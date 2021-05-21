You are here

Fundraising runner targets $70,000 in donations for Palestine

Haroon Mota plans to run four marathons in just three weeks, a total of 105 miles, to raise awareness and funding to help Palestinians. (Supplied)
Haroon Mota has carried out various fundraising drives in the past for Penny Appeal, including running in the Palestine Marathon. (Supplied)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Haroon Mota, a fundraising manager at Islamic Charity Penny Appeal, raised thousands of dollars for charity during Ramadan
  • He plans to run the Berlin, Chicago, Berlin and New York Marathons later this year
LONDON: An athlete who raised tens of thousands of dollars for charity during Ramadan has started a new campaign with the goal of raising $70,000 to donate toward emergency humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Haroon Mota plans to run four marathons in just three weeks, a total of 105 miles, to raise awareness and funding to help Palestinians deal with the humanitarian crisis spurred by a devastating campaign of airstrikes and artillery bombardments conducted against militants and civilians in Gaza.

More than 200 people were killed and 1,300 injured by Israeli strikes during 12 days of fighting in Gaza — exasperating an already dire economic and humanitarian situation for the tiny territory’s 2 million inhabitants.

“It was hard for me to ignore the plight of the Palestinian people,” Mota told Arab News. “For me as a fundraiser and humanitarian it is the one thing we do best: trying to respond to not just natural disasters but the consequences of war and conflict.”

As a Muslim, he said, he has strong feelings for Palestine and the Palestinian people.

“It hurts when you see so much suffering,” said Mota, who is the fundraising manager at Islamic Charity Penny Appeal.

“I am hoping to raise $70,000 to fund humanitarian relief projects in Palestine. A lot of that will be spent in Gaza where the biggest humanitarian crisis exists — it is very much a catastrophe.”

Mota continued: “It is important not just to raise funds for the Palestinian cause, but also to raise awareness of the plight of Palestinians. 

“While people are debating politics during conflict and war, it is easy to forget these are real people and real lives that are being affected. I am running for them, these people who know nothing but war and who struggle on a daily basis.”

Mota has carried out various fundraising drives in the past for Penny Appeal, but he said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza means this new drive is the most ambitious yet.

“I run because I have a choice. I put on my running shoes and go outside to run. In comparison, people are having to run from bombs; they do not have a choice,” he said.

“It is these people I have in mind. I hope I can inspire people to give and contribute, but also consider different ways to support from a humanitarian perspective.”

Mota will train for the next few months before the final stage of his challenge begins with the Berlin Marathon in late September. The London, Chicago and New York Marathons will follow shortly after.

Mota said: “I am encouraging people to get behind me and follow my journey on social media. If anybody wishes to follow in my footsteps and run for the Palestinian cause, now is a great time to make that commitment.”

  • Merkel told Germans that caution is needed to avoid further shutdowns
  • By Friday, most of Germany’s 400 cities and counties had a weekly case number below the threshold of 100 per 100,000 inhabitants
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to behave responsibly as large parts of the country relaxed more pandemic restrictions Friday at the start of the Pentecost weekend.
Merkel told them that caution is needed to avoid further shutdowns.
German regions have gradually started easing restrictions as new coronavirus cases decline steadily, accompanied by an accelerating vaccination campaign.
Beer gardens, cafes and restaurants in Berlin and elsewhere started serving customers outdoors for the first time in months on Friday — provided they present a negative COVID-19 test or a vaccination certificate.
By Friday, most of Germany’s 400 cities and counties had a weekly case number below the threshold of 100 per 100,000 inhabitants that triggered strict lockdown measures. But top officials stressed the need to remain vigilant.
“We can be glad that (infection rates) have declined so far in recent days and in the last two weeks that we can think about opening steps,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin.
“I hope that, after the long time with closures and opportunities they didn’t have, that people will treat these opportunities very responsibly,” she added. “The virus has not disappeared.”
The country’s disease control agency reported 8,769 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and 226 deaths. The country has reported 87,128 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
State authorities have pushed vigorously to reopen hospitality and tourism for the three-day weekend, despite misgivings from federal officials.
“It feels good to finally get a bit of freedom back,” said Christian Klimpke, 48, an account manager who was joined by friends at Berlin’s Cafe am Neuen See beer garden.
“I lived here now exactly six months. I came here the day that bars closed, said Luke Siglmans, 29, who is originally from Amsterdam. ”So it’s amazing to finally drink a real draft German beer on a terrace. So I am really happy.”
Merkel said continuing to wear masks and observe social distancing is essential. “We must take care,” she said.
But “I believe that, with the necessary responsibility and care that hopefully many — most people — will take, we won’t have to talk about having to shut down again.”
Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday the government was closely watching the spread in Britain of a virus variant first detected in India, and would decide during the day whether to impose further travel restrictions for the UK By early evening, though, there was no word of any changes.
About 40 percent of the population in Germany has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far. About one in eight — more than 10 million people — have been fully vaccinated.

