi said.
“It was one of the most important areas where people settled since the dawn of time,” she added.
“The Thamud people inhabited the area, and it was said that it was the home of the Shuaib people who were mentioned in the Qur’an. The area was also linked to the Babylonian civilization in Mesopotamia.”
According to Hawsawi, the Tabuk region was mentioned in classical sources by the first-century Roman astronomer and geographer Ptolemy, who compiled lists of cities and countries known at that time, determined their borders, and documented important information about their people and relationships with each other.
The region was mentioned in Yaqut Al-Hamawi’s “Mu’jam Al-Buldan,” as well as in fifth and sixth-century poetry.
Hawsawi said that the Hisma mountains are home to Thamudic inscriptions dating back 2,600 years and Arab inscriptions that pre-date the Islamic period.
“There is hardly any area without Thamudic inscriptions, as well as inscriptions in the Hasami dialect, an Arabic dialect similar to the Nabataean dialect which is the first Arabic writing whereby the letters are attached to each other,” she said.
“These inscriptions abound, and we mostly find proper names or prayers documented by people who passed through the area, which was a station for trade convoys and travelers. The old trading route goes from south to north to the Levant.”
The Hisma mountains have become part of the history and civilization of the peoples who lived there, and the diverse inscriptions in the region reveal a historical heritage and shed light on an important aspect of the Arabian Peninsula’s past, Hawsawi said.

JEDDAH: The province of Taif has a rich tradition of original folk culture that includes the Majrour dance, which is characterized by the special rhythms that made it one of the most popular arts in the Makkah region.

As one of the ancient arts in the Arabian Peninsula, the people of Taif excelled in it. The name Majrour became closely associated with them until the dance became known as “Taif’s Majrour.”

Studies have revealed that the dance has been performed since ancient times among the Thaqeef tribe. Some of the tribes surrounding Taif — including Tuwairiq, Al-Nomour, Bani Sufyan, Al-Ashraaf and the tribes near Thaqeef — practice this tradition.

Majrour includes singing a lyric to the rhythm of the drum and the beating of the tar instrument, interspersed with some other dances to form a distinctive heritage tradition with a special folkloric character.

There is hardly an occasion or feast in Taif without Majrour.

During the performance, the Majrour troupe, comprising 15 to 20 people, is divided into two opposite rows wearing a uniform known as “Al-Hawisi,” a wide, white dress with a belt containing live ammunition along its circumference.

The drummer begins playing the drum rhythmically, followed by the tar player, and then a monotonous movement is performed to achieve the threefold harmony of the drum, tar and the troupe movement. After that, one of the rows sings the first verse, and when it ends, the row’s movement and the tar resumes, and the other row repeats the same verse.

This maneuver continues in each verse twice until the end of the lyric. A dancer from the silent row struts between the two rows with graceful movements that include sitting, standing and swaying in harmony with the rhythms of the drums. The row from which the dancer left follows his movements. The dancer changes the way the rhythm is and follows a rhythm known as “kisra.”

Najran’s Al-Zamil folkloric dance

As soon as there are signs of joy at the arrival of Eid or any celebration, the people of the Najran region flaunt their folkloric dances that inspire hope, love and peace. 

The head of the Folklore Committee at the Culture and Arts Association in Najran, Massoud bin Abdullah Al-Zahouf, said that the folkloric games in Najran reflect the region’s diverse heritage.

He added that the people of Najran partake in different folkloric games during Eid, including Al-Zamil, in which a troupe of men stand in a row and chant a verse from a poem to be greeted by another troupe.

There is also Al-Razfa, which is performed without a rhythm by a troupe divided into two rows, who take turns to chant poetry verses. Each row moves with or against the direction of the other row, and these movements are interspersed with occasional dances in the middle by two people.

Al-Zahouf explained that the Al-Muraei and Al-Toboul are among the most prominent folk arts in the region, and that they are performed during holidays and special occasions. They combine melody and rhythm and are performed by a group of people who dance in the same style as Al-Razfa while repeating poetic verses.

He added that the northern governorates of Najran are famous for their performance of the Mathloutha dance, which has a distinct melody and is conducted in a circle, with one person in the center and dancers performing beautiful rhythmic movements.

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Projects and Engineering Studies Agency, announced on Thursday that it has installed interactive screens displaying a map of the Grand Mosque and its squares and facilities as part of its plan to upgrade the Grand Mosque's guidance system for visitors.

This service aims to facilitate access to religious sites and key locations including the Mataf (the area for circumambulation around the Holy Kaaba) and the Mas’a building.

The interactive screens display data in six languages and provide a QR code so that the routes can be viewed on smart phones and tablets.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of human resources and social development for the labor sector, Abdullah bin Nasser Abu Nassin, headed the Kingdom’s delegation at the 109th session of the International Labor Conference (ILO), which opened on Thursday and will run through June 19.

During the virtual opening meeting, participants discussed a number of topics, including the director general’s report entitled “Impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the world’s labor sector.” Participants also discussed the social protection efforts which come within the framework of ILO’s follow-up to its declaration on social justice for fair globalization.

The organization’s programs and budget, in addition to reviewing reports of the legal experts’ committee on international labor conventions and recommendations, are on top of the agenda for regular sessions of the conference. Elections for the ILO’s board of directors will also be held.