In peace prayer, Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen sends love to family in Gaza

In peace prayer, Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen sends love to family in Gaza

  • Gazini Ganados represented the Philippines in 2019 Miss Universe pageant
  • 11 days of recent Israeli aerial bombardment of Gaza Strip killed at least 230 people
MANILA: A peace prayer by Philippine beauty queen Gazini Ganados took the rounds on social media in the wake of Israel’s war on Gaza, as she said it was her Palestinian father who taught her how to express love.

The half-Palestinian, half-Filipino model, who represented the Philippines in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, shared screenshots on Instagram of video calls with her dad in Gaza as Israel’s aerial bombardment of the densely populated Palestinian enclave was taking place.

“I can only imagine the trauma my brothers and sisters are going through and hope for them to still remain kind and hopeful in this cruel situation. Praying for everyone’s safety,” the 25-year-old said on Instagram.

Born in Dapitan City, in the Zamboanga del Norte province of the Philippines, Ganados was raised single-handedly by her Filipino mother. Separated from her father, she finally met him in January 2020 after an interview with Arab News and has since been in touch with her dad and half-siblings in Gaza.

Philippine beauty queen dreams of Palestine

She said: “He taught me how to say ‘I love you’ in Arabic which is a big leap because I rarely show affection. Ana Uhibboka Pa. Give your loved ones a hug, a kiss and show them how much you truly love and care before it’s too late.”

Eleven days of Israeli aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip — which is controlled by the Palestinian group Hamas — killed at least 230 people, including more than 100 women and children, worsening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian situation, damaging thousands of homes, and disabling critical infrastructure.

With the situation still tense, Ganados on Thursday told Arab News that she believed that peace would come. “I know this war has an end point and peace might come, but only if those who wield the power to kill actually decide their energies are better spent elsewhere.

“I asked my father if there was any way I could help and it’s unfortunate to know I could only pray for the safety of my family,” she said.

Her prayers came true as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced on Friday, ending the worst violence in years which has left more than 50,000 people homeless in Gaza, where they already have limited access to water, food, and health services.

The recent attacks were the deadliest outbreak of conflict in the region since the seven-week Israeli war on Gaza in 2014, during which 2,300 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces bombed residential buildings, hospitals, and schools.

Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back

Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back

  • Morocco had appeared to loosen its border controls with Ceuta letting thousands of migrants pour into the enclave
  • Move was viewed as retaliation for Spain's hosting of Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali
MADRID: The Spanish interior minister said on Friday he hoped a diplomatic spat with Morocco over an influx of illegal migrants into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta would soon end.
Morocco had appeared to loosen its border controls with Ceuta for two days on Monday, letting thousands of migrants pour into the enclave. The move was widely viewed as retaliation for Spain’s hosting of Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali.
Spain has said Ghali was admitted as a COVID-19 patient to a Spanish hospital last month under an assumed name and an Algerian diplomatic passport for humanitarian reasons.
“There was a disagreement (with Morocco) and we hope this disagreement will be as short-lived as possible,” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told COPE radio station.
“It is inconceivable that a humanitarian gesture should trigger a situation like the crisis in Ceuta.”
Ghali’s Algeria-backed Polisario Front is fighting for the independence of Western Sahara, a territory once held by Spain and under Moroccan control since the 1970s.
Ceuta was quiet on Friday as authorities kept sending back migrants who had broken into the enclave. More than 6,500 migrants have now been returned to Morocco out of some 8,000 who swam to Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday, Grande-Marlaska said.
A senior Spanish diplomatic source told Reuters: “We have been calling for calm and moderation since this started... We still have a strategic relationship with Morocco.”
Morocco’s minister of state for human rights, Mustafa Ramid, accused Spain on Thursday of committing a “reckless and totally unacceptable act” in admitting Ghali without consulting Rabat. He said Morocco had “the right to lean back” in response.
In Spain’s other North African enclave, Melilla, located about 300 km (185 miles) east of Ceuta, some 30 migrants crossed over in the early hours on Friday, scaling the high, razor-wired fence that separates it from Morocco, authorities said.
The European Union has expressed solidarity with Spain over the crisis.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday: “Migrants and refugees can’t be used as geopolitical pawns to put pressure to the European Union as a whole, and I think we need to be very, very strict when this happens.”

Bangladesh orders lockdown in Rohingya camps as COVID-19 cases jump

Bangladesh orders lockdown in Rohingya camps as COVID-19 cases jump

  • Nearly a million Rohingya refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar live in 34 camps in southeastern Bangladesh
  • Bangladesh’s government has said it will include Rohingya refugees in the nation’s vaccine roll-out
DHAKA: Bangladesh ordered a strict lockdown in five camps that are home to nearly 100,000 Rohingya refugees following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the world’s largest refugee settlement this week, government officials said on Friday.
Nearly a million Rohingya refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar live in 34 sprawling camps in southeastern Bangladesh, and campaigners have warned that the crowded conditions make it difficult to stem the virus’s spread.
Cases in the camps have stayed relatively low since the pandemic began, but test results on Wednesday and Thursday showed a higher rate of transmission, said government official Shamsud Douza. On Thursday, 45 out of 247 tests were positive.
“The coronavirus spread in the camps has been low since the beginning. But the spike made us take this decision as a preventive step,” said Douza, who works at the government’s Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC).
Under the lockdown that took effect on Thursday, residents will not be able to move between different camps and only essential services will operate.
“We haven’t decided when we will lift the lockdown,” Douza added.
There have been 864 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the refugee camps out of about 41,500 tests, and 13 deaths.
Officials think the spike in cases may be linked to an increase in the number of gatherings in the camps during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ended on May 12.
Bangladesh’s government has said it will include Rohingya refugees in the nation’s vaccine roll-out, which has stalled since neighboring India curbed its vaccine exports in April.
Bangladesh was supposed to receive about 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India this year, but has only received 7 million, and has so far vaccinated just 2 percent of its 170 million people.
Mass vaccination among refugees will be crucial for fighting COVID-19 in the camps in the long term, officials said.
“We have already trained several vaccinators and helping hands to provide vaccines in the camps. Now all we need is the supply,” said Abu Toha, health coordinator at the RRRC.
“Considering how crowded the area is, it will be good if vaccines can be supplied here,” he added.

Six killed by blast at pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan

Six killed by blast at pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan

  • Thousands of people rallied across Pakistan Friday in support of Palestinians
CHAMAN, Pakistan: A bomb blast Friday at a pro-Palestinian rally killed at least six people and injured 14 in a Pakistani city bordering Afghanistan, officials said, the latest violence to hit the restive area.
Senior local police official Ahmad Mohiuddin said explosives were packed into a motorbike parked near the vehicle of a religious leader taking part in the rally in Chaman, Balochistan province.
Pictures from the scene showed broken glass, rubble, and blood stains.
“It was an improvised explosive device which went off as participants began to disperse,” added Tariq Mengal, a senior local administration official.
No group has claimed responsibility.
Thousands of people rallied across Pakistan Friday in support of Palestinians, hours after a cease-fire was announced between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group which governs the Gaza Strip.
The rallies followed Friday prayers which usually draw huge crowds to mosques where firebrand sermons have in the past catalyzed protests.
Demonstrators could be seen waving signs that said “Free Palestine,” while a major road connecting the capital Islamabad to the neighboring city Rawalpindi was blocked.
Friday’s Chaman blast comes just weeks after a suicide bombing in the Balochistan capital Quetta at a luxury hotel where the Chinese ambassador was being hosted.
That attack was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.
Chaman has long served as a gateway for Afghan Taliban militants entering Afghanistan from their alleged shelters in Balochistan, where the group’s leadership council is believed to be based.
Pakistan is fighting several low-level insurgencies in the impoverished province, waged by Islamist, separatist and sectarian groups.
Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province despite being rich in natural resources.
Resentment has been fueled by billions of dollars of Chinese money flowing into the region through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — a key part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative — which locals say gave them little benefit as most new jobs went to outsiders.
The corridor seeks to connect China’s western province of Xinjiang with Gwadar, giving Beijing access to the Arabian Sea.

